e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Presents at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference (Transcript)

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference Call

September 7, 2017 2:15 PM ET

Executives

Tarang Amin - Chief Executive Officer

John Bailey - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Unidentified Company Representative

Great. It's my pleasure to welcome e.l.f. Beauty to our Global Consumer Staples Conference this year. e.l.f withstands for eyes, lip, face was founded 14 years ago, where the mission to make luxurious beauty accessible for all women to play beautifully. In other words, the Company delivers high quality cosmetics at attractive price points.

Here today to discuss the pillars behind e.l.f.'s. Beauty growth strategy is CEO, Tarang Amin, and CFO, John Bailey. Tarang and John, thank you so much for being with us. We are really excited to have you here.

John Bailey

Thank you.

Tarang Amin

Great. Thank you as well. So pleasure to be here. A little bit of this way of introduction. I've got over 25 years in consumer packaged goods leadership experiences. I started my career and was at P&G and Clorox for a number of years. I was part of the team in the early 90s that re-launched Pantene. We took at the time was a $50 million hair care brand in the U.S. and Western Europe, and over the course of eight years created a $2 billion global market leader in that category.

I've since worked almost every consumer sector. I'm passionate about building brands. The best way I know how you build a brand is you leave the innovation in the categories. What I love doing most so it's building high-performance team. I'm really proud of the fact that every business that I've ever had has been growing many multiples for the category and I would attribute it back to the team.

John Bailey

Good afternoon. I'm John Bailey, President and CFO. My background is really in investment banking and private equity. And I've had many of my years spent investing in and partnering with many consumer businesses to help build them out. Most recently, I was a partner with TPG, which is the larger global private equity firm, where I was responsible for leading the global consumer practice for our $8 billion mid-market effort TPG Growth.

Like Tarang, I have a passion for putting together high-performance management teams and building really great businesses. And Tarang and I first got together about 7 years ago at one of my investments, a business called Schiff Nutrition, which is the New York Stock Exchange player in the vitamin, minerals and supplements space. Tarang and I partnered on everything from building out the team to driving a new strategy for that company, leading operational efficiencies and a couple of various strategic acquisitions, including the acquisition of the Airborne brand.

Just under two years, we took that business from about $180 million to $1.5 billion before it was acquired by Rackitt Benckiser out of the U.K. And as great as that financial result was - everyone came out of that saying we felt like we were just getting started. And so naturally, when we acquired the e.l.f. business in January of 2014, we really brought a lot of that same team together, and it's been a terrific journey ever since.

Tarang Amin

And for those who are not familiar with e.l.f., our mission is to make luxurious beauty accessible for all. And the genesis of this mission goes all the way back to the founding of the company. We were founded almost 15 years ago, selling cosmetics over the Internet for $1 each, yes $1 price points. We since migrated to other price points and other channels, but the core foundation of the franchise remains the same, which is we make high-quality luxurious cosmetics at an extraordinary everyday value.

Our average unit retail still are about $3. And one of the big things that really drives this is we're a true multi-channel brand. We have the number one mass e-commerce site in cosmetics. We also expanded international retailers where you think there is really strong growth in helping our retail partners grow their categories. And we have our own stores, which really generates a great deal of engagement.

But most importantly, what we do is we appeal to young diverse makeup enthusiasts. These are the women that are redefining the entire kind of beauty's landscape. And one of the things they love about us is our ability to do something they've been told they can never have. Most people have been told you can pick your choice between how some of that's good, fast or cheap.

Pick 1 maybe two things. Our consumers love us because we're able to give them great, fast and affordable. And that in turn has rewarded us by being one of the fastest-growing brands in beauty. You can see through the bar charts here, we've grown every single year of our history, regardless of what the economic cycle was, regardless of where the category is and very strong growth rates overall.

Now up here what you see is our business strategy. I love taking every business we've ever had and putting the strategy on one sheet of paper. It's what we use with our employees, customers, investors. And it really goes after the pillars of competitive advantage. In the interest of time, we're not going to be able to take you through the entire strategy, but we'll give you an example of each area and some of the strengths that we have.

John Bailey

Our first pillar is to build a great brand. And if you think about the makeup enthusiasts, and really the modern consumer that Tarang was speaking to earlier, she's operating fundamentally differently than consumers that came before her. And if you take a look at the industry, we've noticed that there have been a number of players who've really operated by shouting out these consumers, leaning on celebrity endorse media, broad scale advertising as the tactics to reach her.

