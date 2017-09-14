Intelsat's (I) CEO Steve Spengler on Goldman Sachs' 26th Annual Communacopia Conference - Transcript

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I)

Goldman Sachs' 26th Annual Communacopia Conference

September 13, 2017 4:35 PM ET

Executives

Steve Spengler – Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Jason Kim – Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Jason Kim

All right, if everybody can get seated we get started with our last session of the day. Okay, great. Welcome everyone. I am Jason Kim. I am a Credit Analyst here at Goldman Sachs. We’re very pleased to welcome back Intelsat to Communacopia Conference this year. From the company we have Steve Spengler, who has led the company as CEO since 2015. So, Steve, thank you for coming back to Communacopia.

Steve Spengler

Okay, you’re welcome.

Jason Kim

So to set the table, can you walk us through some of the high level developments from an operational perspective of the company this year and what you’re strategic initiatives are for the next couple of years.

Steve Spengler

Sure, so 2017, we had a lot of focus on the development of our infrastructure, specifically the Intelsat Epic fleet, where we’ve had three launches – well, two launches so far this year. We would have three, the launch went a couple of weeks ago or last week, but we will have our third Intelsat Epic satellite launch hopefully by the end of this month that’s very important for the development of our high throughput capabilities and new services, at the same time we have been investing in our ground infrastructure building out some of the platforms and service capabilities that complements the Intelsat Epic system, so those investments have continued and deployments have continued.

And of course commercializing those services, both the capacity services on Intelsat Epic as well as the managed services has been the high priority. In general, we’re pleased in with how the uptick has been on the Intelsat Epic satellites; the performance has been outstanding, keeping our customers some real enhanced value and their services. So overall, we are pretty happy with it.

We have shared some disappointment I would say in that some of our marketing efforts on Intelsat 33e is a little bit slower than we had anticipated and that affected our outlook for the rest of this year. But nonetheless on the whole, the system is doing what it's supposed doing and we’re generating what we need to. The next step in this year’s plan is to actually get our managed services up and operational in our IntelsatOne Flex services, which is key to the commercialization of these investments.

Our ability to deliver services to our customers that are easier to use and implement and is absolutely essential to our services and I will talk a little bit about some of the new business models and approaches that we’re taking with that as we go along.

Jason Kim

Okay, great. Thanks you for that. That’s a great opening remark. And Epic obviously has been a very focal point of the company for some time. So what have you learned so far from the Epic satellites? Are there any particular areas that have a conviction on in terms of the incremental revenue opportunity and your competitive advantage in the platform vis-à-vis your competition since the program was launched a couple of years ago…

Steve Spengler

Yeah.

Jason Kim

And conversely like are there any areas that you feel that you’re – it’s not as attractive for Epic to grab or just Steve what’s been happening in the satellite space.

Steve Spengler

Sure, as I just referenced in the opening comments, the performance of the system has met our expectation and actually exceeded at many cases. And so, we have been able to deliver our customers high performance services with greater throughput at better economics and that vision for the Intelsat Epic network is being realized in a very real way. When we set out with the investments on these satellites, we specifically saw the mobility sector both aeronautical and maritime mobility as being key marketplaces, we saw enterprise networking, VSAT networking, connecting corporations and enterprises around the world has been a key application.

We saw cellular network extensions and cellular backhaul being key application and government. And so far we’ve seen – we have had success in all of those areas. And so, we’re pleased in terms of how it’s resonated in those key market places that we wanted to target, the last proof point was really in the government sector, which we just recently have captured some, some government customers on the network and they are gaining a lot of benefits on that.

The area of things that we have learned, I wouldn’t put them in the category of disappointments, but I think we’ve learned that in some cases we have to go above and beyond what we have had – had to do in the past to deliver the services to the customers. We have a range of service provider, service providers that we work with, some of them are very sophisticated users of satellite communication. They are able to embrace the capabilities of this network pretty quickly and take up capacity in services relatively – in relatively short passion and with high volumes.

But there are other parts of our customers that that may not have satellites as the core focus of their business. They may be a wireless operator, they maybe a corporate network provider or they maybe a newer service provider, let’s say just breaking into the marketplace. And in those cases, we’ve recognized that we have to bring forward some package services to enable those customers and to enable the revenue growth in those areas, we recognize that we have to bring in some additional services on the ground in terms of support and ongoing maintenance of those kinds networks and so that’s what we’re enhancing our offering with right now to take advantage of those other opportunities.

