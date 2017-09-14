Caterpillar (CAT) Presents at Morgan Stanley 5th Annual Laguna Conference (Transcript)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Morgan Stanley 5th Annual Laguna Conference

September 13, 2017 17:00 ET

Executives

Amy Campbell - Head, IR

Tom Pellette - President, Energy & Transportation

Analysts

Courtney Yakavonis - Morgan Stanley

Courtney Yakavonis

Good afternoon everyone, I am Courtney Yakavonis. I'm Morgan Stanley's U.S. Machinery Analyst. And next up with Caterpillar. I'm pleased to welcome Tom Pellette, Group President of Energy and Transportation and Amy Campbell, Head of IR. Tom is actually celebrating his 24th anniversary at Caterpillar next week. So, Tom congratulations.

As most of you know he spent the majority of his time in the cooler and then spent a couple of years as Group President of Construction, before being appointed Group President of E&T at the beginning of this year. So, thank you both for being here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Courtney Yakavonis

So obviously, you both just hosted investors at your Analyst Day out in Q1 where Jim laid out the go forward strategy for Caterpillar, really focused on profitable growth for CAT and for your customers. How do you characterize the shift in strategy under Jim's leadership and how would you characterize CAT's positioning in the market now post restructuring in a period improving and market?

Tom Pellette

You want to start?

Amy Campbell

Yes, and Tom can help me out. You know, so I think I would start with some things that are same and some things are very new and clearly there is quite a bit of focus on the areas that we want to grow and so if I step back and maybe boil down on the strategy that we rolled out.

All around the middle of that is profitable growth. Profitable growth that we measure as long-term OPACC growth, operating profit after capital charge it's our EVA measure that we use internally.

And we use the operating execution model as the way to make those decision to grow and Brad, you guys can go back and revisit I think to the [indiscernible] in fact and about the one talking about BO&E model and how it works and how it's really been extremely successful in construction industry and contributed and Tom just so he can take quite a bit of credit contributed just in industries quite a bit of the margin growth that we've seen recently with some sales. There are some sales at their back.

And then where we are going to focus those efforts. First, services grow a lot of opportunity to grow services aftermarket parts is a big piece of that and that's an area of focus we've had for a long time. But certainly, we've talked about new metrics around growing the numbers of customer support agreements growing the number of connected assets, which enables us to first and foremost help a customer be successful, but as a result of that also grow our support and our aftermarket businesses and many many different avenues of that.

And then expanded offerings and Bob and Tom and Denise all talked about new products, new ways that they are expanding and their spaces in the industries, but new products to grow market share with the new products, the new offerings they have to offer customers to be more successful. And then operational excellence, I think that's an area where we've really focused a lot, its helped us come through for sales very strong with a very strong balance sheet.

But focus continued focus on cost flexible competitive cost structure, focus on lean, focus on safety and focus on quality. So those are really kind of the core principles of the strategy.

Tom Pellette

And I guess, I would just add. As we look at the transition, I mean you mentioned Jim coming in as new CEO and what's changed and I'll reflect on Doug's legacy, we had gone and Caterpillar to appear at a time where our quality during the course of the first decade of this millennium that the quality had declined and our market share has declined. And so, when I think about Doug's legacy, I mean there was big focus on improving our quality at Caterpillar. Bit focus on growing our share, he drove a lot of accountability and organizing the business within the P&L's that we have today and really intend to customer focus and I think – when I think about now transitioning to Jim's leadership, Jim is very much focused on those same areas.

So, I don't think there will be a decline in the focus of quality of making sure, we're earning shares. Customer focus and then driving accountability within the management team of Caterpillar very results oriented individual Jim is as well. I think there will be as Amy mentioned, very much a focus on return on invested capital and running our business through the operating execution model and the three levers that she just went through in operational excellence, expanded offerings and then finally special focus on services.

