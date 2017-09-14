Life Storage's (LSI) CEO David Rogers Presents at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Real Estate Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Real Estate Brokers Conference Call

September 13, 2017 3:40 pm ET

Executives

David L. Rogers - CEO

Analysts

Juan Sanabria - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Juan Sanabria

The last session of the afternoon and the conference, we have got Life Storage CEO, Dave Rogers. I'm Juan Sanabria, to introduce myself, senior analyst with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. So I hand it over to Dave to do a brief introduction and then we'll open it up to Q&A. It's meant to be interactive, so if you have a question, don't be shy. So, without further ado, Dave?

David L. Rogers

Thank you, Juan. Good afternoon, everyone. Life Storage has been in the self-storage industry for now some 33 years. We've been a public company for 22 years. You knew us previously as Sovran Self Storage, doing business as Uncle Bob's. Last year we made a couple of major transactions. We bought some 120 stores in 12 different states. We have now increased our portfolio to over 700 stores in 29 states. And in the process, we changed our name, we changed our brand to Life Storage. So we have made some pretty significant moves to position ourselves better in the industry in terms of business to business, in terms of third-party management, and mainly in terms of just making sure we take care of our 400,000 customers in all those different markets.

Juan Sanabria

Great. Obviously the topic [indiscernible] is the hurricanes. You guys have a big exposure in Houston. Can you talk about your exposure there, impacts you've seen, what's it done to kind of occupancy, and also thoughts on like the latest Street rates, and we know we had big discounting going into the storm, and kind of where we are at today?

David L. Rogers

Sure. We have some 69 stores in Houston and Beaumont-Port Arthur. We are out of service at six of those stores. Three of them are our wholly-owned and three of them are joint venture stores. By out of service, I mean the stores are flooded to such a point that the tenants' goods are probably a total loss. And so we have shut the stores down to new business while we take care of those folks, get their goods out and get them disposed off or handle however they want them, and then refurbish and clean up the stores. We expect to be back in business at those stores taking new customers in about three weeks or so.

We will suffer a bit of a deductible. We think somewhere across all the Houston stores we'll have a charge of about $550,000 to $600,000. Loss of rent will kick in to cover the six stores that we'll be losing revenue at until we build occupancy back up.

The other 63 stores have suffered varying degrees of damage, but all of them are open for business and all of them are leased, pretty much leased up to full right now. We were at about 91% prior to Harvey and now we are at about 98%. We do have a few units in a bunch of stores that are not able to be occupied because of storm damage, but we are essentially full.

What we did was took care of our existing markets and our customers. We did not take our special off, our one-month special, we did not raise our rates after the storm hit, and we have done this across many hurricanes going back to Hurricane Hugo in South Carolina back in 1989 and Hurricane Andrew in 1992, and Wilma and Ike and Irene and several others. So we just find it to be very good business in the community, very good business around us to make sure that we are not in a position to take advantage of customers who are otherwise in harm's way.

We are full now. We will be raising – or dropping the special, not that we are expecting a lot of new business in the coming few weeks, but what this means essentially for us I think is it won't have much impact on Q3 at all and minimal impact on Q4, but it's basically taken 2018 into a very almost competitive position for us in a good way, in the sense that we'll be able to move rates, we'll be able to basically improve NOI to the positive area as compared to what Houston has been for the last four or five quarters for us in a bit quite suppressed.

The Florida markets are a little early to tell. We have some 90 stores in Florida. We have 46 online as of today. We don't have contacts with some 40 others in terms of power or communication or even people on the ground. We are pretty big across the state. The areas that are impacted right now are Lauderdale, Miami, Fort Myers and Tampa. So those markets we don't have an update.

We expect much of the same though if – these stores don't really get [harmed] [ph]. If there's going to be an issue, it's going to be with our tenants' goods. We have some damage here and there. These will be more wind damage than Houston. The Houston was almost exclusively flooding. We do have one flooded store in Jacksonville, but the others have had minor wind damage. We expect if there is damage to the Fort Myers, Fort Lauderdale stores, it will be wind damage, but we'll know more by the end of the day Saturday I think when we are able to get to the stores with our people.

