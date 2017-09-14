AmTrust Financial Services (AFSI) Presents at KBW 2017 Insurance Conference (Transcript)

AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI)

KBW 2017 Insurance Conference Call

September 7, 2017 01:30 pm ET

Executives

Adam Karkowsky - CFO, AmTrust Financial

Analysts

Meyer Shields - KBW

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Meyer Shields

We're going to get started. This is actually final panel of the Insurance Conference, so thank you all for sticking with us through this point. We have Adam Karkowsky, the CFO of AmTrust Financial, with us along with Zach Wolf on the financial team and Chaya who is the Head of Corporate Communications. Did I get that right? Okay, so Adam was fairly recently appointed as AmTrust's CFO. So, I guess I'd like to kick off the session by asking what you see as your major priorities let's say for the first year?

Adam Karkowsky

Thank you, Meyer. And thank you for the introduction and appreciate everybody's time today. I think as we - I took over the role as Meyer mentioned back in June 5th, and we were coming out of I think relatively difficult period for us, coming out of the delayed 10-K filing and restatement for some previous year financial statements. So I think - and as a result of those issues, we had some material weakness that we reported at the end of the year in our 10-K. So my first and primary priority for my first year is remediating material weakness, correcting sort of the things that drove us to have the problems that we had at the end of the year and we're focused very much on getting through that process. We started immediately or actually really even before I took the job. We had started hiring. We added a new Chief Accounting Officer named Rob Schwarz from Assurant. Zach Wolf who has been with us on the strategy side become our Deputy CFO and together the three of us have actively been building out our financial and finance and accounting functions. We've added new Head of Investment Accounting, new Domestic Lead Controller, a new Fee Business CFO, a new Head of Accounting Policy, Head of SEC Reporting and missing probably a half dozen others at a senior level.

The actuaries, we've started adding actually back in 2015 and built up that team to I think match the scope and the size of our business and I think our finance team and including our actuarial team now looks like they should it's commensurate with our impact on the industry, with our size and scope of the business. I think we still have work to do and in terms of filling up the team but we're pretty far along in that part of the process. I feel very good about well we've added staff. Almost everybody we brought on has significant industry experience and has pretty much been at the big four on the audit side. So it's very familiar territory, we're not starting from scratch. The learning curves have been very short. People have gotten to understand this and it's helped immediately to improve our processes.

So I think in terms of first step toward remediating material weakness, we've taken big steps and I think one of the two root causes we identified was the lack of the right personnel and right sophistication at that level helping drive our process. So I think in terms of remediation we're good portion right there. There is a process that we now need to go through. I think we're going underway in that process, we're not making any promises as to one where to get through it, but we're working very diligently. It is our primary goal and it takes time and it takes a lot to go right. But the long-term prognosis is very good and I think it's just question of when, not if we remediate, but we're working hard our stated goal. I think we said this on previous earnings call. As we'd like to do it as soon as possible, ideally would be sooner rather than later and at year-end, but we're not making any promises but that's what we shouldn't for because if we don't set that target, we struggle to hit something reasonable. So I think that's my first priority.

Another priority is taking spot and looking at what we do well and what we don't do well and the thing we couldn't - don't do well is communicate our story. And historically, we've relied on work done in our disclosure to tell our story. We've certainly been on the road and meetings like this. But I think never really presenting the full impact on how great our business is and I think what we need to do is to, is to make the story of AmTrust re-emerge and not be distracted by all the noise that's been surrounding our efforts and our staff for the rest several months and even years. So I think there's a few willing to do that and one is, we're consistently working on improving our disclosure. I think we've seen some of that incrementally I think for the first time in this past quarter we've used supplemental presentation for earnings call. We're trying to figure out ways to shore up and make clear and more transparent, key area of our business through our disclosure and you'll see that incrementally improve and then ultimately, significantly improve I think in on the future quarters.

