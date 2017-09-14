Rockwell Automation's (ROK) CEO Blake Moret Presents at Morgan Stanley 5th Annual Laguna Conference (Transcript)

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Morgan Stanley 5th Annual Laguna Conference Call

September 13, 2017 04:15 pm ET

Executives

Blake Moret - CEO

Patrick Goris - CFO

Analysts

Nigel Coe - Morgan Stanley

Nigel Coe

Great. So we'll next start with Rockwell Automation. Not only we have Ted Crandall at a conference, Ted's now running CPS. Ted replaced Blake Moret, who is now CEO next to me on stage. Blake I think it's the first time you've been to conference. So welcome and congratulations. Welcome I should say. Obviously.

And then Patrick Goris, who replaced Ted as CFO is also next to - congratulations on being here too.

Patrick Goris

Thank you.

Nigel Coe

Okay, I'll stop now and hand over to Blake. I think you want to make a couple of remarks and then we'll get into Q&A.

Blake Moret

Good, thanks Nigel. I'm happy to be here still. And it's first time at this conference. I've been in the role as CEO since July 1 of last year and very happy to have Patrick with me. Few months after I came into the CEO role Patrick become CFO. A lot of you knew him previously from his Investor Relations role prior to that. Just at a baseline I think most of you know Rockwell Automation. We're focused exclusively on making industrial companies and their people more productive, that's all we do. And the way we do that is to bring the connected enterprise to live for those customers. The connected enterprise is about integrated controls and information and very importantly we describe and deliver that value in that customers language because you hear a lot of talk about the horizontal technology around the industrial Internet of Things and Industry 4.0 and so on, but it doesn't become real to an individual customer until you can talk about the way that's going to make his or her business and people more productive and so that's what we do.

The way that shows up in terms of our growth is in three basic ways. It shows up in market share gains in our core platforms in the Logix and the PowerFlex drives the motion, the View because those are fundamental building blocks for the connected enterprise that's where the data comes from. It's also why we feel like we had a bit of homefield advantage and so while often the conversation when we talk about Industry 4.0 and the connected enterprise and Made in China 2025 and all those things. We tend to get our eye drawn to the software and the high value services, but those fundamental smart products are really an important part of it as well. So the first rung in our growth ladder is that share, outgrow, market share gains in those core platforms.

The next is double-digit growth in the information solutions and the connected services that includes analytics for instance. Application base remote monitoring and we've said that that's already over $200 million of our current business and that we are going to grow fast in that double-digit growth and then finally as a point of more growth a year, on average from acquisitions and so we're talking a little more explicitly about acquisitions than maybe we have in the past.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Nigel Coe

Great. Which I think is the nice way to gage my first question. How you're managing the business under company different to a wonderful job of doing this standard [ph]. How are you changing the culture and the way you manage company?

Blake Moret

Well I think there's more similarities and differences. Keith and I are both lifers with Rockwell. I've been with the company for 32 years and Keith spent his entire career with the company. We both look at the customer first; we both put a very high value on the way we do business and winning the right way through integrity. I talk a little bit more about in addition to the great technology we have adding the expertise, the application knowledge that we have and bringing those together. I look at it as additional ways to win and by the way, as you get into these new areas of the Connected Enterprise all of them involve high value services or engineering to complement the technology. Nobody is just buying a great software or platform now and then figuring all out themselves. There is too much new ground to be walked and sort of looking for help in the form of engineering services. So I would say, that's one.

And then again, with the pace of technology making acquisitions. Obviously we expect it to contribute to our growth and performance. But it also allows us to get that steady stream of new ideas in these fast moving areas. Things that cost companies billions of dollars to acquire with few years ago might be available for far less now and there might be more clever ways to do certain things now and if we're not out there and actively engage in a wide rip of external companies from the start apps to the going concerns then we may miss some of that and so I think that's very important to have a more formal approach to corporate development to complement on essentially organic base strategy.