Juan Sanabria

And how does it work with insuring of your tenants' goods? Is that something a risk that you guys bear or is that something that a third-party takes on for you guys?

David L. Rogers

Yes, we have contracted with a company for decades now and they have been our third-party provider. So, the customer is responsible for his own insurance. We offer access to this company's insurance or the customer may have his own homeowner's that covers it as well.

Unfortunately, in Houston, especially most of the damage came from floods. We measure this by if the water comes and damages the customer's goods from above or from alongside, it's hurricane damage and it's covered. If it comes up from the ground, it's flood damage and almost without question it's not covered. So, for the most part our tenants and almost every storage operator's tenants, and actually most homeowners and people in Houston are going to suffer flood damage and very rarely is it covered.

So there is a whole big side-story going on in Houston I think that – in our case it doesn't matter, we are not responsible for our tenants' goods, it won't impact us one way or the other, but we are concerned about Houston in the sense that one in eight supposedly has been covered, one home in eight, one household in eight covered. I mean 7/8 of that population is at significant risk to losing their equity, their equity in their house, their equity in their goods, their day to day livings with – I think this will be an economic calamity unlike any other storm that we have seen, and there are a lot of people across many socio-economic classes that are going to be either wiped out or severely harmed, and what that does to Houston is anybody's guess at this point.

Juan Sanabria

And how do you guys think about the duration of the demand? Is it like a 9 to 12 month benefit? And also while we are on the topic, is there any offset you expect on the expense side, whether it's labor or what have you, kind of as somewhat of an offset to the presumed better pricing power?

David L. Rogers

What we have seen in hurricanes past, in that floods – the Harvey situation is very much like a hurricane, has been we're there, our customers are there, the newly found ones are there until their homes are rebuilt, and we get an extra kick from a lot of contractors who come in from all different parts of the country. Whether those contractors come into Houston or not remains to be seen. Usually insurance proceeds drive recovery in these markets.

So, I'm sure there is a lot of rebuilding to do. I don't know who's going to pay for it. I don't know if it's our customers' insurance companies or our customers themselves. But I would expect, to and your question, Juan, probably a benefit through 2018 into early 2019 from those customers who have been displaced and from the contractors who come in to assist them. Labor costs, I don't think we are going to have a concern about, I don't think should have any impact.

Juan Sanabria

Okay. And then on the third quarter just generally, I'm not sure what you guys can talk to, but any trends you can highlight in terms of Street rates, concessions or occupancy, as we think about the guidance you laid out and kind of what you've got there quarter to date?

David L. Rogers

I can't talk too much about it, but July, we did update everyone on July numbers, which were pretty much as expected in terms of occupancy, in terms of rental rates, in terms of concessions, and August is not different, except for Houston, materially at all from that.

Juan Sanabria

And then on PSA, they talked pretty openly on the call and we have heard from other REITs that they were kind of true to their word in discounting pretty heavily post their second quarter call. What have you seen, have you guys had to follow that, how does that, if anything, affected kind of what you laid out as a roadmap for the balance of the year?

David L. Rogers

They did indeed discount heavily. But when you think about it, they don't have that many units to discount. They are running at 93.5%, 94%, 95% occupancy most of the time. So the discounting they are doing is headlined and it looks great on their Web-site sort of. We do not match their rates, we do match the incentives, and that's what has caused us some difficulties in some of the markets like Houston and Dallas over the last couple of quarters, is the rather unexpected and heavy use of discounts in markets where demand is not faltered. So that's what's tripped us up. But as far as the rate structure, they will bounce it down to 30% of the normal, and four days later it's back up to market. We don't understand why they do it. It doesn't matter. We watch it, we don't follow it.

Juan Sanabria

Great. And then just on the Internet search, on the optimization side, you talked about kind of being below or behind where you were hoping to be because of the change in the brand. Updated thoughts there or how are things trending on that?

