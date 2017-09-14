QTS Realty Trust Presents at Goldman Sachs 2017 Communacopia Conference (Transcript)

QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Goldman Sachs 2017 Communacopia Conference Call

September 13, 2017 2:55 AM ET

Executives

Jeff Berson – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jiorden Sanchez – Goldman Sachs

Jiorden Sanchez

Okay. So hello, everyone. I’m Jiorden Sanchez, lead analyst of data centers here at Goldman Sachs. In this session, we’re excited to have QTS. Jeff Berson, CFO, is here with us. Thanks for joining us.

Jeff Berson

Thanks, Jiorden. Appreciate being here.

Jiorden Sanchez

I thought, maybe, we can just start high-level supply demand. Let’s talk about demand backdrop. We’ve been in a few years here of robust leasing activity. Maybe you could just provide a quick update? And it would be helpful, maybe on terms of two different verticals, broadly, right, like the cloud and enterprise. What are you seeing there in terms of demand?

Jeff Berson

Okay, great. So first, Jiorden, I’m going to thank you for remembering that there are two drivers of growth in the industry, because hyperscale and cloud is exciting, and I’ll talk about that in a second, but it is important to remember that’s only one of the two key aspects that have been driving the data center business overall. And those core enterprise customers, right. If you think about hyperscale users, you’re talking about maybe 15 to 20 companies in aggregate. There’s a lot of other companies in the U.S. that have massive data and compute needs that are working with data centers that has been growing and driving growth in our business from long before when hyperscale became something we’ve been paying attention to for the last couple of years.

So over the last seven, eight years, this business has grown from enterprise users. And over the next seven to eight, we’ll continue to grow from that. And so that is a driver of opportunity and growth in the business that, I think, to some extent recently, because it’s really exciting to talk about a 10 or 15 megawatt hyperscale cloud deal, those other deals that are driving diversification in the business, that are driving high returns in the business and continuing to grow is still a very important aspect of the overall trends in the data center sector, in general, and very specifically at QTS.

What those customers are looking for though, is something very, very different than what your traditional hyperscale or cloud companies are looking for, and I’ll cover that in a second. But on the enterprise side, these enterprise users are going through a massive inflection point today, and their worlds have changed drastically, really, over the last couple of years. And it’s because the advent of cloud as an option in their IT stack that is driving a decision tree in a conversation for these enterprise users that, again, is much more complex.

So two, three years ago, if you were an enterprise user, whether you’re one of the largest accounting firms in the world, which is currently a client of QTS’, whether you’re one of the largest global banks in the world, not Goldman Sachs, although we’d love it if you’ve got some availability with us now, any of these users, and some of the midsize enterprises as well. Historically, their decision was pretty simple. I’ve got my servers and my IT stack. Do I want to do it in-house? Or do I want to outsource?

Over the last couple of years, that conversation has shifted to, hey, there’s this public cloud option. I should be outsourcing more. There are efficiencies, but what applications do I want on a public cloud? And do I have some applications that I want in a cloud-scalable environment, but I want it on a private cloud, either dedicated servers or highly customized for my needs. And I have some other applications that I want to keep in my own servers and keep control over. And how do I integrate all of that? And how do I integrate that with the flexibility that as my IT stack changes over time and my application modes change over time, I can move between colo and public cloud and private cloud, and how do I overlay onto all of that what I think we’re all aware of as increasing sensitivity, which is a focus on security and compliance and managing all this?

That’s an enormously different decision for these enterprise users than just, should I insource or outsource my servers? And that’s what these enterprise users are going through today. QTS has a very unique approach to the way we’ve driven this business, which is an integrated service platform where we can sell large space and power through what we call C1 customize data centers. We can sell smaller, scalable, retail colo space and power. But increasingly, importantly, we also have the C3 cloud and managed service stack, which we can layer on top of space and power to offer customers, in addition to their servers, smart hand, smart eyes, IT support, private cloud capabilities, access to a backdoor directly to the public cloud companies, public cloud application management within AWS and others and a focus on overlaying on to all of that a security and compliance dedication that we think is very different than what most in our industry are doing.

So that’s a long-winded way of saying what the market has very efficiently summed up into one word, which is the new hot word you’re going to hear in data centers, which is hybrid. It’s not cloud because what everyone is recognizing, including the public cloud companies, is the whole world can’t go to public cloud, and it’s not all going to stay in colo, it’s going to need a hybrid solution. That’s what QTS has built. It’s what is differentiating our business. It’s why I love mentioning that this enterprise growth is still out there because we are very much doing, in our opinion, all of the right things to meet that need and drive that business. So that’s one aspect of growth drivers and one area in the market that’s driving that.

