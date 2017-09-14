Myovant Sciences (MYOV) Presents at Baird's 2017 Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV)

Baird’s 2017 Global Healthcare Conference Call

September 7, 2017 12:15 PM ET

Executives

Lynn Seely – President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Brian Skorney – Baird

Brian Skorney

Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome back from lunch. Thanks for coming today. I'm Brian Skorney, one of Baird’s Senior Biotech Analysts. The next company we have presenting is Myovant Sciences. Myovant is a relatively new IPOed company. With me, I have the CEO, Lynn Seely. Lynn thanks for joining us today. We really appreciate the time.

Lynn Seely

Thank you.

Brian Skorney

Maybe if you could just start us off by giving us a brief overview of what the company does and where you’re focused right now?

Lynn Seely

Sure, I see delighted too. First thing I have a little Safe Harbor statement just for fun. So who is Myovant Sciences? This is a company that was created with a vision, a vision to become a global leader in women's health and endocrine diseases. And it had a really unique beginning and that it was formed out of a strategic partnership with Takeda in which we in-licensed two product candidates and forms Myovant around that. Our lead drug relugolix, which we’ll be spending I say probably most of our time talking about today is the hormonal agent. It's a targeted therapy with a clinically validated mechanism of action.

So we know how it works. And it's been in 1,300 subjects already. So the safety profile is relatively de-risked. What we've been able to do in the first half of 2017 is launch three Phase III clinical programs including five Phase III clinical trials in three different indications: uterine fibroids, endometriosis and in advanced prostate cancer, each of these significant commercial opportunities and in particular women's health underserved market. We were able to do that because as Brian alluded to we had a very successful IPO in 2016 where we raised just under $220 million.

And in addition, we are trying to become the global leader in women's health. And so, we are looking to expand our pipeline. We have a second drug already, MVT-602, which we're developing for women undergoing assisted reproduction as part of their hormonal preparation and then we look to expand from there.

This slide shows the late-stage lineup. And we're very proud of our accomplishment. We made a lot of promises out in our IPO that we were going to launch all of these Phase III programs in the first half and we were successful in doing that. You'll see relugolix is our lead asset in women's health. We're developing relugolix with hormonal add-back therapy and there maybe we'll have a little time to talk more about that. We are setting two Phase III clinical trials, LIBERTY 1 and LIBERTY 2, and women with heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids. We actually saw from the first quarter. We have SPIRIT 1 and SPIRIT 2, which is for women with endometriosis-associated pain that launched at the end of second quarter.

And then we have the HERO study, which is a study for men with advanced prostate cancer a native androgen deprivation therapy. And in this trial it's a large trial for global approvals and we launched that in the first quarter of 2017. And then finally, we are continuing development of our drugs for infertility 602, which is a kisspeptin agonist, which maybe if we have time we'll talk a little bit about.

And then just to make sure everybody is aware of people ask me all the time we're really bullish and such a great drug. Why does Takeda give it up? And in fact they didn't give it up. They're continuing to develop it. And they have Phase III data coming out this year in women with uterine fibroids. And so, they are conducting two trials: one in women with heavy menstrual bleeding, and the second Phase III trial women with pain associated with uterine fibroids, and again those are yet to readout this year.

So just sort of big picture, we have launched clinical trials in three Phase III clinical trials in three areas: uterine fibroids, endometriosis and prostate cancer. We're waiting Takeda's Phase III trial data later this year. We're continuing our clinical development of MVT-602. And then 2019 is going to be a very big year for Myovant and that we will be providing top-line data from each of our Phase III programs and we intend to file for uterine fibroids and endometriosis also in 2019. So, that’s sort of a handful of slides, the big picture.

Brian Skorney

Great. So as we got down deep into relugolix, really help us understand to start kind of the mechanism of action and the part of GnRH. What the differences between kind of antagonizing versus agonizing because I think there’s a lot of streams that you can – you either and it seems to have a similar efficacy in these various indications. So just give us all detail on this mechanism, why we're and how early to these diseases?

Lynn Seely

Sure. Well, I am an endocrinologist by training. And I have been probably prescribing our study in hormonal diseases for more years and I care to admit this. And then I will tell you what’s really nice about hormonally targeted drugs as you understand and in particular this one how they work. So the hormonal control centre is actually in the brain at the level of the hypothalamus in the pituitary. And gonadotropin releasing hormone or GnRH is released from the hypothalamus. It stimulates receptors at the level of the pituitary and then the pituitary makes two hormones, luteinizing hormone and follicle-stimulating hormone.