Jason Kim

Right, are those differences are mainly regional or by customer set or both?

Steve Spengler

It’s been of both.

Jason Kim

Okay.

Steve Spengler

I have talked to a number of you in the room today about how in the mobility sector, the very sophisticated users of satellite, they know how critical satellite is through terms of connecting aircraft for consumer broadband. They know how to approach and design these kinds of networks. So that sector – and maritime is the same way, they're pretty sophisticated users. I think when you have more developing parts of the world with smaller service providers in particular in the broadband area that's where the support is required to a larger extent.

And so you know that's exactly why we felt that we had to develop some more managed services, packaged services so that maybe less experienced users can start to use the Intelsat Epic system quickly and cost effectively and get into their operations.

Jason Kim

As a follow up to that question. So these customer sets, who are coming up the learning curve if you will how to use the newer and better capacity.

Steve Spengler

Yeah.

Jason Kim

So should we think that you're competing against other operators to provide these services to these customer sets or are you basically competing against the other objectives that the customer may have in terms of I can use your capacity that’s much better, I can spend more CapEx, you expand my network, how should we think about that in terms of who you’re actually faced against the decision making…

Steve Spengler

Yeah, I think it's both, but your second point was right on where we have telecom service providers or mobile network service providers that are – they have a decision to make in how they allocate their capital and where they can allocate their CapEx and where they want to invest in their network. And so they may decide to invest in densifying certain urban areas to increase capabilities for the increased data traffic in their locations or they may decide to look at extending the network into rural or remote areas that aren't connected today.

And so they have a capital allocation decision, the CapEx decision to make, what we are doing to address that is that with the Intelsat Epic system with some of the packaged services that we're offering, we're – we have been able to come to them with a more cost-effective approach, both from the satellite capacity standpoint as well as the terminals that are required in these remote locations and we brought support services along with it.

So we’ve been able to bring a different economic case that helps them close the business case to say, well, let's say break into new markets geographically, address new population sets and really help bridge the digital divide in their service areas.

Jason Kim

And with that getting into specifics, but how comfortable do you feel that this is more of a timing issue as opposed to permanent loss of every opportunity in your opinion?

Steve Spengler

Absolutely, certainly, it's a timing issue. Right now, there are just each opportunities ahead of the satellite industry as we develop high throughput capabilities in space that are more flexible, most cost effective delivering higher bandwidth as we develop new terminals on the ground that are simpler easy to install antennas that can create mass market opportunities for the sector. And as we become more integrated into sort of the telecom world by leverage telecom like standards or wireless standards that will allow us to provide fully interoperable services.

All of these things will enable the sector as a whole and we believe our company to really be part of the future of connecting cars, connecting all kinds of other vehicles being part of the internet of things in enabling mobility across the board which is absolutely exploding at the moment from a consumer demand standpoint.

Jason Kim

So that’s a good segue to my next question and this is more of a big picture philosophical question, if you will. So it seems that the whole concept of pricing is becoming very, very difficult to analyze, at least for me, and mainly because the magnitude of the capacity increases that we're talking about in the industry is just exponentially greater than what accustomed we see in the past.

Steve Spengler

Yes.

Jason Kim

At the same time a lot of the operators, yourself included, would say that that’s a whole point. Should we want to actually reduce the cost per bit for our customers, they are able to use it more economically and develop more applications and bigger part of the ecosystem. So the question is, I get the concept, but how do you – so from your perspective, how do you actually get the customer to spend more money, more revenue dollars with Intelsat with these better products as opposed to spending same amount of money for much more on capability or in certain cases one could argue that maybe a customer may spend few dollars with Intelsat or other operators for satellite services that they're getting before or maybe even more. How do you actually balance that from your perspective?

Steve Spengler

Well, there are certain customer sets and I refer to them before, especially around mobility, where the end-user demand is driving growth. And so the lower – the better economics is part of that equation to help them grow and expand and the commitments that have been made in that sector have been sizable. And so that is volume growth that we’re seeing and others just seeing as well. And so that’s a sector that’s developing quite rapidly today.

In other cases, there are customers on our network that have been on first-generation satellite, let’s say, on our nine series satellites that are – because that they're being replaced by Intelsat Epic satellites, we need to transfer them to the Intelsat Epic satellites. They, in some cases, aren’t ready to growth. They aren’t ready to expand, but what we try to do is to bring to them a very clear economic case and use cases on how to capture more of their local market or their market segments to do that.

