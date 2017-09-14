Halozyme Therapeutics Presents at 2017 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

2017 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

September 7, 2017 8:50 AM ET

Executives

Helen Torley – Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Unidentified Company Representative

It’s my pleasure to welcome on behalf of Wells Fargo, Halozyme and the CEO, Helen Torley. For those of you that don’t know the Halozyme story, the company has several pillars of value drivers and ENHANZE platform to facilitate delivery of large molecule drugs and drugs in general. And then a very high profile lead program in pancreatic cancer for your PEGPH20. And so, a lot of things going on at Halozyme, we're fortunate to have Helen here with us. And I thought maybe just to start Helen, you could talk about where we are today with Halozyme and maybe describe the ENHANZE platform and your PEGPH20 efforts and a snapshot of where we are today and I could form the discussion of where things are headed.

Helen Torley

I like, terrific. Well, thanks for the opportunity to be here. As you mentioned at the start, we have two businesses that we expect to develop and to thriving standalone businesses over time. The ENHANZE business is where we license our enzyme rHuPH20 the leading company and allows them to take IV product subcutaneously. This is already resulting in growing revenues as a result of the royalties we’re receiving from approval as we already have, but we project growth coming from the recent launch of RITUXAN HYCELA and there are also several exciting products in development. And so, it's our expectation that ENHANZE will become the go through technology for taking IV products subcu and that really is going to result in a sustainable and fast growing royalty business coming from that side of the pillar.

Our other pillar is PEGPH20, which is a PEGylated version of the rHuPH20 enzyme that we’re testing in patients who have high levels of hyaluronan in the tumors. Now hyaluronan is a known prognostic factor in a number of cancers and we tested it in Phase II in pancreatic cancer, got some very encouraging results and we're in Phase III clinical testing there. And a number of years that we would expect PEGPH20 to be – if we succeeded with our studies establish [indiscernible] treatment for patients with high HA tumors and pancreas. But tumors like lung cancer, gastric cancer, others solid tumor also have a hypersensitive patients high HA and we’re also developing PEGPH20 in those cancers as well.

Unidentified Company Representative

So maybe starting with ENHANZE, you've got a number of collaborations. And maybe you could sketch out the number – the different collaborations, how many compounds that could cover and some of the ones that have been disclosed and those that have actually been launched commercially?

Helen Torley

Okay, happy to. So today, we did six collaborations that cover up to 34 different targets. And our collaborations are all designed in a similar way. We get an upfront payment. We get milestone payments for each target as progress is made through development and through commercial success. And then we get on average the mid-single-digit royalty across all of the collaborations.

The partnerships of to date resulted in three approvals in Europe and two approvals in the U.S. And I think what’s exciting is for those approvals, if we look at the revenue for the proprietary molecule in the approved territories that exceeds $10 billion. And so, we look at that as a tool for potential opportunities and now how much money we get for our royalties will obviously depend on the indications approved and say rate of conversion. But it does cost to the growth potential just based on the products that are already approved.

In development of several exciting products which includes the DARZALEX, Johnson’s product for multiple myeloma that is expected to go into Phase III testing later this year using our technology. And what’s exciting there is that instead of patients who’re receiving their DARZALEX in what is often we hear that trial four to six or even longer IV infusion, Johnson have announced that – down to a five minutes subcutaneous injection using our technologies. Now, you can imagine that what that means for patients.

So we’re very excited about the DARZALEX development. And if I also talk about PERJETA, Roche’s in the clinic with the Phase I testing of PERJETA not only testing PERJETA alone as a subcu, but also a combination molecule, which is looking at PERJETA SC with Herceptin SC. And I thought really it’s just the beginning. There are many additional targets that are being considered and may be developed Lilly as an example [indiscernible] of the clinic testing, their first molecule in August of this year. So lots of growth potential coming from the ENHANZE technology.