And I think the other way to do that is to make our story simple. To simplify our balance sheet to look at some of the transactions we've done over the years. Not from - per business but maybe looking at some of our alternative investment, structures. Looking at some of the - into related party agreements that we're involved and to rethink them. And to either come down on the side of making it so clear that the related party agreement is a strategic benefit to us and at the risks of de minimis or non-existing or finding way to propose what we started with related party with someone else. And one of the most recent example of our certainly very quickly after taking over the role. Barry and I --- Barry Zyskind, our Chief Executive Officer discussed one of the easy sort of ways to do this was to take a look at National General stock that we own. We own about 11% of National General and we looked it at as a very, very valuable asset historically and it has been, we bought it for lot less than we ended up selling for last quarter, but it was for us it created a few challenges I think we're better off without. And so we had a good decision, we had an investment that we were carrying on the equity method, so we were subject to whatever National General results were from a P&L perspective were impacting our operating earnings. It was a piece of our earning that we couldn't control, we start telling a bit of uncertainty because we were carrying at the equity market, we were carrying it well below market value. So we weren't getting the credit for carrying the asset at the value that we were carrying. So when we sold it, we got a little bit of step up in tangible book value from a GAAP perspective and as importantly, we replaced what was really kind of restricted asset that was hard to get out of, with some of their books a lot more like the rest of our investment portfolio. So we took $200 million roughly hard to move position and made it look like everything else we bought - high investment grade, short duration securities with good liquidity. So it made a lot of sense from that perspective and I think it was a good idea to simply because it further reduced our disclosure obligation. It is one less related party. And that I think is an example of what we're trying to accomplish with our disclosure.

And then I think, the third goal is and it's maybe a little bit of longer term goal but certainly one that we think about every day, is to continue demonstrate to the Street, the core value of our business. If you think about our business today and just looking out sort of the last quarter that we just reported. We earned about $1.4 billion of premium in the quarter and we reported one-on-one combined ratio that's on adjusted combined ratio, we did buy average development cover as I think, we reported on. And so when you net out, what we ceded to the average development cover and you net out some cat exposure that we had that was not part of the business now come back down to second. We really get 294 [ph] combined on an adjusted basis on $1.4 billion for the quarter. And for the same quarter, we had about $10 billion of assets under management. Our annual return on that is expected to be about, it's historically been at about 3.1%. So when you think about, on an annualized basis the earnings capacity of AmTrust, it's very significant, but I think it's gotten lost in the noise of delay and understanding and frankly short impact has been the underlying value of what we do on a daily basis.

Our core businesses is really fantastic and we need to do a better job demonstrating that. And business running in an operationally at 94 combined even with the higher degree of conservatism that we've undertaken as we go forward, I think is a very, very strong business. But we need to a better job at disclosure with our messaging, with our earnings calls of telling that story and that's we're on to right.

Meyer Shields

When we talk about at some point [indiscernible] which is the increased conservatism because certainly that seems like a good idea, sort of unequivocal applause from our corner. At same time it sort of looks like deterioration, right if you're booking things more conservatively. Can you help us frame expectations from an understanding of the two different components? In other words there is rate and trend and different success and then there is just a different approach to improvise.

Adam Karkowsky

That is a good question. I think, first thing to take a step back, you need to understand the business that we write and that will help to form that answer. About half of our businesses, we're sort of we're little over $8 billion in the last 12 months about half of our business is small Worker's Comp business here in the US. And our average policy size on that business is about $10,000. So the example if we talk about this on our next earnings call, if you look at where we've been historically and the comps off so really a part of example to go through, we did an acquisition of renewal rights in 2011. We bought a book of business from Majestic Insurance Company. It was Workers Comp. It was not a core book of business for us. It was high hazard, bigger premium book than we typically like to write but it came with fantastic underwriting team, very talented claims teams and was basically a way for us wholesales to enter into the California market without having to build it from ground up. And we did that in 2011, we gone to the market and the timing was good, some of it was skill, some of it was luck. But we got into the market really at the right time and grew through the really hard market in California from 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and into 2015.

