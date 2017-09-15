Goldilocks: Can She Power AT&T And The Markets For Years To Come?

Could it justify a stock market going higher for more years than it has already risen?

Most of us have no trouble remembering the story of Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

In a nutshell, Goldilocks wanders far from home and stumbles upon the house of the three bears. First sitting in all of their chairs and tasting all of their porridge, then lying in all of their beds, she finds the little baby bear’s the most suitable for her in all three cases. The first bowl of porridge was too hot to eat. The next was too cold. The final bowl was just right - not too hot, not too cold.

Often, economists use the term “Goldilocks” to describe an economy that’s not too hot and not too cold.

A growing number of stock market strategists, including me, have taken this characterization of the economy to justify why they think the stock market can continue going higher for years to come.

In an earlier work, I wrote, “Goldilocks Retirement Hatches New Golden Eggs Requiring Chicken Coop Extension”. In it, I addressed one of the more important elements of this Goldilocks economy: interest rates. In April 2016, when several Fed governors were voicing their opinion with regard to raising the Fed funds rate, I posited that the Fed Chair, Janet Yellen, would stick to her guns and keep rates low and unchanged. She had said time after time that she would remain data-dependent in her decision making. She came out the next day and confirmed my suspicions. Rates would hold and remain low for the foreseeable future.

Recent Strategist Takes

Charles Schwab strategists Liz Ann Sonders, Brad Sorensen and Jeffrey Kleintop wrote recently:

The global bull market continues almost unabated, with a solid earnings season and a ‘Goldilocks’ U.S. economy helping to fuel gains”.

They went on to warn that the risk of a pullback from here has risen, but they emphasized that such a pullback would be healthy, as it might help prevent an uncontrolled melting up of prices and would contribute to keeping investor sentiment in check. They said:

For now, we believe the trend will continue upward, with some potential bumps along the way.”

In a Goldilocks economy, just like in the fairy tale, conditions are just right. They’re not so cold that we have much risk of falling into recession. Meanwhile, they’re not so hot that economic boom quickly turns to economic bust. It is true that U.S. economic growth has been less than spectacular. It is also true that it has been growing. Most economists don’t see that growth turning anytime soon.

Low Inflation = Goldilocks+ (Goldilocks plus)

Typically, when economic growth begins to pick up, so does inflation. And when economic growth and inflation heats up, central banks normally step in to tighten monetary policy in their efforts to keep prices from rising too much (economy too hot). But aggressive tightening, raising rates too high and too fast, creates the risk of throwing the economy into recession (economy too cold).

However, inflation has been remarkably subdued and has still not breached the Fed’s 2% target. Many economists remain bewildered as they scramble for explanations for why a growing economy with record-setting low unemployment isn’t seeing rising prices. Regardless of the explanation, low inflation gives the Federal Reserve room to keep monetary policy loose and stimulative, which is arguably bullish for stocks.

Though the Fed has instituted three raises in the Fed Funds rate so far, they have remained small ¼% increases, and they have been introduced slowly, courtesy of Ms. Yellen’s good judgment. This has helped give rise to an economy that is just right: not too hot, not too cold.

Because the markets are not currently worried that inflation will get out of hand or that central banks worldwide will spoil the party by taking the punch bowl away, some are referring to this economic environment as better than Goldilocks. I like to refer to it as Goldilocks+.

Global growth has finally broken out of a 7-year range, yet inflation is still subdued. In this scenario, we are skipping to the head of the class. We’re escaping gravitational pull and going from not too hot, not too cold Goldilocks to Goldilocks+. This is an environment in which risk assets, like equities, are lit up and perform even better. Of course, it will not last forever, but this stretch could last long enough, in light of past growth momentum and current inflation forecasts, to have a very positive impact, especially on risky assets like stocks.

Could Past Be Prologue?

In an earlier time, some of us old-timers remember, the stock market climbed a wall of worry for 18 long years. Detractors over those years, like many today, insisted after a few good years that it could not last. Take a look at this chart.