We have saying at e.l.f. that our consumers are celebrities and really since the inception of the business 14 years ago. We've built up a strong and heavily engaged loyal community, largely through digital, social and PR efforts and by listening to them.

We really know how to engage these consumers and the model is tremendously unique in terms of how we think about going about threads to everything that we do. We have a passionate following through all of our digital properties, both elfcosmetics.com as well as social. And we've continued to augment that strength over time with things like the loyalty program, which we called Beauty Squad that we launched over the last 12 months or our community-based influencer program that we called Beautyscape.

There are a lot of brands today that really are spending against influencers or really leveraging influencers to reach consumers. And while we admire a lot of what others do, the way that we go about it is very unique in terms of our authenticity and who we are partnering with. Rather than speak to it here, I'll role a video that will hopefully bring some of that to life.

So as you can tell this Beautyscape events and the way that we think about this community building it's very unique. It doesn't cost us a lot of money. So the activations that we've done thus far are really more about plane tickets and hotel rooms. And then really bringing people together, learning from one another, supporting one another and building their sense of community.

And the important piece is that it's integrated across everything that we do in the business. So we take opportunities like this to roll creative or think about different product collaborations that we can do with our consumers throughout the year. So we have a funny saying that Beautyscape's really 365 days a year.

Tarang Amin

Our second strategy in the linchpin of our overall business model is leading innovation. And what this comes back to as our core consumer, who knows what she wants and she wants it now. And as a personal story, I've got a 23-year-old daughter, Priyanka and if I think as the last decade when she was 13 and 23, I can't think of a decade that had a greater change. And so her expectations as a 23-year old are completely different than mine were when I was 23.

If she wants a car or a ride, she clicks her iPhone. She wants something to eat, she taps her phone, she wanted to buy something, we are in the Bay area, usually by the afternoon is that at our house. So her whole expectation of what she wants and when she wants it is fundamentally different. And it's one of the reasons why we've geared our entire company around speed of innovation.

One of the reasons why we take great pride in from initial idea to selling on elfcosmetics.com or in our stores we can do as fast as 13 weeks, but it's not only the speed, it's also the output. We launched over 90 launches per year, usually a couple of things every single week on elfcosmetics.com and in our own stores.

And many people ask me how do you do this? How are you still fast and how do you have so much output? And it's an advantage we honed over the last 15 years. We innovate together. Our headquarters are in Oakland, California. Our main other offices are in New York and Shanghai.

We can get twice a week on the same videoconference our entire innovation team, where they concurrently talk about product design formulation, production decisions, things that will enable us to not only move fast, but have a proposition that is of high-quality and great value. We can often get prototypes in as soon as a week. And we keep it simple. Our whole focus on speed and output is get things as fast as we can online and in our stores because that's where the real magic happens.

John Bailey

And one of the reasons we're able to do that is that we have an incredibly vocal community of consumers. These are folks who are not afraid to tell us what they think and the good news is we listen. And we don't always get it right. In fact, the product that you see here is our Micellar Water Cleanser that we launched about a year ago. When we first tested it online and e.l.f.-branded stores, we immediately started hearing some feedback on the formulation. And some consumers didn't like the alcohol content of the product, others felt like it left a residue that was a little bit sticky.

And so we were able to immediately retrench and relaunch the product in just a few weeks. When we did, we had our head of R&D write a handwritten note to each one of the consumers who had weighed in and given us that feedback. And the response that we saw from these consumers who were really grateful that: A, listened; B, we acted; C, we acted quickly and then most of all that we delivered a product that was improved and responsive to her input was absolutely incredible. And I think that's an important part of our innovation process where it is a two-way dialogue with our consumers that just serves to reinforce the overall engagement that we have.

Tarang Amin

And a lot of this is because our consumers are absolutely obsessed with makeup. They love everything about it. We always say they have a bottomless makeup bag. If you go in their homes, it is not a bag at all, it is an entire counter full of products. They love every aspect of the category and especially new items. It's one of the reasons why they want the latest in what's out there and making it accessible to them. It's one of the reasons why we take such pride in having launched over 70 products first to mass.

These are products that previously only existed in prestige or didn't exist in the marketplace at all. That we were able to bring in at much greater acceptability. And it's not just about duping these products. We put our own e.l.f. twist on it in a way that drives significant consumer preference. We got to tests many of our products against the best of prestige both on a blinded basis as well as identified. And what you'll find is category after category, we see significant preference of e.l.f. versus the best in prestige and beauty. And our consumers love us for it.