And then last year, in California we started seeing some trends change, pricing was coming under pressure and so we started slowing down our growth. And then this year, where I think industry trends for the first six months were at the comp was down roughly, the comp pricing is down roughly 10%. For the industry, we're really not growing organically and actually we reported price decrease of 3%. So relative to the industry, we're shrinking from a price perspective at a much slower rate. So I think the argument that we would think, that there is a lot less volatility in our business, at least the $4 billion and change of comp that we are going to write this year. The average price being roughly around $10,000 it's pretty hard to move business because the average commission being roughly 10% of our business. A producer is generally not going to move their business unless they're very, very motivated. They're not necessarily going through significant pricing exercises on a regular basis. So rate sates will generate rate reductions or rate increases based on whatever they're doing. Other states; the market bears a little bit of better result for us in our core book than I think it does for the industry at large. But that being said, we watch loss costs, we watch trends in the industry. I think our level of conservatism has nothing to do however with those trends. I think those trends would take exceptionally profitable business at the point or two year-over-year. But that business inception to-date I think been running in the, just call it low 60s and we have an expense ratio on a corporate basis in our mid 20s historically need to grow 27 and changed this last quarter. So if you threw 27 on a 61, you're still at a very, very profitable business. So I don't think we worry from a conservatism perspective about cost going away from us in comp. I think we're being conservative because some of the trends we're seeing, so there is some element of conservatism generated by the current market conditions.

I think generally based on in fact we've had some prior year emergence in recent quarters and we're taking a look at the current year and saying, we'd rather be on err on the side of caution and be very, very careful about what we're going to book.

Meyer Shields

Okay. That's helpful. I guess [indiscernible] always wanted to encourage for whatever questions on the audience and we keep moving. But if you do have a question, then just signal and then we're more than happy to turn over the floor. So you've been in the role for few months and you've spent some time talking to the market. Can you tell broadly what you see of the major misperceptions of AmTrust out there?

Adam Karkowsky

Well based on where the stock is trading, I think there is a lot of misperceptions, but I think the biggest one is around people not understanding the core operational value of our business. And so if you, and now that you're understanding the capacity to earn profitable quarter-after-quarter here and I think we've gotten distracted from that, by some self-inflicted wounds without question and we're having what we went through earlier this year, added to the narrative that we were facing. But if you can take a step back and you think about roughly almost $6.5 billion of our $8 billion of written premiums over the last 12 months has been in businesses, we've been in stably for the last 17 years and you don't really see a lot of change year-over-year in any of these businesses. So if we continue to write little bit more every quarter, what we've always written. Warranty business and low hazard comp, low hazard small commercial business.

Our program business which I think has driven some of the development and some of the noise around this. We probably underwrote cleaned up a lot of what historically we made mistakes on which was to a large degree monoline, GL programs, some monoline commercial auto programs. We replaced management and brought it, really, really credible and very good team. Operationally is seeing that through and I think doing a fantastic job. So if you look at our book, it's very stable, very homogenous business. It's all about the same risk profile. It's a lot of low ticket, high touch premium and I think will continues to drive us for, is our ability to do a lot of premium, a lot of policy count to high volume for relatively cheap expense. And will continue to use that advantage to our, that tech advantage in our favor. And it allows us to go out and write probably that policy count I think we're probably the largest writer of Workers Comp. I think so largest by premium, but we write $10,000 at a clip or less where the market is writing at a much bigger clip than we're for policy.

So I think that's part of the misperception, just not understanding the clear value of the business and why we're little different than the rest of the market. We do the same products, but we do what we do and we stick to what we do and we haven't - it's actually the same three things we do today or the same three things that we do when we went public in 2006, we haven't varied from that. And our performance is getting very consistent. I think one of the misperceptions has been generated by a lot of noise around us and we have related party transactions. I think the automatic perception when things are not going well is that, there is an area complication, an area of weakness that there is something strategically inefficient about them because they're related. But I feel, even though we're recruiting them up and we're getting through them and I think we're making that very clear. But we've all been talking benefit every single one of them. I think we grew as a result of in a very healthy way by using capital from the related party, Maiden. I think we've benefited dramatically from our relationship in National General both in terms of earnings, revenue and in terms of building capital through their increased value of their stock that we just sold. So I think that's another misperception.

I think generally this idea that we are big taker of risk, is just its false. I think that really to be evidenced by our approach to cat. I think we just announced couple days ago. We are not risk takers. We like to sleep at night and our book reflects that. So we historically have not been a cat players. We've focused on building value incrementally through policy-by-policy and not trying to shortcut markets when they've been gone through really, really soft period like this. And as a result, we buy down to $20 million [ph] per event. We buy up to $830 million per event coverage and Harvey like or Irma like event comes through. You feel very good because we're not really exposed to any kind of material level. I think we did say in our press release the other day. That we have a maximum, pretty much a maximum expecting exposure of $20 million on Harvey.