The second, which everyone has been much more focused on, which is equally exciting and robust, is big hyperscale. And I think, Jiorden, you’d mentioned cloud, but the way I defined hyperscale is a little bit more broadly than that. It’s, again, the 10 to 15 to 20, big, massive compute power users in the market today whose needs are enormous, and importantly, the growth of those needs is growing at an increasingly higher and higher rate. And so that includes the big public cloud companies, it includes some of the largest technology companies in the world, it includes some of the larger Internet and Web 2.0 companies in the world. And that combined universe is – what’s extraordinary about it is given that it’s a fairly small number of companies, is driving growth in this industry that’s created accelerated growth on top of that core enterprise demand, and we’ve seen that impacted over the last couple of years and you’re seeing that drive the business in many – for QTS and many of our peers.

And QTS, in addition to that hybrid service and solution, the other thing we’re known for, is the ability to build, design and operate incredibly large data centers and infrastructure that’s geared towards large scale. Two of the largest operating data centers in the world at 1 million plus gross square feet are current QTS data centers. It’s something that we recognized early on. The operating leverage and the scalability that you have in these large data centers can drive enormous profitability upon high levels of utilization.

There’s a certain amount of fixed cost that goes against an average data center. If your data center only supports 40,000 square feet and you can get to breakeven by 25,000 square feet, you’ve only got an incremental 15,000 square feet of profitable incremental growth before you run out of space. If you have a facility that can support 500,000 square feet of data center space and you can get to breakeven profitability at 20,000, 30,000 square feet and all that incremental demand is at higher and higher returns, you can wind up like we have in Atlanta, where we have two of our more highly utilized mega-scale facilities that return on capital that’s north of 20% today.

And that enables us to go into new facilities where those returns are going to be much, much lighter because early on, you’re putting more cost out, but you don’t have the same revenue base, but across that average, we can still put up very healthy returns on a regular basis to our – with our customers and importantly, for our investors because that portfolio effect. So because of these large data centers, we’ve got the right space and the right capacity to meet the needs of these hyperscale users, and we’ve been actively participating in that market as well.

Jiorden Sanchez

Thank you for that. And before we get maybe to a bit more of the company-specific stuff, you talked about the demand side. How would you categorize the supply side of the market? I mean, there’s definitely been a lot of demand and you’ve seen a lot of people add supply as a result. How do you think the supply is balancing with the demand? And how does that interplay into kind of what you’re seeing in terms of pricing broadly?

Jeff Berson

Sure. So to your point, and I think it’s right, that we see demand growth, we see the drivers of demand growth. We don’t see anything on the horizon that leads me to believe that there should be any question as to continued growth in data and data usage and the opportunity of demand. But then the real thing to look at is supply. In a capital-intensive business, has supply been rational? Will supply continue to be rational or not? Because that has, exactly to your point, I think the right impact on pricing.

And the answer is, we’ve seen great discipline and great rational behavior on the supply side. We are not seeing markets where there’s significant speculative overbuild, and we’re seeing that balance very much in check. And I’m going to provide a little bit more color because what can be a little bit confusing is you can read about a lot of data center space coming online in a lot of these core markets, and it can feel like there’s a lot of supply coming out when you read these articles.

What I’d suggest people look at, and certainly what I’d focus on in digging through that supply is, is it speculative? Or is it being managed in a different way? And what you’re seeing today is that supplies coming online in one of two forms. You’re either seeing data center providers bring on a lot of space and power, ready to sell, because they’ve got a pre-lease from a customer that represents a big chunk of that. So that’s not creating excess supply that’s already been spoken for.

The other area that you’ll see our company is saying, I’m going to build out a shell and capacity to bring online over time significant amount of space and power. But bringing on that shelf can be 15%, 20% of the total cost of that facility. You’re not trapping a lot of capital, you’re not building a lot of speculative capacity, you’re just building that platform. And then you develop that into sellable data center space in small increments based directly in response to that customer demand.

And the best example I can give you to help you think through that is you look at what QTS has recently done in Chicago. We love the Chicago market. We wound up just under two years ago after looking for five years for the right opportunity in Chicago to buy an enormous asset that was coming out of the Chicago Sun-Times bankruptcy, and we bought that printing facility in downtown Chicago, which gave us 30 acres basically adjacent to downtown Chicago. A sub-15 minute drive from Michigan Ave. for a purpose-built mega-scale facilities that just in the infrastructure that’s there today can support over 200,000 square feet of data center space.

And with the land adjacent to that, can close to double that. We’re very excited about that because of the tight supply market, and we think we’ve got the right product, the right capability in a very unique market in Chicago to drive great business. Back to the supply side, should you look at that and say, QTS now has a facility that can bring on 215,000 square feet of capacity in Chicago, therefore, there’s a risk that there’s an oversupply and they flood the market. And the answer is absolutely not. Because of that 215,000 square feet capacity, when we first opened up the doors, what we had built out to deliver to customers at that time was 14,000 square feet.