David L. Rogers

They are a little soft still. We are working on that. There are three components to the way we are on the Web. We are on the Web with paid search, we are on the Web with maps, and we are on with organic search. And the organic search, we knew when we changed the name from Uncle Bob's across all the markets we were in to Life Storage that we were going to suffer in terms of presence and our position on the page, and we thought and have spent heavily on paid search to make up for it.

So, not quite the same. Paid search is not as relevant or as popular as organic search. So we are suffering in that. We are certainly working at it. It's improving. We use a lot of metrics to measure every other day how we are doing in all of our major markets with our relevancy, most importantly with our position on the page, and the position on the page is crawling up.

Life Storage in markets where it had existed before, Sacramento, Chicago, a little bit in Los Angeles, has done pretty well; in markets where it didn't have a presence before, like Boston and Atlanta and the Florida markets, not so well. And that's what we are fighting for and that's where we are basically doing a lot of social media, we are doing a lot of paid search to augment, and every other day that we look, we are growing a little bit. But it will take we think into the early part of next year to get back to where Uncle Bob's was in terms of search relevancy.

Juan Sanabria

And then on the supply side, any thoughts on how you see deliveries this year, any signs of slippage from the first half to the second half, we have definitely heard about it in other asset classes, and/or views about total national supply in 2017 and what you guys are thinking about in terms of 2018?

David L. Rogers

Sure. We are glad to see that deliveries in Houston, even though it might be a little late now, but deliveries in Houston are coming down significantly. There will still be an absorption issue in Houston, and for us that's our largest market. So that's why we focus on it and we have as I mentioned some 70 stores in Houston, Beaumont-Port Arthur. So we have seen the deliveries significantly curtail, but absorption will take another 18 – well, now it won't, now with the storm it won't, but prior to that it would have.

We are concerned for our sake about Dallas. That's our next biggest market. There is a lot of construction coming into Dallas now. We've been looking at it for the last year and a half. So Dallas trails or shadows Houston probably by about 18 months. Deliveries will be peak by the end of 2018, beginning of 2019, and then the absorption will take another 18 or more months after that.

Markets that are really busy and heavy supply driven that don't impact us as much are here, right in the burrows, especially Brooklyn and Queens, a lot coming here. Atlanta is a city that has started to pick up quite a bit. I think end of 2018, 2019, that will see a fair amount.

Miami was on pace to be one of the very – have the most deliveries I think of all the markets except Dallas next year. I don't know what happens now with the storm. All bets are off now with Miami. Denver, Charlotte, San Diego, are the other markets that are not too impactful to us but we understand and track to be quite heavy on the supply side.

Juan Sanabria

Do you think 2018 deliveries will end up being higher than 2017?

David L. Rogers

About the same I think. We're looking at about 800, 750 to 800.

Juan Sanabria

And do you think the year-to-date numbers have seen any benefit from slippage of deliveries this year or it's kind of too hard to tell or…?

David L. Rogers

Not in the markets where we are participating. So I don't think Houston is seeing any benefit. There was no slippage. There hasn't been much slippage in Atlanta. I don't know about New York or San Diego or Miami, because we are not that big there, but they may have, but I'm not aware of it.

Juan Sanabria

And then you guys recently attended an industry conference, I know you were one of the presenters in Las Vegas. Any thoughts in terms of quantum of money looking to invest in storage, whether it would be through acquisitions and/or developments, as well as the access to financing for new developments, as a takeaway from that conference from what you could tell?

David L. Rogers

Yes, I spend most of my time meeting with folks who are in the private equity side of things, and they are looking to put money to work in a huge way, a huge way, in storage. I had five meetings with some players, whose name you'd recognize, and they are basically managing money, a lot of it from overseas, core money that is looking to do yield type investments. And I came back and I told our CFO, we could have $1 billion to pair up with $1 billion of debt financing and put $2 billion to work in core self-storage properties and these guys would load up the truck and do it again. There is a lot of private money looking to chase these products and there are just not a lot for sales.