Meyer Shields

So on the Texas front when you look back and you take a [technical difficulty] market share [technical difficulty] County Mutual likely to do that?

Adam Karkowsky

That's part of it. We do have County Mutual, that we acquired is part of the Republic transaction and that's a fronting business exclusively, we don't risk on that business. We also had historically some programs also came through Republic that cancelled before we even bought the company. So there is some lag in reporting I think in terms of the yellow book of years it will take a little while for that to translate to what our true market share is. That being said, it's not core to our business. We don't write personal lines business. It was roughly $120 million book of business that came with the rest of our Republic acquisition. It's been profitable historically, in fact loss ratios in the cat experience in the book have been generally very favorable. But we're preferably seeing since we bought it and even the year before we bought it. And it's not a core business to us. We decided that, we'd be better off taking about the volatility out of it. We had about $40 million of Texas hailstorm cat losses related specifically to that personal lines book, for the first six months of year and we just don't want to have that volatility of performance in a book that is generally not designed to deal with cat losses and one we don't really want. So we think we made a good decision. I wish we were prescient enough to know that there was hurricanes forming and that were going to do the kind of damage, we won't take credit for that. But we don't like cat risk and this was part of our analysis in making that decision.

Meyer Shields

[Technical difficulty] South Florida?

Adam Karkowsky

It's different. Our exposure in taxes was more compensated because of the public book. We had exposure in Florida and up to coast, East Coast to a degree based on some of our Lloyd's writing. We have some commercial property that's part of our package book and our program book, but it's not I don't know, I wouldn't call it as a significant player in the market. And again we have the same coverage in place for Irma type event that we had for Harvey. So it should be relatively less painful and obviously we don't want to see anything bad happen to anybody, but we will not have the same. I think we're conservative we've pretty clear expectation of what should happen to us.

Meyer Shields

And just to clarify, that $20 million is all and including Lloyds?

Adam Karkowsky

Everything. That's the entire book. It's across our whole portfolio of property business.

Meyer Shields

Can you give us an update? You touched on this a little bit in terms of the specialty program book you will be underwriting. So it sounds like you are still committed to that product line or that segment. Where are you in terms of the re-underwriting review?

Adam Karkowsky

I think we're still in process of completing it, but I think we've done a lot of the work. And again most of where we've made mistakes is where the industry has historically made mistakes in the program. It's been on writing monoline programs, particularly general liability. I think Chris Foy, who took over as Head of our Program Business. Honestly, year ago now has done a fantastic job turning that book into. Well it looks like a slightly higher average premium version the rest of our small commercial book. So we write more than half of our program business for this year, is expected to be Workers Comp premium. A little bit of slightly higher hazard, slightly higher average premium cost business, but it looks a lot like our vanilla state-by-state Workers Comp and so I think that's a good thing, performance indicate that it's an excellent thing. It performs just as well as the rest of our comp book historically.

And we're not writing that standalone yield and standalone GL business that's given us having some in the past. And I think you will see that the business will come more into line. It's always going to be a little bit more expensive from a commission perspective. So it's never going to drive the same return on equity may that the rest of the business will drive, but it should be profitable. We shrunk it. I know that we're committed to - I think we're at a good place with it, if the balance is good. We will continue to always look at our book the same way we look at any other part of the book. We underwrite the stuff that's not performing and look to add or things are performing to grow there. But I would say as a whole we feel pretty good about where we are in our program business from a size perspective, it's where we are right now.

Meyer Shields

And from a geographic mix perspective is it fair to align that with what you see in the fall [ph] commercial?

Adam Karkowsky

Yes I think it's anew and maybe again a little bit concentration due to the fact that something that goes through the program generally is not accessing the retail markets, some of that maybe geographic driven. Although I don't think there is a big element in that program book. I think generally it geographically looks similar to our overall book.

Meyer Shields

Okay. Let me touch on the specialty risk and extended warranty, which is an interesting sort of combination of units in that segment. Can you give us a brief description of the businesses that are in there and anything you can say that's helpful in terms of pricing trends and loss trends there?