So we’re putting in the capital in as much as you can a just-in-time basis to bring the space online as the customer demand is requiring it. And that prevents us, and frankly, is what everyone in the industry is doing, it prevents any of us from putting in significant amounts of capital in a big, speculative overbuild environment, and that’s when you run the risk of it, it doesn’t get sold, people get anxious and start dropping prices. We have not seen any evidence of that.

Jiorden Sanchez

Fair enough. Thank you. So just in terms of your go to market, you touched on some of this previously, but obviously, hyperscale demand has been a big focus, and some of your peers have probably leaned in a bit more aggressively on that opportunity relative to you guys where you guys have chosen a bit more of a balanced approach, somewhat of a focus on enterprise as well. Maybe you can talk to the rationale behind your balanced approach given that it’s somewhat different from what some of your peers are doing.

Jeff Berson

Sure. So let’s focus directly in on hyperscale. When we talk to most of the hyperscale customers out there, and by the way, many of them are current customers of QTS’. Four of the five big public cloud companies in the world are current QTS customers. But the way a lot of them are looking at their outsourced data center needs is they’re largely saying I’m going to pick one or two markets across the U.S. where I’m going to have very large hub-based, compute centric data center needs.

And I’m going to think about my needs there in enormous quantities with very large chunk. They may look and say, I may ultimately need 40, 50, 100, 200 megawatts in this market, and I’m going to look to do this by [indiscernible] (13:48) looking for 10 megawatts, 15 megawatts, 20 megawatts. These were a lot of the deals that you’ve been hearing about that create a lot of splash in the market over the last couple of years. And they’re all looking at that. And I’ll get back to it in a second, but the second thing that they’re doing is they’re saying, that’s not the only place I need my data center capacity. I also am going to need data center capacity in multiple markets outside of these core hubs. I need them often closer to my customers, closer to the eyeballs, closer to an edge network, and I’m going to need them in multiple areas, and I still may need them in size and scale, but not in big chunks and not all upfront.

And so what a lot of them are doing in those markets is they’re saying, I may need, for example, 12 megawatts in this market, but I’m not going to buy 12 megawatts today. I’m going to buy 3 megawatts today, and I’m going to work with this data center provider to have a pathway and an option and a ROFR, a right of first refusal, to bring on incremental 3 megawatts every six months for the next 1.5 years, for the next 18 months. And so in aggregate, I may get up to 12 or 15 megawatts in this market but I’m going to do it in pieces. And we’re seeing these hyperscale depending on the location look to do both. Where QTS has been very active in the market with hyperscale and the reason that a lot of these guys are current customers of ours today is because we have assets in a lot of these markets where they’re looking for this incremental data center growth.

And we’ve launched a product recently to more product types what we’ve been doing over the last couple of years called HyperBlock. The concept of HyperBlock is, if you’re a large hyperscale data center provider and you’re looking for 2, 3, 4 megawatts today, your needs ultimately are going to be bigger than that. So you’re not just saying who can provide the right 2 or 3 megawatts today, you’re saying, who also has the size and scale and the facility that they can ramp it over time.

And through HyperBlock, we can standardize the design, we can put in place a macro legal environment with that company so all the legal terms are standardized, all the design are standardized. So as that company then wants to incrementally add an additional 3 megawatts at a time, not only do we have the size because these are mega facilities, but we’ve also standardized the production, the design and the legal contracting with that customer so they don’t have to go through that each – every six months. They can just hit the, frankly, easy button to some extent, and we can bring that space online very quickly in no greater than 120 days, which gives them the visibility to grow. That 120 days is important to us because that gives us the time to develop this next HyperBlock for the customer and not have to do it back to the original question speculatively ahead of time. So we’re seeing a lot of that.

QTS, if you look at our last four quarters of leasing and you compare that to the prior year same four quarter period, our leasing has grown by 17% year-over-year. We’ve seen tremendous growth in our leasing activity. Importantly, the largest yield that we’ve done over this period of time is 4 megawatts. So we haven’t grown that leasing by doing 1 or 2 or 3, 10 or 15 or 20-megawatt deals. We’ve done that with a much broader array of both enterprise and hyperscale in this HyperBlock structure in bringing those customers onboard. So we think it’s been a very healthy, very disciplined approach to grow the business.

The one aspect then that I haven’t talked about, and we talked on our last earnings call, about driving more of a deliberate strategy that a lot of these hyperscale customers that work with us love working with QTS. We lean in, in a very differentiated way, in our opinion, on customer service, on customer support because we have this service stack it enables us to take a technology approach to the way we interact with even the largest hyperscale customers. We have what we rolled out, which is a service delivery platform, which is very unique. It gives these customers the ability to access visibly through mobile portals, whether it’s your iPad or your iPod or your i-anything to be able to look at all of the data points coming from your data center infrastructure.