John Bailey

Our third pillar is expand brand penetration. And for e.l.f. it really starts with what we call our direct business, which is the engine that runs the entire company. We define direct as elfcosmetics.com and our e.l.f.-branded stores. And though they only represent about 15% of the overall business, we like to say that they punch well above their weight strategically, both in terms of the awareness and engagement that we're able to create with our consumers, but importantly the insights and the validation that we're able to leverage for all of our new products.

We have over 130,000 reviews on elfcosmetics.com and are able to real-time understand what consumers are saying and feeling. And we're able to leverage our store managers and conversations in store week in, week out, to identifying gaps in our assortment, things they like, think they don't like, other trends that they may be seeing. And given the speed of our innovation approach, we're able to action that feedback very quickly.

Tarang Amin

We expanded about eight years ago into national, leading national retailers. Target was our first customer as they were in the business the longest. And we've grown every single year of our history at Target. And we were one of the most productive brands, we've long been the number one unit share brand at Target. Last year we passed Revlon and Neutrogena, these are our $4 share brand. And we're doing it in a footprint significantly smaller than any other brands ahead of us.

And in turn, because of the consumer innovation and growth that we've been able to bring to their category, Target rewarded us earlier this year with 50% more shelf space. Walmart, we entered four years after we entered Target. And they're on the very same trajectory that we saw Target in the early years.

And while we deliver incredible growth for Walmart, less than 10% of their stores have e.l.f. in more than four foot of shelf space, again significantly smaller than some of the brands that are not growing nearly as fast. We also have major white space in other leading retailers.

We announced last year in Q3 of last year entering ulta.com. We've recently announced being in a subset, testing the brand in the subset of their stores. We're quite excited, early days, quite promising. We're in all CVS stores. We have a continued opportunity across U.S. national retailers. We're still only in less than 20% of the doors that sell cosmetics in the U.S.

International is also a major white space. We've now in Canada, Mexico and now the U.K. with our launch in Superdrug, yet most of the world is still open to us.

John Bailey

Our last pillar is driving world-class operations. And for us world-class operations always starts with a world-class team. One of the things that we're particularly proud of and think is a great advantage in the marketplace is that our employee base looks a whole lot like the very consumers that were trying to serve. So you have a couple of guys up here right now talking to you about beauty, but over 85% of our employees are women, which surprisingly is actually unique within the beauty category. Over 75% are millennial and over 60% are diverse.

And most of all, many of our employees just absolutely love makeup. So though they come from very varied and professional background, it's married with its genuine passion for the category, and we think that really help set us apart. That all, in turn, is coupled with what we call high-performance team principles, and that's really about the both the culture that we're able to drive in terms of results orientation, but also in terms of the people that we hire.

And what I'd tell you is if you take a look across the employee base, one of the common threads is that everybody that we hire at e.l.f., really comes from these academy trained world-class background where they've seen best practices and know how to apply them. Yet at the same time, don't love the bureaucracy and slowness of those environments and want to be in a place where they can put points on the board and make real decisions and move. And we think that creates an incredible advantage out in the market.

Tarang Amin

The other thing about our operations is our supply chain, and we've honed an advantage there over the last over the last 15 years. A little bit about our supply chain. Our planning group is located at our headquarters in Oakland, California. We've had operations on the ground in China for the entire history of the company, a team there that's dedicated, a supply network in the Shanghai area. And our distribution center is the new state-of-the-art distribution center Ontario, California, which we opened up last year.

Beyond kind of where things are, there are three core tenants that really drive our advantage in operations. The first is what we call horizontal integration. We don't own the assets of our suppliers, but we have a tremendous amount of controls. Many of these supplies grew up with us from day one. And our ability to plan with them, long lead in terms of showing them our volumes 18 to 24 months out in terms of really planning kind of quality improvement and product improvements with them really allow us to have a great deal of control and its incredible cost structure.

Second is the depth of expertise of our team. We don't have a sourcing operation in China. We have over 55 professionals in - that have expertise of various functions. So our GM has started up multi-national kind of export operations for a major company. We've had our R&D, quality, logistics, sourcing. Obviously, this allows us to be able to drive really great quality control, particularly with our partners. And then last, but not least, one team, one dream. I talked our approach on innovation, but how well integrated we are, where we're able to meet - move with such incredible speed.