So, Jim and I both grew up in the solar turbines world and that business really began its service focus in the late eighties when they first formed their service P&L within that business and it is very much an intense acute service focused division. So, you will see a big focus on that which obviously if you have a large population of equipment and you take care of your customers and they come to you for service it's a good thing. So that's what I would add.

Courtney Yakavonis

And yesterday you also laid out a framework about margins being 200 to 500 bps higher than they were the last time you achieved $55 billion in sales. A lot of people are here crunching the numbers, doing the math getting to the $9 to $10 EPS normalized earnings extra repurchases. But you guys going to frame it that way and you obviously chose not to. So why is that not the right way to think about it and if you could maybe just describe for us the process that you did come to the ultimate framework be presented and weather a specific timeline was associated with that?

Amy Campbell

Yes sure, and then we have gotten a lot of questions I think appropriately so. You know, we – we did not talk about and I think it should be taken note we didn't talk about mid cycle, we didn't talk about normalized and that was intentional. Our markets have been through some pretty difficult times and pretty low points and we're really stepping back then you know we don't want to be in the business of forecasting macroeconomic growth over the next few years.

To be quite honest, we believe we have more than enough capacity to meet whatever demand comes our way and our focus really needs to be around from operational excellence in growing in those areas that Tom and I just talked about. And so, knowing that we have a lot of plans to grow around services and expanded offerings and to continue to improve our cost structure but also having a good experience of forecasting the macro trend expecting that all of our segments to get there at the same time we have very different segments when you do these you kind of assume at a point in time they're all the certain point cycle that just is highly unlikely not to happen.

So, let's focus and let's help the shareholders understand the type of performance improvement that we expect going forward and so what we did was we stepped back and we said let's look at recent historical sales level that we think is there a reasonable number to look out we're not going to say when it's going to happen. We're not going to kind of put the other all the factors that would get there, but we think if we step back that's a reasonable number to think about.

And what was our segment margin percent at the time and if we re-achieve that sales level what will our segment margin be. And so, we did that at each one of the three segment levels, they all have I think pretty nice improvements in their margin going forward. And then we stepped back and we said, it's probably appropriate to add those together that is when we got some questions that is consolidated sales and revenues [indiscernible] is in there but the intercompany segment sales that are included and the segments have been removed and we got the operating margins that we did and cautious to say that all the segments may not hit that sales level at the same time and when would that happen we're stepping back from predicting that. But if that were to happen we can some pretty nice margin improvements on top level.

So, what we can focus on is improving cost, growing services, expanding our offerings, growing market share, reinvesting in the businesses in ways that continue to expand profitability and that's what we're going to do.

Courtney Yakavonis

And I know you aren't mentioning when you are going to get there, but do you have any sense on which are the segments will achieve that level first?

Amy Campbell

Again, it goes back to the same principle that forecasting what happens to oil prices, forecasting what happens to north America, China GDP is what you guys all get paid to do and so we'll leave that in your hands. We're focused on running the business and growing service and so those things are difficult to predict. I mean, I don't think we do have an estimate of which one gets there sooner.

Courtney Yakavonis

Okay. Got you. And then if you can just talk about E&T Tom, your framework was for 1% to 3% margin improvement on $22 billion in sales which is lower than the improvement that we see for construction and for resource which I believe was 5% to 7% higher to 6% higher respectively. So, can you help us understand why the potential for margin improvement E&T is little bit less then what we're seeing from the other segment?

Tom Pellette

Yes, I think the businesses are in different points of their cycles and the businesses are very different. So, the construction segment tends to be pretty homogenous and mining as well. They are at certain point in their cycle and so they've got the appropriate the same rigor that we went through in determining what their margin improvement would be. If you go back to 2014, you know we had several of our businesses at peak in 2014 and we hit the kind of margins that targets that we've given there. So, we feel that was a reasonable spot with considering that level of business which we put in there which is below that 2014 level and with the margin improvements and we have planned and all the good work that's been done the last couple years the 1% to 3% incremental is kind of the right level that we would be a reasonable expectation.