Nigel Coe

Great. Good answer. Maybe I happen to be - just maybe just now touch on the integrity of the end markets. You do a great job of talking about that on the last call. I wondered if you maybe get a flavor how we're seeing automotive consumer food and beverage etc., through this quarter.

Blake Moret

Sure. Well we're proud of the diverse end markets that we are able to reach with some very versatile products and with our people around the world. In other words, I'll start by saying the same Logix controllers that's being used in an automobile assembly plan that's being used in a terminal and the oil patch as is being used in a life sciences application. So across a wide variety of applications. We're using the same products and that brings benefits for companies that have different applications, process, batch and discrete in the same plant. But it also contributes to our profitability quite frankly by not having to have separate development efforts for each of those vertical end markets.

In those vertical end markets transportation has been very strong this year and we see strength and transportation continuing. Transportation for us includes primarily automobile manufacturing but it also include tire as well. And tire is an important market for us, also within automobile. We've enjoyed good growth from both the traditional manufacture of internal combustion engine vehicles as well as electric vehicles. And for us, the model changes, the expansion of manufacturing locations for existing models where people want to build that same model, but in the new market, new country. Those new model changes or expansions at manufacturing capacity are more important to us, then this strict SAR count.

Now if unit volume of what the brand owners sells goes down to a certain point eventually that will have an impact on our business as well. But there's an offset and it has to be netted against the number of new companies entering the space particularly, an EV. Our market share in powertrain both electric vehicle powertrain as well as traditional powertrain and so we continue to be bullish about our participation and growth in the transportation industry and that's around the world as well.

Consumer, our single biggest end market that includes primarily food and beverage and home and personal care. We still see the thesis that we've talked about for years of the growth of the middle class particularly in emerging markets and very positive for our future prospects. More and more people want choice in food, they want clean water. Once they've used diapers for their babies, they're not going to go back anytime soon. I mean these types of things are trends around the world that are continuing and as the providers are looking at putting more manufacturing capacity in these locations. The equipment suppliers are looking at machinery that can go into those plants around the world. We continue to see growth there. Food and beverage has been particularly strong within consumer force this year.

Related to that, life sciences and I think it's part of the same trend. Pharmaceutical and medical devices as people want to live longer and healthier lives and they're obtaining the means to do so. Life Sciences is a smaller vertical for us, but it's fast growing and we have a good fit especially with our manufacturing execution system software that any software that helps view the scheduling and for these manufacturers the track and trace and the validation of their processes. They don't have a choice. They have to do those sorts of things. Serialization of products to be able to track the components through a complex worldwide supply chain. We're doing a really good job of serving that market today.

In heavy industries the two main elements of that, the two main buckets we talk about are first oil and gas and chemical. We bring those together and then mining and cement. And we're still looking at flattish growth for those. There is some elements of heavy industries. Metals being one, we actually put semiconductor in heavy industries. We're actually seeing a little bit of growth, a little bit of resurgence. But oil and gas we're still looking at flattish for the year. We think it's hit bottom, but we're not ready to call or return to general growth. And then mining and cement. We're seeing fits in stars I think is the way that I've characterized it.

Asia we're seeing a little bit of growth, but we're not ready to say worldwide. Metal prices are such that, pulling it out in the ground again is for a wholesale new investments. There is some talks from BHP and others. It's happening here and there and we're participating in that, but we're not ready to say mining is back for instance.

Nigel Coe

Okay, that's very clear. Thanks Blake. So what do you think about large projects? It doesn't sound like there is been a lightning rod strike in terms of change and conditions here. But where we're seeing large projects in CapEx where we're seeing that outside of selected mining projects.

Blake Moret

Let me start by giving you the perspective that for us a large project is over about $3 million. That's pretty small compared to what some of the big suppliers of bulk electrical or power distribution. So we're not heavily biased on large projects. I would say where we have seen some activity that fits the definition of the large project for us, is in electronics manufacturing. Particularly in Asia because that's where the ecosystem is today. And there is talk by Foxconn and others are trying to port that over and recreate an ecosystem in the US which we think would be great. But in Asia, we have seen projects in the semiconductor side and other aspects of electronics manufacturing screen production things like that.

