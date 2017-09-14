Ionis Pharmaceuticals' (IONS) Management Presents at Morgan Stanley 15th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Now happy to have with me on stage from IONS’s Pharmaceuticals, Beth Hougen, the Chief Business Officer of IONS; and Dr. Wade Walke from Corporate Communications. Thank you very much for coming here today. It’s a different than last year when you're here because last year, you were assumed to be commercial and now you are commercial. So I guess, if you could start for us, tell us, where the Company is the whole, give a top level picture and then we’ll start drilling down.

Beth Hougen

Okay, thank you for having us. So, you’re right, a year ago we had just untwined our first of five positive Phase 3 studies, and that really started our transition to a commercial company. We’re now sitting here a year later having had the Phase 3, positive Phase 3 study. We are looking at SPINRAZA. It was a tremendous launch so far early day still, but very, very exciting. And we’ve got volanesorsen our Phase 3 drive for Akcea. That is now in registration in multiple reasons in the world U.S., Europe and Canada. I mean we would anticipate commercializing that through our subsidiary Akcea Therapeutics hopefully about this time next year.

And then inotersen, our Phase 3 drug and positive Phase 3 study in May. For that drug, we will go into registration in the U.S. and Europe, a little bit later this year, and that for TTR amyloidosis and we would anticipate being on the market with that drug probably about this time next year as well. So that really starts to cement our transition to a multiproduct profitable sustainably profitable company. And then behind that, we have a pipeline of 30 to 35 drugs that continues to grow with tremendous opportunities for commercial success embedded in that pipeline as well.

David Lebowitz

So just to make sure my pipeline charts are updated. How many drugs should be on the pipeline chart for IONS now?

Beth Hougen

I think that's about 38 or 39.

Dr. Wade Walke

37 now.

Beth Hougen

37, I lose the track.

David Lebowitz

SPINRAZA, it's got launched very quickly after the approval in December. It certainly enjoyed the strong launch out of the gate with some very good quarter-over-quarter growth. Of course most recently the last quarter by Biogen had indicated some I guess challenges regarding some patients in SMA 2 population and natural history runs with it when they get the blue, so could you update us to what -- how should we view the SMA 2 population going forward? And what the challenges with administrating the drug in some of these patients mean?

Beth Hougen

So maybe start with just a little bit of history. SPINRAZA is on the market now in the U.S., in Europe. Recently approved in Japan, approved in Brazil and is really getting approval in pricing and reimbursement worldwide, so a tremendous opportunity for these patients without any other therapeutic option. In the Type 2 patients, the difficulty we're talking about is that some of these patients have had spinal surgeries possibly spinal fusion surgeries and then that could complicate the intrathecal injection that's required to dose SPINRAZA.

What we've found is that and Biogen has actually said, this was recently as a couple of days ago here at the conference that there are actually far fewer patients than the 60% of Type 2 patients who have had this spinal surgeries and given the efficacy of the drug and the strong demand by both patients and physicians, while it may take a little bit longer to out to find your work around and be able to dose SPINRAZA, they're finding ways to do it. It's really not a significant impediment to dosing the drug.

These patients really need this drug and they want it and we're finding that it's not only changing the way the SMA patients are cared forward in the standard of care, but it's also changing the way that the physicians are treating the symptoms of the disease, so that they can ensure that these patients can get access to SPINRAZA. So, that's for the prevalent population today, but if you think about the benefits of SPINRAZA could confer on patients.

What we know is that the earlier you dose these patients, the better their outcomes, and what we would hope is that you dose these Type 2 patients early on in either before symptoms or early on in their symptom onset. And you can avoid any of these types of final situations, and so they don't get the scoliosis. And therefore, you don't have that situation even to begin with. So, that's our view. We don't think there's any impact to t-cells and we're looking forward to continuing to ramp.