Unidentified Company Representative

And so, just on the opportunity in hand, maybe I’ll start by checking by my math that you’ve got $10 billion opportunity set that if you achieved full penetration at a mid-single-digit royalty $500 million in revenues to Halozyme. Is my math correct?

Helen Torley

Well, it’s a rough math as it always as. I think what's important to recollect is that it will always dependent on what the rates of conversation is. And typically in Europe, different markets have different pricing. So these are some of the nuances when you're doing the math about conversion, and but the takeaway message is that if you consider Herceptin, MabThera which is now approved not just in Europe, but also in the U.S., that is a large addressable market for conversion. And the value proposition for ENHANZE for patients instead of having to go to the clinic and undergoing a 1.5 to 4-hour IV infusion for rituximab and Herceptin, it’s a five to seven minutes subcu injection, that is why it’s been a very solid market reception for these products, and we do expect to see some very nice market conversion there, which was already reported in Europe that 50% of the total sales in volume in Europe is being used subcu for Herceptin and 34% of MabThera. So I think that – I very strongly support - that patients are loving this therapy but the healthcare system likes it too because there’s some reduced costs associated.

Unidentified Company Representative

So maybe speak to, you've had a strong launch or you've seen a strong launch for Herceptin and MabThera subcu in Europe, 34% share for MabThera subcu. What are the differences in the U.S. markets that might affect those kind of penetrations. And specifically how do you expect RITUXAN in the U.S. to perform relative to what we've seen from MabThera in Europe.

Helen Torley

This is clear, I think some recent changes in U.S. marketplace are definitely playing to the favor of a subcu therapy. I think five years ago people would have said it's IV and subcu has got a strong value proposition and really it is based on the approval of a lots of additional product for oncology patients, where no infusion centers where capacity [ph]. We talked to people, we talk about some patients having to be sent whole at in the late morning.

So to recognize the pancreas cancer injection or patients just not to being able to get there dose on time. So there is no space. And so that dynamic is what’s favoring, what you think is essentially very exciting uptick for RITUXAN HYCELA, that was just approved a couple of months ago being launched obviously by Genentech and the value proposition of the five to seven minutes subcu the factor infusion centers want to have the ability to get more patients go through. And it’s strong patient preference, I think all speak very well to see a great uptick in the United States. Yes, as well as we’ve seen in the European market.

Unidentified Company Representative

And so you mentioned for Perjeta subcu as one of the more recently disclosed conversions term from IV to subcu. Could you maybe speak to what data we might expect for Perjeta subcu later in the year?

Helen Torley

Yes. Roche is currently underway with a Phase 1 study, it's a multiple arms study, but I think a few takeaways from the study design is, there will be a report out of pharmacokinetic or subcu version of Perjeta using our technology. But also an arm of the study that, as I mentioned is also looking at combination of Perjeta subcu and Herceptin subcu. That study is ongoing Roche is not an end standpoint, data will be presented but I do expect that that data is going to be the basis on which Roche will make it’s decisions and its announcements to hopefully move forward to take that either with Perjeta with subcu alone or the combination molecule into further development. As a – obviously, the success of a Herceptin SC is already been clear in Europe and Roche is a very strong ablative for the subcu versions using our technology.

Unidentified Company Representative

So certainly there's been a lot of attention on Darzalex subcu after we saw data in the ASH meeting last year. You've mentioned that they are down to a five minute subcu infusion. Should we expect to see data on that five-minute subcu infusion before Janssen advances the Phase 3.

Helen Torley

You actually again would have to ask Janssen that question. I can’t say that based on the public comment Janssen has made, they have been testing their five-minute subcu in another arm of the Phase 1 study, that is ongoing. And stated that it was the early results of that that would why they stated – that they planned to take the five-minute version through the dose in the Phase 3 study. But they haven’t given any public comments about when they will present the data, but from those comments, we know that you have data on that reports informing their decision for our Phase 3 designs.