Adam Karkowsky

The business is primarily made up of our global warranty business, that's the biggest piece of that business I don't know the number of time I heard it. But it's a big portion of that business and that's our US warranty business and our European warranty business. The other big piece of it is our Lloyd's syndicates and then there is a few smaller pieces which I think can only publicly discuss which our Italian med mal business, our European med mal business and our legal expense business. So I'll take them sort of one at a time. From the US warranty perspective I think we're very pleased with where the business is, it's doing very stable business. Really since we started out and it's the DNA of our - AmTrust is really in the warranty space. But when we started the company it was, we bought it from Wang, who was a manufacturer for large computer systems and they use these companies to write insurance on the computer system they were selling. So when we bought the company, this is where Barry and Michael started booking for business and so it's never - we've never been in the warranty business. From the outset since 2019 [ph] we've written it. And for about 20 years it's performed pretty much consistently the way it has and really expect it to.

That being said I think overall gross economic trends impact this market. So in the last few years, new car sales have been a way up or the warranty segment has grown considerably at the same time, retail, consumer goods sales are shaking that's been replaced sales online digital sales. So we're selling more and more of our product through the Amazons of the world, through other online sales and less in stores and some of our clients have found too some hard times. But the business is a fantastic business and really have a very unique proposition and that we service the business from start to finish. So we are sole provider of the claims initiations, the call center, the financing of premiums to a certain extent and then and obviously the claims handling, claims payment in the paper. So I think that makes us the unique proposition. We have a couple of competitors who can say the same thing, but as a result I think we've partnered with number of Fortune 500 companies and I think we're the backend to some of the most terrific brands in the world. We're sitting behind them as their warranty providers. So I think it's a great business.

As far as the Lloyd's business. I think we built that through several and many transactions over the last few years. I think we learned that in order to be successful in Lloyd's you need scale and a lot of capacity. Otherwise the expense ratios of business of that nature can get a little bit out of lap with the rest of your business. We think we've achieved scale with our acquisition of ANV last year. We feel really good about, what we've re-underwritten there as well. We don't again, we take some of our cat risk through Lloyd but we're not a big cat participant relative to other Lloyd syndicates. We think that business should start to produce significant benefit to us, now that it's showing almost finished with the integration process from the recent M&A and will start to see some real benefit from our Lloyd business going forward. So I'm very optimistic about this segment starting to produce a bigger piece of our net income as we go forward.

Just to touch on the last couple of points. Our general European business comes through that including our Italian med mal. I think we've been consistently writing med mal with about the same expectations for the last few years. The business is slightly more competitive than it has been in the past, but we're - I think we've been a long relatively long-term player in the market. We've been in there since 2009, which I think makes us the longest tenure player in the entire med mal market by a lot. So we have actually the benefit of being a consistent player in that market and I think as a result we're being able to maintain pricing, maintain discipline and that book is performing pretty consistently with how it's performed in the last few years.

And on our European business channel, we've had some small business that's similar to our US. We've had a lot of legal expense insurance which performs pretty nicely and the business is growing slowly, but growing profitably.

Unidentified Analyst

Could you tell us a bit about your own background and what you were doing before you got to AmTrust?

Adam Karkowsky

The question was my own background. Graduated Georgetown Law. Yes a lawyer. I practiced as an M&A Securities Associate for firm called Rosenman & Colin which then merged with the Chicago firm called Katten Muchin while I was there. I left in 2001 I think it was to 2002 to go to AIG, where I helped build the M&A Insurance Group for AIG which focused primarily on the development but was very a small product at the time, representation and warranties insurance and tax liability insurance. I have grown that business and developed it. Left in 2005 and started a venture capital arm of an existing private equity firm. Focused primarily on asset management, asset recovery, start-ups, we did very well for a little while. 2008 hit, we did not do so well. Not really because of our performance, but because our investors like many other firms have experienced I think it had a little bit of timing. So had to money when we can and left. So we - I moved on, did a little bit of consulting for some insurance agencies on some rollups. And then I --- David Saks is our Chief Legal Officer and I worked together at AIG. David was the, I think, Deputy General Counsel for M&A at AIG for many years and introduced to Barry, who's just been CEO and I joined in AmTrust in early 2011. I ran Strategy, M&A, Corporate Development for the last seven years before taking the role in June.