John Bailey

Many examples of transformation in the business over the last few years, but one of my favorites and initiative that we call sweeten the mix. And the reason that it's one of my favorites outside of the numbers that you see here on the slide is that it's really the systematic consumer led way that we think about driving margin expansion in the business.

So sweeten the mix really has two components. The first of which is as we've continued to innovate, not only at opening, but broaden the overall assortment to higher price points, each and every place that we launch our product, it is an extraordinary value relative to what else is in the market. That said, as that new innovation has come online, much of what's coming online is doing so at margin profiles that are accretive to that of where the company has been historically.

The other portion of sweeten the mix is consistently looking across our existing assortment and identifying opportunities where we can improve the overall consumer experience but drive margin at the same time. And a great example of that is our HD powder.

We were getting some feedback that the component tree was such that the powder was spilling out, and we kind of retrenched on that product, redesigned the component, improved the overall formulation and relaunched it into the marketplace. Consumers were overjoyed in terms of what they were actually getting and the improvements that we made, at the same time we were able to deliver that margin at the same time.

And what that's allowed us to do is make some very deliberate and proactive investments in the business, and that's been the theme that you have heard and will hear from us. In 2014 alone, we put north of $10 million of human capital costs through the P&L. And that margin expansion has allowed us to really put the pieces in place that will allow us to execute against our long-term vision.

In terms of where we are and what we see going forward, we see terrific growth for this brand for years to come in a number of different ways to get after it. And so overall, we believe we have a very differentiated both brand and business model and exciting category in consumer, which is Beauty, and a lot of runway ahead of us. We really do feel like we're in the early innings of growth and that we have the right people and the right assets and investments in place to go out and tackle that big vision. Thank you.

John Bailey

Well with that, we can open it up for a few questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

I was wondering if you could expand on the mass opportunity or the expansion of the mass opportunity to get in bigger segments of Walmart and Target, and some of the big mass competitors are very slow. They take 12 to 18 months to get new product in. They're paying people for social media influence and that feels fake, which you guys identified. But the offset is your shelf when you walk through the Target, I mean, it says e.l.f., it looks attractively priced, but it's very different than the feel online and the feel of your in-store stores or your own stores.

So I was just wondering how your brand translates into the mass channel, and then how quickly get more shelf space to take advantage of some of the competitors? And then the final thought with that is when you're dealing with those customers, they move a little bit slower than you can move in your own stores or how quickly can you reset the shelf and get your new innovation into the mass customers like a Target or Walmart? And like flow through the new innovation throughout the year rather than doing their annual shelf test?

Tarang Amin

So I mean we have the great fortune of having really strong businesses whenever we're in distribution. I always tell our team internally that if the only thing we did was fully realize our potential at Target and Walmart, this will be a great growth business for years to come. The reason I believe that very strongly is if you look at our history as I mentioned at Target being able to grow every single year we're there, the consumer innovation and category growth we can bring them, continues to award us with more space.

And so while I mentioned, our unit share leadership there, our growth kind of from a dollar share standpoint, we're still in a footprint that's about half the size of a couple of brands ahead of us. So we're seeing years of growth ahead of us in Target in terms of what we're able to do to continue to kind of on this model.

And as I mentioned earlier, Walmart we can go even further just given they're four years behind where Target is. But we're always partnering, we're joint business partners with both Walmart and Target and some of our other customers on how do we help them grow their category. And the key enabler to that not only is consumer profile we bring and our innovation, but the insights we bring from our direct channels.

So it's a tremendous advantage for us having the one mass e-commerce site in color cosmetics as well as our own stores because all throughout the year is we're qualifying that innovation that we're putting in those launches, we do every single week. We have no problem sharing that information with our key customers to help them with their categories and what we believe might be coming and I think good for them to grow.

So it's a very different mindset than us trying to push a big assortment on them and hope that it might work. I think they appreciate that dialogue and in turn are open to try new things with us. And so for competitive reasons, I won't talk about at all the different things that we are doing with them, but I feel really good about the progression and how we're able to partner with them to help grow their category.

John Bailey

We would agree with you on the opportunity for space expansion over time and you've seen us steadily increased our footprint with players like the Target and the Walmart. In Target we're the number one unit share brand, we have been for some time. In 2016, we just passed Revlon and Neutrogena to be number four, in terms of, we're doing that in a footprint that's probably half the size as many of those elegy players that you mentioned.

