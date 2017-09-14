Jounce Therapeutics' (JNCE) Presents at Wells Fargo 2017 Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Rich Murray – Chief Executive Officer

Jim Birchenough – Wells Fargo Securities

Jim Birchenough

So we’re going to get start with our first session of the day. It’s our pleasure on behalf of Wells Fargo Securities to welcome Jounce to our conference. We’re very fortunate to have the CEO, Rich Murray and CFO, Kim Drapkin here as well as Kamal [ph] from their IR group. For those of you that don’t know the Jounce story, they’re one of the leaders in immuno-oncology, they got several novel targets moving forward, a very prominent collaboration with Celgene, a lot of data coming over the next six to 12 months.

So very fortunate to have Rich here to provide an update and perhaps Rich you could come up and give a brief snapshot of where we are today. And that’ll inform a conversation of where things are headed.

Rich Murray

Great. Thank you. Thank you, Jim. Pleasure to be here. Thanks to Wells Fargo as well. I’ll give you a few slides to give you a sense of what it is we do and how we conduct our work. To start with, I think we all appreciate that the shift in paradigm for immuno-therapy. When we look at the leading antibodies, PD-1, PD-L1 looking at very, very significant market potential very significant benefit for patients, now projecting from $25 billion to close to $60 billion by 2020.

Of course we started to recognize challenges now even with these successful agents. It’s still a minority of patients that benefit from [Audio Dip] of course are targeted [Audio Dip] combinations are starting to move the needle to larger numbers of responsiveness, and it’s clear that we have lot more work to do. In our view a limited use of predictive biomarkers essentially tests – diagnostic tests that can best match the patient populations to a particular mechanism of the drug. So with that limitation, we’re really building down to really stretch greater patient responsiveness in kind of the following way. We have T cell targets, but we’re also targeting other elements of the immune system.

We think those other elements of the immune system such as immunosuppressive macrophages that maybe in the tumor like environment by modulating those cells, we believe we could [Audio Dip] populations of patients not currently [Audio Dip]. Additionally each of our programs comes out very early discovery stage with potential predictive biomarkers, so that we try to match the right immuno-therapy to the right patient population. We think that’s an inevitable future in medicine – in medicines world of the future [Audio Dip] oncology.

Just a quick highlight and then I’ll show you the schematic of our lead program clinical design then we can turn to conversation. The company is really built around the core of a translational science platform. This is a large scale characterization evaluation at RNA levels, protein levels, mutational burden a very large number of human tumors. We want to really understand the pattern of the immune system and in use of the mechanisms within solid tumors from that [Audio Dip] target mechanisms and we can coordinate that to biomarker stats. And that comes out of the gate where it starts. So that’s really one of the distinguishing features of our platform that we’ve institute all that in a very early comprehensive way.

JTX-2011, Phase 2 lead program, biomarker-driven adaptive design across the solid tumors building [Audio Dip] beyond T cells, we’ve got a very strong [Audio Dip] collaboration with our partner Celgene that starting enrollment right now. An experience founder group who really led the transformation through what we understand in checkpoint therapy, Jim Allison and others. Our management team had a good experience in helping get some of the current immuno-therapy across the goal line. [Audio Dip] as a private company, when we were a Third Rock Ventures of Celgene stability and others and then of course in January, we transitioned into public market.

Our study with our lead compound that will talk more about the study of [Audio Dip] biomarker-driven clinical study and schematically we can look at the strategy of the Phase 1 and transition to Phase 2 in the following two slides. [Audio Dip] all comers patient population [Audio Dip] signify that there may be patients at all comers studies. You have a certain biomarkers signature and that signature needs well suited to the mechanism of the drug that you’re about to test in that population.

Now Phase 1 study, which is [Audio Dip] as quickly as possible establish PK and PD relationship and pick a dose to get to Phase 2. We reported out the Phase 1 at ASCO this recent outcome, which was the single agent component JTX-2011 and then JTX-2011 with combo with vivo. So that is available on our website, that poster that was presented at ASCO. So from that we look to pick the Phase 2 dose and as we have picked the Phase 2 dose we then start to shape the patient population that will ultimately be testing in Phase 2. As you can see kind of the funnel forming, we select indications that have a high prevalence of the biomarkers of interest, we start to then evaluate individual patients to ensure that the patients who are recruiting into the trial have the right biomarker signature such that we’re testing the drug in the population that we think is most likely to respond, so the right immuno-therapy for the right patient population.

