Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/12/17: LNG, SPKE, NCS, NXEO, VNCE

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/12/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are now past seasonal highs and are beginning their usual wane into the end of September. Small and mid-sized banks, biotechs, and infrastructure-related stocks remain well represented in our universe of active "Significantly Bullish" Company Ratings.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Spark Energy (SPKE);
  • Nci Building Sys (NCS), and;
  • Cheniere Energy (LNG).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Vince Holding (VNCE), and;
  • Nexeo Solutions (NXEO).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Stellus Capital (SCM);
  • Genesis Energy (GEL);
  • Document Sec Sys (DSS);
  • Hortonworks (HDP);
  • Garmin (GRMN);
  • Godaddy (GDDY);
  • Epam Systems (EPAM), and;
  • Alarm Com (ALRM).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Summit Materials (SUM);
  • Steris (STE);
  • Myokardia (MYOK), and;
  • Alteryx (AYX).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Leder Marc J

DIR,BO

Vince Holding

VNCE

JB*

$8,024,061

2

Sun Cardinal

BO

Vince Holding

VNCE

JB*

$6,018,046

3

Abdiel Capital Mgt

BO

Alteryx

AYX

B

$3,443,325

4

Fusco Jack A

CEO,DIR

Cheniere Energy

LNG

B

$1,005,041

5

Maxwell W Keith

DIR,BO

Spark Energy

SPKE

B

$729,108

6

Chan Heng Fai Ambrose

DIR

Document Sec Sys

DSS

JB*

$600,000

7

Metcalf James S

DIR

Nci Building Sys

NCS

B

$402,570

8

First Pacific Advisors

BO

Nexeo Solutions

NXEO

B

$304,842

9

Flynn Edward T

PR

Genesis Energy

GEL

JB*,B

$301,434

10

Ladd Robert T

CEO,DIR

Stellus Capital

SCM

B

$186,620

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Parsons Robert R

DIR,BO

Godaddy

GDDY

JS*

$254,275,840

2

Das Jayendra

DIR,BO

Alteryx

AYX

JS*

$103,227,056

3

Thomson Reuters Corp Can

BO

Alteryx

AYX

JS*

$40,481,200

4

Steeves Richard Martin

DIR

Steris

STE

S

$13,598,288

5

Third Rock Vent II

BO

Myokardia

MYOK

S

$9,137,579

6

Burrell Jonathan

BO

Garmin

GRMN

S

$6,635,255

7

Dobkin Arkadiy

CEO,CB,DIR

Epam Systems

EPAM

AS

$4,828,131

8

Bearden Robert G

CEO,DIR

Hortonworks

HDP

S

$4,194,969

9

Murphy Damian John

VP,PR

Summit Materials

SUM

S

$3,065,851

10

Drew John

PT,BO

Alarm Com

ALRM

S

$1,659,074

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