That’s something that’s going to have to take some time. And as I said earlier, part of it is the satellite equation of delivering these less costly bits to the customer that we believe will help stimulate demand part of it is getting the rest of the ecosystem to catch up getting the modems smaller, getting the antenna smaller, making the services simpler and that’s going to start to stimulate the higher growth and higher demand.

So I understand why it’s hard for people to track, what’s happening in pricing and what are the dynamics? But the whole premise is that you know breaking into these broader market spaces and enabling new applications that are still in their early stages will require this massive amount of bandwidth that’s being put into the satellite space. And that over time when the rest of the ecosystem catches up with it, we will be able to dramatically increase our presence in these areas.

Jason Kim

I can't help but ask, where do you think we are in terms of the inning that we're in terms of the ecosystem catching up, are we in first inning, second inning?

Steve Spengler

We’re hitting the – in the first or second inning, at least second inning.

Jason Kim

Okay, that’s fair.

Steve Spengler

I think there's a way – ways to go or maybe we're in the third inning. We finished the first part where we’re actually developing satellites that are much more cost effective and have much higher capacity and it’s going to get better from here even. But there is still a lot of work to do. And these markets need to mature. They still aren't maturing for [indiscernible] providers as well.

Jason Kim

Right, okay. From I mean in terms of your competition other satellite operators, what do you typically see? What you bring to the table versus some of the operators that also have HTS capacity in the given markets?

Steve Spengler

Well, I mean, I think it’s a – all capacity is not the same. And I think one of the things that we talked a lot about is that people look at the raw capacity coming on and assume it's all the same thing, and it can be deployed in all different places. We’ve tried to focus on the particular verticals where we see the growth. We’ve tried – we’ve been very much focused on not just selling the bandwidth but also bringing services and support services on top of it and we’ve demonstrated the ability to serve customers across all those segments and have experience in all those segments for many years now. And so that’s expertise we can bring to them.

I think that one other element of this that we are pursuing today is that other partnerships that we’re establishing. We made a strategic investment in Kymeta, an antenna company, at first to stimulate the development of an antenna technology that that can enable these future applications. And they’ve made great progress in terms of bringing that product to market and actually delivering the first electronically steerable flat panel antenna.

The second part of our relationship with Kymeta is to develop a service partnership that is unique and different in the marketplace that is riding across our shared managed service platform or IntelsatOne Flex platform, but leveraging a business model that’s different providing a megabyte services to customers that haven’t been able to avail themselves of those services and then specifically to go after new markets in new segments in land mobility type application.

And so, you know, it’s more than just bringing raw capacity. I think those that are going to be successful over – in the future and ones that are adding to the space capacity with additional services and capabilities and if you are not innovating in those areas, I think those are the ones that may not have a long life in over the longer term.

Jason Kim

What I can tell from my seat is that the industry seems to be transitioning from a coverage model, reaching very hard to reach places, remote locations et cetera to more of a capacity model and trying to get caught in the wheel in terms of the people's demand for capacity in general. And it seems like different operators are pursuing different routes in terms of how they want to construct their network architecture.

So this is different from – again from what I can tell, this is different from how things work in the past in the industry where a lot of these operators were in the same business with similar capacity, maybe some differences in terms of regions that different operators focused on but similar capacity.

Steve Spengler

Yeah.

Jason Kim

So as we look forward, three or five years, it seems as though a lot of the bigger operators will have fairly different approaches as to how they want to service the market that seems – that they believe is growing going forward. So from your perspective, as you work on that Epic and as you see what other operators are you doing with their network architecture, how do you see the industry evolving over the next three to five years?

Steve Spengler

You know, I think, from an Intelsat perspective, we began as a company with a global mission. And so our architecture historically has always been global, always covering the global, but what has happened over time in more recent years is where – in the past it was sort of you know a consistent layer across the globe with the high throughput capabilities who are bringing on with the Intelsat Epic fleet, we’re concentrating some of the capacity in key regions and key routes for mobility services and we’re building multiple layers of this high throughput capacity on to the global stage.

