VeriFone Systems' (PAY) Management Presents at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference (Transcript)

VeriFone Systems, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

September 13, 2017 04:10 PM ET

Executives

Vin D'Agostino - Chief Strategy Officer

Analysts

Bryan Keane - Deutsche Bank

Bryan Keane

Let’s get started with the afternoon sessions that we’re excited to have Vin D'Agostino,

Vin D'Agostino

D'Agostino, okay Chief Strategy Officer.

Bryan Keane

We just all call you Vin, here is the Chief Strategy Officer of VeriFone, I'm Bryan, I cover the payment sector here so. Vin, I'm glad you're here talk strategy because that’s I think an important piece of the VeriFone story. So maybe you could just talk a little bit about since you coming over the JPMorgan side and kind trying to transition the business from what was traditionally focused on hardware to make that push over to services.

Vin D'Agostino

So, first Chris, I can just start following formal conversation by reading Safe Harbor provision, I find it real, kind warming up kind of opportunity. So, we have a Safe Harbor provision, we will make forward looking statements during this presentation, we refer you to our SEC filings for risk factors that could impact our future performance. So, your question was since coming over from JPMorgan, how we think about the shift from hardware to services.

Bryan Keane

I think that’s like a key focal point of the company, we will talk about that throughout but just the coming on board and kind of what you have seen in the past couple of years and have you made successful move to get through as much services as you want.

Vin D'Agostino

Sure. Before joining VeriFone, I spent about three short decade at JPMorgan and a lot of it was in and around the payments space. And I never thought much about leaving JPMorgan having been there a lot of. I always thoughts if I did something in payments that with outside of this, I would definitely do something that was focused on the merchant side of the business, because I think there is such enormous opportunity to make the payment system work harder for Americans and VeriFone provided me sort of a unique platform to do just that by being the last inch of commerce on most countertops across the planet.

I think the shift from hardware to services, we have to start with hardware. I think it is about making these devices that our clients have invested in work harder for them, be their acquirer, financial institutions and merchants themselves by making those devices more powerful and more connected, making payments on them operate more seamlessly, ensuring that any person with any payment that locks the drawer can take it. And then recognizing the fact that this is really a computer, it's more than just a payment acceptance terminal and enabling it to do other things to create experiences in stores that are going to help our sell more stuff, help them drive revenues and helping to manage their business there. So, it starts with the hardware and then it is largely about connecting that hardware to a set of cloud services be the payment services or commerce services. And that's where we've been hard at work at VeriFone building, connecting and delivering that with street.

Bryan Keane

Do you even need that hardware? Can you just build a services platform without the hardware?

Vin D'Agostino

Sure, you can build services platforms without hardware but often and always in the world today there is a piece of hardware at the end of that services. There are people who made their living just building the services components, but first going to payments and payments require safety and security and the ability to manage that kind of an environment to be able accept pin based payments, to be able to read EMV chips, to be able tokenize that data at the moment of capture of that. And for a long time and still today, the best way to do that is with a purpose-built piece of hardware. But it just doesn't stop there, because that and itself is really not enough to deliver solutions to merchants, or deliver solutions to financial institutions today.

Bryan Keane

And it sounds like part of the obvious, the key part of the strategy here is to sell these next gen devices, Engage, E-Series Value and Carbon I think that new series that you're promoting. Any early signs or figures you can give us on adoption, how selling of those new devices are going?

Vin D'Agostino

Sure. I think at the beginning of the year we sort of put a marker out there, we said in 2017 5% to 10% of our revenues would be generated by our next generation platform. So, we are about month and a half away from ending our Q4, so pretty easier to predict it now and we'll probably end up like right in the middle of that range. I think what we said in our earnings call a week ago was that today, we're selling our next gen products engaged in seven markets, we expect that to grow to 15 in Q4. And we expect to add 10 plus new countries in the first quarter of 2018.

So, I think we're seeing a nice ramp up, remember this was a really important launch year for our company and so our job is to get it out the door and coming years our job is going to be really to sort of scale it. I just want to add one amplifying point, Carbon and Engage are really important products for our firm and this is really the first major technology refresh we've gone through in seven years and because of that it's really important. But it's not a limiting factor in terms of our pursuing our solutions and services agenda. I think you can see from what we've been able to deliver in '17. We've been growing our services agenda with our Heritage line of devices, NX devices and VX devices, they continue to perform well and we continue to be able to extend our services agenda with them but engaging Carbon will amplify that by bringing more capabilities and more services that we can deliver to street.