So, I think as strange as it seems from you guys, you are here watching the REITs, the cap rates on private transactions, in the sector in general, are remaining very low and difficult to crack, and the reason is there is an awful lot of interest. And so, there are people who would say they don't care – interestingly, nobody I talk to anyway was interested in development. This is all the core stuff, it's all the yield stuff, it's all established and put in. So that's somewhat encouraging, although there's a lot of other people I didn't talk to as well. So, point made though is there is a lot of interest and a lot of money chasing this sector.

Juan Sanabria

And so, do you expect to do more joint ventures and would you seed it with any of your existing assets to try to raise capital in any way, or how should we think about your use of this alternate source of capital?

David L. Rogers

We like joint ventures because what they do is they give us an outsized presence and an outsized punch. We are able to do – we just did one in June for about $330 million. We got 18 high-quality stores in Phoenix and Las Vegas, markets where we already had a presence. We got more scale, we got more presence. They are great-looking stores. They came in at a pretty rich yield. They were a little over 5.25%. They were leveraged up 50%. So the after-debt yield was about a 6.2% to us.

But what we do is we were able to take on pretty significant management fees, call center fees, we get contributions from the joint venture partner to help us advertise in those markets where we are already capped out in terms of how much we are spending. So this is sort of a – we are bringing funds in to help us pay our own marketing costs on the same store pool. So it's really by the end of the day on our investment we are probably yielding close to an 8% yield, and it's more for the scale and the presence that we are doing it but it's a pretty good way to go.

We are looking at perhaps, especially because there is such interest in core, we are looking at perhaps packaging a fair number of our existing properties and putting them into a joint venture as our part of the contribution, and then use that capital to fund other joint ventures perhaps or alternative uses.

But it's pretty exciting. These guys, there's only a few of us that have the platforms that Life Storage has, and it's a desirable set of platforms between the marketing and the customer care center and the revenue management and the training part. So it's a vital part for these guys in a sector as fragmented as this and as management-intensive as this for them to partner up with us.

Juan Sanabria

And so from a nominal yield perspective, you said you're kind of winning out on the Phoenix, Las Vegas joint ventures, 5.25%. Taking into account the fees from asset management, what's that nominal yield to you including those fees?

David L. Rogers

That's what I – just shy of 8%.

Juan Sanabria

But that includes the benefit of leverage though, right?

David L. Rogers

Oh, actually, okay, yes. So that would be somewhere in the, I'd have to say, I have to guess maybe 7.25%.

Juan Sanabria

Okay. Any questions from the audience?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Participant

[Indiscernible]

David L. Rogers

That's a very good question. That is a concern we have. I think we manage it the way we typically do, which is with some measure of fairness and compassion, but also it's a business. So, that is, like I said, you don't ask that question, 'are you going to be able to pay your rents?' to somebody who is crying on the phone and saying, I've got to do something with my stuff. The biggest concern we have right now is making sure they don't bring anything in wet, because then not only would we have perhaps a non-paying customer, we'll have a non-paying customer with a lot of mold on their stuff.

So, there is a lot of things to take into consideration in a situation like this, but our managers and our call center operators are very well trained to exercise a bit of compassion in this time, because everybody was stressed Labor Day weekend. We ran at 1,650 units Labor Day weekend in Houston alone and there weren't many happy stories out of those 1,600 people. But that's a good question and that's something we do have to watch.

Unidentified Participant

What's happened in the past when you've had [indiscernible]?

David L. Rogers

We have never had a situation like this where we are concerned about the financial health of the customer. Almost every other disaster has been a hurricane and it's all been covered. This is what's different across – I mean it's not just our asset class that's going to worry about, this is bad for Houston I think.

Unidentified Participant

You [talked] [ph] about the PSA discount and you mentioned that you're [indiscernible]?