And so, I think, that’s a difference in the sense that some others are maybe building one, two, three, four satellites that cover the globe, but we think it’s six satellites and at least initially and more, coupled with our broad beam satellites that give the depth and resiliency of capacity and services. What's going to evolve from there is greater flexibility across the fleet where we’re able to avail ourselves of new technologies on spacecraft, where we can have flexibility in moving capacity around whether it’s a bandwidth or the power in the satellites, which will give us more ability to serve our customers and to focus on where the areas of demand are.

And the second part of our strategy is related to use of other orbits. And our partnership with Oneweb is just about that. It’s about leveraging LEO technology, Low Earth Orbit technology in conjunction with our GEO technology and developing new services offerings that leverage both. And we can bring to the customers capabilities that would be custom tailored to particular applications, betting on region and area of focus. That really gives them more, brings them more value capability resilience capacity et cetera.

Jason Kim

In your view, is it more likely they will see a winner – relative winner in the industry in the next three years or five years? Or do you think that the industry is going to be more sort of niche focused, each operator has a competitive advantage in certain verticals, and do you think that's more realized…

Steve Spengler

I think there going to be multiple winners. I mean, there’s – if you just look at the mobility space for example, the aeronautical mobility space is primarily say a KU band space right now, connectivity to aircraft is primarily driven by KU band and there is a rich ecosystem of technology around it that’s developing, there is multiple layers of space capacity. But at the same time, some players are coming in with KA band services. I think that they have the ability to be successful as well. There's a big enough market that that multiple people players can be successful. They maybe taking a different approach, right now Ka-band is difficult to do on a global basis with except for one, operator that has a global network.

But our belief is that there's room for multiples, where I think it's going to be challenging is, are for operators that just have conventional wide-beam capacity that may be regional or undifferentiated that haven't invested in next generation space or ground technology. I think those are the ones that are going to be most challenged over the longer-term. But there's a large market opportunity for those that are making the bigger investments that have more of a global view of these new applications.

Jason Kim

In that past Intelsat has always been focused, primarily focused in Ku-bands, we see a lot of operators coming up with Ka-band applications or capacity and what are your thoughts about around that frequency going forward.

Steve Spengler

One thing that isn't known to a lot of people is that our Intelsat Epic satellites all use Ka-bands as part of the architecture. They also use the C-band in the architecture. And C-band in a multi-spot configuration, which is very unique. It's really not done very much. And so the good example is the Intelsat 37e satellite. We're using all three frequency bands, there is switchability between all three bands through our digital payloads that you can go up in C-band and come down in Ku or Ka in another area.

There is steerable beams, we try to utilize all the capabilities. But it is correct from a user perspective, it were mostly Ku-band network. It's compatible with the one web Ku-band network. And we think there's a long runway for those services as there's a large base of operation across the globe with different service providers.

Ka-band is another frequency. We think again the amount of opportunity ahead we think Ka-band is going to have a place in the marketplace and there will be some success with that frequency as well.

Jason Kim

Legacy wide-beam replacing has been an issue for the company in the past. Where are we in that cycle, I think in the past you gave some indication in terms of how much of your backlog has been repriced to market prices. If you can update us where you are right now in that repricing cycle.

Steve Spengler

Where we’ve talked about this specifically is in the network services area and so this is where there's been a great deal of oversupply, in wide-beam capacity. A lot of competition prices have been dropping quite dramatically over the last couple of years. Where we see it right now is a much more stable environment, where we had seen pricing perhaps drop between 25%, 30%. In past years it's much more stable. In 2017 we've seen that overlaps few quarters. And so we're encouraged by that and I think that's good for the overall marketplace.

Where we stand in terms of repricing, because we still have to cycle through renewals that are based on the old market price. We're about 80% of the way through it. And so we have the other 20% to reprice through the rest of this year and through I'd say most of next year.

But it looks like we're most of the way through that. It's not a situation that we faced in media, which is relatively stable pricing a little bit has gone on in government. Because they're typically five year terms with the renewal options. So there's some reset there, but it's mostly a network service phenomenon.

Jason Kim

Were priced lower one to two years ago, so after that repricing rate was started but over the past year recovery repriced, so one of the questions we get from investors is that a year from now or two years from now, why wouldn't you reprice be lower. How do you respond to that question.

Steve Spengler

Well based on what's happening today in the marketplace, this relative stability we don't see anything like what's going on in the last couple years. So when these come up with the renewal of the renewals. Yeah there may be some competition to renew those, there may be some price pressure on it. But it's also an opportunity for us maybe to change the equation and talk about maybe an Intelsat setup ex-solution or some other managed service solution because we'll have those more advanced that point in time.