Meyer Shields

Okay, thanks very much. Again, if there are questions from the floor just let me know. I have two opposite questions. One, obviously your background is in strategy and M&A piece in AmTrust. What sort of - maybe in 2018 and forward what should we expect in terms of acquisitions? And then on the other side, Barry has talked about, considering the sale of 51% of the fee-based businesses, what's the status of that particular initiative?

Adam Karkowsky

Okay, so in terms of how we think about M&A going forward. I think M&A has been a core driving principle for us for a long time. It's helped us build the company. I think it gave us the breadth and a product of breadth and of talent, that we use today to transact what's - or continuing to grow beyond $8 billion premiums so I think it's been very good for the company. At the same time I think part of where we struggle at the end of last year was in and where some of that material weakness arise then, was our ability to integrate certainly on a finance side. So I think right now our focus is on, as we said earlier remediating material weakness. We've taken a lot of the people that would be focused on finance side of an acquisition and focused them on getting filings on time, getting material weakness remediated and really looking focusing inward strategically to help gain extract the value that we know is there, at our own company.

I think going forward, we're going to once we're fully stabilized, we're going to continue to look at M&A opportunistically. I wouldn't expect us to do M&A at the pace we've have done historically. I don't think this is assuming that we're going to just flip the switch and suddenly go back where we were. But I do think just like any other company of our size where we need to be conscious of the fact that there are other companies out there that provide things that we don't have for any or that give us an opportunity to grow or that provides that an expertise that we can use. And so when there is opportunity in the market and we think that they're compelling. Selectively we will go in and do more M&A, but I think that's not next 12 months' time horizon and that's when we feel really good about where we are internally. And we feel better every day about where we are internally, but I don't expect to turn that faucet back on in a meaningful way in the near term.

As far as the fee business, I think that I talked about potentially selling 51% of the fee business. I think it's important to understand what our fee business is first and it has a couple of elements to it. One element is, we have a series of MGAs that produce business for us and for other carriers and other segment in that business that we have warranty third-party administration companies and other TPAs. Advanced - are the warranty claims or warranty administration or some other types of third-party administrators in the non-profit space and some other companies of that nature. And then the third part of the segment is, we have some related party fee business. For example we've managed assets for Maiden and National General and we get paid for service in the IT - some of the IT need at National General.

So when we talk about monetizing our fee business, we're not talking about that third category. We're talking about really the MGA and TPA businesses that we have. And those are very significant businesses for us. I think at the end of the second quarter I think we reported on a consolidated basis about $650 million or so millions of gross revenues related to the fee business, but that's on a consolidated basis. And you unconsolidated company like this, the fee business and - standalone basis revenues will actually be considerably high. I think we've used $1 billion number sort of low end revenue number for this business. But if you think about the fact that, if we take it for example one of our MGA, the commission when we consolidated that MGA back on, into our group consolidation we eliminate the revenue at the MGA and the expense at AmTrust. So I think reflecting that $650 million, $660 million run rate one that we recorded at the end of the quarter. So we have a fairly big business that runs at nice margin. I think you can look at some of the comps in the market and as you can know the value of the business like that should be and that's how I think we've talked about, we think our few business is, where it's over $2 million. I think if you just do the math, on over $1 billion of revenue, it's not too high and reasonable margin. It's not too hard to get that valuation even at a discount. So we feel very good about what we have. I think it's incumbent on us to extract the value for our shareholders and there are few ways to do that. Barry's touched on one, which is to potentially sell our 51% stake. The reason we would 51% and not all of it is because we value the business, it produces a decent amount of insurance premium for us and want to standout. Selling 51% re-allow us to deconsolidate, so you get the benefit of all this revenue outside of AmTrust.

At the same time, we've built this business almost entirely with few acquisitions in 2010 and we've done it using our own growth capital. We've never really borrowed directly through M&A in the fee space, but on a deconsolidated private business could borrow, could grow considerably and buy additional insurances businesses which in turn as its largest partner should generate additional growth on the insurance side for us, as premiums added on the few side. And we think that separating this business and what would be left with on 49% side would be worth potentially a lot more than the entire thing value of it today down the road. That will take time, but we can consider that opportunity.

