Meritor's (MTOR) CEO Jeffrey Craig Presents at RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference (Transcript)

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference Call

September 13, 2017 05:10 PM ET

Executives

Jeffrey Craig - President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Nowlan - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Joseph Spak - RBC Capital Markets

Joseph Spak

Up next at the conference we have Meritor. Very pleased to have with us today both, CEO Jay Craig, as well as CFO, Kevin Nowlan. I think there are some slides posted early this morning in an 8-K [indiscernible] acquisition maybe week ago. So lots of news, and I think, Jay I just want to get a couple minutes sort of go through some of latest changes.

Jeffrey Craig

Thanks very much Joe. Yes, thanks. I think Carl's talking around heading outside [indiscernible]. And also for those of you on the webcast, I know it was posted as Joe mentioned. We start with some of the news we've had in the last week. We had a couple big events that might be helpful just to walk you through how it fits for us contractually into our M2019 strategy.

So if you turn to Slide 3 that shows the graphic of M2019. We are well on track for that execution of that strategy. The main financial components of it are to exceed the marketplace in terms of revenue growth by 20%, increase our EPS by 80% over this forecast period for the three-year strategy period, and also continue to reduce our net debt. So to put in context just a couple other items that came out this week.

If we turn to Slide 4, we did announce that we now had the injunction removed that has been in place since 2006 by the district court, and what that injunction and healthcare benefits allowed us to do was to modify the healthcare benefits for union retirees, and so we have begun that process to modify those benefits. We expect that will reduce that liability by about $315 million and will increase earnings by $40 million per year for the next two fiscal years within this planning period, and also increase cash flow by almost $17 million during those - each year for those two-year periods.

So obviously it gives us greater confidence of achieving our 80% increase in EPS and also delevering the balance sheet as well. So good news for the Company, obviously we've been negotiating and litigating this item for over a decade and it was very good news for us.

If you turn to next slide, Side 5. The other announcement we have made last week was we've acquired Fabco's Products and Technologies. Fabco is a business that primarily operates and specialized in construction industry markets which is part of our M2019 plan on expanding revenue into those markets. A very big player in transfer cases and specialty axles and power takeoff units.

In that market, we expect that to add $50 million of revenue to our M2019 target. I think it's a perfect example of a bolt-on acquisition that we've been talking about executing to help us just gets a more aggressive growth trajectory to the diversification into Off-Highway and Specialty products. And we expect it to be accretive by the 2019 timeframe which it was important to us as we structured transaction.

If you turn to Slide 6, we are ramping up aggressively our investments in new technologies, particularly in the electronic axle area. So we have a dedicated team that reports directly to me working on that will have quite an extensive product offering display at the North American commercial vehicles show the week after next - almost half our booth will be dedicated to electric axle applications.

We've been working in that environment for over 20 years and have many projects undergoing. We have a project for any axle with the motor manufacturer called UQM. We're also working closely with the Nikola Motor Company, which is launching a hydrogen fuel cell electric truck, Class A truck here in the coming years. And we've also partnered with TransPower to electrify a school bus for another school bus. So a lot of investments in that area ongoing.

So if you turn to the last slide, Slide 7. Really helps put in context the different activities that we're executing, obviously the Fabco transaction, all the investment in new technologies should help us drive revenue growth, and gives us more and more confidence on achieving that out market performance of 20%. The OPEB settlements and the Fabco transaction being accretive in 2019 gives us increasing confidence and the earnings objectives.

And then previously announced $100 million debt redemption and the reduction in the OPEB liability should help us achieve the deleveraging objectives and allow us to retain our commitment to return 25% of free cash flow to shareholders.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Joseph Spak

Perfect. And just to be clear. Neither the OPEB nor bolt-ons are really considered in the initial $2.90?

Jeffrey Craig

If I take it each piece separately, the bolt-on acquisitions certainly were considered in our target of roughly $450 million to incremental revenue by 2019. I think we've always communicated to investors that would include revenue from bolt-on acquisition. That could help us enter some of the new marketplace as we're working on aggressively.

