DTF: Too Cheap To Ignore?

The fund currently yields a 4.1% income only distribution and is trading at a discount of 8.11% to its Net Asset Value.

In the past few articles we have discussed why I believe municipal bonds are currently an attractive investment for income investors and CEF investors in particular. If you have not done so already, please take a look at our last Macro Thursdays article, "Knock Knock. Some Muni Opportunities (Macro Thursdays)"

We then looked at two quality focused, unlevered municipal bond funds in (NXQ) and (NXP) which we discussed in "NXQ: Better Than Cash?" and "NXP: Some More Quality Muni Goodness."

Today, using the same criteria of quality focused municipal bond funds trading at above average discounts, we will take a look at the Duff & Phelps, DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (DTF).

The best way to think about it would be as an NXQ/NXP, but with leverage.

So... let's dive in.

Fund Basics - Essential Info

Sponsor: Duff & Phelps

Managers: Timothy M Heaney

AUM: $135 million common assets, $200 million investment exposure.

Historical Style: Tax Free Municipal Bonds

Investment Objectives: The fund seeks current income through investment in portfolio of investment-grade tax-exempt obligations.

Number of Holdings: 179

Current Yield: 4.10% based on market price, Monthly Distributions

Inception Date: 11/29/1991

Fees: 2.19% expense ratio. 1.19% base expenses + 1% interest expenses.

Discount to NAV: 8.11%

Sources: CEF Connect, DTF Website, and YCharts.

The Sales Pitch

Just like the two previous funds which we looked at, the Nuveen Select Tax Free 1 & 2 closed end funds (NXP) (NXQ), the DTF Tax-Free Income fund seeks federally tax free income derived from municipal bonds. The fund does seek income which is also "consistent with preservation of capital."

Source: DTF Website

The Alpha/Fund Strategy

The strategy is fairly straight forward.

The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily (at least 80% of its total assets) in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade tax-exempt obligations. DTF has Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs) to leverage the common stockholders’ investment. The Fund may not invest more than 25% of its total assets (taken at market value at the time of each investment) in the securities of issuers in a single industry; provided that, for purposes of this restriction, tax exempt securities of issuers that are states, municipalities or their political subdivisions are not considered to be the securities of issuers in any single industry.

Source: DTF Website

At least 80% in tax free munis, with no more than 25% in a single industry. The fund issues preferred shares for leverage.

The Portfolio

The asset allocation as of the last update shows the fund is predominately invested with minimal cash in the portfolio.

Source: CEF Connect

Looking at the top holdings we can see a good mix of assets. Not seeing Chicago General Obligations at the top is always pleasant.

The top 10 holdings make up a bit more than 15% of the portfolio. While it is not overly concentrated, the fund is taking meaningful positions.

Source. CEF Connect

Source. DTF FactSheet

Breaking it down by sectors we can see that Pre-Refunded bonds make up the largest sector making up close to 14% of the portfolio.

General Obligation bonds make up about 11% which is not bad, especially for those worried about relying on taxes to pay for the interest.

Breaking it down by state shows a fund that is similar to other muni CEFs with its California, Texas and Illinois exposure. Perhaps a tad different is the 13.9% exposure to Florida.

Source. DTF Website

For those worried about Hurricane Irma exposure, the majority of Florida bonds were Orlando and Miami Dade exposure, both of which were spared of a direct hit.

Chicago exposure looked manageable as well.

Looking at the underlying credit quality shows us the fund is pre-dominantely high quality.

Source. DTF Website

More than 90% of the fund is rated A or better. Including BBB, we are over 97% investment grade.

Unlike the majority of closed end funds which seek to juice up returns by going down in quality, this fund maintains quality and applies leverage to it instead.

The fund sponsor does not provide us with any summary info for the maturity breakdowns and you have to look at it individually.

What we do have however is the maturity and duration summaries.

Source: DTF Fact-Sheet

From the above we can see the fund is positioned towards the short end of the curve with a 5.67 year average maturity.

More importantly is the average effective duration of 6.5 years. What this means is that for every 1% rise in interest rates, the fund's NAV is expected to decline by 6.5%. Please note, duration is a measure of risk, not maturity.

Leverage

This was a section someone has previously asked me to go over so here it is!