And on thousands of points of power, density, usage, network, network controls, anti-DDoS protection, manage all that and dynamically alter and see it in a portable basis. These are all things that these companies love working with us on. So these hyperscale companies have been pushing to say in the handful of markets where we do want these large blocks of space and power, and QTS today, the reason we haven’t done a lot of those, part of the reason that we haven’t done anything more than 4 megawatts is we haven’t had the size and scale facility in a lot of the markets where these guys want to be.

What we’ve talked to the market about in the last quarter is we are open to, now that we’ve seen that hyperscale is not a trend that’s going away, the need and the drivers of these businesses are going to continue into the future. If anything, they’re going to accelerate as these companies continue to move towards AI and other application. We want to be there. There’s a part of the market that we absolutely can play very successfully in with customers we have relationships, we just need to be in the right pockets in the right markets.

And so we have talked about, in the right circumstances, if we have a customer that’s driving us to be in a new market and new footprint, and we’ve been into a lot of new markets in the past and we know how to do that, we will, on a more deliberate basis versus just opportunistically responding, we will allow customers to pull us into some of those larger markets to meet also that large hyperscale demand.

Jiorden Sanchez

One of the things you touched on in that conversation as well on your most recent call was the build versus buy decision. Historically, you guys have definitely built a very strong kind of expertise in terms of buying assets at low basis, and that’s largely kind of the method you’ve kind of chosen to date. Although it did seem that greenfield may – a greenfield build may be an option that you would pursue. So maybe you can just walk through the build versus buy decision? Any economics that changed there? And your comfort with doing one versus the other as you respond to these kind of new market expansions.

Jeff Berson

Sure. So Jiorden is absolutely right. When we moved into new markets, since the IPO, we’ve moved into a number of new markets, including Dallas, including Chicago, including Piscataway, New Jersey, and multiple others. And the way we’ve done that in the past is by finding opportunistic situations where there’s large infrastructure that we can apply our cents on the dollar. So I mentioned Chicago as an example. If you can find a Chicago Sun Times facility 30 acres in downtown Chicago and you can acquire that out of bankruptcy for $17 million, you’re starting not only with a very unique asset and very unique location, but at a low basis that gives you great advantage.

We’ve been known in the past in a couple of other circumstances for financing semiconductor manufacturing facilities. If you know anything about making semiconductors, that’s about the only infrastructure out there that you can actually dial down the redundancy and the liability and still have it to equate data center. These things need reliable power, they need to be in the right power zone, the right power sources. They need to have the infrastructure, the redundancy, the environmental protections against outside events and influences that is unbelievable.

It also happens to be a business and an industry where there’s a lot of cyclicality. So we’ve had a couple of examples where we’ve been able to buy semiconductor fabs in situations where the prior owner had invested hundreds of millions of dollars, and we buy those at tens of millions of dollars, and it gives us a great basis upfront and then convert them into data centers. That strategy has worked for us very successfully and we will continue to pursue that strategy. I think, we will continue to find those kind of opportunities.

When you do that, you have to be opportunistic, right? You can’t say, I want to be in this market in this period of time because that kind of unique opportunity may not exist in that certain market at that period of time. So that is part of our strategy, and we’ll continue to do it. If, on the other hand, we’ve got a hyperscale customer that wants to anchor us to be in a major market when they want us to be there and we’re ready to build, we can’t count on the ability to find a couple of hundred million dollars infrastructure basis that we can buy at $20 million.

So we may, in those circumstances, need to go out and say, we will do this directly through a land acquisition and a greenfield build. Importantly, the consistency behind that and what I just described is QTS has a risk balanced approach to everything that we do, and the way we derisk all of our new market entries has been either, Chicago, again, as an example, if I don’t have a customer in tow when I do Chicago, I need to have that low basis entry because I derisk the fact that, that customer may ramp faster or slower, but because I have that low basis, I’m still protecting myself.

If I’m doing a greenfield build, and I don’t necessarily have that low basis opportunity, the way I’m going to derisk that is knowing that I have very good visibility towards a core anchor customer coming in and driving that revenue. So it still has that QTS flavor derisked approach, it’s just the difference between opportunistically waiting for a great asset infrastructure or opportunistically waiting for the right customer to bring you into that market.

Jiorden Sanchez

So what markets are you guys thinking are kind of top-tier in terms of thinking?

Jeff Berson

Well, we haven’t put out specifically what markets we’re going to go in, and it’s all dependent on conversations with customers and can you find the right situations and the right land at the right opportunities. But I can tell that if you look at where large hyperscale customers have wanted to put these major compute-centric blocks of big space and power, it hasn’t been a large number. It’s been a fair – the vast, vast majority has been in a fairly small number of markets.