David Lebowitz

That actually brings us this next segway into the NURTURE data. NURTURE, pretty convincingly talked about the benefits of dosing earlier-and-earlier into the population and it connected to that is the need for screening at birth to try to ensure that they know about these patients before the disease actually starts physically manifesting. How is the -- I guess when we going to see the next data for NURTURE, number one? And next number two. How is that process of moving forward trying to find the way on a state-by-state basis to get early diagnosis just put into the new born children?

Beth Hougen

Do you want to take that?

Dr. Wade Walke

Sure. So to start up with the NURTURE study, you're right. It's really shown remarkable results by dosing patients before symptom onset. What we've seen is that these patients, the majority of them are hitting development milestones on the same timeline as a normal healthy child with these development timelines. And so that's very encouraging as far as the impact this drug can have on even the most severe patients you know Type 1 and Type 2 patients.

And so, as far as the next update, that's really -- that's actually Biogen running and so they haven't given an announcement about when the next public update would be, but they have given updates about once a year or so. So they have another update sometime in the next year or so I imagine. And as far as getting regulatory approval for newborn screen that of course becomes very important. Now that we know that the early you treat the better, the better these patients outcomes can be.

And so, Biogen is doing a lot of work to support the patient efficacy groups that are pushing for newborn screening for SMA. And they’ve already been in front of the federal agency that approves these things on the federal level. Then also we have to go state-by-state and there is already been, I know Missouri, I think this already has put this on the newborn screening panel and there is a number of other states that have also have pilot programs at several centers where doing it.

So, I think you’ll see as the years along more and more these states opting to put this on the newborn screening panels.

David Lebowitz

This is great. One more question on SMA gene therapy. There has been some strong data as well over there. Clearly, the regulatory process is still -- but still not exactly sure, how that’s going to pent up as far as timing line? How do you see that impacting SPINRAZA?

Beth Hougen

So I think from my perspective. I think initially SPINRAZA is now the standard of care for patients with SMA. And so, it’s going to take a little mile to gene therapy through the regulatory process, the final development process, they still have hurdles. But SMA all of those hurdles are overcome then you could anticipate that. They could be used together or you could envision the situation for example a situation where gene therapy might be used initially, but depending on the durability of that effect, you could anticipate physicians dosing with SPINRAZA to maintain the effective of the gene therapy. So the beauty is that they don’t have to be -- they can’t be used together if need to be, but would still a long way out from really seen that’s going to play out.

David Lebowitz

If we jumped over in inotersen, submissions should be in shortly. And I guess can you first run us through the Phase 3 data? That disclosure is point and when we like actually more about the going forward. And I guess gave us a look ahead at the regulatory process?

Beth Hougen

Do you want to comment?

Dr. Wade Walke

Sure. So, in the Phase 3 NEURO-TTR study, which we completed and announced top line data here earlier this year. We saw that the drug hit both its core primary endpoints, a neurological impairment score called the NIS+7, which measures the clinical benefit that you see in these patients. And then there is a Norfolk Quality of Life, which measures the benefit to these patients overall in the life on treatment. Both were highly statistically significant as far as the achievement in benefit, in the profile. And not only that, but it was very amazing that we hit it not only at the 15 months time point at the end of study, but we also look at it eight months and then also with statistically significant in both endpoints at the eight months time point.

So side even, benefit even earlier than we had originally anticipated. In addition to that, we saw statistically significant benefit whether the patients with stage 1, early stage disease or stage 2. So here go this to severity. And we saw it whether or not they had, the most common mutation, V30 mutation or not or whether they have been using protein stabilizers like diflunisal or tafamidis before came they into the study. So, it's really impressive that we saw this benefit across all these different sub-analysis that were pre-engineered into study and early on as well.

So, we have reported to-date on the magnitude of the other quality of life benefit at medical conference about a month or so ago. At the PNS Conference, we showed that the quality of life benefit was very impressive about 12 points magnitude difference between placebo in treated groups. And when you look at the graph overtime what you see is that the patients who are in the treatment arm are basically remained stable in the disease when you're looking at quality of life and the patients from the placebo group rapidly decline in their quality of life.