David L. Rogers

I really don't, we don't – we see it goes, it's a $100 unit, it goes to $33, and four days later it goes back up to $100, and I don't know, I mean it's – they don't rent many at that rate, they sure don't rent many at that rate. It's sort of a – I understand the incentives and the free month, that part we get, that makes – and if you're looking to be in a market long term and you want to build your occupancy, that's bring the customers in and – but their whole idea with playing with the rate up and down like a yo-yo every few days, and just select units and not very many, it's odd.

Unidentified Participant

Why don't you not take [indiscernible] discounting [indiscernible]?

David L. Rogers

That's our policy. We are not alone. There is only one that did it the other way. And you feel it, you feel it with your customer base, you feel it with your managers and your support staff, they see you jumping on something that quickly, it's a more foxy business than you think. We received great reviews after the four hurricanes in 2005, tremendous response after Andrew, just long memories of people that said, these guys down the Street did this and that and you never did. And so, the policy was, if – I mean in Houston it affected all our units because every unit was on incentive. In Florida, it won't because we have – we've been doing very well in Florida actually. So we have not had the heavy incentives in Florida, we won't put them on certainly, but we left everything in place as it was before Harvey, and I just think that's been our policy for years and years now.

Unidentified Participant

[Indiscernible]

David L. Rogers

Yes, they could? They won't but they could, and then it will be – this demand will be there for probably until the end of the year I would think with different – there's contractors coming in and so forth. So that's – and you step back and you look at it, 1,600 people at $100 a piece or whatever the first month would have been, it's a third to a half of a penny. We didn't think – it's a lot of money but it would have been the wrong thing to do in the eyes of our employees, in the eyes of the communities. Or at least not a good thing to do, maybe not wrong but not a good thing to do.

Juan Sanabria

Can you talk about where you see cap rates today? You talked about there not being much movement. And also tied to that, are there any portfolios out there in the market that would be interesting where you could work with the institutional capital?

David L. Rogers

I just heard about one through the great find here, I missed it in Texas, but I haven't been able to talk to our acquisition guys since they got back. There are no real deals on the market that we know of right now. We are always looking. There is always something that can pop. Obviously the Life Storage deal came out of nowhere. The SmartStop deal was dead and came back to life. So there are big deals that do happen suddenly. But right now, I think the dearth of data points is hurting a little bit, so we don't know exactly where cap rates are, but as far as we can tell, they have not moved much materially over the last couple of years. Interest rates haven't changed or have gone down, capital is chasing, and there is not a lot of sellers.

Juan Sanabria

So at this point, it seems like you've got plenty of opportunities to put the capital to work either in a joint venture or other formats. How are you thinking about the buyback? Are you still buying back stock at these levels? I'm not sure what you can say there.

David L. Rogers

We measure it every day, is what we are going to do on the buyback. We have been very cautious. We have, as we mentioned on our call, the opportunity to sell a few properties too remarkably to a buyer who has a higher and best use, and in 33 years this has only happened to us once before where we have sold storage that is planned to be converted into in this case apartments, remarkable.

That was the whole game back when we started with storage was a land play and then nobody ever found a higher and better use. We did one years ago in Tennessee and now there's two more that we have in Austin, and Austin is a good market to perhaps sell a lot of storage because it's another overbuilt one. So, the proceeds of that will be somewhere in the range of $50 million. That's something we would definitely use to fund the buybacks.

The free cash flow that we have that wouldn't go into attractive JVs or into attractive expansions and enhancements that we have, that's [what we put] [ph]. So we have been buying, it hasn't been significant, but we have – if our share price stays where it is, it's a pretty attractive buy.

Unidentified Participant

Going back to sort of [indiscernible], how do you think about [indiscernible] ability to push rents in Houston as well as Florida going forward versus the concern about [indiscernible] the customer?

David L. Rogers

It will be probably late fourth quarter or more likely early first quarter we'll start putting rates up. And I think it will be pretty significant by that point. It won't be to the point of [indiscernible]. It's more market-driven and there will be a lot of customers. We won't raise anybody who just moved in but we will be more aggressive with the people who moved in a year or more ago and raise those rates. And so that's where you'll see it happen more.