More than half of that, as far as we can tell, has all happened in Northern Virginia. So that has taken down a lot of the market. After that, the next rung of markets where these hyperscale companies are looking to be in and looking to participate has been Northern California, it’s been the Pacific Northwest, it’s been Dallas, it’s been Phoenix, it’s been Chicago. There are examples of big hyperscale deals in markets outside of those top five or six, but frankly, it drops off quite a bit after that.

Jiorden Sanchez

Fair enough. So maybe we can talk a bit on some of your existing markets. So to set the stage, you’re currently operating below your 15% target in terms of ROIC. And you didn’t have much margin expansion this year, or at least that’s what’s based into the guide, it’s largely a function of two new locations that you’ve just opened up, Chicago and Piscataway. So maybe we can start with those two markets. What sort of demand-supply trends are you seeing in those markets? And how should we expect improved utilization to eventually help you kind of drive towards your return and margin expectations?

Jeff Berson

Sure. And before I answer that specific on those markets, let me talk about the return profile and the return threshold a little bit more. So what we have always said from the beginning is we’re developing our facilities to support and we’re developing our business to support a 15%-plus fully stabilized, unlevered return. The important aspect behind that is fully stabilized. It doesn’t mean that at every facility at all times, we’re going to be at 15%. In fact, our higher utilized facilities, because of the size and scale, can drive much, much higher returns than that. The two facilities we have in Atlanta where we’ve been in those facilities for more than eight years and are more than 80% utilized are driving mid-20%s return on capital.

At the same time, we’ve got new facilities where you don’t have the same revenue, you have a lot of upfront capital because you often have to put more CapEx in early in the facility than incremental later on, that when you first start up the facility, there’s no revenue. So you’ve got a zero return on capital and can ramp over time, where we’ll call it a three-year period, you can start to approach double-digit returns. So if you look at Richmond or Dallas, which are mid levels of utilization, those are facilities now that are the 12% to 14% return on capital. And then, to your point, some of the newer facilities like Chicago and Piscataway are at lower returns.

You have seen QTS’ overall ROIC quarter-to-quarter a couple of years ago at the 15%-plus level. And over the last quarter, our return was 13.5%. That is not because the returns that we’re getting in our facilities is dropping. It’s purely the mix that two years ago, 80% of our business was coming out of Atlanta. And if 80% of your business is coming out of facilities doing a 25% return, that incremental business is going to be at a blended average that’s much higher. As we’ve diversified into new markets, as we’ve diversified our footprint, we’re still growing Atlanta. We’re still thrilled with what’s going on there, but then that gets also added to Richmond and Dallas at midteens and Chicago and Piscataway at lower levels.

And so what we’re seeing is that average return across our portfolio today coming down. But importantly, each of these assets, as they reach their full stabilization point, is still designed in terms of the way we’re selling it, the way we’re bringing in not just big hyperscale but colo and services and C2 and C3 customers, to still support that 15% return. So our build, our return thresholds, and our hurdle at putting out capital that we should still be able to support a fully stabilized 15% return in our business is still there and has not moved. But that being said, newer facilities do have lower returns, and that will bring down that average at any point in time so let’s talk about those two that you just discussed or asked about, which I think was Chicago and Piscataway.

So we’ll start with Chicago and I’ll do this pretty quickly because I’ve already used Chicago as an example in a couple of points that we’ve discussed. We love what’s going on in Chicago. That facility has been open for less than a year at this point. We have ramped significantly above what our expectations were in that market, and it is a very unique space in a unique part of that market. Even more so, what we’ve seen in Chicago are above and beyond what we would’ve anticipated and I think, what helped accelerate that business is AWS, Amazon, in each of their core regions, puts a direct pop where people can connect directly into their public cloud through a pop in certain areas.

And in most of these regions, they pick one or two data centers and that’s what they stick with. And AWS announced in conjunction with QTS two quarters ago right as we were opening that facility that they wanted one of their Chicago direct pops on ramp on to the public cloud to be on that QTS data center. That helps accelerate even more than we would’ve modeled. The interest for local businesses being in that Chicago data center. Because everyone can get on to the AWS cloud. You don’t have to be in QTS to do it. They’ll enable you to, but if you want to do it through that direct access pop with the shortest amount of latency and full control, we are not going outside the network, you can do that in a QTS facility now.

And because QTS has networked all of our data centers across the country, we can now get you access to the AWS direct pop with full control throughout our network. So it drove a lot more opportunity there. I think the other two points in AWS putting that pop in that QTS facility that further supports our model. The first is, I can sit here and tell you we think that QTS Chicago is a very unique facility and it’s hard for you to judge that. I’d love for any of you, if you’re in town, to reach out to us and visit that facility. I think if you see it, you’ll recognize it’s a very unique facility.