Bryan Keane

In a perfect world in the U.S. would it have been better to have these devices to sell before the EMV upgrade, the original kind of EMV upgrade push or is it not going to end, at the end of the day it's not going to matter?

Vin D'Agostino

Whilst, sure in an ideal world it would have been great, I wouldn’t have to get here eight years ago now, four years ago. I don’t have that kind of foresight, so I apologize to those of you who've invested in us. But it's actually not badly timed if you just think about it from North America, because one, there is still a lot of SMB and Greenfield ahead of us, we will have these product lines for that specifically engaged; two, we're at catching the front-end with the tier one in the refresh cycle, so the early adopters in EMV in the U.S. are starting now to refresh their stakes and we will have these devices and so this is not a bad second prize. And then as it relates to Carbon, I'm not sure as a real need and crying demand for that product was here back then it was always there back then, it's kind of here more now.

Bryan Keane

Just want to dig on the services business. Can you break out what percentage of services is today and then into the four buckets I think you guys do device services, payment services, commerce services and omni services?

Vin D'Agostino

Yes, sure. So, it's roughly 60/40 systems versus services today. And into that 40% of our business to your point we sort of have been characterizing our services business in those four buckets. Device services and you can think of the device services business as all of the things that one needs to do to deploy a device load keys on it, manage the security environment on it and monitor the devices, fix them when they break, it's roughly half of the services revenue today at VeriFone and growing.

The next big services business we have is payment services, it's sort of anchored around our gateway where we received information, we transform information and then we do the reporting on all of that, all that data that comes in from both banks and merchants, that's roughly 35% of our services revenue.

The other two businesses are commerce business and our omni-channel businesses make up the remainder. It's small now, we get so focused on that 15 yet we're going to continue to go through a bit of a scrubbing of those businesses [indiscernible] our commerce businesses is in a bit of a transition as we are migrating away from some of the advertising assets that are in that business now and I mean think about the static taxi [Indiscernible] and the medium type of taxi and we've announced that's we're divesting that business, we've put our petroleum media business in a JV. And we're going to be growing that business now more based on other types of commerce services and platforms connected to our devices to do more value-added type services.

Bryan Keane

The payment services is that where the point product is, what you are seeing there?

Vin D'Agostino

Yes, it would be in there.

Bryan Keane

And how successful have you guys been able to kind of promote the point solution and bring it over to the U.S.?

Vin D'Agostino

So, I think we've been pretty proud of what we've been able to do in the U.S., I think a lot of these Greenfield opportunities have created a real opportunity for VeriFone to start to scale out our payment assets in the United States.

I would say that we have two flavors of point in the United States, one is I guess we call it Point Classic and you should think about that as a full featured gateway where we handle all of the transaction processing. So, the devices that sit on merchants' counters, connect to our gateway and then our gateway connects to an acquirer, an acquirer seems to certifies to our gateway and they are able to process that whole statement. We take a lot of complexity out of the equation for our acquires. We afford some unique value propositions to our merchants because it gives them the ability to dual source acquires that they want and wanted to those sorts of things.

And then the other business we call Point Enterprise and that is a product where we connect our device directly to the acquirers gateway, think about it a little bit as our device acting like a mini gateway in and of itself and that’s something that’s quite valuable because what it enables clients to do is take their cash registry these understood these often window based systems out of PCI scope and take all the payment data that you still reside there and then move them into our device and now you’ve got a only device that’s enabling payments and in the stores a purpose built secure device that’s meant to handle that. And so that business is growing nicely as well. And so organically its starting three years ago, with a business that had no revenue we're north of $30 million now and we see a double-digit organic growth rate going after the foreseeable future.

Bryan Keane

On the commerce solutions, did you say the taxi advertising revenue that you've kind of divested in there in that bucket today.

Vin D'Agostino

In commerce, it is yes.

Bryan Keane

And so, what then going to be the, once you divest that business, what the core sale there, how do you charge for what you're going to do in commerce services?

A - Vin D'Agostino

So first just for the [indiscernible] not only is the taxi top business there but for taxi the whole business itself is actually reported in our services line. So, when we divest taxi in the coming quarter or two you will see a change in the services line item in VeriFone.