Dow Jones Industrials, 1982-2000

Note how the Dow Jones Industrials traversed a path, over an 18-year period, from about 900 to 11,357 with nary a scratch along the way. A few bumps here and there, especially in 1987, circled in red, gave most investors a dose of reality and kept sentiment in check. But for the most part, this was a long drawn-out Goldilocks stock market, especially for those investors who bought good quality stocks and held them for the long term. This Dow run from a reading around 900 to 11,357 showered capital appreciation of 1162% on investors who held conviction.

What Does Goldilocks+ Look Like Today?

Dow Jones Industrials, March 9, 2009, To The Present

In the above chart, we see a pattern and trend line quite similar in direction and angle to the 18-year bull market presented earlier. With a couple of corrections along the way, most notably those in 2015 and 2016, Goldilocks+ has continued to power ahead within the context of the Goldilocks economy. In this market, so far, long-term investors have benefited from 240% capital appreciation over the last 8½ years as the Dow rose from around 6500 to today’s record-setting level of 22,134.

Goldilocks+ Bull Forever?

Alright, let’s not get carried away here. Nothing lasts forever. However, I continue to believe the following conditions are optimal for the bull market in stocks, which is already 8½ years old.

Fully employed economy.

Wages are finally rising in real terms.

We restarted the corporate earnings cycle.

Strong confidence among business and consumers

The economy has accomplished this without aggravating inflation and interest rates.

Record-setting low unemployment rate.

Though double-digit returns for the stock market are not necessarily in the cards at this point in time, the risk of a big bear market currently remains low.

Bull markets often end when the economy goes into recession, not when it stays in prolonged periods of low growth. A recession is nowhere in sight at the moment, so we must conclude that the end to this current bull market is also nowhere in sight.

Strong global growth and low inflation translates to a Goldilocks+ environment for equities.

Slow And Steady Still Wins The Race

Another fairy tale about the tortoise and the hare teaches us another lesson that we can apply towards our investing regimen. The slow and steady economy that has allowed this bull market to go as long as it has gives rise to consistent earnings growth, supportive of consistently growing dividend payments. Slow and steady wins the race, once again.

Strategy Session

We have been patiently, slowly and steadily waiting for AT&T (NYSE:T) stock price to compress under the weight of investor fears surrounding increased competition in the telecommunications sector and worries about taking on too much debt to finance the merger with Time Warner (NYSE:TWX). I lay in wait as T’s price started this year in the $42 range and steadily eroded. At the $42 price, the $1.96 annual dividend translated into a 4.66% yield. At a price of $35.62, where we bought 300 more shares last week for the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio, the yield had risen all the way to 5.50%.

Buying shares at $35.62 rather than the $42 per share demanded at the beginning of this year gave us a most welcome discount of $6.38 per share, or 15.2% savings. This translated to a dollar savings of $1914.00.

Getting our money to work at 5.50% rather than 4.66% enhanced our income by 18% simply by not hurrying to redeploy most of the remaining cash funds we received from the Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI)/British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) merger.

AT&T Outlook Going Forward

The Time Warner merger will add a huge amount of content, cable and internet assets as well as customers that AT&T can offer its own customers to grow their customer base. The expansion in cash flow that will result from the merger will only inflate T’s ability to serve as a cash cow for income investors. I expect the merger to be approved shortly, as we no longer hear any objections coming from the administration surrounding this issue.

The company expects these benefits to be accretive to the bottom line within the first year after merger completion. Increased free cash flow from the merger will be available to be used towards debt repayment and to increase the dividend as well.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers, businesses, and other service providers worldwide. Its Wireless segment offers wireless voice communication services, including local wireless communications service, long-distance service, and roaming services. This segment also sells various handsets, wirelessly enabled computers, and personal computer wireless data cards; and accessories comprising carrying cases, hands-free devices, batteries, battery chargers, and other items. This segment sells its products through its own stores or through agents or third-party retail stores. The company's Wireline segment provides voice services, including local and long-distance services, calling cards, 1-800 services, conference calling, wholesale switched access service, caller ID, call waiting, and voice mail services; as well as application management, security service, integration services, customer premises equipment, outsourcing, government-related services, and satellite video services. This segment also offers data services, such as switched and dedicated transport, Internet access and network integration, data equipment, and U-verse services; high-speed connections comprising private lines, packet, dedicated Internet, and enterprise networking services, as well as DSL/broadband, dial-up Internet access, and WiFi products; businesses voice applications over IP-based networks; and local, interstate, and international wholesale networking capacity to other service providers. In addition, its Advertising solutions segment publishes yellow and white pages directories; and sells directory advertising and Internet-based advertising and local search.