And those two hormones are really important because they are the same in men and in women. And in women, they stimulate the ovaries to make estrogen and progesterone, and in men, they stimulate the testes to make testosterone. And so here's one pathway said control sex hormones. Our drug is a GnRH receptor antagonist, it directly blocks this pathway the level of the pituitary. And so with this drug, we can lower estrogen in women, and we can lower testosterone in men. And that’s so important because there are very important diseases driven by estrogen. So uterine fibroids, endometriosis as we know are driven by estrogen. And in men of course prostate cancer is a testosterone driven disease.

And so that’s why with one drug, we can have a potential to benefit these three very important area. Now to your point right now what’s being used in this marketplace is a GnRH agonist. And that sounds very counterintuitive why would you want an agonist if you want a block a pathway. An agonist to be stimulate of pathway. What’s happens is when you chronically stimulate the path of the pituitary, first you get to surge of hormones, so testosterone levels rise, for example in prostate cancer. You can get a flare of symptoms, but then with that chronic stimulation the pituitary desensitizes and over weeks the hormone levels will fall.

And so, in the past nobody has been able to make an oral GnRH receptor agonists. And the best, they could do was make an injectable GnRH agonist. And so that’s why today the marketplace is dominated by injectable formulations, which stimulate the hormones and then over worsen clinical symptoms and then over a period of weeks the hormone levels will fall.

We hope to bring the market in oral once a day drug which will directly block this pathway rapidly cause the fall of hormones and bring these diseases symptomatic relief.

Brian Skorney

Great. So lets slide down a little bit into the various diseases for those who aren't familiar with endometriosis and uterine fibroids assuming health indications, maybe you kind of give us a overview of what they are with symptoms are and how people are treated currently…

Lynn Seely

Well. I have to say I'm a women and I'm an endocrinologist and I had no idea about the debilitating symptoms of endometriosis, nor how common it was. And I have to say as I started learning more and more about it, I became increasingly passionate about what we're trying to do. It terms out that one in 10 women has endometriosis. That’s 10% of the population of those 75% to 80% are symptomatic. And what happens with these women, it typically – the disease comes on in their teenage years. They get pelvic pain and it comes on very badly during their periods, dysmenorrhea, but also can be all month long.

In this disease women get, we think retrograde menstruation where cells and tissue that typically lines the uterus gets out into the abdomen in the pelvic. And it cycles there, just like I goes during her period but there is nowhere for the tissue to shed. And so it sets up this chronic inflammatory reaction in the pelvic, these women get very bad pelvic pain, they get scar tissue adhesions, intercourse can become painful. It's incredibly hard to diagnose. So these women they are complaining of pain, they are not getting the diagnosis, they get to pass, they get isolated and unfortunately for them it’s a leading cause of infertility.

So they've really get quite debilitated during their most productive years. And our goal is to come up with an oral treatment that can help these women. Right now they get tried on birth control pills, non-steroidals that helps some of them, but if they are refractory to that they got invasive procedures. They have to laparoscopy to diagnose the disease and to ablate the lesions. And there are hundred thousand hysterectomy’s performed each year for endometriosis, even though that really doesn’t necessarily cure the disease.

So we're hoping with the drug that can suppress estrogen one time once a day, these women can get some symptomatic relief. So that endometriosis hugely common, very debilitating disease for younger women.

Then there is uterine fibroids, which again is amazingly common. And here we think about 25% of women have uterine fibroids, maybe high as 80% in an African-American population. Of those a significant percentage of symptomatic and what these are benign tumors growing in the uterus. And they cause both symptoms, where it feels like having a baby, so you can get distension, low back pain you can get constipation and urinary frequency. But the big problem is heavy menstrual bleeding. And these women are bleeding up to ten or more days every month and bleeding so heavily that they have to change sanitary products multiple times a day. Live in constant fear of social embarrassment and really cannot do their activities of normal daily living.

And in fact, spend days at homes than work because they can’t tolerate this bleeding. They get anemic, they get weak and fatigue and many of them don’t even know that this is abnormal, because women don’t talk very much about such things. And then they present with severe anemia, they get an urgent hysterectomy. And in fact there are 250,000 hysterectomies performed each year for this benign uterine fibroids.

