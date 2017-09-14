Liberty Global's (LBTYB) Management Present at the Goldman Sachs 26th Annual Communacopia Conference (Transcript)

Liberty Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBTYB)

Goldman Sachs 26th Annual Communacopia Conference Call

September 13, 2017 04:35 PM ET

Executives

Mike Fries - Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Michael Bishop - Goldman Sachs

Michael Bishop

Great. I think we'll get started. I'm very pleased to welcome Mike Fries, CEO of Liberty Global, onstage. Welcome, Mike.

Mike Fries

Good to be here. Good to be back here. I think I've done this conference for like 20 – how many years has this been going on.

Michael Bishop

Yes, I think it's 20 years.

Mike Fries

20 years. Bigger and better every year.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Michael Bishop

Yes, exactly. I was just quite keen and maybe just start running through some of the performance of the assets and then move on to some more strategic questions and maybe take up on a couple of the conference themes so far sort of content digitalization and 5G towards the end. I think the UK is clearly your biggest assets. And I think one of the things investors being very focused on this year is the trends of Virgin Media. And maybe if we could take this in a couple of parts, and firstly just think about how you see the pricing environment in the UK. And how you think you can continue to land price increases to get that reacceleration and that would be great.

Mike Fries

So I think anyone who's watched or paid attention to the UK market would agree with the statement that it is a highly competitive marketplace. And it has always been. We've been in it for four years or five years now, and it's always been competitive. It remains competitive today. But it's largely rational. I mean if you – I think BT was up here, I guess Vodafone were all taking price increases – ours is 4% to 5%, everybody is taking more or less the same sort of price increases.

So it's a largely rational market, but it is competitive. Don't get me wrong. It's become a bit more promotional recently and so you have to respond to that. But in terms of the price increase that we've taken and announced we have done many things differently this year than we did last year. I’ll list a few of them. Number one, it's one increase not two increases, so that's always good news for customers.

And secondly, we've really segmented this price increase. We discovered almost 80 different segments, so not everybody is getting the same thing and we're offering different sort of goodies to different segments depending on who you are and what your current pricing is. We’ve rolled it out over a longer period of time to kind of ease the call center activity. We've added a ton of benefits, so it's really a more for more approach, it's not simply a price increase with not much more else and that’s coming with it.

Last year when we took those price increases, we had some network issues and some TiVo box related issues. Those things are cleared up. So with a price increase coming at a moment when we are solid with customers and network qualities improving. And so far we've had really good response. So I mean from our perspective a necessary and important part of growth in that marketplace, but this time around we expected to be and so far so good. A very different experience. And last time we saw some bumps in churn, but bit of ARPU in discounting.

The last point I'll make is we have put in place some digital tools that everybody is talking about at this conference apparently, that are working, whether it's next best offer or a routing of calls to the call center, things of that nature. So those tools actually are having an impact. So we're much more confident. This time around that we will get the benefit of the price rise and it will be a smoother ride versus last year, but we took that price rise and we kind of – we saw some hits on ARPU. So we're much more confident time around.

Michael Bishop

Yes. So the message really is that already using evidence of stock price increase lending better than…

Mike Fries

I think so. I can’t be too specific video up here, but for sure.

Michael Bishop

Yes, that it. And then the wider UK competitive landscape, , it feels like Virgin has had high quality bolt-on product, but when you think about the more for your strategy, how are you approaching that? Is it more content general?

Mike Fries

Listen, like almost every market we operate in a speed is the killer app, right? So the first and foremost we're offering a faster speed than everybody. Ideally a more reliable speed than our peers and that is the main game. The second and third piece of the puzzle for us, of course, is unlike, BT or Sky, we are unlimited. We have all the product.

So we are pushing heavily in this season of course around all the sports for example, Virgin has all the sports. You want to watch BT Sport, you want Sky Sport, any league, any football match, you can get it all from us. And that's a big advantage. Whereas BT, not only did it a price rise, but now they're going to charge £3.50 for BT Sports customer that's already built into our tiers, no extra cost.

So we’ve taken the approach in that market of being a supermarket, providing everybody with everything and that's worked. We're rolling out aggressively, the new EOS box which is our next generation box, super stable 4K box that has all the benefits that we're rolling out across the marketplace.

We put in connect boxes into the homes which are giving them WiFi in the home of a 100-meg or better. So we're doing a lot of things to improve the customer experience. And then of course we have the lightning project, which I'm sure we'll talk about, but that for us has been a real kick to growth. When you step back and look at this newbuilds exercise, it remains for us a compelling project strategically and financially.