David Lebowitz

Now Glaxo pulled out of the partnership recently for this particular drug and so a lot of the commercializing preparations have pulled back as far as -- gone over to you. I guess how has this change impacted you guys on a day-to-day level? And what are you doing to kind of make up for it?

Beth Hougen

So, you're right, GSK made the decision and announced to back in July that they were going to be pulling out of rare diseases and inotersen was in there rare disease division. And so, they decided to not opt in and that gave us full rights to that drug. So we're first, let me say, we're extremely excited to have this drug in our hand. We think it has tremendous commercial opportunity. And so, we're essentially functioning on three work streams in the Company. We're focused on getting the drug to the regulatory agencies in the U.S. and in Europe on the same timeline and we're on track to do that. So we expect to file in both of these regions before the end of the year and again that's the same timeline we had with GSK, so no delays whatsoever in that area.

Our second work stream is to look for a partner. Our preferred partner in transactions for this drug is a worldwide partnership in which the partner exclusively commercializes the drug in rest of the world and they co-commercialize with us in North America. So, we very much want to sell this drug. We want to commercialize it ourselves in the North America territories. We believe in the U.S. and Canada that we can optimize the value of this drug, working beside a partner. We want to be doing the sales and the primary selling of the drug. We want to be in front of the patients and the physicians.

We know the physicians, we know the patients, we understand the disease and the drug, and we feel that that's where we can add tremendous value. But in order to do this quickly and ramp quickly particularly in the face of potential competition, we feel that leveraging with a partner and using their infrastructure would give us the greatest benefit in the North America areas regions and so that's what we're looking for. And we've got tremendous interest from partners as you would expect. It's not often that a registration ready drug with strong Phase 3 data comes to the market, and so you would expect tremendous interest, and so we're working through that process today.

And the third work stream is preparing to commercialize this drug. GSK had done a fair amount of work, quite a bit of work actually in getting ready to commercialize the drug and we need to take back the work that they're able to share with us and move that forward and be ready to bring this drug market sort of mid-to-late next year assuming it's approved. And we've Sarah Boyce, who came to us from a very lengthy career in drugs commercialization and she is weighing those efforts today. And so we feel very confident that we'll be successful in all three of those work streams.

David Lebowitz

You have some competitor data that is going to be coming up literally any day. So I’m sure, you’re going to get a lot of phone calls. I guess, from what you know now the drugs, if you put them next to each other. One other that the debates going back and forth is your subcutaneous and theirs is IV, which is obviously a challenge. But on the flip side, yours is going to require patient monitoring where there is does not. And I guess from a competitive standpoint from interactions with physicians. How do you see thing shaping up?

Beth Hougen

So, we believe that inotersen is going to be the preferred therapy. We think that from an efficacy perspective, the drugs are likely going to be fairly comparable. But when you think about safety and tolerability and convenience, it’s so much easier for these patients who are very, very sick and many are homebound, many are unable to get out and about. We think that being able to take a once we clean subcu injection is going to be the most convenient and easiest thing to these patients to do.

The platelet monitoring you talked about, we believe is very manageable for these patients. You can do it through home help. If they are out and about, they can stop in at a local lab. And we’re working on a number of different ways to, one, lengthen the time between the blood draws for the monitoring as well as make us blood draws much easier and even more convenient for the patients. And so we believe that there is tremendous convenience benefit there versus going to an infusion center every three weeks. That basically takes the patient and the caregiver because they often can’t do this on their own.

Generally, a good half day to full day to manage through. And then of course, they’ve got high doses of steroids which are generally not something that you would prescribe for a lifelong therapy and they have their own significant toxicities. And so we look at the two, the two drugs and believe that we have the preferred therapy.

David Lebowitz

And then one more, one last question on inotersen. Cardiomyopathy and wild-type, what will we expect with the direction forward on those?

Beth Hougen

So we’re advancing our LICA compound, hopefully getting that into the clinic maybe next year. We’re moving very quickly right now with that. And we’re also looking at how to address the cardiomyopathy patient population, not only the familiar amyloidosis cardiomyopathy patients, but also the wild-type patient, so taking that patient population from 10,000 or so to about 250,000 patients. Most likely, we will address that with our LICA compound and we’re working through those developments plans right now. And anything you want to add?