And hysterectomy is a major operation with major complications. So again, if we can come up with a medical therapy, an oral therapy to give women an option at least to time a hysterectomy or avoid hysterectomy altogether and we think that would be a significant advance.

And it’s interesting, because both of these diseases as women progress with the menopause and their estrogen level fall naturally. These diseases, the symptoms there are really much, much better.

Brian Skorney

Great. So when we think about the Phase III study that you mentioned that Takeda is running right now. Talk to us a little about a trial design, what we're looking for, what differences if any there are between the studies? Good two studies differences from each other, as well as differences in your studies.

Lynn Seely

So Takeda is running these two Phase III studies. They are with relugolix 40 mg once a day that’s the dose that we're using in our clinical trial. They’re setting for little bit different reason then we are a little – maybe having been to talk about in the future. We're looking for longer-term treatment for women. So they don’t need – they have an option for operations maybe. And so we're using add-back therapy, which is a little bit of a softening of that I would say, which has some of the side effects.

Takeda is developing this drug really to look at treatment in advancing the surgery and so they are using 40 mg once a day without any add-back therapy and they are looking in one study to prevent heavy menstrual bleeding. They've already conducted a Phase II study with beautiful data showing in a dose-dependent way that they can have a significant drop in heavy menstrual bleeding and in vast majority of women, 84% of women. And in that trial 74% of women had amenorrhea or no bleeding.

So they've done a Phase II trial. They are now doing Phase III trial. Six months duration with a 40 mg once a day dose hopefully show that they can prevent heavy menstrual bleeding. And this trial is a non-inferiority study to lose a life, which is currently used in Japan as a standard of care.

In addition, they are looking at the pain associated with uterine fibroids. So they have a second Phase III study enrolling women who have significant pain from their uterine fibroids and then showing that they can decrease the pain. And that’s a placebo-controlled trial.

Brian Skorney

And we think about kind of the forefront to add-back, no add-back what there are actually now that’s behind add-back? How significant are some of the safety issues associated with GnRH antagonism without an add-back therapy.

Lynn Seely

So there is no question, and I think it's been showed in many ways that if you lower estrogen, you can better set uterine fibroids, you can better set endometriosis. But if were to give these long-term, we have to mitigate some of the side effects of low estrogen. And it's very well-known that if a woman is in a low estrogen state, she gets hot flashes, she can have bone mineral density loss. And I think most people know that from postmenopausal women.

And so we're lowering estrogen in women, but we don't want them to get bone mineral density loss, because that wouldn't silent and they wouldn't know it, but it could cause real problems down the road. And women certainly don't like hot flashes, because they can be very bothersome. And so it turns out that normal tissues actually don't need very much estrogen to be normal. And so the bone just needs very low amounts of estrogen to prevent bone mineral density loss. The same thing is true for hot flashes, for vaginal dryness. It takes much higher concentrations of estrogens to stimulate endometriosis and either in fibroids.

So this gives us this wonderful opportunity to the process the dire levels to very low levels in all women and then in a very controlled fashion add-back just the level of estrogen that we need to prevent bone mineral density loss in the hot flashes. And we're doing that in our trials, because again our goal is to allow women to take one pill once-a-day over the long-term to be able to transition to menopause, to preserve their fertility and to ultimately, hopefully as a way to prevent hysterectomy as time hysterectomy, it’s the time it’s tressed about.

Brian Skorney

How do you think about the appropriate amount of add-back therapies used in your combination? We’ll talk a little about the kind of competitive landscape? But my understand is have we spent a lot of time kind of focusing on the proper dosage of relugolix with add-back, which relugolix is a drug that is recently submitted for approval for endometriosis with the same pathway. So how are you confident that you have the right combination of relugolix dose with estradiol?

Lynn Seely

So we're seeing very strong to what's known. So we're suppressing estradiol to very low level. So everybody is starting in a nice stable baseline. We know what to add-back, because we're not doing anything very fancy, we're using a formulation that's approved for years in postmenopausal women to prevent hot flashes and to prevent bone mineral density loss.