Nigel Coe

Okay, great. And then just one more questions on trends. We saw the US picking up quite nicely last quarter having 8% organic growth. [Indiscernible] US customers upgrade their facilities? What's driving that strength outside of transportation and you think that's sustainable?

Blake Moret

Well the strength of the American consumer continues to attract investment from around the world. So it's not just American base manufacturers, but you're seeing investment. You're seeing the Chinese bring in tire companies. You're seeing just mentioned the announcement from Foxconn and the American consumer continues to attract investment. I think what we also see is a natural upgrade process going on. There is a lot of equipment that went in, in certain industries and the great waves of capacity expansion and things like pulp and paper back in the late 80s and early 90s and I think everything is getting old and depending on the industry it's often labored on in very harsh environments for decades and so we're starting to see that equipment being replaced.

We see our PLC-5 is being replaced with Logix. You see PLC-3s is anybody can remember back that far, that are still out there that are being replaced. And then obviously you had distributed control systems that are even older in some cases. They're hard to replace because they're highly centralized control. The technology didn't migrate very smoothly and we're seeing success in upgrading that equipment as well because program or controllers like Logix have capabilities today to address some of those applications that when I started out, they didn't have that ability to address.

Nigel Coe

Great. Before we turn to the folks. Portion of the questions. I do want to touch on maybe Patrick's favorite topic of income on margins and as we go into next year. There's obviously been a lot of moving pieces on the margin this year comps, etc. investments. How should we think about that next year? The next year much more normal year for incremental?

Patrick Goris

Yes, that's what we expect today. Assuming and I'm not providing guidance here for next year. But if we would grow mid-single digits. We would expect to deliver 30% to 35% earnings conversion that would be the net of volume leverage offset by incremental investment.

Nigel Coe

And I would assume both CPS. That assumes ANS [ph] in that range.

Patrick Goris

At about similar, lower the growth.

Nigel Coe

And the investment spending. Is that normal, is there anything you're pulling forward? Would you say that's a very much similar level spend what you're doing this year?

Patrick Goris

What we would target is for our overall spend to grow a little bit less than our overall organic growth? What we're going through now is as we prefer it for the next fiscal year? We're going through our cost base and we're looking for various opportunity to take some of the cost down, so we can reinvest the future growth.

Nigel Coe

Okay.

Blake Moret

That's an important point. I mean we're making sure that we don't have any cost that are protected through just historical run rates. We have to make sure in order to keep our cost under control that we're dynamically repurposing that money after areas of investments that more attractive uses of those dollars, then we're going to move it and if you're on the receiving end of that you may not feel like it's there but it's absolutely essential to make sure that we continue to make progress in our core area. So in addition to spending increases also internally we spend a lot of money already and we're going to make sure it's going to the right places. I did this within CP&S and we're going to do it at a company level. Maybe more than ever.

Nigel Coe

Great. This is bit point to pause. And it seems there any questions from the audience. Any hands in the air? Just one here.

Unidentified Analyst

So a bit back on M&A. you said that's becoming more part of the strategy here. Obviously you guys acquired MAVERICK about a year ago, a system integrator for you guys. Do you see that becoming more of your strategy going forward as well kind of bring in this domain expertise to help you patch and process markets? Is that one of the verticals you look forward in terms of increased M&A?

Blake Moret

Yes so when I look at when the team looks at evaluating the attractiveness of acquisitions. We look at it in three dimensions. We look at what they can provide to in terms of technology, innovation. We look at their domain or application and expertise which obviously MAVERICK was a good example of. And we look at the additional market access if they can provide to us. And the best ones, solve more than one of those. And so we look first that bit with our strategy. How does it help us accelerate the delivery of connected enterprise and then obviously we look at how it contributes to our growth and performance.