It's going to be supply and demand at that particular moment, so it's hard to predict what we do not expect, what we've gone through in recent years.

Jason Kim

Is your confidence or comfort level I should say in terms of relative stability in lighting capacity, is that largely because that we just don't feed too many wide-beam capacity coming online in the future. And some of the operators, that may price pretty aggressively there are the markets for the time being. Is that what's happening.

Steve Spengler

Well I think, may be that the markets settle down a bit and people are trying to get to a more rational place. I don't know but also maybe that that oversupply has been absorbed in the last couple of years as well. So there's less of that available in the marketplace.

Jason Kim

Got you. So another business that is tight rule for Intel that will be the media business, I think in the past you mentioned that about 80% of the media business is international distribution and direct-to-home neighborhood businesses. Can you just elaborate on that little bit more. And what are you seeing in terms of some of the supply, demand dynamic in pricing in those markets.

Steve Spengler

Let me just clarify a couple of the stats. Roughly 75% of our media business is outside the U.S. About all of our media business about 80% as you just said is in, what we would call neighborhoods, which is either DTH or distribution and that would include North America. So when we talk about a neighborhoods for our business it could be a close neighborhood like, a DTH network is really a close neighborhood.

But it's a congregation of a lot of eyeballs around one particular satellite, orbital location and those are no long-term contracts with solid pricing usually and with solid customers. Our distribution neighborhoods are different communities around the world where we distribute to cable head-ends primarily. On one or more satellite per region, where we’ve accumulated content at these locations where we're able to become sort of the place to be if you're a programmer or content provider and it's a reach certain audiences.

And so these neighborhoods, whether it's Latin America or Asia or Africa even in North America because of the desire to be there for the programmers, they tend to be stable from a pricing standpoint, there's high demand. They're pretty full right now across our across our network. So internationally, we still see good demand for high definition growth.

The challenge for us is to have the capacity to do it, and we have growth in our business right now because of investments we've made in recent years, in new satellites North America is more flat in terms of channel growth. There's not really a lot of growth transponders and channels. There's probably there's another dynamic going on where customers are using new technologies where they can use fewer transponders to transmit into that market.

Jason Kim

And on that point, which would be my next question, how do you see the North American business in the media side is evolving over the next couple of years, and if you can remind us some of the upcoming reunions you have in your business.

Steve Spengler

As I said we provide distribution North America to 5,000 head ends where they're very well penetrated, satellites where we reach all of these locations, providing fantastic content from a lot of great customers. And as I said, it's been their primary way of distribution to these pay TV platforms, and we anticipate it will be over the near term and going into the next decade. What has transpired from time to time is technology develops the content distributors will avail themselves new technology, they'll be able to compress their signals a little bit more, they may standardize around certain formats, HD, for instance, and down convert to SD when they need to. And that has caused some volume decreases as renewal from time to time, and we had that happen a couple of years ago

We have some renewals in 2018 and 2019 where we expect that to happen, and so that's part of our planning process and anticipating that eventuality. In some cases, they're still evaluating different technologies, which to do that, but it is something that we'll see in the coming two years.

Jason Kim

If I remember correctly, 201, I think the annualized impact from some of the lower volume from immediate customers there was about $30 million to $40 million. Is that right?

Steve Spengler

Yes.

Jason Kim

Okay. So – and then the next set of renewal was coming up it seems to be a lower impact than…

Steve Spengler

My guess is it would be we're not exactly sure how those customers are going to go yet. We'll see how they approach it.

Jason Kim

At this time the audience if you have a do have a question please raise your hand, all long we’ll try to get to you with the microphone. And before that, I'm going to squeeze in a couple more here. North American Galaxy fleet that's approaching the end of the – some of the satellites are approaching the end of the life cycle. How do you – when do you start thinking about the replacements for those satellites just given the evolving nature of the media business in North America? And in terms of if you can provide us with some color on the composition of the media book of business in terms of types of services that you see evolving over the next couple of years.

Steve Spengler

Yes. So we are working and planning on the galaxy replacement plan right now. So we're engaged with our North American media customers on that topic, trying to understand what their time horizon is and what their vision is for the future. They all are telling us that they're going – they're committed to distribution in that way. And so we expected the transition onto the new satellites once we have them launched. What we're trying to understand is, okay, what's the duration of that and what's the horizon and all that.