Now I guess going back to your question which was on the commerce business, I think the commerce business is really going to be where we start to extend the capabilities and the power of our devices beyond just processing payments and so you can think about VeriFone devices now still actually presenting advertising on them, just we won't be the advertising agency powering and which type of platform that power's at. You will see people using our device to make offers, to manage royalty programs. To do so they to their customer to see how their performance has may be even donate money to charity. If you have a called in device in addition to those services which are on the consumer facing side of the platform, you will have other tools that help you learn your business, like a point of sales system, like an accounting package, like an inventory package, perhaps employee management package.

So those are the kinds of solutions that will help our clients tailor to different market sizes. The revenue model is probably two-fold, one is we will have a platform thing for all the tools for managing the devices and managing that software platform. And then lots of these will be third party or partner applications running on it and will participate in rev shares on the applications sort of like app marketplaces work today in the market.

Bryan Keane

And then kind of the similar question on omni services, how do you guys think about the revenue model there?

Vin D'Agostino

So, Omni is an important but still small business inside of VeriFone, our clients' customers insist on an omni world today, but most of their platforms and infrastructure don't. And so, we are hard at work doing a couple of things both in organically building our capabilities that we have because we do that’s online capabilities in Europe connecting those to cloud present gateways and to partnering with other players, leaders in the e-com market, leveraging our physical world leadership positions to help build solutions for clients.

And so, it gets monetized in a few different ways. And so first and foremost there are lots of people who today for the first time are using payment terminals and so because we are doing this, we're going to sell more payment devices. Two, in order to -- so the problem that will really solving with omni is a data problem. We are basically integrating data that exists in lots of silos, the online silo, the mobile silo, the telephone call center, ordering from catalogue silo and the physical store silo. And putting all that data together in a model that sort of maintains the customer identity and the transaction identity sort of where you go you put together. And so, there is gateway and payment services revenue associated with that and then how we still think these associated with creating that infrastructure. So, it's both the systems and services revenue opportunity for VeriFone.

Bryan Keane

And when you start to develop and get in more into e-commerce solutions and omni solutions, do you find yourself compete more with some of the software and merchant acquirers and networks and some of the other payment players?

Vin D'Agostino

Actually, I find just the opposite. A big part of the drive in VeriFone is to create these platforms, will help unlock some of those assets that exists in financial institutions and acquirers. Most of our clients have great capabilities, it's not unusual to find them with thoughtful DCC programs, that are currency conversions, many of them have prepaid card programs, gift card programs, loyalty programs. It's just awful hard for them to configure and deploy them on payment devices because it's so locked down.

And it's also hard for them to maintain that one in an environment because every time you go to touch the software or upgrade the software you may do in a smartphone it triggers a PCI event. And so, what we have been able to do and what we were hard at work doing is restructuring the software on our devices, actually partitioning the device in a way that payments sit in secure and enables you to actually change software and the other side of the partition without triggering PCI scope.

And then building out this cloud set of tools that much like your phone allows us to load software on to it, take software off of it in a way that's relatively seamless. And we've given I think our clients and banks and acquirer's new ways to compete and differentiate themselves and given other partners of VeriFone and people who have point of sales systems, new channels to go to market and we think some of the product lines like Carbon are opening up real points of sale opportunities for merchants who've never have that kind of technology in their store. So, I think we think it's a platform that is really designed to help our clients grow, not really compete with them.

Bryan Keane

And so, when you think about the rise of the cloud based point of sale that's happening and mobile point of sales, you guys feel like that it's a very competitive market or it's a market that you guys should be able to capture a significant amount of that share?

Vin D'Agostino

I think both for VeriFone, I think the whole cloud point of sale and mobile point of sale markets create basically an addressable market expansion for us. The Nike stores is a client of ours and it is to be that in a Nike store you would have a sales counter and it would have two in next terminals on it. Today, if you go to a Nike store you'll still see the sales counter and ex-terminals that's our more multi-linked terminal line. But you'll also see all their sales associates walking around with VeriFone and [M-PAS] product devices so where we used to sell two devices into that store, we are now selling many devices into the store so that Nike can do a much better job of client telling putting yourselves associates out where their customers are.