As far as the earnings in OPEB, we obviously knew about the potential for a litigation settlement or ruling like we received. And certainly the outcome of that went into some of the consideration as we looked at the earnings. And certainly that favorable news which we didn't have 100% control to offsets some of the unfavorable items that have hit us in terms of assumptions we made in terms of what we expected in markets in 2019.

For example in Brazil, that market as we sit today it's about $200 million of revenue loss from what we anticipated when we've launched M2019. And then the Class 8 market, we've reduced our assumption closer to replacement demand from 260,000 units to 250,000. So if you look at those counterbalancing items it's almost an offset between the two.

Joseph Spak

Okay. And then Brazil could certainly volatile, so that can certainly stand back. But I want to focus a little bit on the U.S. Two aspects, maybe one sort of a little bit more near-term and one longer-term as I think, we've been very thoughtful in my fascination about where the industry is going. So the first one is just you've seen orders get better through this year, right? How do you sort of see that progressing into 2018, so the pace of that or it's the sustainability of the order on the production rates?

The second one is really a more mid or longer-term question, but as you think about what else is going on in this world in terms of retail, Amazon, online potentially more sort of distribution hubs across, so like what do you think again at a high level that does to the long haul trucks and short haul trucks, and how do you think the mechanisms of commercial vehicle transportation change?

Jeffrey Craig

Sure. The first question on how we see the market in North America, today the production is very, very strong both because of the market in particular for us with all the market share gains that we've achieved over the last several years of production is extremely strong for us. I think as I had just mentioned, as we look out to 2019, we're still comfortable with that replacement demand level.

Specifically the 2018, we'll be giving guidance on that here in a couple months as we finish our fiscal year at September 30 and have our earnings call in early November, we'll be more specific on that. But then in terms of the utilization and of the truck fleets in North America given the change in retail dynamics, I think that is really tied in also to what we see in electrification.

So as you look at that last mile of distribution, I think our view is you may see those products move towards electrified drivetrain more aggressively as the larger cities put in tighter and tighter green zones, and then you'll have to long haul vehicles going point to point between those two. And I think that's also directly correlated to the model you're seeing at Amazon and the regional distribution centers as well.

Joseph Spak

Sure. That's a good segue for me because I think you've been somewhat of a thought leader here in terms of the electrification of sort of commercial vehicle. So it sounds like short haul, you see the use case, is that where you see it first or there some other applications in buses is certainly gift to China, it's a real market already. And just from a - I think a lot of these decisions are ultimately end up being economic ones. And so from a business case, what are your customer sort of telling you about how this progresses or rose out through the various potential use cases?

Jeffrey Craig

Well, I think it is market-by-market and product-by-product. So you mentioned transit buses in China, and roughly 70% of all current production of transit buses in China are fully electrified and that's really being driven by pollution reduction in the larger cities in China.

And that will drive a lot of the economics in that area. For example, if you look at London there's very aggressive penalties for bringing carbon vehicles into the city and you can see that progressing more and more. Even Montreal has expectation of trying to get to carbon free delivery over the next five years.

So I think a lot of it economically will be driven by that. Also I think those short haul applications really lend themselves really much more sort to electrification because of the battery storage requirements. So we've mentioned working on a school bus with TransPower for example. You know the average school bus running 30 to 40 miles a day, so the battery requirements of those vehicles are much less, which is the highest cost component of electrifying a commercial vehicle right now. So I think that's another driver that will push the regional vehicles more quickly than the long haul vehicles right now.

Joseph Spak

Right. And if we think about any axle for instance which I think you mentioned in some of your remarks. And again, the comparisons today is not fair, but let's think about that at scale versus a sort of a traditional axle. I think you can sort of imagine how maybe the CPV is similar like a little - you still have the housings, we actually are bringing up the motor and some transmission which might effectively just be the same replace sort of gearing that's in a traditional axle. But what about the profitability of it? How do think that?