And by that I mean that we had a bit of a wobble in the first part of this year. I hope we've addressed that. Happy to address it further if I need to, but we revamped both the project, the people, the process team, and so far we've had really good progress and good results.

In the second quarter, our newbuild activity was 25% higher than the first quarter which was great. We think we've already built around 800,000 homes which is no small task in a country like the UK as you know with the complexities involved in – or your partnering in municipalities, in politics et cetera and underground trenching.

We think we’ve already connected about 150,000 active customers, who have bought almost 400,000 products. And all the metrics are playing out and we've given them to you in every quarter. We've gotten almost 30%-plus penetration. We’re getting to the numbers that we think we need to get to an ARPUs.

The bill cost, we decided we're not going to start broadcasting bill cost every quarter, because there's issues around mix that you building MDUs, SDUs, there's issues around some cost downtown – long hauls and that sort of fiber runs. But for the most part, the economics on the bill from that point of view are also very steady. So all those things put together make the UK, I think a really for us a very positive story and we had a bit of a wobble as I said in the first quarter and a bit of the second quarter and I think this time around second half looking good so.

Michael Bishop

Yes, I mean I think pretty much on answer the next question I had around Project Lightning, but I think one of the comments you made at the second quarter was around needing footprint expansion to better compete with incumbents and clearly you cover about half of the homes in the UK and that both sounds of it can still increase by the 4 million that you originally schedule Project Lighting perhaps that takes a bit longer, but is that the right way to…?

Mike Fries

Look at I mean step back and think about it for a minute, you listen for those who have been listening to all the different presentations to a lot of people up here scale matters and scale matters more today than it did when I was up here last year and more than when I was up here two years ago, because the world is shifting and you can't help and see the changes occurring whether it's fixed mobile convergence, whether it's large global players and in a market when we're 50% to 70% reach, we feel pretty good.

What do we feel good about? We feel good about the opportunity to drive in the mobility. We feel good about the opportunity to drive efficiencies and scale benefits procurement benefits product launch benefits. We feel good about the regulatory posture we have vis-à-vis the government. We feel good about pricing and things of that nature. When we're a third of the market as we are in Australia and Germany for example, a little tougher, but at the end of the day there are three ways to build scale.

You can continue to build out like we're doing in the UK in other markets, which as long as it's gotten great rates of return and is strategically compelling we will do. You can acquire mobile assets and get sort of mobile reach or use partnering strategies as we're doing in the Switzerland, where we're going to corporate third-parties and partner network to extend our reach and in that manner or you can combine to be sort of vague about it are generic.

So I think it's important that in every market we operate in and I'm sure we'll talk about this. We have to be straight with ourselves. What is our strategic game plan to be either a national champion in this market for the next 10 years on fixed and mobile and all the bits and pieces that matter or what is the opportunity to maximize value and be honest about opportunities and or take some other approach. So that is what I meant, it wasn't that complicated the statement. I mean everybody knows scale matters and I think we're looking at each market in that way.

Michael Bishop

Yes, I tell you I was going to ask you just about the German trends, anywhere there maybe given your comments, if you think about Germany and you’re only covering 30% of the country, I mean you're still growing pretty strongly and Germany doesn't seem to be some rapidly advancing towards convergence like some of the markets. So it is a case of you can continue to run that asset or is an opportunity that…?

Mike Fries

Look at I mean when you look at Germany, many of the things that excited us when we entered the market still exist today. So for example there's a great broadband growth. I mean 2,000 new ads a quarter. I think the market is only at 80% penetration of broadband, so there's still good organic broadband growth.

The B2B business from our point of view nascent brand new, huge upside in B2B, only half of our customers today have a single play product. So we're only bundling half our customers, so it's still early days there. We have great margins, I mean with 60% operating cash flow, EBITDA margins in that market, a lot of really good things happening in Germany that lead us to believe there's an interesting organic opportunity for us.

On the other hand I think we have great optionality. We are in the three most important states, most populous, most dense, richest, we have a great growth model in front of us and I think we've got opportunities to go with low we have opportunities to combine with local strategic players, with opportunity to exit.

I think we're looking at that market as you want us to in a way that hopefully creates value for us in the long-term and so I feel about good about Germany as an organic growth story for sure. We have – it won't last forever but – and we'll have to invest to continue to grow as you do in maturing markets. But I think from our perspective we've got great optionality there, so feels good.

