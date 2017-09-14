Retirement Strategy: Adding A Few REITs I Like To TARP II

Now that the core "foundational" DGI stocks have been selected, and obviously this is not a "perfect" list, I have chosen just a choice few REITs that have shown to produce reliable income streams over time, to the new model TARP II portfolio.

Keep in mind that REITs must pay shareholders at least 90% of their net income to shareholders as unqualified dividends. As long as they follow the rules, the IRS will not tax the company on the rest of its net income. Being that 90% is paid to ME, I am not concerned about payout ratios and use FFO (funds from operations) and AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) as my "go to" metrics for growth, reliability, and stability of the business and the dividend. I also will look for more generous yields than regular stocks since this asset class is usually not among the dividend champion/aristocrat list.

Obviously, I want either fairly valued or undervalued share prices so I can see at least some capital appreciation, but my main goal of course is INCOME. That being said, here are my selections of REITs (to begin with folks!) to add to TARP II. In future articles, I will go into detail about each of these selections; but for the sake of expedience, I will offer the most basic metrics I feel are noteworthy.

Realty Income (O): The share price of $58.92 might be a bit overvalued, but is more than offset by the stellar performance of this monthly dividend paying REIT aristocrat. The current yield is 4.32% which is somewhat low but I cannot beat the reliability of its 24 consecutive year record of paying and increasing its dividend. Oh, and just now the company has declared yet another monthly dividend increase of $.212/share. While it is an increase of just .20%, it is the 93rd consecutive monthly increase which brings its total annual cash dividend to $2.544/share.

Omega Healthcare Investors is a triple-net, equity REIT [OHI] that supports the goals of Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) and Assisted Living Facility (ALF) operators with financing and capital. We're partners with over 80 of the most future-focused, growth-oriented operators in the U.S. and U.K., accelerating their growth strategies with a $1.25 billion unsecured credit facility and proven access to the largest public equity and debt markets in the world.

LTC Properties (LTC): Another healthcare REIT to which I will defer my opinion to my friend and colleague Brad Thomas, who penned this outstanding article recently. It basically says it all, and is a huge reason why I am gladly adding shares of LTC to TARP II. Its current share price of $48.69 also falls within my buy zone of the mid-point between its 52-week high and low. It has a current yield of 4.68% and pays monthly as well.

We intend to continue to grow our portfolio of healthcare properties primarily through acquisitions of non-Urban healthcare facilities that provide stable revenue growth and predictable long-term cash flows. We generally focus on individual acquisition opportunities of $10 million or less in off-market or lightly marketed transactions and do not intend to participate in competitive bidding or auctions of properties. We believe that there are abundant opportunities to acquire attractive healthcare properties in our target markets either from third-party owners of existing healthcare facilities or directly with healthcare providers through sale-leaseback transactions. We believe there is significantly less competition for these Non-Urban assets from existing REITs and institutional buyers than for comparable assets in urban areas, thereby increasing the potential for attractive risk-adjusted returns. Furthermore, we may acquire healthcare properties on a non-cash basis in a tax efficient manner through the issuance of OP units as consideration for the transaction.

Since writing my previous article, the share price has gone up by about 10% to its current $26.40/share (off from its high of $27.27) and I am quite comfortable adding shares of CHCT to TARP II at this price to capture the current yield of 5.95%, as well as a solid shot at near-term capital appreciation. From the previous article:

CHCT has virtually no debt, trades at 12.5x forward FFO figures, and continues to buy niche suburban properties at attractive 9-11% cap rates. At $25 per share today, I expect CHCT will trade to 15-18x forward FFO figures of $2 per share within 12-18 months. That would offer investors potential upside of 50% in that time frame.

Now Don't Get All Antsy, This Is Just The Start

I am fully aware that there are many other fine REITs out there, and even an mREIT that is being researched, Chimera (CIM). As I said initially I want to start off slowly, and keep in mind that the NEXT group of stocks which will be added to the new model TARP II will be some very lovely GROWTH stocks to hopefully supercharge the portfolio for its lofty goals 20+ years hence!

That being said, here is what the "incomplete" TARP II chart looks like as of right now:

Building a brand new portfolio for investors with a 20+ year time horizon should not be done swiftly. It takes time and research, and while these are MY choices selected from YOUR feedback, you should still do your own research on each position, as well as understand your own personal tolerance for risk.

I have only used about $17k of our original $50k stake, and having $1k monthly to invest and growth stocks to add, all of us can enjoy a fun and hopefully highly profitable journey! I will keep track of everything of course and we have kicked our income off with a yield on cost (dollars invested) of over 4% already, with a reduced risk profile from my viewpoint.

There are never any guarantees, but I believe that the strategy I have used successfully over a 40-year time span can still offer an investor with a longer time horizon a more secure and satisfying financial future and retirement.

The Bottom Line

I strongly encourage each of you to review this article and this article, to remind you of my own rules of the road! Since you are getting in at the beginning of our new model portfolio, it should be quite an educational journey, and one which will hopefully make everyone better investors.

THIS ENDEAVOR WILL NOT COST YOU ANYTHING! I look forward to working as a team (or a "club" if you will) to hopefully help regular people become better investors!

I look forward to your feedback of course, as we attempt to make this portfolio better and better as time goes by!

Not To Bore You, But...

Knowledge is power, and many folks shy away from the investing world because that very world makes it more confusing each and every day in an effort to sell you something: stock picks, technical strategies, books, videos, subscriptions with "secret ideas," gadgets, and even snake oil.

My promise to you is that my work here will remain free to all of my followers, with the hope of giving to you some of the things that took years for me to learn myself. That being said, let me reach out to you with my usual ending:

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, OHI, LTC, CHCT.