Jeffrey Craig

I think it's a bit early to talk about profitability. We're certainly looking at content. And as you look at electrification applications, we believe it will go two different directions, one will be vehicles where it's very difficult to change to get fundamental architecture, like school bus. School buses in all 50 states that architecture has been agreed to from a safety perspective and it's very challenging change that architecture.

So eAxle does not require any changes to the fundamental architecture. It's a two speed electric axle that can cover the whole requirements of that vehicle. So that we see one set of applications for [OEs] will not want to change the vehicle architecture of both the product for that. The other set will be the real end mortars application, so meeting preceding us next door test, so if you think about their light vehicles that's realigned application and you see that on process as well.

We'll be showing our product application for that as well and we're working within the [Mercola] on that type of architecture and we see the gearing requirements being very similar to that vehicle to a traditional axle and that's one of the reasons for aggressively focused on components is to make sure we lead that gearing activity is that migrates potentially to realign mortars.

Joseph Spak

So if you think about the Fabco acquisition you mentioned, talking and clearly in the plan and part of your strategy, I think gives you a little bit of diversification as well you're into some other markets or maybe a) curious is sort of know what's it look like a little bit heavier in rail and maybe even oil and gas and correct me if I'm wrong so because sort of if there was something specific that appealed to you in those markets. And second it also seems right by definition sort of bolt-on to seems like something you may be able to scale. And are there other sort of potential used case was a maybe the technology.

Jeffrey Craig

While we definitely that acquisition was executed as much for the revenue synergies as any cost synergies to be realized. We do believe we can bring additional revenue opportunities. Particularly we'd like to transfer pace technology they had, it filled holes in our portfolio. We have very strong in military vehicle transfer cases, but not heavy construction vehicles or even some ships for example that use power transfer cases that Fabco products. So it was a real natural extension into those specialty businesses and we think we can drive very aggressive revenue growth from that over time.

Joseph Spak

Maybe that Kevin, if we look at the numbers year-to-date and recognize your September entry, I want one quarter last year, but I think two things have sort of stood out one is, the backlog performance are seems of come in pretty nicely here me maybe talk a little bit better about some of the drivers of that, but I think even more impressive recognizing there are some one times that I guess it was two quarters ago now, but like if you normalize that's the incremental margin performance has been very, very impressive. I think probably even a little bit stronger than you would have indicated should be on a more normalize level so. Is that is up early volumes are some stuff being done on the cost side as well or what are the drivers and factors there?

Jeffrey Craig

Yes, so starting with the volume is in terms of the new business wins and I think you speak about the M2016 backlog first. When we came into the year, we still had about $170 million of backlog to come into the P&L. And we thought it would be a good chunk of that coming in this year maybe $70 million or so and then the rest of it coming in 2018. But we've actually seen it coming into the P&L more quickly, such that the majority of that $170 million is actually hitting this year.

Now part of that's because the markets are a little bit stronger than we anticipated and that's a volume adjusted number. So as the markets have come in stronger the new business wins have been stronger than we expected. So we're getting the bulk of that $170 million in this year contrary to our prior expectations and we're converting on it well.

And then on the M2019 new business wins, we booked $150 million to-date, some of that actually started to come into the P&L this year, which wasn't really in our guidance when we kicked off the year. So those two things have really impacted this year a little bit, aside from the fact that markets are just a little bit stronger.

As you think about the margin performance of the Company, we have had a stronger year part of the reason, we taking up our guidance. Volume has been an important piece of that, the new business wins, the markets. Our cost performance has continued to be strong and we've been driving toward continued cost performance. But as we've planned we also discount that and assume that hey maybe it won't all come to fruition again this year. But I think it's frankly it's performed very well.

Such that when you look at the last quarter even I mean the last quarter was 11.2% margin. I think we reported even with a little bit of a headwind that we talked about from some true ups and some accruals that we needed to book and if you think about 2019, our thought underlying, our analysis our objectives was that we were going to be about 11.5%.

We were on the cusp of that already two years out. So we feel really good about the margin performance of the Company coming both from converging on revenue as well as the continued cost performance and I think it positions us nicely to be right in line with hitting our EPS objectives because the margin is there, now it's really bringing home the rest of the revenue.