The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in November 2005 as a result of merger with AT&T Corp. AT&T Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

An Assist From The Real Time Portfolio Tracker

The Real Time Portfolio Tracker, which updates in real time throughout the trading day to track the portfolio, made it possible for me to test various price points and compare resulting yields to help make the decision on the trade.

Knowing that the historical yield for AT&T has been in the range of 5.0%, I determined that the various factors weighing on the price described in brief above presented the possibility of further price weakness. Some previous purchases had been made a while back at $39.00, so averaging in at the lower $35.62 gave us an 8.66% discount.

The additional 300 shares have added $588.00 of annual income to the FTG Portfolio as shown in column M.

The fortunate consequence of receiving so much cash in the RAI/BTI merger resulted in an excellent income jump for the portfolio. Under RAI, this $10,686 was earning just 3.2%, or $341.95.

In good contrast, under the AT&T flag, this money is now earning 5.50%, or $588.00.

We are therefore earning $246.05 in additional annual income due to this swap.

$588.00 T Dividends - $341.95 RAI dividends = $246.05 additional annual income

Metric Analysis

Entering the various target entry prices into column E enables the app to automatically calculate in column G the amount each trade would have cost and allows us to compare the dollars saved at the lower price points, in this case a savings of $1914 between the higher $42 price at the beginning of the year and the price we paid of $35.62.

Column I indicates that because we bought at the lower range, we already have a capital gain of 2.39%, compared to a capital loss of 13.17% had we bought at the highest range. This made the difference, as indicated in the Capital Gain column P, of a gain of $255.00, compared to a capital loss of $1659.00 had we bought at the $42 price level.

Most important, to us, is the data we can view in column L. This shows us that instead of receiving a low yield of just 4.67%, or the average historical yield of just 5.03%, by stalking this stock and waiting for the right moment to pounce, we were able to secure a generous yield of 5.5% on a reliable, secure Dividend Aristocrat named Ma Bell.

The FTG Portfolio and the RODAT Subscriber Portfolio managed for our subscribers are both very well suited to the Goldilocks+ environment we find ourselves in. Slow and steady earnings growth contributes to slow and steady growth of dividends and annual income.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio

The FTG Portfolio contains a good helping of these types of dividend growth stocks. It was built with the express purpose of benefiting from this Goldilocks+ economic environment.

Two and a half years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan". This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 21 companies, including AT&T Inc., Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), British American Tobacco, Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), DineEquity (NYSE:DIN), and Iron Mountain, Inc. (NYSE:IRM).

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 7.48% since launch on December 24, 2014. Current portfolio income now totals $30,768.58, which is $588.00 more annual income than what was seen just last month. This represents a 1.95% annual income increase for the portfolio.

With a current portfolio value of $562,762, the FTG Portfolio has seen capital growth of $151,162.00. This represents growth of 36.73% over 32 months since the inception of the portfolio. This translates into average annual portfolio capital growth of 13.77%.

The Goldilocks+ economy gives rise to the slow but steady rise in capital growth and dividend income in the FTG and RODAT Subscriber portfolios.

Altogether, this is how the FTG Portfolio generates its annual income.

FTG Annual Dividend Income

FTG Portfolio Close, September 13, 2017

Your Takeaway

If you’re familiar with the Goldilocks fairy tale, then you know the pretty, lost girl found one bear’s bowl of porridge too hot to eat and one bear’s bowl too cold. It was the third bear’s bowl that she found was not too hot, not too cold, but just right.

It is this type of economic environment that we find ourselves in for the last 8½ years, and it has fed a slow and steady recovery, which in turn has fueled a slow and steady rise in the stock markets, globally and especially domestically.

Perhaps we’ll get another 10 years to enjoy this ride, like we and other long-term investors did in 1982 through 2000. It is not entirely impossible, and let’s face it, we’re almost halfway there already!

So, if you’re of a mind to benefit from this type of environment, consider adding stalwarts like AT&T to your portfolio when they go on sale. You’ll enjoy all the extra income all through your retirement years while it grows with you.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.