So, it really has to do with where you are in the cycle and given the 2014 performance, those kinds of margins we think are appropriate.

Courtney Yakavonis

Okay, great. But if we go back to the short term on the majority of your performance for the first half of 17 mostly came from four areas China Construction, North American gas compression, overhauls and maintenance in mining equipment and well servicing application. How sustainable it that strength as we look into the back half of this year and into 18 and what areas do you think you could see the price it had upside or downside?

Amy Campbell

So certainly, we'll provide any update to the outlook October 24, company's third quarter results and I think as we talk about those things and what maybe I'll walk through those three segments, that's the easiest way for me to talk about those areas of strength and what we talked about in second quarter outlook. So, China Construction has surprised us all year with its strength. We expected China to do better, we thought but it's quite better than we thought it would. For many reasons, one being that the used equipment market there is not as robust and we think that's driving some of the higher demand and more matured European and North America market you get lot more used equipment to leverage for the industry.

So that's one of the reasons, but China has been very strong and it continues the August numbers or public information continues to be strong as we expected there would be in the second quarter outlook and we also expect North American construction to do well. We've seen good order rates in North America, there is a lot of business optimism typically and we do expect to seasonally, Tom can talk about this all day. Seasonally the second half of the year for Construction is lower than the first half of the year just as you start, you know there is a lot of activity that goes on early on to support summer construction in the northern hemisphere.

So seasonally we expect things to slow down but from a compare will basis they should be stronger as we've seen good strong activity in the first half of the year. The resource industries, the first half of the year was primarily, rebuild story for mining equipment as we've seen a lot of that parked inventory come back online. We do think that there was a surge in parts demand that will start to level out and go down in the second half of the year, but that will be offset by new equipment sales. So, we had good orders for new equipment and mining in the first half of the year and we'll start to ship those that does take a little longer to build in the back half of the year.

And for Energy and Transportation we continue to see good demand. We've got orders for new well servicing equipment units and those will also start to pick up in the back half of the year and that's included in the guide. So…

Tom Pellette

Yes, and some of our business tends to be a little bit lumpy project business. So, rail and solar for example on the original equipment side is project base business so, it can change month by month. But we tend to have strong fourth quarters that's already been baked into our outlook and continued steady business in the recent time.

Courtney Yakavonis

Great. And how much visibility do you have in the E&T pipeline both from the new equipment sales and the parts market?

Tom Pellette

Do you mean looking out to?

Courtney Yakavonis

Looking out in the back half of this year and into 18.

Tom Pellette

Yes, so we -- our business tends to be a mix. So, as I mentioned, that you've got project base business rail and solar which already those are long lead time items, so you've got pretty good visibility as to what you're going to do and of course that is very capably put into the latest outlook by the team. The 3500, 3600 business, the larger recip engines are also longer cycle business. So that's pretty well baked for the year. We go to the industrial side, the smaller engines you know that's a quicker turnaround and so there's where you still have the uncertainty.

Courtney Yakavonis

Okay, great. And then can you comment at all on how the destruction caused by the hurricane Harvey and Irma has impacted the reflection of sales and what you've historically seen from similar events?

Amy Campbell

You know I think first and foremost a horrible human tragedy, it's a horrible tragedy altogether. It's hard to believe that Harvey now was trying to get hands around, we have an excavator facility in Victoria, Texas which was in the eye of the strong Tom has a facility in Seguin, Texas that was largely scaped [ph] by the storm. We've got all our employees accounted for and productions back up and running. But Victoria is actually closed down for probably little over a week and there is inventory in the chain and I think that will largely be – we'll recover from that.