So for all the reasons, Tarang mentioned in terms of that consumer profile, the productivity we're able to drive in the space that we're allocated, the innovation that we have to fuel some of those space expansions within those accounts. We think there is a great opportunity there and you've seen that steadily increase over time.

Unidentified Analyst

When you think about your core customer, that the beauty fanatics or makeup fanatics, like Lauren, is the mass channel where you think that customers going to be - I mean they're critical customers to you now, but as you play forward or five or 10 years, are there other channel expansions or other places that you're thinking about that might be growth trajectories? Because it's not totally intuitive to me that some of the people you showed in the video are necessarily shopping at Target, they maybe shopping more direct or maybe your daughter who's getting Uber on the phone.

Tarang Amin

Yes. So there are obviously a lot of dollars being sold in the mass channel right now. But what we're seeing generally from a consumer standpoint and back to the - I use your word fanatic, but that's your word, not mine, is that there has been this tremendous blurring of the lines. So what we'll see is a lot of our consumers actually carry brands like an Urban Decay or a Chanel in the same bag.

And so the consumer - and it's not unique to the beauty category, today is shopping high-low. She's really thinking about what brand is working for her where. And there's no sort of singular loyalty to a brand anymore. In fact, I've forget if it was - might have been Fabrizio who was talking about the average consumer for their brands carries 12 different brands in their bag. And I think it really speaks to this blurring of the lines, both from a price standpoint as well as a channel standpoint.

To your core question, we think there are plenty more places where we can be over time and places where retailers or other digital properties really understand what's happening in terms of that secular change. Great example is Ulta. And if you don't have to listen long before hearing Merry talking about their beauty enthusiasts and some of the shared observations that they have. We launched ulta.com last year and when we did their landing page actually said we heard you because their consumers had been pulling on the brand and asking for it for some time.

So we think there are very logical places as we continue to grow this multichannel footprint across our.com, digital properties, our own e.l.f.-branded stores, mass and specialty retail partners. We'll continue to grow that way. But I do think it is a little bit of different way of thinking from the old age where it was I'm a prestige consumer or I'm specifically a mass consumer.

John Bailey

And I think it also we're well positioned by being a true multichannel brand, right? Having our roots as an e-commerce business for the first few years that we were in business, we were direct to consumer on e-commerce only. Having strength in mass retailers as well as our own stores we believe gives us the capability to easily flex and bring insights to our customers, and we see really great growth rates in the dot coms of our key customers as well as our own direct business.

Unidentified Analyst

Could you talk a little bit about the promotional environment in mass beauty in the U.S.? It's definitely stepped up. So generally speaking kind of retailer funded, manufacturer funded and to what you really think the rise of e.l.f. Beauty is having an impact how others are behaving?

Tarang Amin

So we claim no responsibility for the rise of any bad practice in that category. But what I would tell you is it's not unusual. I mean we've been - I use the example of Target. We've been in Target eight years. We've been growing every single year we're in Target. So over time you can see competitive response of price promotion or spending more money. And a lot of those tactics don't really work against us, mainly because we talk about our engagement model being so different in terms of how we engage our consumers, the phenomenal value we offer every single day, and that's really important every day versus some type of high-low kind of promotional frequency.

And then most importantly, what is the innovation and new items we're bringing to them. So I would say we personally have not seen a real impact from any of that other activity going on, but we believe our model obviously, we're a little bit biased, is a better way to grow customers' categories than trying to confuse consumers with what the price really is or any other tactics.

John Bailey

And part of that, is that it's not just a function of price. One of the reasons that we're doing what we're doing is because our consumer really recognizes it's this intersection of price and quality in the broader engagement picture. And so price is just one component of that purchasing decision.

Unidentified Analyst

Just a follow-up to Lauren's question. There have been a number of data points suggesting that mass beauty in general has been slowing, potentially one of the reasons there's been more promotion. I think the data that we see investors for you guys has slowed as well. Could you may be talk about your category growth expectations and how are you thinking about mass beauty in general going forward?

Tarang Amin

Sure. So what I tell you is we have seen a slowdown in cosmetics over the last couple quarters. My perspective, having worked a number of different consumer categories is one of the reasons why love beauty is just the resilience it has with consumers. It's always going to be a really important category to her. I look back decades and I see decades of strong growth. You can have periods where faster growing or slower growing.