Michael Bishop

Yes. And then maybe just to follow-up on that I mean two things from Vodafone’s perspective in Germany. One is they announced this fiber builds this week and investing another $2 billion in fixed line. And then [Victoria Livingstone] on the stage this morning and he talks around Unitymedia obviously being a very complementary assets to the existing businesses in Germany, which is now the biggest assets from the group perspective, and he touched on those sort of three potential options. So I mean if you take the last option, you think about potentially selling assets. So are there any dissynergies that you would be concerned about from a Liberty Global Group even if you got a good some headline multiple going down the line.

Mike Fries

Listen, I'll answer your question generically and then come back to Germany. Any transaction, whether we're a buyer or a seller, we're always factoring in the pro-forma reality. So as an acquisition, when you're making an acquisition, what are the synergies listed through the organizational structure operating model synergies. If you're exiting the market, what does it do to your operating model and dissynergy. So that’s all gets factored into a decision if one is ever made. And we have sold assets. I mean we sold it there, we sold them straight. We've exited markets. It's not the first time we've done it.

In terms of the build-out announced, I think it's a smart move and it's really a page in of our playbook. It's about getting his networks Docsis 3.1 ready or pretty much already there. It's about making inroads into some business parks. None of the party would overlap with us really if you might, but the most parties sticking to his territory. And then thirdly, it's about politics, let's be honest.

A German market is highly political and I think he's making a smart decision to really get on his front foot and put real money to work and to be prudent about it. I think if you read the press release carefully, he says or they say, why do we get this sort of penetration, which implies to me that they may or may not do it. Certainly, people aren't interested, but nonetheless I think it’s a smart move and it's really a page in of our playbook and I don't think it interferes with anything we may or may not do.

And in terms of the bigger question, there's nothing to respond to today. So unless you're advising him and you're going to make me offer on stage here. I have nothing to talk about expect that we think this business is extremely valuable, I will tell you that and a business that has an organic, not just an organic growth strategy, but there are a number of assets and opportunities that we could pursue in that market that would be very accretive and interesting for us.

So I like that game, I think I like being in the position we're in pretty much in every market we're in. Why do I say that? We've got the high capacity world-class fastest network. We have reach in the core segments of the business of the marketplace. We have a burgeoning B2B opportunity. We have experienced with fixed mobile convergence and we're battling through the B2C challenges every day and getting smarter, better, sharper when it comes to broadband or content or churn or digital tools. So I think we're in a great position.

Michael Bishop

And maybe just moving to that sort of organic growth in Germany. We’ve probably been bit surprised in the last one to two years around the intensity in bolt-on competition. And that was especially to given that you mentioned is only 80% penetration, we typically don't tends to get the intensity in broadband completion until you reach to the 90% penetration. I mean do you think that is a German specific issues and you think if can ease, I mean Deutsche Telekom been quite aggressive with this test the best..

Mike Fries

I think you should assume it's the future, but I think our business has always been promotional and transactional. I think it will continue to be promotional and transactional at the customer level. And when Deutsche Telekom or Vodafone or one-on-one offers, €20 for a double play product for the first six months, it's pretty good compelling offer.

I think that the nature of the beast it will come in, it will vain, it will come, it will go, we want to be that way consistently, but you have to be able to respond. We have taken a position in the German markets that we're really a higher value product. So we haven’t come down and that’s impacted our gross adds a little bit, but I'd rather stay at €30 when I know my product is twice as fast and it's a higher quality service.

So it's an evolving – this is your job to model it, it’s an evolving landscape, but you shouldn't be surprised that Deutsche Telekom – T-Mobile is promotional, our transactional and their home market. It's the nature of the beast, and I think something we've been dealing with for a long time.

Michael Bishop

Yes, and then maybe moving on to Switzerland where I think you pretty much have that scale, you’re talking about the 70% coverage of the country and you are pushing into convergence, but it's a pretty competitive market I mean what you see is the future for Switzerland?

Mike Fries

Well, I think Switzerland is in a bit of a transition phase for us. On one hand, there are some structural challenges in the markets, Swisscom with 60% market share across all the products really has started to become more aggressive than it had been in the past around pricing and promotions Sunrise which is a mobile and quad-play operated there has also become a bit aggressive and promotional.

