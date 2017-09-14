Snap-on (SNA) Presents at RBC Capital Markets 2017 Industrials Conference (Transcript)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Aldo Pagliari - CFO

Unidentified Company Representative

I’d like to get started with the next presentation a couple of minutes late. I think we’re getting pretty darn close to back on track here. First, of all, I see there’s a nice turnout here. Just to make sure everyone’s clear, this is Snap-on, not Snapchat. I had a couple of people asking about that. And I did a couple of comparisons too in terms of Snap-on versus Snapchat, that most importantly, your operating margins last year were 24%. They’re not profitable. So, I think you’re doing okay.

Aldo Pagliari

Well, hopefully, we can maintain the difference. At least, I hope.

Unidentified Company Representative

And your sales are only six times higher. But anyway, in case everyone not -- everybody are in the right room or not, but we’re delighted to have Snap-on here at the conference today. Representing the company is CFO Aldo Pagliari. He’s been at Snap-on for 13 years as CFO. Prior to that joining Snap-on, Aldo was with United Technologies.

Aldo Pagliari

That’s correct.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

So, thank you very much for being here today. Aldo, we’re starting off all of these presentations with an update as to any impact from the hurricanes that you can share with us and starting with your team?

Aldo Pagliari

Well, certainly, the hurricane is going to have an impact on Q3 and creates, if you pardon the expression a headwinds of sorts. If you look at the territory affected by Hurricane Harvey, I know in our own case we have 79 franchisees in that territory that would represent about 3.5% of the franchisee population. And the good news is all of their vans, trucks are unaffected but of course the customers they serve, the garages are on varying degrees going to be impacted. So, the Harvey will probably have a bigger impact. Certainly, one, it occurred earlier in the quarter, so it has more time to have a negative effect.

And with respect to Florida, Florida is certainly you’re still in a position of still assessing what is going on, because so many people evacuated in Florida. Just making contact with the 178 or so franchisees that we have outside the Panhandle, we’re still in the early days of discovering what that would be. My own view is if you compare it to something like Katarina where for a while there was some question, will everybody return and restore their business. I have heard no one, no out of doubt when it comes to places like Huston and Corpus Christy and Miami and Jacksonville and Tampa and places like that; I see no reason to believe that it will not come back bigger and stronger.

I look through Hurricane Andrew into 1992, and I observed firsthand what it’s like to go from August through November with no electrical power that would impact you, if you’re in that particular area. But if you go to Miami today, you would not have seen any of the trappings of Andrew certainly rebuilt and comes back bigger and stronger than ever. I think on a macro basis, you’ll see that in the overall economy. And I think you see a short-term impact and then you get benefits down the road. Exactly how fast the insurance checks flow and things of that nature, who’s to say, probably quickly ironically in the case of Florida because it’s a clearly a hurricane event, Harvey more complicated because you have combination of flood and hurricane events. So, that’s just my take on those two storms.

Unidentified Analyst

That’s really helpful. And then, let’s transition talking about auto and the legacy auto repair business. Give us an update on what you’re seeing in terms of major trends and themes?

Aldo Pagliari

I was not able to catch the guest speaker today. I heard it was quite provocative. So, you guys can fill me in later.

Unidentified Analyst

That’s the elephant in the room, but…

Aldo Pagliari

Over time, wherever there has been a change, regardless of the type of change, usually results in a net positive to the auto repair business and certainly to the Snap-on business. We find that our tools are largely guaranteed for life. So, while there is variations of that, power tools for example have a more limited lifetime warranty as those diagnostics, but you find that most of our business is always incremental new sales; it’s not new placement products.

So, even through the era of the 90s when you had two phenomenon. One is, you had the introduction to Prius as a hybrid that was something new, and also you have the codification of cars. We went from a few hundred lines of computer codes and now there is more lines of code than on most of the aviation aircraft that are in service. To all of that time, the need for hand tools has continued to grow. Hand tools has continued to keep pace. And while you get an ebb and flow and variations quarter-to-quarter, we’ve never found there to be a replacement of that with other product lines. So, enter the world of electric vehicles and concepts of autonomous vehicles and things of that nature, I’m going to take the easier one first.