I mean I mentioned the last time I think we saw this was end of 2013, beginning of 2014 where color cosmetics have gotten flat. It came roaring back the category by the end of 2014 was very strong 2015, 2016. When we look at our own data, we have really good data from our own direct channels, particularly of cosmetics.com in our stores. We don't see any fundamental shifts from our consumer standpoint in terms of the category health, in terms of her level of engagement, how much things she is buying from us when she comes on our site.

All the other core metrics we look at still look pretty robust. But we might be better insulated some other players mainly because our enthusiasts consumer, cosmetics is not a discretionary purchase for her. She really loves everything about the categories. So that helps, but certainly we've seen a little bit of the slowdown. It's not something we're worried about for the long-term, just given the fundamentals we see from a consumer standpoint and we still see this from time-to-time.

And then in terms of our own data, what I would tell you there, and we've always cautioned consumers because we've seen things where people put out monthly scanner data or couple of weeks scanner data and that sometimes can be helpful if when I was at P&G and Clorox and I had a fully penetrated brand that was quite mature and scanner covered 98% of my business, scanner was very helpful.

In e.l.f. case, scanner doesn't even cover 70% of our business. It excludes our direct channels in elfcosmetics.com, our own stores. It doesn't cover the .coms businesses of our key customers and well they would not let me develops the numbers for competitive reasons I can tell you the growth rates of walmart.com, target.com, ulta.com and Amazon far exceed what you are seeing in any kind of scanner data. It also doesn't include our international business or the specialty channel overall Ulta, the Old Navies, et cetera.

So on a whole, it doesn't cover as much of business and then any short-term period it's not going to cover the pipeline that goes into new space expansion, new distribution number of other factors that you have. So we think from an annual basis it's good for directional along with the other components of where our growth story are, which is the new distribution, the space expansion, new places that we're going even internationally.

But on a short-term period we think it's actually deceptive and maybe a little dangerous because it leads - it hasn't correlated when we take a look at it from a two or four week period to what we've actually done in the marketplace and you just have to look back through our history in terms of our sales growth.

Unidentified Analyst

That's very helpful. Just a quick follow-up. You mentioned the category growth slowing in the end of 2013 and then you said - I think you said by the end of 2014 it came roaring back. Was there anything that catalyzed that? Or was it just a blip then was there was - I mean was there anything to help explain why it slowed and why it started back up or was it just a?

Tarang Amin

They've been a lot of things purpose none of them I would say I would hang add-on necessarily like there is just a little bit of where the category went down and came back up. Obviously, it is a trend-driven category and sometimes certain trends can help. A few years ago I think the entire contouring trend was a really good thing, the tinted and bold lip look was a really good thing and we will see that come and go. That's one of the beauties of this space is that the consumer have such passion for new ideas and innovation.

Again, it's one of the strengths, I believe, we have. By 2016, we launched 90 - we had 91 launches. We haven't discussed the number of 2017, but I can tell it will be even more than 90. And then developing the data of what's going to work what are people resonating to, I think gives us the real ability to be able to help with that resurgence.

Unidentified Analyst

When you think about launching outside of North America into markets like the UK, how is the consumer different, how do you have to adopt the model to digital?

Tarang Amin

Yes, for us I think the great news for us is our first lens whether it'd be in the U.S. or outside the U.S. is falls in where does the makeup enthusiasts want to see us, and then how seriously does a retailer take the category of beauty. And so if I look at our experience so far, when I look at Canada and Mexico, we entered both of those markets. So we're in both of those markets with Walmart Canada and Walmart Mexico, who obviously consider e.l.f. quite important to their overall category, growth in partners really well.

In the UK, where we already had a strong e-commerce business, partnering with Superdrug, which again takes color cosmetics quite seriously, has been proven to be a very good partner. So I'd say, we don't see it as much as of a consumer difference, we see makeup enthusiasts all over the world. It's more the makeup enthusiasts combined with the right retail partner that really - that speaks to that consumer.

Unidentified Analyst

And so last year, you're actually sort of I guess high-class positioned to not have enough inventory to meet demand, so high-class problem. So where do you stand on that front today in terms of inventory?

John Bailey

Yes. We feel great about our inventory position both in terms of where it sits from an overall level standpoint and then importantly composition, a little bit of the kind of conversation on inventory that I think Lauren, you're referencing is over the last few years as we got into the business. We really did feel like we're operating a bit hand-to-mouth in terms of inventory levels.