Unidentified Company Representative

And so, obviously the details of the Phase 3 design are going to be for them to disclose what maybe as a frame of reference there was a pretty thorough review of RITUXAN subcu development by FDA. And if we assume that could be a guide to Darzalex development remind us what the parameters of RITUXAN subcu development work here in the U.S.?

Helen Torley

Yes I think both with the RITUXAN and Herceptin European approval packages are good examples for us where – what Roche did in those was a Phase 1 study. Where they thought they identified the dose, they want to take into the Phase 3 with it that’s generally in two parameters. One was to look at pharmacokinetic endpoint, and the other one was to look at an efficacy endpoint.

And if you look at for some – Darzalex for example has done from the data they presented in ASH of 2016, that’s exactly what they did in their Phase 1 study where resetting their insertion and its infusions. Then what happens, there is discussion with regulatory authorities to identify, what sort of path for approval would be. We saw Roche do what’s going though a Phase 3 study evaluating at specific indication, where they had a robust number of patients for they were looking to demonstrate non-inferiority. Also pharmacokinetic parameter, but also to have enough patients to look at efficacy and safety of the patients.

And so if you look at the development program from that MabThera and Hecerptin in Europe, it was about five years from first in human to approval and those were both five month approval cycle. So it goes pretty back, once you have got the development plan in place. But it will be dependent on the indication study and endpoint time study.

Unidentified Company Representative

So if you think beyond the programs that have been disclosed, do you expect additional programs to be disclosed by partners and maybe describe the broader opportunity set for ENHANZE and whether you expect to do additional deals.

Helen Torley

A good example of that is the recent announcement by Lilly as moving their first target into the clinic that’s few weeks ago. We’re excited about that and we do have all of those 34 targets are currently under contract ongoing discussions where partners are evaluating targets for us coming close to decisions [indiscernible] go forward. So it is certainly dynamic, with the current partners. And yes, I do accept the final additional partnerships.

Unidentified Company Representative

Any sense of time frame for additional partnerships?

Helen Torley

I can’t give any sense of timeframe, but we do feel confident we’re going to see more partnerships. Then it really is begin a very exciting time for us, which I think is stimulated by the commercial success in Europe. And certainly, RITUXAN HYCELA ODAC. It was clear that the FDA was showing the path to approval for other companies. And we had loan approvals coming in after that ODAC of a very robust series of discussions ongoing, which is of course why I’m so confident we will sign additional deals. But we never quite controlled the timing of those. I can just say, you can see how – my confidence that we’re going to have another deal.

Unidentified Company Representative

And so when you think more broadly how many – when you think about kind of drugs that have benefited from the ENHANZE platform, what’s the totality of potential opportunities out there? Can you quantify that?

Helen Torley

My business development leader has a matrix. And he has a matrix that has literally over 100 products still there that either because they are given by long IV infusion, or because of some other characteristic of the molecule, we believe have the potential for ENHANZE to benefit from. And I do see in the future, as I said at the start, ENHANZE will become the go-to technology. And that really is, I think people are quite startled than amazed by the ability to take this multi-hour [indiscernible] infusion at down to just state five-minute Sub-Q injection.

Another great example is HYCELA, which you know very well, where the patient can receive 300 ml in about an hour. And so for that therapy the patient receives the entire monthly dose in one hour. The ENHANZE technology is very powerful, in that side you think as a company devaluates it prevents to able to sign more deals and our current partners are going to move more targets into the clinic.

Unidentified Company Representative

And so one of the questions we get quite often and it will lead into discussion on PEGPH20, but when you think about ENHANZE strategically, how do you think about this? Is this a vehicle to get Halozyme to profitability because you can look at the cash flows that the business generates and it could be quite substantial. But the question we get from investors is how does Halozyme intend to use those cash flows? And to some extent those are being used to fund PEGPH20. You can talk about that program, but how do you think longer term with cash flows from ENHANZE and strategically the valve of those cash flows and how do they benefit shareholders?

