Quorum Health (QHC) Presents at Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Quorum Health Corp (NYSE:QHC)

Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference Call

September 7, 2017 09:20 am ET

Executives

Mike Culotta - CFO

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

My name is Duncan [indiscernible]. I'm heading Healthcare at Wells Fargo. We're very excited to have Quorum with us. Mike Culotta, CFO. And the goal of this presentation, the format is to be conversational hopefully. So I have whole host of questions which I can ask, but anyone has anything that later like to ask or you could just raise your hand and we'll certainly get you. So to start, maybe Mike little bit high level question to sort of get the ball rolling. Lot of moving pieces with healthcare these days Quorum in particular. I wonder if you can just spend a few minutes giving us an overview and will you guys are trying a position, whereas your company was seeing pretty volatile and evolving landscapes.

Mike Culotta

Good question, Duncan and thank you for having us here in Wells Fargo and also for having us at the conference here. We have a lot of moving pieces right now going on since the spin out. We've analyzed our assets, we've looked at a number of our assets. As you all know we sold four assets, we've announced a number of others under Asset Purchase Agreement. So really what we've done is really taking a hard look at our portfolio. and to the extent that we have facilities that basically are pretty much negative EBITDA margin hospitals obviously taking a hard look those are some of the ones that obviously that we have, they're going to be up for divestitures and we've already announced obviously some IPI's [ph], some NOIs there that we have outstanding. So by in large what we're taking a look at is downsizing our portfolio at this point in time and also improving our leverage. Everybody knows we're pretty high in leverage, that's obvious.

So we did a win-win when you can sell a facility that's negative EBITDA to pick up several things. A, you can lower the debt. Increase the EBITDA and at the same time improve your cash flow. So that's some of the things that we're looking at. We've looked at the core 24. There maybe one or two more that we may be looking at from the same point, a very low margin hospital to see. Okay can those be improved? Is there an opportunity there or is there potential opportunities if there is a potential buyer from those perspectives. I know you had a number of questions in divestitures area, so just I think that's probably. There's been three big questions. This morning that we've gotten and so I think first is given everybody an update on the divestiture outlook and I think, I brought slide presentation which is on our website. So I would refer to that and some of main slides that we had before but that wasn't updated really quick, let's see if I can get to it, where we are on.

Okay right here on the divestitures. So we're still, we announced the two Tennessee there's probably a little slippage into the fourth quarter on that one, mainly from the financing perspective from the buyer. So we still believe that will occur we're under an asset purchase we're still under that asset purchase agreement. So then it's probably going slip a little more into hopefully just earlier fourth quarter. The two things of areas we had already announced those will be closing on 9/30. We still expect those to be closed on 9/30. We have some other hospital that we have discussed, it has gotten out there. They will be stabler [ph]. Probably will be sometime within the October - November time period on that particular hospitals and we have a couple of others under Letter of Intent that we haven't strictly announced yet. We're pushing very hard so hopefully get those closed by 12/31.

I think one of the questions people have and have been and I know is a challenge, everybody's talking about the challenge. The $200 million, we're very committed to the $200 million. Some of the hospitals that we've sold so far have been really when we take a look at it from a net revenue perspective. The pretty lower net revenue hospitals and that some of other hospitals that we have coming up, that we've not announced yet have higher net revenues. So you're going to see a higher purchase price. Some of those are probably in the range of $35 million to $45 million, so we have a couple of those that are coming up, we could see very, very soon. So to get to that $200 million we still believe it's $200 million. We will get to $200 million that maybe a little north of there. But we still believe we're going to get there, the time period probably close to the end of the first quarter of 2018, when all said and done at this point in time. Would there be any slippage, it might. But it would be a little bit maybe into early part of Q2, but at this point in time we're still looking at a number of gone by 12/31 and any other is probably by the end of first the quarter.

Buyers; people are asking about buyers. I wouldn't say it's all over the board. Predominantly what you're finding is the not for profit, back to the old hub and spoke. We're seeing not for profits that are very interested. They may already be in the market in that particular county or in that particular community. But this gives them a bigger foothold against various other not for profit that maybe another county over. So that's really what we're seeing from that perspective. If it's near a larger city that's [indiscernible] describe it, is you're seeing those arch not for profits that are probably looking at more the feeder and you're probably looking at something like, let's say a radius of maybe 30, 40, 50 miles is what they're looking at. You don't see them venturing way out there, but you see them venturing very, very close to that community. So some of the ones that are near large cities for example that's really what we're seeing as the buyer in those areas.