And I would say for hurricane Irma, we have lots of facilities on the East Coast, quite frankly we're still I'm sure we're still accounting for all of our employees. That's really where our focus is right now, kind of once we get through that and make sure everybody is safe and then make sure our facilities are back up and running. I think we'll start to kind of access the impact I don't think it will be anything significant from a financial perspective. And hopefully there is nothing significant from a human life perspective.

And there will be rebuilding kind of the early turn around that is typically pool in rental fleets and pool in equipment quickly as you can and so it is some time I think before really know that there's any impact to our business.

Courtney Yakavonis

Okay, I understand. And then how are you thinking about the outlook for oil and gas CapEx next year in light of potentially following rig counts in 2018 versus potential downstream CapEx from downstream – and continue to build out of gas infrastructure.

Tom Pellette

Yes, and there's various associations and experts out there that predict the CapEx moving forward. I mean one we have quite a bit of communication which is IHS, so when they look at their onshore, offshore CapEx predictions, and you look at the downturn after 2014 both onshore, offshore came down in terms of CapEx investment and now starting in 2017 onshore has recovered nicely. And as you look forward over the next couple of years, they are really predicting about a 20% increase in overall CapEx most of that being onshore oil and gas spend with offshore being pretty flat.

So down again in 17 onshore being up, offshore being down and then flat offshore looking forward with a lot of the investment in the upstream portion and we're seeing that. So, a lot of the activity for us and in 2017, when we look at our mild recovery on the E&T side has been focused on the Permian basin where they have some of the lowest lifting costs and so, we're putting a lot of 3500's in transmissions and pumps into well sides in the Permian and then gas compression once the associated gas comes out with the oil and gas compression to pump it into pipelines and of course solar business is also providing compression on the mainstream pipelines.

So, all in all that's really the outlook going forward. It's mainly onshore investment and quite honestly mainly North America.

Courtney Yakavonis

Okay. Got you. And then shifting to Transportation, how you think about the opportunity for rail growth in North America versus outside especially in the new [indiscernible] that was passed last year?

Tom Pellette

So, focused on the rail side, it's -- we peaked at about 5000 parked locomotives a couple years back and that came down to about 3500 and now it's back up to around 4000 some that's 15% or so. So, we don't really see -- we continue to get business with new locomotives but it's pretty quiet right now in North America. So, it's going to be a little while before that recovers and some of that inventory gets burned off. We were a little bit late coming with our Tier 4 locomotive on the freight side, but those are shipping now as of the end of 2016. So, we're happy about that time.

We have the new Tier 4 passenger locomotive. They're running here in California and the pilots that are running with metro link and so we're happy that the new product expanding our product range as Amy said that would say the growth would be on that near term will be on that passenger locomotive it'll be a while on the freight locomotive, but what I'm optimistic about is long-term, the rail industry is a good industry to be and it's still the most efficient way to move goods and we are very active on the services side.

So, if you saw the presentation at the meeting yesterday we are involved in every aspect of the rail business with the exception of making new railcars. We service them, but we don't make the new one. But everywhere else, Progress Rail is active. And so that's a bright spot for me when I look at the future as the services side and then also international growth. So, we are just scratching the surface in terms of our growth internationally, we will continue to push that too.

Courtney Yakavonis

Okay, great. And then have you started to see any type of inflexion in power gen?

Tom Pellette

Yes, power gen is – we talk about the bright spots onshore oil and gas also our industrial businesses where we sell lose engines to a variety of manufactures around the world. We've seen some strength in those businesses, but power gen is one that's been stressed for a number of years and really, it's largely driven, you have the prime and standby markets. In a developed world, where you have developed grids, you don't have a lot of prime recip horsepower that's installed that tends to be in the emerging markets where you don't have as it developed of a grid and of course the emerging markets to GDP is a little bit lower. Oil prices are down, so the emerging markets are stretched and so they cut budgets and the investment goes down.