So that is what we're working on. In fact, in our latest CapEx update, it incorporates the beginning of some of the replacements in North America in that fleet.

Jason Kim

Yes.

Steve Spengler

The marketplace, I'm sure topic number one as it always is at this conference we're going to talk about media is the dramatic changes in that space, the movement from linear distribution to nonlinear over-the-top type content. And that is something that everyone of our customers are grappling with and trying to understand what that means for their operations, let alone their business. And so what they have told us is that distribution to pay TV head ins is still core of their business, it's still a huge revenue generator. It will be core to their business going forward for the foreseeable future

At the same time, of course, they're investing in over-the-top nonlinear content distribution modes. And for the time being, that's all terrestrial. It's not something that's on satellite. It could be on satellite in the future potentially as part of that infrastructure in the longer term, but it has an impact in our business – that has not been an impact in our business in North America to date and it's really not a factor internationally yet at all.

Jason Kim

Got you. At this point, I want to see if there any questions from the audience.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Can you talk about OneWeb going forward and also

Steve Spengler

Sure. So in terms of OneWeb, as everybody knows, we had an intention to merge with them earlier this year that didn't come to be. And so we effectively went back to plan A. Our plan A was the partnership that we established with OneWeb a couple of years ago, and it's had a little bit of a change because originally, we established this partnership with OneWeb for distribution of OneWeb services and interoperable services, and that was our plan there. But when SoftBank invested in OneWeb, our agreement kind of bifurcated. So today, we have an agreement with SoftBank who is the called the messages are bitter of all the OneWeb capacity. That SoftBank agreement establishes us as a exclusive distributor partner to them for the mobility sector, government, oil and gas as well as connected car as well. And so that is something that is important to our long-term strategy.

We're very active with SoftBank and OneWeb in developing those go-to-market strategies and taking those services to market. The OneWeb side of the partnership relates to developing interoperable capabilities and interoperable terminal that will work with both GEO and LEO and allow us to develop services and bring it to market in those verticals where we think that there's a huge amount of opportunity to differentiate ourselves and bring real value to our customer sets. So both of those are continuing. We're very engaged with both companies. It's really our focus at the moment in our engagement with those companies.

In terms of the balance sheet, I think you know that we did refinancing the summer of our 2019s. They've been refinanced and are now extended out in a new form to 2025. The next part of our capital structure to address are the 2018 – is the 2019 term loan, which is sort of mid-2018 – mid-2019, I'm sorry. And so that is something that we're looking at, taking the next steps on and assessing when the right time is to extend that. Maturity after that are the 2020s at Jackson, which is the latter part of 2020. So we have a little bit of time to address that going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks for taking the question. As a quick follow-up to that. Could you just elaborate on, it seems like the two pairs [ph] of partnership today are pretty comprehensive. Could you speak to how the combination had happened, what would've been different tangibly about what you could've done together versus the commercial partnerships you have today?

Steve Spengler

Well, I think when you have the opportunity to merge and create one company with one strategy and an ability to get synergies across operations, across go-to-market strategies, across the board, that is a more substantial situation and an ability to control your destiny to a large degree and it's all in your hands because you can absolutely leverage the best of both organizations, the broader ecosystem around those companies and it would've, I believe, accelerated our strategy. We are still very focused on achieving as much as we can of those objectives within the commercial agreement area, but it's not quite the same as if you're one company with one management structure, one strategy. So we're going to continue on with our partnership and absolutely maximize that within the context of our strategy.

Jason Kim

Yes. Thank you. In terms of the mobility distribution with Oneweb, is that primarily going to be cellular backhaul or are you interested in the sat phone market as well? And if you are, are you taking them – introducing your own sat phone or would this be some kind of a smartphone compatibility?

Steve Spengler

Yes, we don't have plans for sat phone service at Intelsat. And I don't believe Oneweb is either, actually, is my understanding. Our mobility engagement with Oneweb deals with connectivity to aircraft, commercial, private business jets, government aircraft, ships, yachts, any land mobility that’s focused around those kind of mobility applications. We could provide services, cellular backhaul services is not part of our distribution responsibilities right now. But we think that’s another area of potential cooperation but on a different basis that doesn't exist at the moment.

Jason Kim

I want to – a couple of questions on the margins for a moment actually. In the aggregate, your margins have been pretty stable with the past couple of years, 5% quarterly volatility from bad debt expense. First of all, anything you can share with us in terms of what you're seeing there in bad debt expenses, any regions or customer sets you're watching closely?