And to manage those environments often you would see many clients of our connecting all those back to our gateway. So, I think this whole idea of mobility and mobility in stores is actually a big growth being for VeriFone. I see the cloud point of sales systems a little different. I think again I still see them as creating an addressable market expansion for VeriFone. But today the players who do that do two things one is they sell iPad solution and most of those players still buy payment terminal to go with it and those payment terminals often are connected to our gateway because no one wants payment inside an iPad or an Android tablet.

And then next I think there is this whole new category of devices that helps which we call [indiscernible] which is Carbon, because of the squares and even for stating clovers success we had lots of bank and acquire our clients who want to be something similar but don’t want to build their own hardware. And so, we created a platform in a highly flexible set of software capabilities that can be branded as their own, that can be curated with their software and an another third party software they want to create their kind of experience and to deploy it and we're having great conversations with that community in every region that we operate in.

Bryan Keane

With type of like clovers would it go head-to-head versus Carbon or how would you differentiate it?

Vin D'Agostino

I would say two things. I would say one is Carbon is a tool that would enable other clients of ours and First Data is an important client of VeriFone. I would say that that product by itself gives all our other clients an asset to compete with first data rates and also to be with the Squares and other people like that. But I also think you can think about the platform and the software assets that are on the platform even as a tool if something like First Data can leverage because Clover is a wonderful product but sold in only a couple of markets and it's sold only to small business, First Data god bless them, quite a lot of VeriFone devices and we can help them expand should they choose the software assets that they are curating to the entire state of devices that they operate.

Bryan Keane

Just moving over towards the hardware side of the business. Can you go around by region and maybe talk a little bit about demand that you are seeing for hardware and some of the competition you see in some of those markets?

Vin D'Agostino

So, I think across markets, demand for VeriFone devices and demand for payment devices in general is good. I would say even today when we think about competition we really have one natural competitor in all markets, locally there is always some local players in different markets that are competing but in those products in Genico is our natural competitor. And that competitive dynamic has been in place for a while.

In terms of demand and growth characteristics, I think this quarter you saw North America SMB finally returning to growth with inventory levels and the channel normalizing and looking forward we see the change in the EMB liability shift happening in April 2018.

Taking a pretty conservative approach to it but, we're not necessarily predicting our call and force server and demand but we do see continuing growth in SMB going forward. Also see tier one continuing to grow as more and more merchants who are at the front end of the ENB adoption refresh their states.

The probably only thing that we'll have to try to grow through in North America is petroleum, we got some pretty tough comps in front of us as we had a pretty big surge in petroleum in the early part of the -- don’t see that same demand in petroleum in 2018, but still should be a positive story in North America.

Lastly, we’re enjoying a stable input of all economic environment right now, looking change any day so far so good. We’re competing well and in that, lot of it is because we were able to build a good services business in Brazil, right about half of Brazil which is our largest market and largest services now. The competition among acquirers in Brazil is changing with some new emerging players were actually competing well for their business and some of the good characteristics around other countries like Argentina adopting electronic simplification payment rules. So, I am hopeful that we will continue to do well there.

Europe we're competing well, some changes on the horizon there with PSD too, still trying to understand what that means for growth but there are sun setting of PCI 1.3 certified devices need to be replaced, so we think we will continue to do well in Europe.

As I think about Asia Pac e benefited from search and demand in India from demonetization, we still see some growth in India but it's not going to be like it was before, there are other pockets of Asia that are too moving towards more of a physicalized policy, governments are looking to electronic payments and do a better job on tax collection. So, there is some good growth characteristics there. So, all in all I think the pieces of what we have been talking about I think on our Investor Day, systems business 4% to 5% growth still feels like it's in the ballpark.

Bryan Keane

In that systems business for hardware, how are ASPs trending?

Vin D'Agostino

We don’t see any odd competitive behavior so, outside of this normal ASP erosion that happens in technology business, I think prices are holding up and stable. I think further when I look at some of the new products that we have, when I think about things like [indiscernible], we're actually developing and now launching products with actually higher ASPs then we have before, excellent powerful device. Much to our surprise, there is demand even in markets that have been traditionally low-cost payment device oriented. So, we're optimistic that we had some opportunities there to see and evolve the demand profile in nations. And then also I would say Bryan, we've been pretty excited about Engage deploying not only because it's a more powerful in my opinion a better-looking device, but it also has a better cost profile associated with it. And so, at consistent ASPs which we predict we think we can even get some margin expansions out of it.