But the last point I’ll tell you is if you don’t want to trust me and you don’t trust your own judgment because you’re not data center experts, when AWS just started to put a direct pop in that facility, we had just opened it up. It was effectively a large empty building. And AWS, as I said, they don’t put these pops in multiple facilities all over the place. If they’re choosing one of only two direct access points in Chicago, then what was at the time barely a large empty building, you can bet that AWS didn’t believe that building was going to stay empty for long. So it just further supports that, that is a great asset in a great market.

The second aspect, I’ll move quickly, that was great about that AWS announcement, is there’s a lot of question out there in terms of, is AWS a competitor to data center providers? And I think this is a great example where they are clearly saying we are not a competitor of QTS. What we actually are is a very symbiotic partner to QTS. And that’s why we want to pop in their facility. Because what we’ve all recognized is back to what I said when we first sat down here, enterprise customers are not going to put everything in colo and they’re not going to put everything in cloud.

If you want to unlock this enterprise opportunity, you have to offer them a full hybrid solution. And that hybrid solution is a combination of public cloud and private cloud and colo. And through AWS having this pop with QTS and partnering, I think, in many ways with QTS, it enables us collectively to say to these customers, you can have this true hybrid solution because what AWS wants to participate is not what QTS is doing, and where QTS is participating is not what AWS wants to do, but that combination offers that full spectrum of two hybrid solutions. I’m looking at the clock and I’m going to move quickly because you’ve got a lot of other good questions. So let’s talk about Piscataway.

Piscataway is another great example of the QTS hybrid model, enabling us to drive value where, frankly, other companies may have not had the same level of success. And so Piscataway was an acquisition that we closed just under a year ago, and this was data center that was built by one of our peers in the market, and they built this data center out with significant amounts of capacity in Piscataway, New Jersey. And they struggled leasing this facility. And over the three years before we bought Piscataway from this data center provider, they did not have any leasing. And so they effectively sold it to us at $0.50 on the $1 versus what they had put into it. They had built up this facility about $14 million per megawatt and we bought it from them at a cost of $7 million per megawatt. It give us a tremendous cost advantage going in. So we felt great about that basis. We felt great about effectively being given a cost advantage check of over $100 million on Day one to enable us to grow that market.

So from a low asset basis entry, people should feel very good. The next question then is, okay, that’s great, but if they couldn’t sell it over three years, it’s not a great entry point if you can’t sell it either. The reason that this other company – and by the way, the company that built Piscataway built great data centers and they’re a very strong company and unbelievably competent. But their business model is geared wholly towards very large, hyperscale-type deals. That’s what they build businesses to do. The operating support that those large companies need is very limited. And what they didn’t realize at the time is those large multi-megawatt wholesale hyperscale providers don’t want to necessarily be in New Jersey because the cost of powering New Jersey is two to three times higher than it’s going to be in Virginia or Dallas or Atlanta or other markets.

And so if you’re going to be looking for five megawatts, you’re large enough and you’re sophisticated enough, you can put those five megawatts somewhere else in a lower power cost environment. You can hire your IT staff in that other environment and make them support your infrastructure. So if you’re building a facility in Piscataway geared towards five-plus megawatt customers and the five-plus megawatt customers don’t want to be there, no matter how good a data center company you are, you’re going to struggle.

Here’s who does want to be in Piscataway, New Jersey. It’s the local retail colo enterprise company. They have offices living in Manhattan and they don’t want to pay a high cost of power, but their incremental needs on the data center side are significantly smaller. And they’re not going to go hire an IT staff in Dallas. Their IT person is sitting in their building and when their IT person needs to deal with the servers, they need to get out there and see their servers and manage it. And so that retail colo business needs to be much closer to where that home office is.

They’re not going to put it in a different state. They need it to be nearby. That’s who’s looking to put data center capacity in Piscataway, New Jersey. When those midsized enterprises are looking for their data center space, they don’t want to be told, "Here’s the keys to your space. You’re on your own. Good luck." And that’s not a negative. That’s just what the big companies want. You don’t have to offer more than that. But for these retail colo providers, they say, "I need help with network and connectivity.

I need help with smart hands and smart eyes. If a server goes down in the middle of the night, I need – I’d love to be able to call your service center and have someone do a server reboot, so I don’t have to send my guy out at two the morning. If I’m getting stacks of server delivered, I’d like someone to be able to take secure delivery, maybe rack and stack these. How can you help me leverage and support my IT architecture?" That’s what QTS does in our service, in our support, in our retail colo, our C2 and C3. That’s what customers are looking for.