Now we were able to deliver some pretty tremendous growth along with time period, including the launch of 6,900 CVS stores in Q3 2015. So we can keep up with the growth we always felt like we were kind of shorting in terms of our overall opportunity. In particular 2016 when we moved our warehousing location from New Jersey down to California, and skinny down inventories, so we didn't have to ship product across the country. I'd say that was the first time we started to see fulfillment level dip with some of our customer account

And so that a real catalyzed for us to take a step back and think about based on all the data from the few years that we had what do we really want to start planning against in terms of weeks of supply relative to the visible demand that we saw ahead of us, and we made a proactive decision to increase that weeks of supply target to better suit us in terms of being able to meet demands and not creating another - kind of externalities as we went along. So where we took those inventories up are some of our tried and true best movers.

The e.l.f. business is a little bit different than say Apparel where you sort of making a buy for the season and if you miss the trend, all of a sudden you have a big mark down liability. But we have some small closeout part of our business that typically coincides with discontinuation of product as we're weeding and feeding our assortment and moving new products on to the wall at our retailer partners taking old ones off. It is a very small part of what we do and this year it's going to be no different.

Unidentified Analyst

I saw on Nielsen your market share is around 4%, just wondering where you think that could go over time. And if there is a share ceiling for e.l.f.?

Tarang Amin

Well, I think the - probably the easiest place to look is Target where we've been about eight years and where we're approaching a 10 share. So while that's certainly no governor, and we continue to take share of places like Target, I think it's a good representation of certainly where we can go and what we've been able to demonstrate.

The reality is at any retailer that we've gone to we've seen the same sort of results in terms of what we're able to deliver to their category, the relative productivity that we're able to deliver against and just the fundamentals of our model. So while we may have shorter tenure in some of these other accounts, no reason to believe that we couldn't continue to do what we've done elsewhere over time.

Unidentified Analyst

Is that dollar share or unit share?

Tarang Amin

Dollar share. Unit share would be much higher.

Unidentified Analyst

And you're not - are you number one in dollar share?

Tarang Amin

We are number one in unit share. We are number four in dollar share and gaining.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Tarang Amin

[Indiscernible]

Unidentified Analyst

So you've talked about how you engineered your products to give high-end quality at low-end value. Are there things that you can't fit into your price point where another brand one price point up is an option for you over time. Do you see what I'm saying…

Tarang Amin

Yes. Higher tier brand potentially. We have a company full of brand builders and we've all created brands who are all kind of manage brands. So it's not out of the question. What I tell you our primary focus is really innovating and finding the most extraordinary value, and it's not price point dependent. So one of our best sellers sells for $50 on a unit basis, but it's still an extraordinary value. So I think as long as we can continue to run that we'll continue to do that, but we do have other capabilities if we ever deem that was the right opportunity. Right now, I'd say our primary focus is build out e.l.f.

Unidentified Analyst

As your company grows revenues and thinking out a few years two, three X maybe the size in revenue. Do you think the current EBITDA or operating margin profile you have is sustainable? I think it's higher than a lot of the peers in the beauty space. And if it is sustainably higher, maybe you can point to one or two areas of difference that will allow that to sustain at the higher margin?

John Bailey

Yes. We feel great about where our margins are to your point on a relative basis, we feel they are at par stronger than many of the competitors that play in our space. And as we talked about the next few years, we talked about e.l.f being a reinvestment story. So if you go back to the algorithm page, there was a 20% CAGR from 2016 to 2019 on topline and also a 20% CAGR on adjusted EBITDA. And historically, where we've been making a number of those investments, team, infrastructure, and then increasingly brand.

We have doubled our unaided awareness number over the last couple of years from 6% to 13%, you look at a number of the major players in the space they're upwards of 50 to 60. And in some way that's not surprising. They've been around 100 years and spend a lot of dough to get there. But we think that there is a great opportunity to continue bringing more consumers in the franchise.

You think about the accessibility of our offering, barriers to trial are quite low. And what we find is once they get their hands on us, they're absolutely blown away by that value proposition. And so they stick with us and broaden their consumption throughout the broader assortment. So we look to continue to redeploy margin dollars back against the brand over time.

To your point on, hey does it have to come down, I think in any period that is a CAGR, so in certain periods you may see deleverage other periods you may see operating leverage, but roughly we're planning to parity and we like where our margins sit.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you very much.

Tarang Amin

Thanks everybody.