Bryan Keane

We have a few more minutes here so gentlemen, any questions just raise your hand we can get to you. Wanted to ask about certifications and regulatory challenges. It's been highlighted on previous calls didn't really come up much on this call which I assume is a good thing as there hasn't been as many of the regulatory stuff. Can you just talk about where you are in getting through some of the certifications for the device and any regulatory challenges you're seeing?

Vin D'Agostino

Sure. The interesting part of that being at VeriFone from my past career as a banker is, for the most part regulations have been our friend. Banking, EMV they sold a lot of devices, thank you demonetization sold a lot of devices. I think the challenge with us on that front is sometimes it's a little hard to predict. Who saw the Indian government taking currency out of the system, right, for example, and EMV in the U.S. surprised a lot of people because you can see the merchant didn’t even take it very seriously until the target breach. So, for the most part I think the regulatory environment, the actual increases in the security standards and such have been helpful to us just a little hard to call.

Two, I think on certifications I think we're doing well I think we've cleared out I think we'll call it corporate bottleneck in certifications. Now we're working hard on certifying the Engage devices. I think that's the next big wave coming through. We're also starting to spend some work now on making sure everything is certified for contactless EMV we are anticipating a big sort of push around contactless and support of wallets and other technology is coming up. So, I don't see any real regulatory certification challenges at the moment.

Bryan Keane

As kind of the heading of the strategy for the firm, can you talk a little bit about some of the things you've decided to divest and change gears on. And then the second part of that question always is, is there anything acquisitions or assets you still need to build which you trying to build here?

Vin D'Agostino

Sure, great question. So, I think from our perspective we were any few big things that one not only didn't make money but didn't really help our story in a more of a distraction. Potential media and the media businesses sort of one good example. I do think the prior management team that built those businesses were right in that, this is an interesting property having the screen in front of the consumer at that moment of purchase is something that is monetizable.

I just think the way that they went about is that we were going about it and actually trying to sell advertising, complicated for us, it's simple for us to be at a technology player. And so, we've moved out of those businesses and they've been earnings accretive.

China was just a place that I think it was just a tough place for us to compete. And we were spending a lot of money on it, the growth characteristics of the market have changed. And we decided to just play in that market in a different way. Hard decision to make, the biggest device market on the planet, but I think the right decision for us.

Looking forward I think if you look at history, we've been investing in payment assets, I think if we do continue to do tuck in acquisitions at this space will continue to look at core payment assets as well as possibly e-com assets over like these prices that zip code look really too rich for us. I also think that you'll see us pay a lot of attention in what we call tier markets, these emerging markets making sure we've got the right access to distribution, software riding capabilities and payment switching assets there and so that's the other place I would be paying a little more attention to with that.

Bryan Keane

And then you touched on PSD2 and I think it came up at the end of the call, just back on the earnings call. Can you help us understand the opportunity and that comes about through PSD2 for VeriFone?

Vin D'Agostino

Yes, we are still working through it but in generally PSD2 or in general PSD2 is a financial technology firm's friend. And because of the assets that we have in Europe and as access to the banking system gets opened up, there is more competitions introduced into payments to compete with Visa and MasterCard. I mean we are sort of uniquely positioned to help in that, it goes premise basic as conditioning our devices to take other types of payments, rewriting the software on that to our gateway assets which are probably the most important asset in that market be able to handle to collects payments come in from these alternative payment or buyers, clear and settle those payments. Our clients really want one stop shop, one place they can get all their payments needs taken care of themselves. We are building out our systems to do those things.

It's sort of early days in PSD2 and a lot goes into effect in January. There is a couple of early signals and the kinds of things we'll be doing I think we've talked about [debts] and mobile pay to Nordic based mobile wallets that weren't only, they are owned by banks, creating alternative payment systems and how we've been able to condition our devices to transact with them, condition our gateway to clear those payments. Actually, there is some ship share because we were at some first mover advantages and merchants were buying our device to be able to take those things. I think we anticipate more opportunities like that growing across Europe.

Bryan Keane

Okay, great. With that we're going to have to keep it there. Thanks, and enjoy the discussion.

Vin D'Agostino

Thanks.