So we're responding, what are we doing? We launched our own bundles called Connect & Play. We're launching our own. We’ve lowered the price of our high end product and raise the price of our low end product or to meet them in the middle which has been great. By the way, Switzerland is a high ARPU market, €60-plus. And our acquisition ARPU is €80 to €120. So we're acquiring customers at a pretty good clip at ARPU that’s I think accretive to the overall picture.

We’ve launched MySports, so this is our version of Ziggo Sports in Switzerland just launched this week. It has got exclusive Ice Hockey, Bundesliga rights, motorsports, and then exclusive to cable, a basic and a pay model. And that's a bit of a shock to the system there. We've got the entire cable industry behind us working together in Switzerland.

So we're making moves and I think the business long-term is structurally sound, but again, in that market we have options. We have options. There are – we can go to loan and just keep paying our great growth. We can look at combining one of more of the players. I think it's going to be an interesting couple three years in the market just like that.

So I think – and I don't mean that optionality to be a concern and I don't know if it's a good thing or a bad thing to highlight it. I think it's nice to have options, I guess is what I'm saying. And it's nice to know that your fundamental base case model looks great, execute and it's nice to know you can step back and make some accretive moves that creates shareholder value and are exciting for even longer-term.

Michael Bishop

Yes. And I wondered I guess more of an organic growth strategy highlighted is part of Liberty 3.0 is pushing more into the B2B space. And from a group perspective, you've been delivering in high-single digits growth. I mean can you talk about the opportunity about what investment that it requires?

Mike Fries

Yes. So in Europe, we’re really late in the B2B. I mean Brian was sitting up here or Tom or others they would talk I think glowingly about SOHO and SME strategy that's really built there B2B space. We in Europe started out in really the wholesale, the large enterprise segment and we've been late to the SOHO and SME game, which to me is not a bad thing because it's a $20 billion-plus opportunity as we see it and fixed in mobile there.

And once we latch on to SOHO and SME opportunities we're growing that revenue base 20% and 30% a year, and it's now 45% of our overall B2B revenue. And we're getting double-digit revenue growth out of B2B which is what you used to see out of the U.S. guys or maybe still see it. And people who asked us why we’re going to B2B 3%. And then – now we said, well it related to this opportunity, it's about sort of when the time is right, and when the market is right. And in the last year or two, we’ve really latched on and it's become I think a terrific growth driver for all of our markets.

I mean Germany take the market, the B2B opportunity in every market seems good. And it doesn't seem to be waning, because as the world evolves Internet of Things and everybody need to be online faster and faster speeds, having a 500-meg products, having services and products that SME and SOHO want puts us in a really strong position. We think there's plus or minus 6 million SOHOs on our footprint. And we are in single-digit market share. We should get to double-digit market share and that would be massive growth. There's probably 600,000 SMEs on our footprint and we're penetrating in single digits. So we really like that opportunity in every market.

Michael Bishop

Yes. And the second trend in terms of revenue growth from Liberty 3.0 was mobile and we are touching that already market-by-market, but I think it’s fair to say that the group mobile growth has been a bit of a mix bag, can you have some regulatory headwinds in that. There is some handset accounting drags, but maybe stand back and from a group perspective, when do you think we can say organic growth and in your mobile strategy start to come through as part of Liberty 3.0?

Mike Fries

Yes. I think I have use the word transition is probably worth explaining what we mean by that. I mean we are both feet in to fixed mobile convergence and we are in the mobile space, of course, we bought the business in Belgium, we joint ventured in Holland, we have a great MVNO deal with BT in UK with 3 million subs. So we are way down the road here on the fixed mobile convergence. We have great experience with mobile, but it's a bit of a digestion period and that's a wrong terminology, but when you get into the mobile space, you have to accept a good with the bad until the time when all that stuff blends together to create something incredible.

What do I mean? I mean when we acquired the base business, what do we acquire? We acquired a great asset and needed a lot of work on the network, had customers, had spectrum. What was running into the headwinds of regulatory reform around [indiscernible] rates, roaming, you had issues around prepaid losses, it had a weak network. I mean it needed a lot of upgrade, and we had to put a lot of time and money into it.

We had to suffer those sort of step back if you will that roll into our consolidated results, but at the same time – so a lot of green shoots. We’ve got – if you’ve heard John Porter today. We’ve got 0.25 million legal subscribers. It pay us more, they churn less, they're happier. We're slowly – we rebuilt the network. We're getting – we're starting the synergy process, the synergies will be massive in that marketplace and will drive EBITDA for a while.