Unidentified Participant

[Indiscernible]

David L. Rogers

Oh gosh, no. While we don't know yet about Florida, but it would be – of the people who came in, none. It would be the existing people who have been there more than a year and that's about – more than or almost exactly half of our customers leave by six months, so that's important to know. We have a length of stay of 13 or 14 months. We have 60% of our customers who have been with us more than a year, 40% who have been with us more than two years, but the churn is so great on the short-termers that fully half of the people come in and out within six months in normal times.

So, basically the people that we can go for on the rate increases would be 60% of the customers who have been there more than a year, and we'll be doing that more – we typically don't do it until March or April when it's a busier season. You don't want to have people move out in January or February and the phone is not ringing and you don't have a replacement customer come back.

So, typically your peak time to raise rates to existing customers is between April and September, and we'll be very active with that next year certainly in those markets, but it may take that long before we get really a big, big benefit out of those in-place customers at the storm-affected stores.

Juan Sanabria

And on the disposition side, any other markets that you look to trim or assets beyond the two that you talked to with the proceeds of about $50 million?

David L. Rogers

There's four. There's one in Salt Lake and there is one in Milwaukee as well. So those four will be almost $50 million. We have pruned quite a few stores over the last five years out of markets that we thought we didn't have scale or were too small to be in. So, right now we like the markets we are in. Most of the stores are pretty good that we are looking and move a couple that the Life stores came in and are far superior to our existing stock. So there may be a few more, but they would be one offs and they would not be strategic. It would just be trimming inside markets that we like to stay in.

Juan Sanabria

Any other questions from the room? And then on the expense side, anything you could talk to in terms of marketing cost or taxes or anything that we should be aware of as we think about the second half or into 2018?

David L. Rogers

Boy, Juan, you hit the two. Everything else is pretty good. It's taxes and Web marketing that have been pretty outsized cost. The others, payroll, insurance, utilities, G&A costs, R&M costs, pretty much all in line. Absent taxes and absent Web spend, we'd probably be about 2.1% expense growth this year and we don't see material escalation on any of those categories into next.

Property taxes are continuing to be a sore point for us. We protest at every opportunity. The difficulty is, the valuations come in based on what other people are paying for properties, and everybody is paying pretty high prices for properties. So, that means the property taxes are going, continuing to go up, but the good news is the properties are worth an awful lot.

The Web spend for us is an anomaly. We increased significantly in the third quarter to make up for the lack of organic presence. That will continue. We expect deep into the first quarter, maybe early second. And we are pretty confident, by that point the metrics that we need to say that, okay, organic search is working in, will be there and we'll pull back, but not until 2Q of next year.

And we are spending probably about $400,000 to $500,000 per quarter more than we ordinarily would – a couple of million dollars, 20%, 20% to 30% more than we ordinarily would be spending on a per store basis, on a same-store basis.

Juan Sanabria

Great, if there is no other further questions, we'll just wrap it up with three rapid-fire questions. So Dave, most economics believe there is little evidence of a recession hitting in the near-term barring any unforeseen events. Do you expect the U.S. economy in 2018 will grow more than 2017, less, or the same?

David L. Rogers

I think there is an opportunity to grow more, a little bit more than 2017.

Juan Sanabria

Which of these macro themes will impact real estate more over the next three to five years, aging baby boomers, millennials having children, or disruptive technologies like driverless cars or artificial intelligence?

David L. Rogers

Certainly for our sector it's the millennials. We miss them but they are coming back, especially as they mature and get houses and babies. So we see that as a born-again force in our sector. As I haven't thought it all the way through, so I'll just limit it to us and say the millennials.

Juan Sanabria

A lot of debate whether or not the current administration in Congress can get anything done in 2018. Which of the following do you think is most likely to get done next year, tax reform, repeal or change Obamacare, passing of a large infrastructure bill, or none of the above?

David L. Rogers

I think none of the above.

Juan Sanabria

Great. Thank you very much.

David L. Rogers

Thanks a lot. Appreciate it.