To your specific question, I don't want MAVERICK to signal the beginning of a roll off of our systems integrators. Systems integrators remain a really important channel to market for us and we have to have our internal capabilities as well as the ability to be a really good partner to those hundreds of systems integrators out there that have intimacy with customers, they have good application expertise. They buy our product and put it into solutions and we're going to continue to go to market in that dual approach and that's working out. There was some concern. One of the risks that we had to mitigate when we bought MAVERICK, was that going to chill our systems integrator? And it hasn't, we took a lot of care and explaining what we were doing and a year on, that strategy is working. Actually a little bit better than I expected. They're doing well and our systems integrators are as vibrant as ever.

Nigel Coe

Great. Anything else. Just one here.

Unidentified Analyst

When you were talking about vertical growth, how much of it would you say is coming directly or indirectly from China and emerging markets as oppose to replacement projects and those sorts of things in the United States?

Blake Moret

So the split between the Chinese companies investing in the US I think is still a relatively small part of the overall growth. We have such a huge installed base and such high share in the US of companies that are largely US companies. I think that's still the majority of that growth there. But on the other hand, the projects when they occur. When the Chinese tire manufacture puts a whole new greenfield facility in, then that's obviously going to have a bigger project value then the ongoing MRO from a Ford plant in Michigan or something like that. But it still biased towards those existing US facilities that are upgrading their lines they might be adding a little bit of capacity, but it's not, as much greenfield as it would be brownfield.

The other point is that, when we talk about the connected enterprise a lot of times you got the existing basic capacity in place. So you've got the program or controllers and the drives and the operator interface in place and you're adding the software and the services on top of that and so even in an existing facility. We've been not adding additional iron in terms of machines and conveyors and so on. They maybe spending, in some cases as much as the investment on the initial control equipment to add that additional software and services.

So that's another reason for us why this whole idea the connected enterprise is valuable that increases customer share and in some cases increases the overall market where they're defining that they weren't spending in these areas before, but they know it can bring them greater levels of productivity.

Nigel Coe

Great. You mentioned M&A, Blake and commented the last time, Rockwell did a [indiscernible] of acquisition but do you think distinct possibility here under your leadership where we could see that kind of deal in the next 12 to 18 months.

Blake Moret

I won't give a timeframe because it's got to fit first the strategic fit. But we have a pipeline that's got small acquisitions and it's got some bigger ones in there as well. and at the upper end it could be $1 billion or so.

Nigel Coe

Okay that's helpful. Would I mean just sort of hypothetical full experiments type questions, but if we got a retap deal tomorrow at say 10% repatriation tax rate. How about change the way you allocate capital? Would it change anything at all or I mean how do you answer that question?

Patrick Goris

So if there was such an opportunity we would likely taken advantage of it. We have about $2.6 billion of cash flow that we're now. Which - all of it is overseas. We think we could probably repatriate $2 billion, maybe a little bit more. We have never passed on an acquisition for lack of having access to that cash that overseas cash. So from a deployment point of view, it then becomes absence acquisitions and large acquisitions. I would not say that we over leveraged. So paying down debt would not be a priority and then it becomes how do we return cash to shareholders. As that sort of default large acquisitions would likely be share repurchases. Our preference would be to take make acquisitions.

Nigel Coe

Okay, that's pretty helpful. And then just things about your software strategy. And now obviously this is largely an organic strategy with one or two bolt-ons here. But your competitors not going name which ones, some of them definitely PLM [indiscernible] software across the whole systems. Any of those areas of interest for Rockwell?

Blake Moret

We're told by our customers that nobody is best in class in all of the applications through the entire life cycle of required software in all vertical industries. There is just not a company that exists that can or we think even should try to have their logo on every package that's important through the life cycle, the design, the operate, to maintain life cycle and all the industries that I mentioned and more. If you are an airframe manufacturer. PLM software is pretty important to you. If you're an automotive company. PLM software is pretty important to you. But it doesn't have to be the same provider as the real time control software. We're doing pretty good in transportation today and nobody in those automobile brand owners is using our PLM software because we don't have PLM software.