So buy in large, are we on track? Yes. Pretty much on track with everything that we're looking at from that regard. And again this is a way to pay, reduce the debt, increase the EBITDA. Simply stated that's what we are looking at. The other thing we've looked at is, really talking a look at how do you want to say this, non-producing asset. So what you find a lot of times is, when you have a hospital there is other things on the property. There is other properties out there that you possibly can sell. Some of them don't have very high values, some of them have bigger values. We happen to be in the process of looking at. We had a one of our hospitals, it wasn't even close to the hospital it was a track of land. But it was in an area that was really a developer was looking for. And so that one, we've not announced or anything like that but hopefully that will close sometime in the next quarter, either end of this quarter or beginning of next quarter. But we're putting up a number it's basically what you're seeing is either raw property or you've got property with a building on it. The building is not been utilized at this point in time. So we're looking at between $7 million and $10 million of roughly assets that just for non-producing assets, best way to describe it. This block of land actually is probably going to go from about $1.8 million to $2 million.

So again those are the very sort of things that we're really taking an hard inventory to look at. We've got some [indiscernible] believe it or not $1,000 for maybe a little house or something, three blocks from the hospital. So again anything that we can look at that makes sense to sell and make sense from the standpoint improve the operations of the business and reduce the debt, dip the leverage down. So we're doing everything possibly, we can from that regard.

Unidentified Analyst

So that $7 million to $10 million, is that included in the $200 million target or is that a separate?

Mike Culotta

Totally separate. It was totally separate. We just started looking at that, probably over the last six weeks or so.

Unidentified Analyst

And fair to saying, used [indiscernible] for sort non-core assets indeed also to pay down debt.

Mike Culotta

Totally because all of that is secured. Probably in the credit agreement.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks for all the color in the divestitures. And again, if anyone has any questions on divestitures or anything please just raise your hand and we'll get to you. But maybe switching gears to admission trending. Quite clearly one of the causes in recent quarters. In the core 24 hospital really strong. Strong admissions growth, particularly relative to the industry with this everyone else offset. I wanted to get your thoughts on what was driving that in your view and then what are the key drivers and then, perhaps sustainability of those trends that core 24?

Mike Culotta

I think one of the things, great question. One of the things that we did that, it's sort of hard to do on an SEC environment in terms of your financial segment. So the reason we broke these out, the Slide 17 that we're looking at. Is even when you look at same facility, the same facility will include those hospitals that we're attempting to divest. So what we try to do is, pull this out from the standpoint of how is that continuing 24 looking at. And so when you take a look at that you can see over the period of time in most cases, the 24 existing facilities really have done a better job in terms of their performance is better. And from the standpoint, we're also taking a look at position recruiting and where we're spending a lot of our time.

Again not to point a finger or anything like that, but when you take a look at the rear view mirror so to speak, what happened was prior to the spin or as the spin was occurring that a lot of these hospitals, there was not a whole lot of position recruiting going on, if any at all. And you can imagine that I mean, it's just natural if you're going to spin out the hospital and the division President has three or four of these, they're not going to concentrate on these hospitals. They're going to concentrate on their portfolio that they're going to keep and remain. So when we took over there was not a big backlog in terms of recruiting, there was not a lot of, there was more of it, net negative position number and there was a positive number.

So once we came on board, we immediately started the position recruiting again. You hard to start getting the backlog out, you had to start getting out there. Really focused on the physician recruiting at these facilities and I think as we were looking at the facilities as we know we were going to be divesting some of the facilities, the concentration was to concentrate on what we can do to help improve this corporation, what can we do to help improve going forward and so we focused on that, we focused on the 24. And I think you can see sort of the trends, of sort of what is taking place.

And the interesting thing and I think we noted it in the second quarter was, the interesting part is, is the areas that we were concentrating on particularly general surgery, orthopaedics, GI and non-invasive cardiology. The interesting part was, when you look at the DRG component of what took place in the second quarter it's really interesting. The DRG that's basically hip replacement was up 9.5%. So when you look at [indiscernible] low and behold, implant were right up, right? Implants supplies were right up. So again you're seeing a product of concentrating or now the position recruiting getting them up and going and yes it does a little bit of time. They don't hit the ground running necessarily, we've talked about this. It takes a little bit of time to get them credential, not nearly as much in Medicare or Medicaid but predominantly in the insurance area to get them credential and to go forward from that standpoint.

So you're starting to see that improvement taking place. We continue to see don't want to talk about what's going on non-core in, but we continue to see positive things coming out of the 24. Especially what I described it. So we continue to see some good growth there, so I think you're looking some really good demographic facilities. You're looking at some very good opportunities there with the remaining 24. So good quarter to work from. Could some of those, we talked about it on the previous slide. We're looking at other facilities. So some of these that have very, very low single digit margins which I can hard look at those also. And the standpoint is, is there an opportunity to improve it tremendously, if not, what we do we, do we need to further look at things like that, but our goal is not to sell everything. But our goal is to make sure that we're going to end up with a very, very good core of hospital securing this company going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

So not to maybe try to push you too much on it and certainly not talking about in a quarter, but sounds like what you're saying is given the physician recruitment goals in some of the initiatives once you're putting in place and since you're so almost by definition still [indiscernible] spin happened, this sort of better than market volume growth is there reasonable expectation going forward or am I reading too much into that?