Helen Torley

ENHANZE will be our long-term driver of both revenue growth and profitability for Halozyme. Today, as we mentioned some of those revenues go to fund PEGPH20, which we see as a high growth potential business. But if you think about where ENHANZE is headed today, I mentioned that the approved products are $10 billion. The products in development if we look at those, offer for another $7 billion to $10 billion opportunity already. And we see future product samples come in. And so I think if you start thinking about today’s opportunity long ENHANZE is large, people will grow this both with launch of Rituxan and Hycela. It will grow if we gain approval of Darzalex and Perjeta, and that’s really still just the beginning. And so ENHANZE will absolutely be a long-term driver of profitability for Halozyme.

Unidentified Company Representative

And so on PEGPH20 a proprietary program in Phase 3 pancreatic cancer, I think, the easy thing for folks to do is look at the history of pancreatic drug development and say, that’s not going to work. And so maybe you could contrast what you've seen with PEGPH20 with what we’ve seen historically for pancreatic cancer drugs in Phase 2? And what gives you often those and that we're going to have a different result than we usually have in pancreatic cancer?

Helen Torley

Yes, we do have optimism at PEGPH20 trying to do work in pancreatic cancer and it's really based on a number of reasons. The first is that we're targeting HA, hyaluronan is a non prognostic vector for patients with pancreatic cancer. And this is we believe the most advanced biomarker driven Phase 3 study, that is being done in pancreatic cancer, that’s the first point.

And the second one is the design of our Phase 3 study is based on a controlled Phase 2 study. Many companies that you cited who recently failed in pancreatic cancer, are going into Phase 3 based single-arm data that we really didn't have the control arm. We're adding PEGPH20 on top of what’s arguably today the best standard of care, certainly in United States at gemcitabine and ABRAXANE.

And through our clinical testing which started with just adding PEGPH20 on to gemcitabine, but then adding it on to gemcitabine and ABRAXANE, we’ve consistently seen an improvement in progression-free survival and the important in our Phase 2 of Study 202, which is the population that most closely that are a Phase 3 population we saw meaningful improvements in PFS, but also meaningful improvements in the overall survival.

It’s that consistency of data, as well as the strength of the design and the relevance of HA in pancreas cancer that tell us we have already significantly de-risked this program both the data programs you mentioned and that's why I have conviction in the success of PEGPH20 and pancreatic cancers

Unidentified Company Representative

So maybe specifically on the Phase 3 you could review the trial design and particularly what the study powered to detect in terms of benefit and what part of the Phase 2 data do you think that predicts success in that Phase 3?

Helen Torley

So we were very thoughtful in designing our Phase 3 study to mirror as much of possible. As what we saw in Stage 2 of study 202 and so again that’s one of the lessons we learned from other companies who failed and a big changes from Phase 2 to Phase3. So we’re once again adding PEGPH20 on top of the pricing in ABRAXANE. We are only enrolling many patients with high level of HA. And we are using the same diagnostic and which we've developed with Ventana and the same tough points that we used in the report out of Stage 2 study 202 results and so it’s an HA-High population and we've been doing it from the SC or subcu that’s two primary endpoints in this study.

The first one we’ll study is progression-free survival. We're the first company to be given permission by the FDA to have progression-free survival will be considered for primary endpoints. And then I believe that because you discuss with the FDA that the even worst prognosis that exists for patients with high-HA pancreatic cancer. And as you know the FDA are a lot more collaborative in these things and perhaps in the past. And so we've got progression-free survival as one of the primary endpoint and overall survival is the second primary endpoint. We will enroll that with 420 patients and at that time – we will when we hit the target number of progression-free survival events, there will be an interim analysis.

And if that interim analysis shows the statistical significance for PFS, a deep outlook benefit for the drug and support the overall survival data. What the SC said is definitely form the basis for an early market amplification. So accelerate the approval pathway, so we're very excited down with regards to that. And the design of the study is based on the Stage 2 202 either the high-HA patients who we excluded patients that evidence of deep vein thrombosis and we using low molecular weight heparin as prophylaxis against thromboembolic events.