And so that, the amount of estrogen that's needed to do that is known, it's been well studied and that's what we're using. We've done a Phase I study with our drug and the hormonal preparation to show that the estradiol levels that we're achieving are exactly what has been shown in the literature you need to prevent bone mineral density loss, that are not so high that they would stimulate endometriosis or either in fibroids.

And so we feel very confident that we have that dose that is right to maximize the benefit to women with endometriosis, uterine fibroids, while providing them safety, so that they don't have to have the tolerability or the silent side effects of bone mineral density loss. And that’s what we hope to show in the Phase III trial. And one thing we're doing is because we have a very potent drug that has a long half-life we can give it once-a-day. And so we're launching and we intend to launch with a fixed dose combination, which means the hormonal add-back therapy and the relugolix will be in the same pill.

So again very easy to take and the safety insurance policy is given right in the same pill with the active drug, which we think will be easy to prescribe for sufficient but also good for women.

Brian Skorney

Great. And then when we think about the final outcome of your Phase III study, I mean what are – understand kind of the primary endpoints and it seems like a lay out that are – the FDA need to see on the safety side of things in terms of bone mineral density loss would be comfortable with the profile?

Lynn Seely

Well, there's no such thing as we lay out that different business as we all know. And I think this is a Phase III execution play. We’ve got an active drug, I think we know how it works and the goal is to run very high quality Phase III clinical trials. So that we can show that difference in that benefit to women and men, we’re going to have to show as you do in all Phase III trials not only strong efficacy but we’re going to have to show safety and then it's again it's the reason why we're developing with this add-back therapy, because we want a dose in a regimens that’s safe and well tolerated in the vast majority of women. And we think with this add-back therapy, we're going to present the common side effects of our drug, which when given as monotherapy does cause hot flashes it causes bone mineral density loss.

And the FDA is particularly concerned about bone mineral density loss, because over the long-term, it's not good for women and they result many years later in fractures and because it's silent we want to make sure that we have this add-back therapy. So that women aren’t suffering from bone mineral density loss. Fortunately, it's easy to monitor, but we think with this add-back therapy with relugolix that we should be able to have what I call a bone mineral density neutral therapy that is the bone mineral density loss is prevented by the add-back therapy.

And so our initial primary endpoint, it’s a six months and that will be good, but as we know that's not sufficient. And so we're continuing the trial on for a four year to show the safety as a longer term of treatment.

Brian Skorney

Great. So moving on from uterine fibroids and endometriosis and think about the opportunity in prostate cancer, a lot of other options for medical castration in prostate cancer. Why do you think that the opportunity for GnRH antagonist here is attractable?

Lynn Seely

So I spend a lot of time developing drugs in prostate cancer. I got to oversee the development of expanding from the first preclinical experiment all the way to global approval. So I spent a lot of time talking to urologist. Right now the standard-of-care for androgen deprivation therapy is generates again. So we talked earlier about depot injections, then first stimulate testosterone and then with prostate cancer, which you can imagine is not good if you have bone metastatic disease or urinary symptoms that first stimulate and another weeks at lower hormonal level.

So you would never out of the gates design that generate agonists of this disease, you would want to rapidly and directly suppress has faster than PSA levels with an antagonist, which is – they couldn't make one. Ultimately Ferring has come out with an injectable GnRH antagonist relugolix, which has been used, have been sold today as a monthly injection. It does work rapidly lower in testosterone level the problem is it has some significant number of injection type reactions, but it's still an injection.

And so we have a very potent long half life drug, and so this allows us also to develop this drug for men with prostate cancer. Interestingly, we have to use three times the dose in men that we use in women. And we've conducted two Phase II studies and then with prostate cancer at this higher dose. So that again nicely derisk the safety profile for the women's health indication.

And what we've been able to show is with one pill once-a-day and men with prostate cancer, testosterone can be lower to castration levels just like with leuprolide. And then to staying and to levels comparable to leuprolide or relugolix. And these are in small proof-of-concept Phase II trials, but what they showed is at two weeks and at four weeks – at four weeks there was 50% when you look at the 80% of patients on a 50% reduction in PSA as compared to 20% of men on leuprolide. So much more rapid onset of action, as you would expect from an antagonist. But then what’s very interesting is when you stop for treatment, testosterone levels recover and they recover above castrate levels quickly within a month. That's not true with the depot other injectable drugs, whether its relugolix or leuprolide takes months for those testosterone levels to recover and sometimes they don't recover.