Mike Culotta

I don't want to jump ahead too far because volumes are always they are always very volatile thing. And the fact that you're in not the largest market. I mean you're not in Atlanta, you're not in Boston, you're not in New York so you're going to have some swings here and that's going to happen. The other thing that happens more in a smaller hospital non-urban setting is remember. By in large a lot of your large admitters it's a very small handful as composed to big hospital in inner city Boston. So you're living on that one or two position that one of your primary drivers of the inpatient setting and so, when that physician either get sick or that physician goes on vacation or whatever happens, it does impact you. So you do see some impacts there riding to it. But I would say by in large the 24 continue to do a very good job from that respect, we see positive results out of those hospitals and continue to be a good driver. Again how far you can sustain that, we do believe going forward. Our goal is to be positive, definitely in the adjusted admission area that's our goal. And our future goals in this area. The admissions that's very much predicated on what's going with your NCOs, Medicare for example pushing things to more of an outpatient setting. So again that's why we always try to talk more in adjusted omissions and admissions in that regard.

Unidentified Analyst

[Technical difficulty].

Mike Culotta

To answer your question on, let's go backwards from that standpoint. Remember when the physician comes into the community. Once they get started, now we're talking employed physicians not non-employed physicians because usually non-employed physicians are pretty much on their own. We don't really vary there are sole practitioner or are there within existing clinic, we don't handle that at all. Even though we fail [indiscernible] in that area we don't technically deal in the credentialing. The credentialing usually takes place from an employment situation. This is not only us, this is sort of an industry thing we see and so I mean, if you don't cross every T's, and dot every I's. They will kick it back and then they won't review it for three weeks later. And so we're - and we see that and have been seeing that for actually a few years. I mean this is not anything new.

Again Medicare will get your pretty quickly. Medicaid will get you pretty quickly. But you just get a lot of push back from the managed care organization. Now you're still getting the fee at the hospital level. What we're talking about is really the physician fee component from that perspective, if that makes any sense. So that's the amount we see and some of the times what's impacting like our line for example our salaries, wages and benefits line or possibly even the EBITDA line is if we've not gotten all the credentialing in there you'll see the losses from that physician or physician clinic from that little type place. But again, predominantly you're really getting those four specialities in that we've talked about earlier and again the purpose here is, we don't have a very high percentage market share. I mean we have in some, we go as low as 98%, to high as may a little over 50%, but by in large we'll ride around 33% area in terms of market share. The only way you're going to increase that market share is you got to be bringing in some more physicians and some more specialities and the other side of this, is you got to be careful that you don't, you may not need two orthopaedic surgeon. Now you only need one. And so you're having to take a look at that also from that perspective.

Unidentified Analyst

[Technical difficulty]

Mike Culotta

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

[Technical difficulty]

Mike Culotta

Yes, it would be true, but remember you're constantly remember this is more of a five step forward, three step backward. Okay, so you're constantly getting turnover. Okay whether the physicians get recruited out of the community to another community. Physicians retire and so you're constantly recruiting and you constantly cannot stop recruiting. So you're constantly moving up four, five steps and you're backing off two or three steps and that's always going to take place and I think a lot of people. We get a lot of calls. People are trying to triangulate where you recruited X, Y, Z number of positions. This period, if we take that and multiply by certain number, why are we seeing this. Well it's also going the other way and the answer to you is, yes. Actually it's one of the slides earlier one that we do show the number of physicians that we've actually recruited, if I remember correctly in this slide. Here we go.

So you can see, what you're looking at is, 200, 201197, 201, 204, 227. So again, we were starting to see more of that picking since spin remember we didn't spin out until not halfway but a third of the way through the second quarter. So from the standpoint you can see Q2 to Q3 went down that's right after we took over. Again that's a product of not having a pipeline. So then once we could kick up the pipeline you can see now it's starting to kick in Q2. So again we should continue to see this as we go forward throughout the year.

Usually Q3, that's usually the time when you see the most physician started. Which possibly makes total sense? Either coming out of their residency program. If you're getting right out of “School” on the residency program. And two, if you got one physician for example that has an existing practice, they're moving to your location. Don't forget they have families too and they have children in school and so by in large Q3 is when the kids are out of school and the family moves. So usually see a lot of more starts in the August, September timeframe.