Joseph Spak

Kevin, any rule of thumb we should follow for a change in Euro, obviously you've seen Euro spike are sort of 120 from 112 or so may be a couple months ago. Is there a rule of thumb we should think about as we model for every 5% change in euro what that I mean just from a translation basis and also because you know is there any sort of transactional impact on that well?

Kevin Nowlan

Yes, I mean if you think of our European business, it's 20% to 25% of the Company is in Europe and the book of that is conducted in either euro or Swedish krona and so as those two currencies have strengthened against the dollar, you can do pretty simple math right I mean if that's 20%, 25% or $3.2 billion, $3.3 billion of revenue and put a translation adjustment on that. You can get to the math pretty quickly.

Joseph Spak

Yes, okay.

Kevin Nowlan

So that's clearly - that's been a bit of a tailwind as well as we look to this year versus when we started the year that weakening dollar.

Joseph Spak

Okay. And then as we as we wind down here, just maybe one on sort of capital allocation, you mentioned the OPEB, I mean if you look at it objectively it seems like it should be a credit positive, I think like it depends whether you were I think the credit agencies did include the OPEB in your net debt-to-EBITDA correct?

Kevin Nowlan

Well, I mean the agencies look at it a little differently. So S&P generally treats OPEB as a debt like obligation and so when they look at OPEB, they take the balance and they tax effective. So we'll put a 65% adjustment on it and say that's the effective debt like portion of that liability.

Jeffrey Craig

Distribute got a turn on that.

Kevin Nowlan

I mean that's - it's obviously helpful. So $350 million reduction from an S&P perspective is a $200 million-ish reduction in the liability or the debt from their standpoint, as well as we get the $70 million per year pickup in free cash flow. The combination of those two is clearly a credit positive for us.

And so as you think about capital allocation, which is I think your question was going - our priority has been to achieve strong BB credit metrics and the way we thought we are going to get there, two years ago was going to be more focused on gross debt reduction then necessarily relying on the litigation is being the save you to get us there.

But with this outcome in the litigation, it's obviously given us a different path to achieving strong BB credit metrics where we can now rely less on gross debt reduction than we previously thought, which simply means that allows us to free up more of the capital is that we generate over the next couple of years to deploy two other things that drive shareholder value like in technology and investments in bolt-on acquisitions or returning value to shareholders to buyback programs.

Joseph Spak

So the calculus you're doing now internally is the investment in more stuff like electrification because maybe that's changing or inflecting a little bit sooner or - if that opportunities is not there, potentially change some of the M2019 targets of - our promises I guess returning capital to shareholders?

Kevin Nowlan

Yes, I mean our objective was to deliver 25% of free cash flow to shareholders and we absolutely remain committed to that. As we look ahead to the last two years now, the capital that we generate, there is more available potentially to deploy towards those investment strategies as well as buying back shares then going to reduce gross debt balances. So I don't think we're necessarily going to take up an explicit objective. But I think there's more capital to ensure that we can meet or exceed that objective.

Jeffrey Craig

Absolutely.

Joseph Spak

But I mean I guess - but if the investment case is not there, it doesn't sound like you were going to let the cash build because the sort of…?

Kevin Nowlan

No, we don't intend to let the cash build. As you've heard us say in the past, we think the Company should run with about liquidity to about 20% of annualized revenue, which covers us in some pretty significant downside scenarios. We've actually been running quite a bit heavier than that recently part of the reason we executed the calling of about $100 million of our six and three quarters debt in just a few weeks back, it allowed us to also invest in the Fabco transaction that we just talked about. So I don't think you should expect that we're going to be sitting on cash and let it to build on the balance sheet. We are going to look to deploy our capital to drive shareholder value.

Joseph Spak

Great, with that I think we're out of time. Gentlemen, thank you very much for your time.

Jeffrey Craig

Thank very much Joe.

Kevin Nowlan

Thanks Joe.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.