Evidence about it is after three years of this prior provider not doing any leasing in this facility, we’ve owned the facility now for four quarters and we’ve incrementally grown revenue in that facility for four straight quarters. The first two quarters before we even brought our multiproduct capability in, two existing customers said, "We want to grow with you in this facility. We love what you’re doing." Over the last two quarters, as we’ve ramped in our multiproduct capabilities, we’ve brought in a number of new logos into that facility that want to be there. These are not five-megawatt deals, these are not change type of deals. The C2, C3 business is smaller revenue, it’s more diversified customer base, but it’s nice and high returns, it just takes longer to ramp. So we think we’ve demonstrated that, that model is working in that market. We couldn’t be happier.

Jiorden Sanchez

That’s helpful. Maybe we can move over to the connectivity business. So you alluded to AWS direct connect, but the 86% of your revenues – from crossConnects and you’re doing somewhat of a business transition there, where, historically, you’ve kind of sold them with an initial price point versus on a recurring basis. Maybe you can provide an update on how that transitioned to more recurring business is going? And then, similarly in most recent quarter, you announced partnerships with PacketFabric and Megaport, two SDN providers. How do you feel that kind of blends into your broader connectivity strategy? Do you view it as complementary? Or in some ways, could it be competitive?

Jeff Berson

Sure. So interconnection is valuable for a lot of reasons, and I think, a lot of investors love the interconnection model. And it’s valuable, one, because it builds a network effect within an environment. If you’ve got a lot of people interconnecting with each other, it really reduces customer exits, it locks customers into that network effect, they want to be there, they want to grow. It’s also a great financial model. Because it’s very, very high return on capital dollars, it doesn’t cost a lot to basically run a connection fiber from one place to the other, and enables you to get a higher share of wallet from those customers because instead of just paying you space and power, they’re paying you incremental revenue in higher return dollars. So it’s valuable business and it’s great business.

QTS, because of the size and scale of our facilities and because of that the diversification of our customer base has massive network effects within our facilities. One of the most interconnected facilities that we have and one of the largest in the market is for our Metro facility in Atlanta, where we’ve got over 250 customers. And because we can do large deals and small deals, you also have a bit of an anchor tenant and then a retail interaction exchanging it with each other. So if you look at it in Atlanta, we’ve got one of the largest social media companies in the world and we’ve got one of the largest web search engines in the world anchoring two sides of this facility. There’s a lot of traffic that want to come into that facility to be able to exchange onto those two networks.

Think about it almost in a shopping mall – maybe that’s a terrible analogy to make to investors today, so sorry if you’re in those businesses. As an aside, my wife and daughter is doing the best they can to pick up that industry for you too. But if you think about that and you have the anchor tenant on one end and the anchor tenant on the other, they bring in a lot of other smaller retail shops and that’s where a lot of the hybrid churn is, and that’s what we’re seeing in around the Metro. So that drives a lot of connectivity. We have over 10,000 crossConnects and interconnections in our facility.

But Jiorden, to your point, when we first built out the model, shame on us maybe, early on, we were charging customers a one-time connection fee to do to drive that interconnection. We were not driving – running a recurring revenue. So although those crossConnects have been growing with us at a 15% pace per year, we just started, over the last few years, shifting from one-time revenue to a recurring revenue model. You can’t do that overnight. First of all, because if you’re a customer and you pay us upfront, I can’t come to you next year and say, "Now, I want it recurring." You kind of feel like you’ve already done that. So you have to either wait for new customers to come in or for those contracts to turn over and continue into the renewal to bring on the recurring revenues. So recurring revenue today from interconnection is about 6% of our overall revenue, but, again, growing quickly.

Couple of points I’ll make beyond that. First of all, if you like the interconnection model for all the reasons I’ve just stated, I think, there’s a lot of reasons to look again at QTS’ C3 services. So what we recognize is all of the value of interconnection, the fact that the market loves it is because, and I’ll give them a lot of credit, Equinox has done a brilliant job at building an interconnection business and they’ve educated the market on the value of that. What I’d like to educate the market on is, that’s one of many, many levers that you can build into your data center that can all do the same thing. A lot of those C3 services that we’re doing, great fix, anti-DDoS protection, server reboots, software upgrades, these are all things that, effectively, again, remember, what we said about interconnection, these are all things that can help us drive incremental revenue dollars from our customer. These are all things that have a very, very high return on capital value to us, and these are all services that lock those customers into our facility in a much more robust way. So we love interconnection. But we’d remind you that’s one of 10 different levers we have in our service stack at QTS that all drive a lot of that same value.

The data point I’ll give you behind that, when we went public from our space and power customers, about 30% of that revenue was from customers that were also taking some form of service from us. Today that number has grown to 50%. So almost double the uptake on that service stack. And in those cases, half of our revenue from space and power customers that are taking services, their incremental spend with us is 35%. So if you give me a dollar in space and power, there’s a 50% chance that I’m also getting another 35% of service revenue from you, which is very high return on capital dollars. Then, again, it makes me that much more relevant in helping you work with your IT. So we love that business.