And the study of our would be haven't given a lot of details on our statistical tolerance but we have said is that there has a great deal for progression-free survival will be 0.59, which is what we saw demonstrated in Stage 2 of study 202 the hazard ratio is 0.63 and as you know in a very small sample size that certainly is within the range of 0.59 that we expect to see in our Phase 3 study.

Unidentified Company Representative

And so in terms of the biomarker HA, you maybe speak to the rationale for PEGPH20 in that subset of patients. The threshold for high-HA will establish with that threshold and then I have a follow-up question on the prevalence of that marker in the population, but just talk about the biologic rationale for PEGPH20 and why high-HA in patients should be expected to benefit from the drug?

Helen Torley

So there is certain percentage of patients in pancreatic caner who have high accumulation of high hyaluronan around the tumor that is really we believe that part of the tumor defense mechanism to create a hypoxic environment where the tumor cells can slide and grow. I mean it also serves as a barrier to cancer therapy being able to get into the tumor cells where you want them to work. As a rationale for the PEGPH20 is really by giving PEGPH20 intravenously it gets to the tumor and is great span and temporarily it leads to high hyaluronan. When it does that allows for presses out within tumor which then also allows for increased blood flow into the tumor.

And so when we did chemotherapy, it was then able to and all of our animal model, the higher concentration of the chemotherapy and indeed we've done with also with immuno-oncology agent. You can get more into the tumor or you want them to work. I’m exciting that we also increase immune cells which we not know much back in 10 years ago, a very important part of the body's ability to fight cancer as well so that’s the rationale for PEGPH20 works in high-HA pancreatic cancer.

And we're developing a test with Ventana, if you identify tumor type and what we did was to use the patient who were enrolled in Stage 1 of study 202 look at the high-HA level in those tumor and the efficacy we saw. And based on that Ventana development algorithm but also a top point to identify who had high levels of HA and who had low levels of HA and where we made the decision that 50% would be the top point for a definition for high-HA and for those patients have more than 50% of high-HA in tumor they see a stronger response from PEGPH20 added to the standard of care. And so that's what we're testing in our Phase 3 program.

Unidentified Company Representative

And so what proportion of patients for pancreatic cancer have high-HA and is that assumption being borne out after enrolling your Phase 3 is that assumption being borne out?

Helen Torley

Yes, in Stage 2 was about 35%, so we give an estimate of 35% to 40% of pancreatic cancer patients and this is previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients with the high-HA. In terms of all the number of patients in the U.S and E5 that’s a 25,000 patients so that's an important point, I think the people think the biomarker driven study, they think this will be a small niche population, we estimate 25,000 HA-high patients in U.S. and E5 alone. So the second part of your question was?

Unidentified Company Representative

Just whether in the Phase 3 as you’re enrolling that study whether as you’re screening patients for high-HA status is that 35% ratio moving on?

Helen Torley

Yes, it's from a market making system, Ventana using all of the testing for the sample system to them and it’s absolutely in that range of 35% to 40% that we’re seeing in our clinical study.

Unidentified Company Representative

And any update you can give us on enrolments in the Phase 3 study?

Helen Torley

Tecentriq enrolment continues to go well. As you know this is an event driven study and so we’re continuing to also and probably even more closely track the number of events because that is what will trigger when we do the interim analysis. So good progress with the execution of this study, it’s now enrolling in 22 countries around the world and looking for significant result on our execution.

Unidentified Company Representative

So there were recent results reported for PEGPH20 on an unselected population in pancreatic cancer by a corporative group and it caused some consternation. But maybe you could talk about those results and the potential to analyze that data by HA status and how that might clarify the situation?