Dr. Wade Walke

Yes, it’s a -- we have some data already in the cardiomyopathy patients. We have investigator initiated study that's been running for over a year half now. In a small for patients, we’ve already shown data on that granted it's a small study and its open label. But compared to natural history, those patients are showing disease stabilization and all the different parameters that we’ve measured on the cardiomyopathy side.

And then we have our cardiac subgroup study that’s coming out of the NEURO-TTR study where we saw over half of the patients in that study, have cardiac involvement. Now, those patients are earlier stage and as far as cardiomyopathy goes, it’s not the same as the true cardiomyopathy study. We're looking at more advanced patients, but it still gives -- it's going to give us some data on what those parameters look like over that 15 month time course and that data can be used to see what the next step we'll have to design in the next study.

David Lebowitz

What we expect to see some from that data at the upcoming TTR Meeting in November I believe?

Dr. Wade Walke

I think it's probably too early for that data. I'd say more likely to see a more fulsome report on that data in the -- like at end of spring time frame where you have like the AAN meeting and those kind of meetings.

David Lebowitz

If we jump over to volanesorsen, could you update us through the regulatory process?

Beth Hougen

Yes. So, we have -- I think actually last May announced that we've now filed for a regulatory approval in the third of the three regions, U.S., Europe and now Canada. In Canada, we've priority review. So it's possible that that could be the first area in which the drug is approved. And so, we're looking forward to moving that through the registration process and having that drug on the market mid-next year.

And right now our subsidiary Akcea Therapeutics in Cambridge, Massachusetts is focused entirely on getting that drug ready to commercialize in all three of those regions. They're building up their sales force. They've their global market access teams. They've -- country had in some of the major countries in Europe as well as in Canada, and they're making tremendous progress in preparing to commercialize that drug. And so we're looking forward to starting to see product sales from that, hopefully in less than year from now.

David Lebowitz

Given that there's thrombocytopenia and the trials for thrombocytopenia as well. How do you see that particular affecting launch into this population?

Beth Hougen

I think that very much we think about it similar to inotersen then what we've shown through the clinical trial process is that it's very manageable to monitor these patients. In both cases what we've found and particular with -- well in both cases, these patients are really sick and they feel their disease every single day. And what they tell us is that monitoring is very easy for them to manage, if it allows them to stay on this drug.

Now that being said, again we're looking for ways to monitor less frequently and even identify types of patient who may not need to be monitored at all. And for those patients that do need to be monitored, finding ways to collect blood and do that monitoring in a very convenient process. So, we don't look at this as being particularly impactful from a negative perspective to the launch. And I think both patient populations are going to need a highly patient centric patient support module or approach. And so, part of that will be home help and holding the patient here and helping them find ways to monitor easily and live their lives, so.

David Lebowitz

Now, FPL, sequentially seeing data for that?

Beth Hougen

Data for that study probably sometime in 2019, so that study is continuing to enroll.

David Lebowitz

Of those 37 programs, what should we be looking at as far as next -- as far as clinical data of programs we should keep an eye on?

Beth Hougen

So, I'll tell you my favorite and then Wade can jump in, so the next off is the HTT Huntington program. That data is throughout probably end of this year, early next year. And we’re very excited about that program. The other two programs I think you want to keep your eye on is the SOD1 program for ALS. That data is due sort of mid next year. And then the last program that I like to focus on is the APO(a) LICA program that’s in the Phase 2 dose ranging study and that data is due mid next year as well. So those are three that I’d like to keep my eye on.

David Lebowitz

Yes, you picked all the good one.

Beth Hougen

Yes.

David Lebowitz

Yes. Those are the ones probably with the most impactful data coming up here in the near-term.

Beth Hougen

Okay.

Unidentified Company Representative

We ran out of time. Thank you very much.

Dr. Wade Walke

Thanks [Evan].

David Lebowitz

Thank you.