The Phase 2 study then is preliminary efficacy that will be read out first half of 2018. The patient population will be in risk for ICOS biomarker expression. And as a series of different indications or cohorts half of the patients in [Audio Dip] cohort will be filed from biomarker [Audio Dip] for the patient population. Single agent combo and you can see a collection of different tumor types that we will be – that we will be testing.

So with that strategy in mind and I put that up there to give you a sense as to how programs will unfold, how we drive the biomarker work in early clinical testing. So JTX-2011 – iconic program is moving along now into Phase 2 studies across six solid tumors. We continue to do additional work to identify other actually even in these populations where we may be testing JTX-2011. We have a PD-1 in our preclinical development just to be clear about that, we view that as an enabler of the pipeline. It’s something that we want to ensure that we do not find ourselves needing to find a PD-1, and it’s something that we think is important for every IO pipeline.

So we look at it that way optionality is key for us. There’s marketed products to combine with there’s now – with our partner Celgene the potential to work with Celgene and they recently acquired PD-1 and we’ll continue in our sensitive way until we convince that full optionality. We have series of other targets and mechanisms in play on macrophages, other cell types and on bottom outside of the Celgene deal there is series of program with four tumors does not have any interaction currently on the clinical history with the immune system. [Audio Dip] and will continue to drive forward as a wholly-owned assets, wholly-owned assets at Jounce.

So with that I’ll stop there and hopefully that give us a little framework for the discussion. Thanks.

Jim Birchenough

So thanks for that overview Rich. And maybe just to start the Q&A. When you think about your translational medicine approach how would you contrast that with other companies are doing – companies like Five Prime Therapeutics that have broad protein libraries. How does your translational medicine approach compare and how does that lead to novel target that you might mix with other platforms?

Rich Murray

Sure. The design – I think it’s a good comparison with that you raise with Five Prime. So at the outset the data that we have is really a kind of large volume data from large numbers of tumors, internal collections we’ve imported external publicly available information as well. And the bioinformatics that we use to evaluate that data is really key and probably key for the distinguishing with Five Prime. So prior to entering the lab to do wet work we have an analysis that is of sufficient scale such that we can identify the patterns of immune infiltrate in tumor collection, this is across thousands of tumors. We’re able to find the signatures of cell types, the cell types we’ve got a computational method to find the expressed molecule that we think play exhibitory or activating rolls on those cell types direct to consumers.

And then again that data is of magnitude – sufficient magnitude such that we can start to correlate related biomarkers with where we think the mechanism is operated. So all of that is done in a fashion that then informs the steps into the lab work and I think that might be a bit different in contrast to approaching libraries that are created as the first step. So we have an informed method coming into, which targets and which mechanisms we chose to work on.

Jim Birchenough

So maybe with that as a framework you could talk about ICOS as a target. And in this very complex area of immuno-oncology where you’re seeing a lot of novel targets a lot of PD-1 plus x, y, z. I think it’s hard for investors to really discern should they make a bet on Tim-3 or Lag-3 or GITR or TIGIT and so how does ICOS fit in with the biological rationale for that in immune response for cancer.

Rich Murray

Sure. So I think ICOS and some of this early work came from our founders group Jim Allison and Pam Sharma and it’s really nicely representative of how we just discussed – how we use our translational system in full force today. So the data that we generated, we think really points to an important relationship for ICOS in cancer biology in the following way. So Jim and Pam were doing studies with patients treating them with ipilimumab and asking the question what changes in the immune system when ipilimumab is on board. But importantly that study was powered in a way that you could relate it to outcomes – our intense was to relate it to outcome.

So of course if you simply ask what changes a lot of things change. But the relationship the outcome of those patients was an important principle they were investigating. So this is an unbiased study, it wasn’t a study to look at ICOS in particular but rather an unbiased study to ask what changes and what is related to outcome of those patients.

And by far the molecule that kind of one in that analysis in its magnitude and significance was the upregulation of ICOS on T factor cells. So with that the study was set up such that they could link that to the outcome of those patients. And the link was that patients that upregulated the ICOS mechanism had a better outcome. So ICOS appeared to be in the pathway leading to anti-tumor response. So the principle was in drawn that activation of the ICOS pathway could be a benefit and then it was brought back into the lab.