Helen Torley

Yes, what we're talking about is the SWOG study, this is a study started a number of years ago looking at PEGPH20 on top of a different backbone of therapy which is modified FOLFIRINOX. And modified FOLFIRINOX is a four chemotherapy regimen that is used less frequently in the U.S. [indiscernible] that's in part because it's a very difficult to tolerate regimen, it fuse only in high performance standard patients.

What we learned from SWOG was that are planned early futility analysis, we did not pass the futility test and indeed there was an increase visitors of guests in the PEGPH20 treatment on arm. We're working closely with SWOG for them to complete the data collection and analysis of the data. And as you mentioned, the data they have reported to date is in an unselected population. And so SWOG is actively underway collecting the biopsies specimen. Working with Ventana, so Ventana as they do the analysis so we can look at the data in our target population which is patients with HA high tumors and I don't have a timeline for that, but I can say that that work is actively ongoing.

And this is just a comment on the SWOG study; obviously, we're going to be working closely with SWOG to understand this data. And I think what is important is that we will learn is relates to PEGPH20 to use with modified FOLFIRINOX and this is a very different clinical treatment regimen that we are doing with our registration study and it’s actually a different PEGPH20 dosing regimen as well. So I do expect that the fundings from this study are going to be limited to the use of modified FOLFIRINOX are not what obviously we’re seeing in our ongoing demographic registration for this program.

Unidentified Company Representative

And then just maybe to close the conversation on PEGPH20, could you discuss PEGPH20 as a platform, an opportunity in other tumors where there may be high metrics formation that impact chemo penetration of the tumor. And in the past we've also talked about the potential effects on immune cells infiltrating tumors and maybe talk about immuno-oncology applications of PEGPH20 and when we see might be some progress there.

Helen Torley

So we are very excited about this, the data show it is a preferred agonistic factor, obviously pancreas as we mentioned but a non-small cell lung and gastric, and that helps us to design all of our clinical program, so we’re also testing PEGPH20 in combination with KEYTRUDA in non-small cell lung and gastric cancer, now in combination with Tecentriq; in pancreas, since it starts gastric, gallbladder and cholangiocarcinoma, and also in combination with the eribulin in breast cancer. And the rationale is really the same that by increasing access of these therapies into the tumors.

And in particular, when we think about immune-oncology indications where we still able to increase the access of immune cells including NK cells and toll. But also the activation of T cells, we do expect that one-two punch to provide some very interesting findings as to how PEGPH20 may add on to the efficacy or some of these exciting immune-oncology agents. And what we have said is that there is potential, depending on how enrolment goes and time to responses have some initial efficacy readout from our partnered potential later this year. And so we're continuing to work hard to seek, to generate that data.

And I think it was exciting, I mentioned the large potential in pancreas cancer. PEGPH20 has a near blockbuster potential in pancreas cancer alone based on the prevalence I gave you all of HA high pancreas cancer. And when we think about achieving our target profile in any of these additional tumors it certainly takes us into the blockbuster status. And so we're very excited about the potential of PEGPH20 in pancreas but also beyond pancreas and they have significant value that we could bring to our shareholders.

Unidentified Company Representative

And then maybe just – just got a minute left; talk about your cash position, your cash run rate and opportunities to extend that cash run rate.

Helen Torley

Yes. So we are in a very good cash position at this time and obviously we just did a very successful round of financing a few months ago. And we see this money, clearly taking us into 2019. Additionally they continue to grow that excluding our ENHANZE platform, continuous growth in the royalty revenues, and the recent approval of RITUXAN HYCELA is obviously a new opportunity for growth there with a potential to sign new deals. These are all great things to have and that's the uniqueness of our business model at Halozyme is to have this high growing value business which is our ENHANZE business, but also to have the high potential PEGPH20 growth business as well.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. Well, we just run up to our allotted time. So I want to thank you for that thorough overview and appreciate you participating in the conference and hopefully for additional questions will be some one on ones for the rest of the day. So thanks so much, Helen.

Helen Torley

Thanks, Tim.