So you’ve inherit the stuff that’s a bit messy and you take it onboard and you clean things up and then you synergize and merge with your fixed business and you're going to see those benefits down the road. But initially there was a bit of a shock to us to we've had 48 straight quarters of revenue and EBITDA growth, it's unusual for us to have a product line that goes backwards.

But we realize, this is a longer term gain and if you're investing in it and you're committed to it and we think you'll be able to power through it. It’s kind of like a two teenage daughters, like having a teenager right. You love them, you got to love them right, through that whole phase, and they're going to be great results someday and that’s what we're shooting for. But I really – I have a lot of confidence in that and you listen to John, I mean just spend some time on the Telenet model. You'll see what I'm saying, it's going to work.

Michael Bishop

As you met with John this morning, I think one of the things he was really excited about was as you look to sort of 4.5G and 5G actually having that convergent platform, especially when you own the mobile operators really careful because then you can completely stand toe to toe with the incumbent. I mean is that something you’re seeing potentially just is 5G catalyst for…?

Mike Fries

I think you were seeing one – at least two, maybe three, big fixed mobile players in each of the European markets. We intend to either be that player or be part – of one of those players if staying in the market. And once you're into the mobile space, 5G is a win-win. As a fixed operate, I'm not worried about it today with I'm not in a mobile space, because it's going to take time in Europe. You've got to get the spectrum sorted out. Of course it's going to take time to get standards and devices in chips, all of that is the same as in the U.S.

But in Europe you also have the marketplace, which you would all know that is highly fragmented, highly competitive hundreds of mobile operators and massive headwinds on regulatory fronts and the inability to merge and combine and consolidate at least today. And that's not a recipe for spending a bunch more money on 5G.

When you haven't even fully exploited 4G, so I’ve always said publicly, you've heard me say that 5G is going to happen in Europe. It's not a matter of. Yes, it’s really a matter of win and who is going pay for, and I think it will be slower in the marketplace. However, when it happens, it’s the win-win for us.

If we're a mobile operator, we are right in that way and that's great. And even with our fixed networks, we are riding that wave as you know it's a dense network and there’s lots of and we've got fiber and connectivity points everywhere. So we think it's a win-win for us and it's inevitable. It's just a question of when and who will actually make those moves.

Michael Bishop

Maybe just touch on the Netherlands, I mean, simple question really is how is it going and [indiscernible] Vodafone, I mean certainly this morning that I’m going to saying, it’s going to very well and he's learned a lot about things like content strategies from the Liberty team.

Mike Fries

But I learned too much stuff. And now I'm getting with you. It's been a great partnership. I think for companies that come at this industry from very different histories and different DNA, we've met in the middle, I think have as you say a lot to learn from each other, that’s of course on the mobile front and then in terms of what we're doing with content and video and innovations on that platform.

And the management team is [yelling], I'm actually there next week, spend a day with the whole team and so far so good. I mean the Dutch market is you read the situation. Deutsche Telekom, Tele2 have come out very aggressive and unlimited and it created pressure in the mobile space.

But on the other hand, we have basically utilized the weapons we have at our disposal. I mean a quarter of our sub-base fixed for mobile is now had some kind of quad-play offer from us. MPS is way up, so we've gone immediately to that over lapping base and said this is what it needs to be part of our platform and its working.

Ziggo Sport is the killer channel, most watched sports channel, great MPS and biggest retention tool, if you have a Vodafone Ziggo customer that is the home of HBO. That's where Game of Thrones lives. So there are some things that are really working for us over the long-term.

We battle with KPN. We battle with Deutsche Telekom. KPN seems to be more and more rational over time. We’re all creates price increases on fixed and mobile space is competitive, but I think Vodafone Ziggo has a great opportunity in that marketplace and the guidance I think they’ve confirmed and it'll be – it’s going to take a time to get the synergies, kicking in and there's I think we've budgeted €3.5 billion NPV on those synergies, which certainly isn't reflected either of our stock prices, and I think that will kicking in so. We're optimistic about that joint venture and it's been a good relationship so far.

Michael Bishop

Yes. And then every time we catch up, it's always gets to [KOV] on content. I think it's fair to say at the moment. Liberty, perhaps a multi-pronged strategy with regards to content. But overall, it's fairly asset light in a sense that you haven't made any stable, I guess really meaningful content acquisitions [indiscernible] acquisitions. Is that a strategy that you think still works going forward?

Mike Fries

Well, I mean everybody who follows our industry wants to know what your video strategy is. I mean it's a bit of an obsession on some level and it should be. Because even though it's only about a third of our revenue, it's a very important part of our revenue.