So, in terms of the larger horsepower, the emerging markets are a little bit stretched to developed markets. We are doing well, but there is not a lot of prime business, but in standby, critical standby we have a big focus on datacenters, hospitals et cetera. Installations that you need the reliable power there and it needs to work when you need it to work. Obviously if you are signing on to the internet, one of your providers and suddenly it goes down for hours you will not be happy. So, we put a lot of equipment into making sure the datacenters stay online along with hospitals and other critical installations. So that business has been okay for us.

But overall for an inflection point, finally the bottom end of the business so small genset a lot of standby there, a lot of rental very competitive market. So that's one we're getting our arms around how we can be successful there. But in all those markets, we're going to need to see general GDP growth, mining to improve oil and gas to improve for that market to really turn.

Courtney Yakavonis

Okay, great. And then yesterday or two days ago we saw the demonstrations of your Autonomous fleet, not specifically in the Resources segment. Can you help frame for us what the opportunity for Autonomous and for electric switches are within E&T and Construction and what the major hurdles that are?

Tom Pellette

Yes, and I don't know if you want to. I'll start and you can talk about Construction afterwards. But there is a lot of, you can go out on YouTube and see a lot of pundits talk about the end of the internal combustion engine or you hear countries that are announcing they're not going to have any more internal combustion engines after a certain year. You also hear a lot about peak oil demand that as I detailed in my presentation yesterday, the world population is growing we still have 15% of the world population of 7.5 billion people that don't have access to electricity and particularly in developing parts of the world there will be continued need for fossil fuels.

In fact, the prediction is that the absolute usage even though the percentage will decrease, the absolute usage will continue to grow 2040 and beyond. So, we are very heavily focused on becoming more efficient cleaner engines but continuing to provide reciprocating engines to the industries that we serve and in fact oil and gas usage continues to advance as people want to improve their lives but we don't -- we're not naive and it seems like electrification is here to stay this time and it's a trend and that's a positive thing we're embracing it. So, we're investing R&D, as I said to make our engines more efficient and cleaner to look at hybrid solutions and so we are obviously providing engines and hybrid solutions also to other equipment manufacturers. We have a micro grid solution within Energy and Transportation, with PV, solar, with batteries and a reciprocating backup unit that we've just started to offer over the past couple of years.

And then finally battery technology. We're also investing on the construction and mining side for electric construction and mining machines and we already have heavy machines in pilot and prototype phase that allowed for the sub-electric station concentrated in the construction and mining markets and its pretty good advancement. So, we're continuing to focus on the future but making sure we're successful today as well.

Courtney Yakavonis

And what timeline do you see for the adoption for most of those technology?

Tom Pellette

Well, we already have a working machine in terms of the electric car. It's starting out in underground mining because obviously emissions are very sensitive there. So, I see those advancing forward. We got a lot of hybrid machines that are in production today like the D70 tractor and micro grid solution is available today. Very low sales last year, but we're seeing a good bump this year. But still from very low levels, as you look at the overall picture. It all has to be economically driven right. So, we talk about electric cars and still the adoption rate is very low and they are still more expensive than conventional cars. When people say, when they look at a country like Norway, they have a high adoption rate of electric cars, but then you look at it and it's all subsidized.

So eventually that economic balance point will be reached and then these technologies will be embraced a lot more quickly we'll be ready.

Courtney Yakavonis

Just want to open up it up to the audience, if anyone has any questions. We have a couple minutes left.

Unidentified Analyst

At the last Analyst Day, I think that was 2014 you guys spent a lot of time talking about OPACC and returns had been talked about very frequently. And in that Analyst Day a few days ago, returns have been mentioned many many many times and that seems to be a renewed focus of Caterpillar. Can you talk about what has changed over the last 10 full years to cause this focus and how that's being manifested in operations?

Tom Pellette

Do you want to?

Amy Campbell

Okay. Then you start with maybe construction industries and…

Tom Pellette

So, in terms of our EVA measurement OPACC, I think it was back to the 2009 [ph].