Steve Spengler

Well, I mean there is certain countries let’s just say one in particular in Latin America that's quite challenged at the moment, we have some exposure there, but those – in that particular case, our customers on a cash basis. And so when they transmit comes to us, it converts to revenue. In general, bad debt is in pretty good shape right now across the board. In fact, that's why we had this big swing in the second quarter. It was an expense last year and it's more of a credit this year.

So it was one of the reasons we saw a shift in Q2. So bad debt is something that we're – we always managed but – and given that we operate in all over the world, there's always places we need to manage carefully, but it's well under control in the moment.

Jason Kim

In terms of medium to long-term margins for the business, you touched upon a lot of the initiatives that relates to HTS and new capacity coming online kind of the investment need to make – to enable your customers to take advantage of these products. So in your mind, does that mean that consider the long-term margin profile of the business should be a little bit lower than the peak margins that you guys enjoyed back like five years ago, maybe probably like 79%, 80%. So should we thinking that as you grow revenue, maybe the incremental margin profile may not be as robust as it used to be because of some of investments you have to make?

Steve Spengler

Yes. As we grow revenue around the services where we've invested in infrastructure on the ground, those are going to be at lower margins overall. So on a blended basis, I think it would be correct to think over time, those margin percentages will come down a little bit.

Jason Kim

Got you. Intelsat 37, you said you hope to be launch by the end of the month. Just to reconfirm, was this satellite do you expect to have any contributions in 2017 financials?

Steve Spengler

No, it’s 2018.

Jason Kim

Got you. And if you can remind us of what – how the satellite fit into your overall Epic platform?

Steve Spengler

Well, it's another layer of the Epic capability that we're building. This is a satellite that's going into the Atlantic Ocean region. It's going to have capacity over the Americas and, of course, Europe, Middle East, Africa. It will provide another layer of service capability for our mobility customers across shipping and aircraft lanes across the Atlantic in several different places. It has some steerable capacity on it for our government customers in Ka-band and some specialized Ku-band, so it has some unique capabilities there. But it's really adding another layer of capability with some of the advanced features I mentioned earlier.

Jason Kim

Got you. Government business has been a business with relatively limited visibility for quite some time and how the cost of business trending so far?

Steve Spengler

Well, government, we had a contract that ended in the first quarter. And so there was a step down in quarterly revenue from Q1 to Q2, and that was all expected and forecasted. But when you take that out, it's generally a flattish kind of business right now, we have very strong renewal rates. The new business, there's not a lot of new business and new starts in that sector. I can say the bright spot about that area and I referenced this earlier is the fact that our government customers are using it to set Epic now. These are very demanding mission-critical type applications, and it is proving out to be a great enhancement for some of those applications. And our expectation is that will be a springboard for more expansion of Intelsat Epic in that sector.

Jason Kim

Got it. So we have a couple of minutes, so I'll ask my last question, which is about M&A. Obviously, Epic, there’s some potential M&A with SoftBank earlier this year, but in general, has your outlook for M&A prospect for the company evolved or changed at all? And are there any areas do you think is important for the company to focus on going forward or conversely, what do you think Intelsat that brings to the table to a potential – to potential buyer or other partners in terms of agent partner prospects going forward?

Steve Spengler

Yes. So as you know, we don't comment on specific M&A.

Jason Kim

In general?

Steve Spengler

But let me just comment in general I mean I think where we – let me just turn it around and say where we've made external investments, inorganic investments. And those are places where we feel that there are particular technologies or capabilities that we think are important to bring into our overall solution that we bring forward to our customers in practicing. Those are things like Kymeta, like our Oneweb activity, and we have several more that we've – few more that we done and we're always working on more.

These are things that we think will increase the overall value of the company because we're bringing in different parts of the ecosystem and capabilities that we think are essential for developing the new applications and service in the future. I think that in some of the investments we've made there and how we're going to market with those partnerships and investments is an attractive part of what we're doing. Even with the balance sheet that we have, we are still advancing with organic investments in our fleet, organic investments in our ground infrastructure but also bringing in partnerships through these investments as well that enhance our overall profile and capabilities for the future.

Jason Kim

Got it. With that, we're just out of time. So Steve, thank you very much for coming to Communacopia.

Steve Spengler

Thanks, Jason.