And in the U.S. there's pressure in OTT and disruption and a lot of things happening. So the way we look at the video space, just to step back a minute and look at that is we've had improving conditions, consistent and improving conditions. I think in the second quarter, we lost 30,000 video subs, year ago we lost 150,000 something like that or I think was first half of the year.

So it's been a big turnaround for us in terms of video retention, and there's a bunch of reasons for that. Content is one of them. And I'll come back to how we are playing if you hit on some point, but don't underestimate the power of this user interface. There will be winners and losers in the video space and the winner if you just track all the cable operators on the planet, who are the ones that are actually seeing improved conditions in their video base, it's us and it's Comcast. And it's not a surprise that we're the ones who have gone in full force – full blast on to the RDK platform with X1, we call it Horizon like experiences, where everything we offers available on every device where it looks and feels cool or Replay TV is actionable, where it’s an experience that you can’t give up. I mean it’s something that works and doesn’t limit your access to content.

So the user experience is critical. And what I would ask cable operators or telecom operators who don't have a path to that is what is your strategy. I mean I don't know what all these are, Charter are doing, for example. Hoping they'll do similar thing. We should all get in line together on this. But having a solution for that user experience that functionality, those killer apps, hitting Netflix on, I mean those matter to video customers, and they stick around when you invest and deliver those kinds of experiences. That makes a big difference.

And the third thing of course is newbuild. If you look at our customer growth, a big chunk of our customer growth is coming out of the UK where we're adding new organic customers from the newbuild activity. I think 100,000 in the first half and two-thirds of those are from newbuild. That's new customers, not RGUs. Then the content piece for us, you indicated it, you mentioned it correctly, we're being taking tactical opportunistic moves, watching exclusive sports channel in Holland, launching a channel in Switzerland, owning a free to air broadcast network in Belgium.

I would say baby steps, but steps that allow us and give us the products that we need to make it work in that market. And what we haven't done is buy a Time Warner, where there are no Time Warner's in Europe to buy, let’s start with that. We haven't bought a studio. We're not sure yet just how – when I say we're not sure, we have a strategy around it, but we're not ready let's say to make larger moves until we think that necessary. Will it be necessary some day? Quite possibly.

And the nice thing is if it does become necessary, our goal would be to do it in a highly accretive way in a way that benefits not just our assets, the asset we are acquiring, and people will say, yes, I get that, that makes sense why? Because you paid a good price, it's in the market that you're operating in and it's important, you’re getting clear benefits both directions and today there's no transaction like that on the table. But I would not – it would be foolish for me to say that that isn’t something we and every operator in our position is asking themselves.

When Apple decide to spend $1 billion, when YouTube is going into subscription video, when Netflix is spending $6 billion, $7 billion. And what our relationship is looking like in the long run and where do we fit in that ecosystem in terms of vertical integration. The nice thing is – I think hopefully you can trust us to make smart moves, accretive moves, but today we don’t have to make any moves and that’s the good news, over time we’ll see.

Michael Bishop

And one of the themes of the conference is digitalization. I think it's fair to say Liberty is always perceived to be a very lean company given your relatively high margins, but you continue to drive efficiency through the Liberty 3.0 plan. I mean do you see digitalization as a big opportunity for the telco industry and also for….

Mike Fries

I think it is. When you talk about Liberty 3.0, Liberty Go as we say it, of the things that have really worked well in that program, cost efficiency is one of them. I mean if you exclude the Dutch business, we have $4.5 billion of indirect cost and we kept them flat since 2015. Yet we've grown RGUs, customers, new build activity, revenue, product innovation, and put a ton of money into content.

So we've been able to maintain a relatively efficient with 47% consolidated EBITDA margins on ARPUs that are I don't know a third of the U.S. guys. So we are efficient. We have assets in the system level at 50%, 60% margins. Having said that, there's more room, and I think using digital tools is a smart way to do it, whether it's online sales or we’re launching an app in Virgin Media that allows you to manage your bill, your customer experience, your services et cetera, et cetera.

So I think in the end though, anyone who tells you that those are cost savers. I don't think is being straight. Those are MPS drivers and revenue drivers. People who have great experiences with your products and your apps and your user experiences, they're the ones who stick with you. It drives return down and it drives sales up. Not so sure, it costs money to launch these tools.