That being said, we don't have to do it. It's an option. It maybe the right option, it may not be. And we consider that on a regular basis. Alternatively, we just do a much better job of telling the same story I just told with clear disclosure and clear financial statement and will help you guys understand the value that's trapped right now in the way we disclose, but that's clear there from our perspective. So I think we're still open to it. I will say since Barry made that call we've gotten approach after approach. So there's definitely hunger for the business. I don't think a lot of businesses of this size come to the private equity market for the first time, at this size. So there's a lot of appetite for the business. And we continue to explore option.

Unidentified Analyst

With respect to the relationship with the [technical difficulty] related part of transactions that really contribute that something that [technical difficulty] currently structured, is there any additives or changes there could prove visibility or transparency or [technical difficulty].

Adam Karkowsky

I think so and we're looking at it. And I think, just if you think about the relationship today, the primarily driven by 40% quote share on a lot of our business. I don't know [indiscernible] what we need to do is help the market digest what is in the closure and we haven't really done a great on that, but we're working hard at that. I think if you, we don't really see Maiden as a counterparty risk because we're fully collateralized. We're actually in over collateralized position on any reinsurance recoverable from Maiden. So we don't have exposure from a credit perspective and there aren't really carrier with a significant amount of capital, so we feel very good anyway, but we don't feel we have much exposure and it's actually been a really great source of less balance sheet capital, that allowed us to grow I think in a very quick way relatively cheap cost.

That being said, as time goes on I think inevitably the business plans will diverse to a degree and we'll continue to amass capital at some point. It will be more cost efficient for us to potentially change the economics of the transaction and maybe for them as well at some point. I won't speak for them, but there could come a time where we'll either retain more business or change the makeup of the quota share. It's the agreement that's in place until 2019, so we look at that in a regular basis, we consider our options, we talk to Maiden regularly, they're beyond being related party one of our core partners. And Maiden's been with us since they went - since their formation. They've been a very key partner and very instrumental in our growth and we feel very good about the partnership, but there is no question that both sides have to look at that every day and think about what they should do better, but to the extent that it continues in any form or fashion that I expect it will. And we need to do a better job disclosing around it and getting transparency to the market. Exactly what benefit we'll get in and what we're giving up. So we're working on that.

Meyer Shields

I have one last question but I want to see if there is anything from the floor. You have talked a little bit about increased disclosure and, to be fair, there have been I would say a tremendous improvement in what we've seen in the supplements you mentioned, in the disclosures and the 10-Qs so far this year. What other changes should we expect over the next 12 to 18 months?

Adam Karkowsky

I think the big ones are we would view as much as we can around our reserving positions, so that we can give clear by line of business and some other easily digestible sort of cross sessions of our business for the market to digest. I think the biggest one that we talked about already is demonstrating the standalone impact of the fee business in our financial statements and therefore extracting some of the standalone value of that. I think you'll see disclosure in general by line of business increase by segment increase and I think we try to just make things planer and easier to digest and we're great new team of people are working with our existing team, that have a lot of experience doing this and I think you'll Meyer it's actually something you've been pushing since before [indiscernible] job. You and I had conversations about this even in my prior role. It's our purview. [Indiscernible] right. We need to do a better job of disclosing in a clearer and transparent manner. We're committed to it. I think to your point. We've made incremental improvements in the job for few weeks when we did it and working very closely with Zach and Rob and [indiscernible] to get advanced quarter-by-quarter.

I think you may not notice it, it's almost like looking at your kid every day you'll notice until he tells you he was in summer camp. I think quarter-over-quarter you'll see significant incremental improvements each quarter and eventually you'll look back and say, you guys really got a lot done in a relatively reasonable period of time. That being said, Meyer. And I started getting along with it, [indiscernible] low hanging fruit for and the biggest catalyst frankly for our stock is remediating material weakness and getting to a clean audit opinion as quickly as we can, in a meaningful way so that we don't have any back flowing. And I think we're on our way to doing that. The same people who need to help me disclosure and fix some of the problem that we had, the same helping me, fix their remediate material weakness and get through that. So we're asking for a little bit of patience. We're now doing that something we can do better and we want to do better and we're committed to doing better. At the same time we're asking for your patience as we get it to you, but it's coming and it will come incrementally as we can make it happen.

Meyer Shields

[Indiscernible].

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.