It is important to be able to have an open data exchange format for taking the data that's important from these types of packages and all the other simulation tools, the operator training systems if you're in process and to be able to interface that with the core control. But we don't think you have to own all of that. Now the landscape will continue to change and we're going to understand it and we're going to, we'll be continuing to reassess what pieces we might need in the future and where the market is going. But right now we feel like we're doing just fine having that data in exchange with PLM packages, cad and so on.

Nigel Coe

Okay, great. [Indiscernible] initiatives and significantly IoT type solutions. [Indiscernible] I think it's been fair amount of resistance to adopting these solutions for various reasons. Have we seen a change in update [indiscernible].

Blake Moret

So we've talked for the last couple of years about using pilots as a way to take a measured approach to implementing Connected Enterprise type of solutions. And that's all about integrating the real time control with the information. We are finding the bad idea of pilots is playing out and is really resonating with customers who don't want to be told that they have to rip everything they have to out and putting it a lot of new stuff. It's an incremental pilot iterative approach and a lot of times as we're working together with these companies we're finding new areas of value.

When we started working with the certain well known food company, we found that integrating Lockout-Tagout procedures at all things was really important to them and automating that. Well we've made an acquisition of Lockout-Tagout company a couple years ago and that's an important part of the pilots that we're working on with the companies. It's going to be a journey because each of these companies are starting in a different place of sophistication and the technology isn't done, it's going to continue to evolve and so getting something in the cost maybe tens or hundreds or thousands of dollars instead of tens of millions of dollars to get some experience with it, to be able to get a clear view of what kind of return that pilot generated and then taking stock of that and rolling it out to multiple locations in the fleet, if you're a cookie manufacturer or a car maker that seems to be the way that these companies want to work. We're up to about four dozen pilots which is a little more than we've talked about in the past.

Unidentified Company Representative

The ones we track. The pilots we track.

Blake Moret

The pilots that we track, that's right. And that's a good trend. We're not trying to do it all at once. But we're seeing a nice progression of new companies. And we're just getting involved in, that are pulling us in and others that are actually moving to the next phase where we're starting to see some meaningful revenue come out of it.

Nigel Coe

You mentioned $200 million of revenues around. What's the ambition for that number over the next says three to five years?

Blake Moret

Well we expect the idea of, if we use the double-digit growth in information solutions and connected services as a proxy for our progress here. It's not perfect but it's a decent proxy now that's over $200 million so that's going to continue to grow. It's also the focal area for our acquisition, so it will be compounded we expect from some of the acquisitions we would make as well.

Nigel Coe

Okay and then you mentioned some of the attractions are, there is no [indiscernible] into surgically [indiscernible]. But some of this installed bases really old, assuming your dollar speeds kind of connectivity. So why not just if you go and see it [indiscernible] do it properly [indiscernible] an accelerated upgrade cycle.

Blake Moret

Well we do think that we've seen a bit of an inflection in the slope of the curve of replacements here in the last year and we expect that to go on for a little bit as that equipment just finally you can't get the base components anymore. The cost advantage and the productivity is going to newer equipment just finally it makes it inadvisable to continue to labor on. But the reason we haven't seen a step change and why we don't expect to see a step change in that replacement is because it's currently the heart of the their production system. So they have a certain unit output or production flow that they're expecting - our customers are expecting and as antiquated to some of the equipment is, with ours, our controllers or someone else's, then it's working after a fashion form and anything that they do to take all that out at once without a partner that they had a lot of trust in introduces a significant amount of additional risk into their processes. So you're going to continue to see people I think take a measured approach.

We like our ability not only to have the equipment that can be used to upgrade the older controller, but we also have the people on the ground around the world to be able to help because time and again what points to the success of those upgrades is being able to match our customers production schedules and to get in there very quickly during planned outages and make changes in a hurry as opposed to just shipping a load of boxes and hoping that the local company can get it done.

Nigel Coe

Right. Great. [Indiscernible] So Blake, Patrick that was great conversation. Thank you very much.

Blake Moret

Thanks a lot for your questions. Thank you.