So to offset the key principle there’s human data, human relationships, relationships to outcome what’s changing that could kind of narrow the focus down on to what molecules could be most important, so with that information in hand which we view as more kind of translational target validation. We set out to create what has become JTX-2011, the antibody currently in the collect. And use that frame of reference from Jim’s early work to follow that principle to kind of dial in the features in for JTX-2011 that we thought were appropriate.

Jim Birchenough

And so thinking about the molecule specifically in targeting ICOS how would you contrast your molecule with the one being advanced by GSK as an example maybe describe the competitive landscape in that regard.

Rich Murray

Sure. As of molecules in the clinic, I believe there are two; JTX-2011 and GSK has a program in the clinic. There’s other discussions perhaps more intense but in terms of declared molecules in the clinic Jounce molecule and GSK. The difference in the molecules is that we can put into categories, first, the way the antibodies bind ICOS must be different. And I say it that way because we had – what we thought of as a practical advantage of being able to test JTX-2011 across all the species including the animal models that carry tumor cell and early models of tumors.

We do know that the GSK molecule does not cross react in that same way. That alone doesn’t make one better or worse but rather we know they’re different in terms of how they bind. Second the Fc component is different between the molecules. We have a molecule that has an active IgG1 and what that means is that molecule has potential cell depleting capability. And as we’ve presented in a number of conferences and posters there’s the pharmacology of being able to simulate the T factor cells and diminish the T regulatory cells.

So we’ve found a kind of switching mechanism there that tends to favor the anti-tumor response in the tumor microenvironment. So that feature has been dialed into the Jounce antibody and that feature was not weld into GSK antibody. But same target different antibody.

Jim Birchenough

And so we saw some initial data at ASCO and perhaps you could review that data. I think the takeaway for investors at least was – maybe you had an NPD a little early. But maybe comment on your takeaway from the data you presented at ASCO and review what you showed.

Rich Murray

Sure. So the Phase 1 portion the dose escalation for single agent and combo was poster at ASCO. The takeaway message is there and we were pleased with the safety profile. We had a set of pre-established criteria to get say what’s the right dose. And this is where we took advantage of the cross reactivity of the antibody because we could model that across species, we know where the dosing became active and that gave us a good translatable kind of PD for dose in the Phase 1.

So as we scale the dose we started at 0.003 mg/kg and we went up and threefold increments up to 1 mg/kg in the single agent portion of the study. We chose 0.3 mg/kg going in we had modeled and we suspected 0.1 or 0.3 kind of the zone we would ultimately land on. But we needed to establish the data in our assays.

So with that as we started to increase and get towards what we think the operable doses, we started to see immune adverse events. The first takeaway is we believe the molecules well tolerated most events will grade one or two most adverse events grade one or two. But as we started to get to what we think of the operable doses we start to see the immune AEs that are characteristic of the PD-1 inhibitor they’re now known, they’re manageable. We saw it as encouraging, we did hit the 1 mg/kg dose and we did have two DLTs. Those DLTs will be worsening of an existing malignant chlorofusion and a spike in some liver enzymes that were easily controlled with steroids.

So each of those is familiar and it’s kind of context for IO therapies. But we did get those two at 1 mg/kg. We had already made the decision that 0.3 mg/kg was the operable dose and that’s the dose we move forward into Phase 2.

Jim Birchenough

And in terms of combinability with PD-1 how easy is it to combine JTX-2011 with PD-1.

Rich Murray

Sure. We are combining now with vivo as the PD-1 combo program. We administer JTX-2011 first to the patients and then follow with PD-1. And of course we’re following this very closely but we’ve been pleased in that there has – to date been no evidence of kind of stacking types of toxicity. So it’s a great point because we’re very interested in JTX-2011 as a combinable agent across different immunotherapy types of mechanisms.

The reason for that Jim and Pam’s early work where they found ICOS mechanism being induced with anti CTLA-4. We now know from our data and others that we can induce ICOS with PD-1 inhibitors. Others have shown with other mechanisms do induce ICOS. Not everything into ICOS but there is a kind of an interesting display of information being collected that shows us that mechanism gets induced with other immune mechanisms as it was first characterized with anti CTLA-4. So establishing that first combined kind of profile of safety was really quite important for what we see as the future opportunities of the molecule.

Jim Birchenough

And then just on the iconic study maybe we could – there was a helpful slide on the tumors that you’re targeting but maybe speak to the rationale for selecting those tumor types. And it seems like it was a mix of tumors that are responsive to PD-1 and those that are. And so maybe speak about the selection of those tumors and what guided that those tumor type specifically.

