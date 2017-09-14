Why There Is More To Apple TV 4K Than Investors May Think

Apple has recently been linked to the bidding for the rights to the James Bond film franchise, which would be a game-changing move if it happens.

The company was showing off both to consumers and Hollywood that it is capable of supporting any type of content that comes its way, regardless of the type or provider.

At Apple’s recent media presentation, the company showcased its new 4K Apple TV device, which on the surface seemed like a cosmetic upgrade but really foreshadowed what was possible.

Over the past few months, it has become very clear what direction the company is going in, especially after hiring a number of top content development executives.

One of the things I personally find fascinating about Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) as a company and its massive media presentations is looking back afterwards at what it said and what it implied. Based on this week’s Apple event, what the company said this time around was, “We are making your favorite content even clearer and more colorful,” but what it were really saying was, “Hollywood, here we come... get ready."

Shrewd investors who know Apple knew there was zero chance of the company coming out and saying things like it is making this show, acquiring this property or creating its version of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) during Wednesday’s two-hour show-and-tell.

That’s not the Apple way, at least not until it's buttoned up and there’s a shiny bow with the company logo on it. And don’t get me wrong, that type of dog-and-pony showcase event will happen within the next year (or two at the latest). As of now, it's been all about the iPhone and Apple Watch, but investors know Apple is definitely in the planning stages for its future, where those other areas will come into play.

You know the conversations I’m talking about - the ones that take place deep in the company’s headquarters in places most people don’t even know exist and behind secret doors with retina scanners and fingerprint analysis built into the locks.

Okay, I’m exaggerating, but the veil of secrecy is very real.

As I wrote about the other week, the Apple team is like magicians skilled in the art of misdirection... and this week’s showcase proved that again. The introduction of Apple TV 4K has many more implications beyond “check out the pretty colors.”

Tim Cook and team aren’t making their device more impressive only because they want you to be able to watch your favorite movies with stunning resolution. They are making their TV device more impressive because eventually they want you to watch their movies with stunning resolution.

What you saw this week was a demo not just to the media and consumers, but to the Hollywood industry. Apple is trying to prove it is the best partner for anybody looking to make or distribute content. As if the argument “We are getting people to spend $1,000 on a phone” wasn’t enough to sway people, the company upped the ante... again.

It has been dropping breadcrumbs that analysts have picked up on, and what investors are seeing is a clear shift in its new perceived method. Instead of Apple trying to be like DirecTV Now (NYSE:T), Sony Vue (NYSE:SNE) or Sling (NASDAQ:DISH) and doubling down on a skinny bundle of some type, it is trying to become Netflix but with a distinctive twist.

The current thinking is that Apple is looking to leverage its vast music library as its core catalog versus building one solely centered on acquired TV shows and movies. The company also seems more interested in making deals with Hollywood players for new content in addition to buying already created programming (as proven by the flurry of new content creator hires in recent months).

And if you needed any proof, look no further than a Hollywood Reporter story that went up the other week linking Apple and the other studios pursuing the rights to the James Bond franchise. Previously housed at Sony, the very lucrative franchise is now in play as everyone from Warner Bros. to Universal to Fox is rumored to be making an offer.

Apple being involved is very telling, as while we didn’t previously know where the company stood on movies and how to distribute them, we may know now. Given that Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson (who control the Bond brand) are very traditional, it is not out of the realm to assume the company may have picked a side.

If Apple bucks the Netflix “day and date” trend and plays nice with the theaters, then it opens up a variety of doors, and behind one of them could be 007. Apple landing the rights to Bond would be a game changer and would put the industry on notice. Again, the company is playing a brilliant game of misdirection, since the belief was Apple was gunning more for TV content than film.

For now, Apple is being Apple and going at its own pace, but unlike before, investors and analysts are seemingly more open-minded because they see a direction. Keep mind that direction could be a complete facade, but the illusion of a direction is just as important.

The truth is shareholders need not worry about whether Apple can catch up to its rivals, because as the company has proven time and time again, its team has a plan. This is a company that isn’t interested in being a follower, and instead of playing from behind, is actually a dozen or more moves ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.