So someone who says, I'm going to cut my way into an incredible digital world, I don't think that's right. To drive online sales, to completely reinvent a customer contact center, to buy the software that drives artificial intelligence in any your – to use the data, to find a way to use all that data we have, and we have tons of it, and we're just at the very beginning of utilizing that data. That’s an investment. It's a smart investment, but it's an investment driven towards customer happiness, sales and MPS really I think in the end.

Michael Bishop

Yes. And maybe moving on to the network. It’s always quite a complicated topic in Europe because of the various regulatory decisions tends to happen in every country on a three-year rolling cycle and they’re quite difficult [indiscernible] to predict. Is it right to think that you should benefit from a lower cost to upgrade your network versus the average income an operator? And if that's true, does that mean you're less worried about any potential regulatory changes towards the incumbent?

Mike Fries

Well, there is a lot of questions in there. Let me start with the network piece of it. So we have roughly 50 million homes that our networks pass, including Holland, and we are pretty much gigabit ready in those homes. I mean, we have almost – I think 75%, 80% of our network is already ready for 3.1. The rest will be next year. And that means that we've already put the money into the network. CMTS is to be a gigabit. And then what's required is a little bit of network cost, maybe $20 a home, max, and then a new modem, so we are there. If you're a telco, an incumbent, you have multiple choices. All of them are going to cost a lot of money.

Even G.Fast, which is a great DSL strategy. And we think most will assume that strategy or take that approach will be several hundred dollars per home pass, will take a lot of time, requires fiber deep, and will get you in the end 200 to 500 megabits and going to get your gig, not going to get a gig out of G.Fast anytime soon, certainly if you're not – unless you're just right next – as you live next door to the central office, whereas we'll be at gig upgradable to 10 gig over time.

So I really feel that our fiber HFC network continues to be the gift that keeps on giving, even over the next five to 10 years as speeds accelerate which they will do increasingly as consumption grows, doubles every couple years, and we know the model, and I think we're in a great position to take advantage of it. Fiber-to-the-home is more of a parity model. The issue is nobody is building fiber-to-the-home, and if you will, it's expensive. We’re competing with on a parity level, but at the end of day, it's a small percentage of the European telcos who are jumping into that.

Part of it’s regulatory, because what they don't want to do and this makes perfect sense to me, is $10 or $1000 a home and then have to give it away to let say Vittorio, at €3 a line or something. It doesn't work, so there is a big debate and the right debate happening around the regulatory framework in Europe. And there are some things about it we like, some things about it we don't like. Our basic posture is deregulation. We don't think anybody should be regulated. And if they are going to build fiber, they should be able to charge what they want to charge for it. I'm not sure that debate will win in the end. We're aligned with telcos there.

The European community right now is evaluating its next telecom framework as you know. And the issue that we're focused on is one around moving from sort of a significant market power or an SMP test in a country that then results in regulation of a telco incumbent, for example, to what they called joint dominance, which doesn't have a lot of traction in EU. The commission is not behind it. We don't think mostly behind it, but we're watching it closely, and we'll see how it unfolds. For the most part, we're still the attacker. We're driving infrastructure competition. We are the reason – the cable industry in Europe is the reason that European consumers are getting 100 megabits all they can eat on voice, the greatest video product for €35. I mean we pushed this innovation and this investment and I think regulators realize that in the end.

Michael Bishop

Yes, sure. And then given that you got limited time, let's maybe move into the balance sheet and then get to cable valuation holistically, when you think about shareholder returns, you commit to the $3 billion of buyback and you've done a decent chunk of that already to-date. I mean how do you wind up that buyback capacity or potential capacity versus newbuilds and organic growth opportunities?

Mike Fries

Well, I need you to step back. Our approach to what we call our levered equity growth model hasn’t really changed and I don’t see it changing. What does that mean? We believe four to five times leverage. If it's properly ring sense and put into credit pools, if it doesn't have – without any debt at the parent company by the way.

And if it's long-term and fixed rate and relatively inexpensive, like ours is, it's a reasonable position to take. So we’re in the four to five times range and we’re going to probably stay there. I see nothing in the capital markets, in our growth profile, so that should not change.

We believe that the best way to give back to shareholders is through buybacks, and we will complete the 3 billion buyback this year, which was again boosted a bit by the Dutch JV, which probably gave us some cash at the outset. And we purchase I think over 18 billion since we started. So I don’t see any changing in that in terms of our ability to willingness and desire to return capital through buybacks.