Rich Murray

Sure. So we have a fairly comprehensive analysis and you can find that on our website. A good particular was a bold presentation at the most recent AACR where we have shown pre-clinically that one of the features – we’ve got to get that dose right in the saturation of the target for a defined period. The second principle is we need a certain T cell, T factor cell in the tumor microenvironment and that needs ICOS positive. So we can conclude that pre-clinically from a display of animal models maybe eight or 10 different tumor types and the ones that have infiltrated ICOS positive is where we see the greatest response, either a single agent or a combo.

So understanding that principle is really allowing us to translate kind of the tumor microenvironment signature into the biomarker strategy that we have embedded in iconic. Therefore, as we look across solid tumor types, we characterize the prevalence of ICOS at biomarkers. We’ve seen kind of a rank order of that prevalence if you will and that was a head neck cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, melanoma and that kind of rank ordering of prevalence helped us prioritize, which indications to put into the study.

So as we do that of course we now have chosen indications that we test individual patient samples to ensure we’ve involved enriched population. So with that we have kind of a data driven kind of principle follow with the biomarkers and as that plays itself out we have indications that are very familiar for IO, melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer. We have other indications where PD-1 inhibitors have yet to be approved and at least to date from clinical data has shown very, very low response rate such as triple negative breast cancer, perhaps a bit better but still gastric cancer is still relatively low single agent phosphate.

So when you then look at the mix of what will be testing in Phase 2 in ICONIC will have a series of indications, will have biomarkers cuts across them single agent combo. So we think that will be very data rich – data rich readout from a variety of permutations of high end that need.

Jim Birchenough

I can’t remember. Have you started the dose patients on ICONIC?

Rich Murray

So the Phase 2, Phase 2 are now enrolling their single agent, single agent was initiated in April, combo was initiated in July.

Jim Birchenough

Got it. And so you said data first half of 2018 presumably that could include the ASCO meeting but is it possible if you did earlier than that do you think.

Rich Murray

Yes. I mean it’s going to really depend on – we’re pleased with enrollment rates but of course it will depend on that and build up of the data that we think will create a meaningful body of data to hopefully presented one of the major medical meeting. We haven’t said which one. But obviously there’s a couple of tough choices there.

Jim Birchenough

Intuitively it would seem that tumors where you don’t have a strong response to PD-1 where there’s greatest unmet need maybe gastric cancer, triple negative breast cancer might enroll quicker than tumors that are very crowded like non-small cell lung cancer. And we’ve heard that from other companies is that what you’re seeing in your early enrollment?

Rich Murray

Yes. Certainly you can – if you kind of map out the options for patients if you will and it is great for patients if that the case. Can start to map that to how we see studies enrolling. Of course it’s an adaptive study, so as we progress, we are able to tune the study towards or against any particular direction where we’re seeing data emerge.

Jim Birchenough

And so you talked about the Celgene relationship earlier but maybe you could review the terms of that collaboration. And then a question we get quite often that I know you’ve got the implications of Celgene recent deal with BeiGene and what are the implications for channels?

Rich Murray

Sure. So about a year ago we put in place the Celgene relationship, which has been a terrific relationship, we’re very happy that we chose the right partner with Celgene. So the Celgene relationship really formed out of the translational science approach, so we cover that a bit. But that was a significant interest to Celgene. I think it was a bit of a statement that system was up to operational scientifically sound and validating our approach to that. And of course interest in the lead asset JTX-2011.

So with those interests we were looking at a variety of business deals from a deal with JTX-2011 out to the scope of the Celgene deal. So Celgene paid us $225 million about a year ago for a series of options which also include JTX-2011. The options are at a defined point those defined points have terms built around them they have an understanding who is going to be the lead party for development for commercialization. And so we have a framework set that will allow us to drive those programs to options point.

And as an example, JTX-2011 is Jounce will retain the rights for 60% of the U.S. profit share, 40% to Celgene, Celgene x-U.S. with a royalty – a royalty for Jounce. Importantly as we build a company Jounce is the lead party in development as well as the lead party in U.S. commercialization. That was important to us as we want to build an integrated company, an integrated company going forward. And Celgene been a great partner with select biotech companies that it partners with in creating those kind of win-win situations.

So these are the options have their own kind of version of profit sharing lead party and kind of covers the ground of certain cell types, certain immune cell types within tumors. Our next steps with molecules will be immunosuppressive macrophage biology and those also are part of the Celgene relationship.