The fund has issued preferred shares for this purpose.

There are currently 650 shares issued representing $65 million. The shares were recently converted into the 2021 series which have a mandatory redemption date of 1/31/2021.

The interest rates on the preferred shares are based off of a spread to the SIFMA Municipal Swap Index.

Source: DTF Annual Report

The fund pays the index rate plus 1.4%. At the time of the annual report it resulted in an annualized rate of 2.3%.

Today the SIFMA Muni Swap Index has a yield of .78%. This would imply a rate of 2.18%, down 12 basis points from the time of annual report.

You can follow the index for yourself on Bloomberg at this link.

Bloomberg Markets:IND

The Numbers

The fund currently yields a Federally tax free 4.1% and is trading at a discount of 8.11%. This would be an over 6% yield for investors in the top tax brackets on a tax-equivalent yield.

Source: CEF Connect

Over the last year the fund's NAV has both fallen and subsequently mostly recovered.

The price per share on the other hand did some weird things, both falling substantially to subsequently trading at a premium for a number of weeks. Since then the discount to NAV has opened up to what I believe are meaningful levels.

Looking back over the fund's lifetime, we can see that the fund has predominately traded at a discount with the exception of a few periods of premiums.

Source: CEF Connect

Looking at the 2008 GFC period we can see the discount to NAV opened up to as much as 30%. This is not uncommon for a levered fund and it likely had issues with "defaulted" leverage interest rates.

Looking next at the performance, year to date, the fund has achieved a total return of 4.56%. The price per share increased 1.39% while the NAV increased 2.91%. This tells us that the discount to NAV has opened about 1.5% from the beginning of the year.

DTF data by YChartsOver the last year the fund is down 4.33% on a total return basis.

The price per share has decreased 9.24% over the last year while the NAV is down ONLY 5.07%. This signifies that the discount to NAV opened up at least 4% over the last year.

DTF data by YChartsTo put this performance into perspective let's take a look at DTF against a few competing funds and those which we covered such as the Nuveen AMT Free Fund (NVG), the Nuveen Select Tax Free 2 (NXQ) and Delaware Tax Free (VFL) closed end funds. Also lets take a look at how it does against the iShares National Tax Free ETF (MUB).

DTF Total Return Price data by YCharts

As we can see, DTF has been the clear laggard year to date returning a mere 4.56%. Through the beginning of the year however it led the way.

Keep in mind a lot of this is based purely on the price per share and the discount to NAV. Part of the reason we are looking at the fund today is due to that above average discount to NAV.

When looking at the underlying NAV performance for the same period we can see most have performed in line with each other, exception NVG. Main point here, DTF has underperformed YTD based on discount opening up, not that it is a bad fund.

DTF Net Asset Value data by YChartsThe other point to keep in mind, as the rates have come down this year, DTF's low duration would lag the other higher duration funds, such as NVG.As expected, over the last year the fund has lagged and as we saw earlier, most of that is contributed to the significantly by the deeper discount to NAV.

DTF Total Return Price data by YCharts

These factors also contributed to the under-performance over 3 years where the fund while outperforming the iShares ETF, lagged the three closed end funds which we previously covered, most of which was from the lag YTD.

DTF Total Return Price data by YCharts

The 5 year period is an interesting time frame, particularly for shorter duration and higher quality funds.

DTF Total Return Price data by YCharts

Over a 10 year time frame which includes the financial crisis, the fund comes out well, in line with the Delaware National Muni CEF (VFL) and ahead of the unlevered NXQ. I do believe if the discount to NAV did not open up, it could of been the top performing fund.

DTF Total Return Price data by YCharts

Bottom Line

I don't Love it! =P

Obviously the performance on both the price per share and total return basis has been mediocre at best. It is good in the 10 year picture however.

This is not why I am writing about the fund today however!

Simply put, I believe the current 8% discount to NAV for a quality muni fund is tough to ignore.

There are lots of things that need to be continually monitored such as the health of the UNII and the underlying borrowing costs. Those are the "costs" for buying one of the most discounted muni bond funds with a pretty good distribution, low duration and an overall quality portfolio.

For more information on the fund, please visit the fund's website at DTF Tax-Free Income Fund.