Great projects like Lightning need to fund themselves. So I don't view necessarily putting money into new builds like Lightning as externally financed. It’s being finance at a free cash flow, and that’s something we do because we like the returns and the strategic benefits.

So variable that were difficult to predict in the puzzle was M&A. When you saw, well, how do you decide between a buyback and transaction, were very discipline. We look at returns and strategic benefit. I don’t know exactly what transactions I'm not going to speak about it if I didn't know. But that's a piece that we have to be thoughtful about.

But the main model, I think stayed intact. And I don't see anything that changes that model. Look, even in the JV in Holland, it's not talked about a lot. But if you read the joint venture documents, you will see that we have been committed to a four to five times leverage strategy.

So I mean the point is that they even bought into it. And we are getting dividends, regular dividends and so I think there is some healthy truth to this approach in a business that has recurring revenue, great EBITDA margins, free cash flow and good strategic opportunity in front of it.

Michael Bishop

Yes. And you’ve made this comment, I think on the last two conference calls, which is you believe private valuation and others. I mean could you elaborate on what exactly you mean – do you mean standalone project cable valuations are a lot higher or is it standalone cable valuations in converged situations are potentially high.

Mike Fries

Well, I’d ask you that question. What do you think private market values are?

Michael Bishop

Well, I mean I think if you look at some of the transactions – some of the potential and transactions and it does [indiscernible]. And in particular, if you look at some of the converged situations that happened in Europe, it typically in your sales report two to three times EBITDA is the synergy…

Mike Fries

I mean the deals that jump out at you are the three transactions, and Vodafone was involved all of them, 11 to 12 times. Why? What is that? Well, there are synergies that result from those transaction, premiums and change of control and all those other elements to it, but that's what I mean.

And anyone who has been involved and investing in this industry for decades would know that this has persisted for some time, private markets versus public markets, excepting the case where somebody thinks something is going to happen. So Charter traded at a very high multiple, why?

Well, only because I think something is going to happen. And they think it will happen at a private market value, multiple that’s a lot higher than where they were trading. So it's not rocket science. And I think in our case, I'm not sure – when I said it a lot, I said it's obvious that it – and what I guess I meant was that these assets that we’ve run and operate. These businesses have great fundamental value.

In our hand, and potentially in the hands of a converged platform, because they are – I’ve seen it in the JV in Holland. Each of the businesses have their challenges, but one of them sticky, growing, holding. The fixed business and the network based fixed business is a great business to be in. So I think that's really all I meant by and should hopefully self-evident to people. But if not, I think there's a lot of research out there you can read about.

Michael Bishop

And then maybe just to finish up on LiLAC. I mean you're still guiding to a full spin by the end of the year and how the price is going?

Mike Fries

Well, let me start by saying that we were impacted by Hurricane Irma in several markets. Three smaller markets in the Caribbean that represent a very relatively small part of revenue, less than 2% but also Puerto Rico, which is a bigger business for us. I'm happy to say everybody in the areas that were impacted have been accounted for. We've had no loss of life, but there's been a lot of disruption to people's lives. And even other small islands, they matter.

And so we are assessing the damage, of course managing through one of the biggest challenge if it’s not cell tower is power you know even in Puerto Rico only 75% of the Island has power today. And so the 25% it doesn't you know those are probably our customers too.

So we're really attentive and thoughtful and have been right on this from beginning. Having said that, it's too soon to tell you it'll be this or sort of that impact. I think we're sticking to our guidance for the time being and when we know more fortunately they were small and [indiscernible] BDI that’s a 2% of revenue. But not an important to us. Puerto Rico looks like it will be fine too and we aren't sure. So this is the nature of the beast in the Caribbean and some time we had it last year in the Bahamas and we you know we recovered from that as well will recover from this.

Michael Bishop

On the spin?

Mike Fries

Spin is on track. So the spin will we think unleashed an asset backed stock that will become a great vehicle for consolidation and strategic opportunity in the region we get the management team coming together, announce more about that in the fall. We've got I think a lot of the pieces working in core operating markets and I think will launch it with a lot of ambition in terms of becoming a major platform in that region.

And I'll play the pipeline is real there's a lot of people who want to join in and be part of something that has a scale that has purpose that has a vision for opportunity and growth. And that's how we'll launch that and I think we will and we're excited about it and we're on track for year-end.

End of Q&A

Michael Bishop

Yes, thanks. Thanks very much. So it’s a pleasure.

Mike Fries

A pleasure Michael thanks. Appreciate it.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.