The second thing then that we announced recently is that business is also evolving. The criticality of having a major carrier hub and having major interconnectivity within that carrier hub, at some level, is also based on the fact that everyone needs to be in this facility to connect with each other. There is an evolution in technology, as technology often does, to give companies alternatives or to give people alternatives outside of physical geographic footprint. And that technology, this is called software-defined networking. What it means is there are companies like PacketFabric and like Megaport that enable you to get access to multiple carriers and multiple cloud providers and multiple connectivity without going through a single major chokepoint or colo hub within any one market. They can route you around that. Why is that easy to believe?

From the beginning of time, technology has made physical location less and less critical. It started from transportation, it moved to voice and there’s no reason to expect it won’t continue on the data side as well. Latency on fiber is getting better and better. Speed of network is getting better and better. The ability to multitask multiple data points and dynamically alter them through virtual environments and multiple paths instead of just going through a single connection point are getting better and better. And that’s what PacketFabric and Megaport are doing.

So in addition to building our interconnection model, in addition to building our revenue from that, we’ve also leaped in, in a very direct fashion with these software-defined networking companies to say customers can interconnect with QTS and with our customers, but if you want to use technology to move around that and you want to go directly into these software-defined network providers to get access in a very different way, which some people would argue could be the future of where you’re going, although it doesn’t mean that these major interconnections are going away, it does mean you have alternatives, we’ve now got that, we’ve got that ability. And in a lot of respects, I think that levels the playing field versus companies that had that major connection colo hub and you had to go through them. People have options now. And we’re leveraging that for the benefit of all of our customers.

Jiorden Sanchez

We have a few minutes left. I wanted to see if anyone in the audience had any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Yes. I don’t know why this is specifically relevant now, but I guess there’s been a comment by venture capitalists about the obsolescence of data center REITs. Do – I guess, specifically, the commentary from Google about the increasing trajectory of server sizes diminishing, I guess, specifically related to GPU processors. I don’t think this is anything new and I don’t necessarily agree with these comments, but it seems to be moving the data center REITs a little bit in the past couple of days. So I’m just curious if you have any thoughts about what the trajectory of server sizes and how that relates to like the terminal value of data center REITs.

Jeff Berson

Sure. I guess, there’s a couple of points to that question. Let’s start with what I absolutely agree with, which is server density is increasing. We’re able to get more and more compute power, and smaller, and smaller servers. And that is, without question, a trend that has, and will continue to occur in the IT environment. The reason that, that doesn’t have a direct impact on data center providers, in general, QTS as well as all the others, is although we talk to investors about a lot of metrics relating to square feet because it’s easy to conceptualize where the square foot is, that’s not what we’re selling to our customers. What we’re selling to our customers is power. We’re selling them megawatts, we’re selling them kilowatts. That’s what these customers are using.

And the reason that protects us in many effects is although you’ve got with Moore’s Law the ability to get more and more density in smaller and smaller server footprint, the power that these things are using is accelerating massively. You don’t see the same efficiencies in power utilization. The analogy I’m going to give, and I’m going to look in the audience to find people that are approaching 45 or 50 years or older, but if you remember the cellphones that we all had, maybe, and Steven, I know you’re not one of them, if you remember the cellphones we had maybe 15 years ago, the power in those cellphones was nothing compared to what you can do in your phone today, right? I mean, that power has increased thousands of times over. But if you remember back, you charged your phone back at that time once a week and then you kind of forgot about it.

So that’s what’s going on with servers today. The compute power that’s going on in servers today has grown in many respects similar to what that power of your cellphone can do. But if you’ve got to plug that thing in every two hours because we’re all living in a world where we’re concerned we’re not going to get power because it’s sucking it down like you’ve never imagined, we’re selling the power to customers. That’s what protects us on that standpoint. I guess, the second point, we’ve got people coming in, is therefore, do we have concern about data centers sort of the technology shifting for the ability to scale these data centers and becoming legacy and less valuable.

These data centers are purpose built to have the size, the scalability, the power acts, as I said, as that density increases, you can bring more and more power into that facility to meet it. The issue we had with data centers about 20 years ago was they weren’t designed with the ability to bring in incremental power. So as you saw that density suck down – make smaller and smaller servers, you couldn’t bring in more power to spell that additional space, and that’s where you had legacy issues. The data centers and not just QTS, but all of us are building today, our most limiting factor is not power availability today, it’s square footage. So as we have that density, and it brings down more and more power, it actually gives us more capacity within our facility at higher and higher rents to bring more power and then get more return out of it.

Jiorden Sanchez

Okay. I think that’s it for our time today. But thanks for coming in.

Jeff Berson

Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.