Amy Campbell

2010, we introduced it.

Tom Pellette

2010. And so, that measure has been around for a long time and I guess when I reflect on I had just taken kind of my first senior role at solar at that time and as we gave our quarterly financial presentations internally in the company. I mean every presentation we gave, we defined OPACC and we told the audience what role they would play in improving that as a measure. So OPACC as a focus has been around since 2010. I was [indiscernible] 2014 Analyst Day or Investor Day. But I would say for me the big change is I look at applying that model to construction, which as I mentioned there have been divisions within Caterpillar that have operated that way without the model institutionalized for a decade.

But the model was institutionalized in construction before my arrival there, but I really pushed it forward while it was during my time there as well and it's really focused on understanding your markets. Understanding where the pools of profitability are on your markets and not trying to serve areas where either there is no profit or you have no right to win.

Once you understand your markets its figuring out within your offerings what is fixable and which you can make profitable if it's not and what is profitable how you can grow and then once you've made that decision you put in concrete work plans in place to move the needle on those things, day by day week by week and that's what really was an inspired turnaround in construction.

And then finally, you have to make the hard decisions also if it's not fixable then you have to pull the plug and that's usually for companies among the hardest things to do is to figure out not what you're going to do, but what you're not going to do. So that's all a part of that model. So, I think OPACC spin around but really driving for that OPACC to be institutionalized and to make tough choices around it. Facts and data driven is really the big change picture.

Amy Campbell

Yes, I think there's now across the executive office led by Jim who was probably at solar when you guys were having those monthly slides. A clear definition of what winning is and that is long term OPACC growth and I think across the executive office and all their leadership team. And it takes a while to change the culture of a company, but also there's a clear leadership focus on that is how we're going to define winning as growing long-term OPACC. And that's how we're going to build our plans and that's how we're going to judge where we put our resources and where we reinvest in the business.

So, with Jim coming on, a clear definition of winning and then clear governance practices put in place to make sure we're putting our resources in the right places.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Courtney Yakavonis

Any other question.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. So, just looking at you guys have gone through the down trend in your end markets and taken a lot of restructuring actions [indiscernible] from fiscal footprint perspective and high comp perspective. So, as we are [indiscernible] 18, 19 reci volumes kind of normalizing. If that going to require another wave of incremental investment to kind of ramp the footprint out to where it was over the past couple of years or CAT is going to at a point now reconsider their increase in volumes given those restructures?

Amy Campbell

I think several things came out yesterday at the Investor Day to support what I'm about to say which is, we believe we have more than enough capacity to meet whatever demand comes our way over the, I think Jim used the word foreseeable future. Which is one of the reasons why we're staying away from forecasting macroeconomic growth because we know we've got the capacity in place we don't need to bring capacity on a positive way that we do that is through lean where we've several years into our lean journey now and that gives you a lot of capacity with the bricks and mortar machines you have in place.

But we also talked about what our capital expenditure forecast is going to be going forward and we think it's a $1 billion to $1.5 billion over the next several years well below what the depreciation amortization will be. So, we feel like from a capacity perspective there's not going to be a lot of need for capital over the next several years.

Tom Pellette

Yes. And it was some hard decisions that got made over the past couple of years as you mentioned when you look at the number of facilities all the people that were affected by it and we did a lot of investment in capacity, if you look at 10, 11, 12 timeframe and we've had to take a lot of capacity out. With the lean initiatives, we feel we are in pretty good shape. We're also looking at make-by decisions. Areas where we've been integrated in the past, time has moved on, the supply chain is more capable, we may decide that we buy some things instead of making them ourselves.

So, all those decisions are playing into it but we feel we're in a real good position. We have to bring our supply chain along with us.

Courtney Yakavonis

Okay. I think we're just about out of time. So, thank you guys so much for joining us today.

Amy Campbell

Thank you. Good questions.

Tom Pellette

Thank you, everyone.