Unidentified Analyst

[Technical difficulty]

Mike Culotta

I don't think you'll ever be there. I think that number is constantly moving because you're constantly looking at what you can do in a community and so, depending on the demographics, depending on what's taking place there. Now, are you going to recruit to a small community an invasive cardiologist, probably not. They're probably not going to be as busy, they're not going to have as much. Non-invasive will have a whole lot more. So you're really, you're constantly looking at that. Now do you need to add a neurologist, things of that nature. So I would hate to give a number and say okay, the number is 565 and we're halfway there no. if this is constantly looking at the needs and every year the hospitals put together the CEO, CFO and CNOs put together their strategic plan ad what they're doing, is there is so much data out there that you can get that can say okay, how many patients for neurological from these zip codes. I mean you can find all these information. There's companies out there that we hire that give you that information and we have to figure it through and say okay, now is there a time that we may need to bring a neurologist in or do we sort of work within existing group that maybe 30 miles away and try to get the position in for a day or week or three days a month or whatever that is.

So they're constantly looking at, their individual strategic plans to see what are they missing, what's at migrating out of that community and how do we capture that, what we can capture because you know you're never going to be 100%, that's just impossible. So you're just trying to take a look at, what makes the most sense next. So I'd hate to say that target is always moved at [ph]. Target is always being looked at differently.

Unidentified Analyst

[Technical difficulty]

Mike Culotta

You're always going to be a little below because it's always once they give you, I need a non-invasive cardiologist then you're going to be out there trying to recruit it and it takes a little bit of time. So you may not get it in 2017, it maybe early 2018 when it comes in. so it's a constant moving thing that you're constantly looking at. We probably need to hit on California. Great question.

Unidentified Analyst

[Technical difficulty].

Mike Culotta

Yes and I'm going to refer to, it's on our website now. We changed these slides, we had probably near the end of the slide presentation. We had it in our year in presentation when we did the investor call. And so what we did is, we did a history of the base cost program and basically there were four period prior to this period. Okay going back as far as 2009 and in 2009, it took 15 months to get it approved, okay then after that it was nine months, once it was submitted. Okay. So before what they did in the State of California. First had to go to the State Legislative branch okay, they get away with that. When the votes of California went to the polls during the Presidential Election. There was an amendment to include this in their constitution I think and that amendment passed over 60%. So they took one step removed, which was helpful from a time standpoint. Right?

So that took that part away from it. However each one of these periods the last period was for three years, 2014, 2015 and 2016. This period is for 2017, 2018 and half of 2019. So this is a 30-month period. Okay. So the program is written up and then the program meaning the whole program is submitted to CMS and then CMS will go back and forth with questions and under saying how it's going to work etc. in the last three [indiscernible] remember 15 months then after that, it was always nine months, exactly almost nine months when CMS approved it once the application was put it. The application was put in at the end of March, the last week of March, 2017. Nine months to that, is basically the end of December. When you take a look at the 2014, 2015 and 2016 period basically that was approved on December 23. It was submitted the end of March, 2014 and it was approved on December 23, 2014 so it's almost exactly almost nine months. And so that's our expectations right now.

We stay in close contact with the California Hospital Association, the State of California and we stay in close contact with CMS. Right now there is nothing that makes us think that process is any different right now at this point in time, we don't have anything that tells us it's going to slip or anything like that. Could it? Of course it could, but right now we're not seeing anything. Now let's separate the accrual accounting of it, right. The program with the cash collections. So right now that program the 2014, 2015, 2016 program [indiscernible] I'm rounding up a little bit, is 48 and some change, but I'll roundup to 50 to make my life simple. That $50 million is sitting in our balance sheet that you see due from third-party. $30 million of that is expected to be received in this fourth quarter, the remaining $20 million is in the second quarter of 2018. Doing the math, what you're finding is part of the amount in the fourth quarter believe it or not relates to the 2015 period. The other part is 2016, the remaining 2016 will be paid in the second quarter of 2018.

So when the program gets approved the cash on that probably will not come in until 2019. So historically that's about 18 to 24 month process before you get your cash. So approving the program one thing and then getting the cash comes in later, but again approving the cash payout also gets approved by CMS, so that's another part that takes a little bit longer to do. So hopefully that made it.

Unidentified Analyst

[Technical difficulty].

Mike Culotta

It's actually a separate process, each period, each year. It's how they do that because it's sort of the matching funds concept because you do have the provider that and all that. And so, the simplistic way to describe it, is it, it brought [indiscernible] over the whole state [indiscernible] days for the year, that's pretty much your percentage of what you'll see from that particular fund.

Unidentified Analyst

[Technical difficulty].

Mike Culotta

Not that I'm aware of it, at all. I think we're about almost out of time. [Indiscernible] I made that clear as mud. We're complicated.

Unidentified Analyst

There are certainly a lot of moving pieces. Mike, very much appreciate you coming and joining us. Everyone, thank you for attending the presentation.

Mike Culotta

Thank you.