And so this gives us a real opportunity for men with prostate cancer, we can rapidly lower testosterone levels and PSA without any flare symptoms. So that means we don't have to worry about giving a pill to block the flare, which is what urologist have to do right now. And then secondarily men are more and more being treated with intermittent therapy if you have prostate cancer, you're able to have – in many men are able to have intermittent therapy, where they can take break and allow their testosterone to recover. And that's been shown to be not inferior to continuous treatment.

And so this gives us another opportunity, where if you're going to get a drug holiday allows your testosterone to recover. So urologist and radiation oncologist have been quite enthusiastic about the study, because it gives us an opportunity to show that for the first time with an oral drug, we can achieve testosterone suppression.

Brian Skorney

Great. I do want to spent a couple of minutes talking about 602, it’s an earlier stage asset, obviously, it’s not the same focus as relugolix, but very interesting market, huge unmet need in terms of female infertility, tell us a little bit about that asset its mechanism and…

Lynn Seely

Sure. So infertility is a huge problem in a rapidly growing market, I think everybody knows. And we are developing our kisspeptin agonist to help with a hormonal preparation before in vitro fertilization. Kisspeptin works on exactly the same pathway but it stimulates at the level of the hypersomnolence. And it turns out that kisspeptin is one of the natural regulators of that monthly LH surge that occurs in women each month for ovulation. And so we're going to take advantage of that and we're going to use this drug to help trigger egg maturation during in vitro, the preparation for in vitro fertilization.

And the reason we have a need there is because the current drugs that are used in particular human chorionic gonadotropin, which is sort of the last hormone given to trigger egg maturation has a side effect called as ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome, and these women can get a lot of inflammation in their ovaries, they can get fluid in their abdomen, fluid in their lung and even go into renal failure. And so you're taking a healthy woman trying to have a baby, it can make her quite ill.

It's not super common, maybe 1% to 2% of the population; some serious, say more like 5%. But in women at high risk and these are women with polycystic ovary disease, that women who had it before it's substantially higher. And so if we can find a safer way to get the same fertility rates that would be really important and kisspeptin because it's a physiologic regulator at this LH surge should not have the same level of ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome.

And there's been some studies with native kisspeptin in women at high risk for OHSS, but it’s showing exactly that, this was worked on out of the Imperial College of London and beautiful work suggesting that if we can effectively harness this kisspeptin pathway, it can work to the advantage of women and prevent ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome. So this is a clinical stage assay, it’s been in 150 men, because it was being developed by Takeda for prostate cancer. We’re switching it up and moving it into development for women. And so we hope to be in a safety proof-of-concept study by the end of the year.

Brian Skorney

Great, I want to leave a couple minutes if there's any questions in the audience. Okay. So I guess – then, I’ll ask the last question. [Indiscernible] so the number of GnRH antagonist in development, how do we kind of think about that competitive landscape with potentially multiple assets coming to market over the next couple of years and what do you think relugolix’s advantages compared to other options early?

Lynn Seely

Well, I think we're delighted to see women's health getting this kind of attention and it's only good for women that they’re going to be choices in the marketplace. I would say that we feel very happy with our drug and think that it's going to have some significant advantages of potent with the long half life and we have come up with a very simple development plan, where we are going to be launching once a day pill and the six pills combination, which we – one dose for uterine fibroids and endometriosis, 40 milligrams once a day with the add-back therapy, which we think is going to be – sorry, easy for physicians to prescribe, you don't have to have a higher degree in hormonal therapy to understand this drug. And then you can – it’s going be easy for women to take.

And we think it has the profile to have a really nice efficacy [indiscernible] being well tolerated. And so the Phase III data are going to prove that, but I think that really is where we think our advantage is. And it really comes from the fact that this drug has a long half life and it's very potent. So it has a very nice pharmacokinetic properties.

Brian Skorney

Great. And then just on the cash position of the company as it currently sits, what’s the burn rate ongoing, how far can you get in terms of development on the current analysis?

Lynn Seely

So, as of our last Q we had $154 million in cash. So that allows us to aggressively move forward with our Phase III plans and that's obviously what our cash is going through right now.

Brian Skorney

Okay, great.

Lynn Seely

Great.

Brian Skorney

Lynn, thank you so much. Really appreciate you taking the time.