The second part of question the BeiGene deal that was done that Celgene recently announced. Certainly there were no surprises for us we and Celgene are very close in communication. And I think philosophically both companies look at ensuring PD-1 access, ensuring optionality with these molecules is really key for an IO pipeline. For us what we bring to the table are those first-in-class mechanisms, biomarker-driven studies and we need that PD-1 as an enabler.

So as Celgene has mentioned that molecule of interest Celgene for its own internal work but also in their words have mentioned Jounce and the ICOS program as a potential use of the molecule in the future. So we see that as another channel of optionality and we’re actually encouraged to have that channel optionality to a more dense agent.

Jim Birchenough

So we get the question and it might be hard to answer because ultimately it’s Celgene decision. But do you envision a point over the next year or so where they may transition from in vivo combination to combination with one of their own PD-1s.

Rich Murray

Yes, certainly. We don’t want to speak for Celgene but I think the thinking behind from a Jounce and Celgene perspective and certainly probably many other biotechs is that enablement is key. How you implement that enablement is really important. So we work through development plans for each of the indications that we’ve shown here. We know what the patient treatment paradigms are, we know where there’s a standard of care of a PD-1 now developing. So there’s going to be a mix across indications, lines of therapy where a strategy of combining with on top of the standard of care maybe the most expedient route forward. In other situations there may be the opportunity for a novel PD-1 to be taken forward. So that’s our thinking is that each of the indications and each of the routes forward through patient treatment paradigms will help to dictate what’s the most logical combo partner.

Jim Birchenough

So to maintain that optionality with your own PD-1 could you maybe talk about the plans to advance that just like a point where you may want to do your own combination it’s a viable option. How do you plan to debenture on PD-1?

Rich Murray

Yes, sure. So we certainly have a strategy I think given the intense competitive nature of this probably won’t go into a huge amount of detail but will comment in the following way. For us the key for advancement in a tumor concept where today we’re treating kind of the hot immunologically hot the warm tumors those are the kind of agents that seem to be working. As we progress towards the colder tumor that’s where there’s opportunity where there are no PD-1 working at high response rates. And there is the potential of still using a PD-1 combination if you can inspire that cold tumor environment to turn warm or hot with another agent.

So in those kinds of situations one can vision a novel PD-1 moving forward. Again the field is changing so quickly, we want to be clear in our statements and with investors that we’ve got clear kind of gates in place as to when we think full optionality has reached. Eventually they will become a time where it’s not necessary to have additional waves of PD-1 brought into the market.

Jim Birchenough

And so you mentioned some novel categories in terms of tumor suppressive macrophages and the stromal environment. So what’s the timeline for gaining some visibility on those programs?

Rich Murray

Sure. We’re very excited about the immunosuppressive macrophage programs that are now starting to mature. We think it’s – the immunosuppressive macrophage is a bit of a subset if you will simulation of the immune response. We’ve seen some encouraging early data with some molecules in that category capable of stimulating such an innate response typically combined with PD-1 inhibitor. So for us we have chosen immunosuppressive macrophage as that representative of innate immune response.

And next year we will be looking to present meaningful scientific data that will lead us to the statements of timelines. And so we’ll start to see that unfold from the backstage programs in 2018.

Jim Birchenough

Great. We’ve only got less than a minute left. So maybe I’ll turn it to the audience and see if anyone’s got a question in the audience.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Rich Murray

Right, yes. Let me clarify, so I wasn’t 100% clear on that. So our antibody, our JTX-2011 it does not upregulate ICOS, ipilimumab upregulates ICOS. So in that study a existing immunotherapy drug is what stimulating higher levels of ICOS. And you can think about it in two categories; first, there’s a prevalence and a propensity for two tumors as they exist for some patients to have high levels ICOS. So that is without other immunotherapy treatment. So there is a category of patients there.

In addition there is kind of a category of patients where there’s now a higher level of induction of ICOS on the T cells. So you’re increasing across that secular indication the number of patients that would have high levels of ICOS but that coming from either ipilimumab or PD-1 inhibitor or perhaps other molecules. So the JTX-2011 itself is not the inducer of ICOS, it’s the pharmacological agent to activate ICOS.

Jim Birchenough

So we’re running over time of it. So I want to thank Rich for that thorough overview. And thank you for participating the conference.

Rich Murray

Thank you.