The more assisted driving becomes like autonomous vehicles or simply lane departure warning system, collision avoidance systems, parking assistance, the degree of calibration need for preventive maintenance is greatly enhanced because the car has to be calibrated onto itself in a way that it never had to before. And I’m not talking about always catastrophic damage. If you simply scrape the curve though with a $1,000 rim is not a pleasant experience. So, make sure the car is aligned properly, you need to give more preventive maintenance and make sure it’s measured to itself. The degree of sensors and systems that have to be monitored, not just the old days as the timing belt and the fuel injection working properly. Now, it’s a host of systems that have to be monitored in a computerized fashion.

So with the with the advent of autonomy, it becomes increased responsibility. I have no idea who’s going to be liable for that car, whether it’s the owner, the OEM or the insurance company, but someone is going to have a responsibility to make sure it’s maintained. So, I envision a world similar to what you see in a jet aircraft where people are going down the tickler list before the plane is going to move and say was this done, was this done, was this done. So, I actually believe for the aftermarket and for the repair industry, these create opportunities, not headwinds but opportunities.

And when it gets into the more provocative world of will there be a shrinkage in the installed base because of the adventure of ridesharing. I mean, the concept of ridesharing was invented with the taxi; that doesn’t seem to have changed the demand for vehicles accepting in highly populated areas where owning a car can be a nuisance rather than a benefit. But if you are dealing with Texas and the Midwest and other locations, it seems to be an expanding population of cars. Whether they make 18 million in vehicles in a great year or this year, if you took just before the end of August including the impact of Harvey on new car sales, I believe coming out of August you had a build rate of 16 million vehicles. Let’s take the worst number, 16. They are going to scrap 11 million to 11.5 million vehicles. Let’s add 500,000 because of Harvey, let’s make is 12 million. My math says, 16 million minus 12 million gives you 4 million net increase in the fleet, plus 300 million vehicles on the road that just got a year older. And with each generation of cars, every new vintage, you have increasing complexity, meaning you need a wider array of tools to service those vehicles. So, long story short, all the history that I can think of report -- shows that the need for tools expands, doesn’t diminish. At least that’s how we see it.

Unidentified Analyst

And then, just continuing on that theme, you touched on the idea that you’ve got products that are guaranteed for life. But your sales are driven more by new sales as opposed to replacement. So, how do you orchestrate that in terms of longer term on being able to incremental new sales?

Aldo Pagliari

The power from Snap-on and the ability to succeed is derived from actually the need to go to the workplace, observe the work, see what has to be performed and coming back and translating that into a new product and new service or new tactical information. It’s been like that since 1920. It takes a lot of SG&A and shoe leather to do it. We go every place, every week when you are looking at the tools business. And if you are getting into the aviation business or the oil and gas business, you got to go where the work is done. It’s not a matter of selling out of the catalogue; there are some people that do that but that’s a different business model. Ours is getting up close and personal for the customer and as a result of that being able to bring a very varied product line, a complex array of SKUs, more than 80,000. And we get rewarded for this ability to bring this difference to the marketplace. Now, it’s more costly to do that but we get a return on that investment and customers recognize us for it.

There is some products that we make as little as one per year. And I can tell you that the plant manager in Elkmont Alabama is not thrilled when that order comes in but his job is to figure out how to make one 13-inch diameter socket, which is used in bridge construction and mining, in a cost effective manner. And because we can do that, not everybody else can make a 13-inch diameter socket, but many people can make 0.5-inch or 1-inch sockets. But because Snap-on can do the extreme cases, people are more actively aligned to keep Snap-on on their shortlist, because in critical times, the critical arrays of problems, Snap-on helps me come up with a solution. That’s kind of been our approach to time.

So, going to the workplace, observing what has to be done, bringing it back to the engineering workforces and making hundreds of different products each and every year and by the way, we get into the Tools Group side of the business, which is kind of the legacy heritage business, the franchisees running around, they have to see somebody every week. Well, if you see somebody every week, the first expression that’s top of mind is, hey, what’s new Snappy. You need something to be an icebreaker. Whether you sell it or not is not as relevant as just being able to strike at the conversation and turning that interaction with the customer into an opportunity; Mr. customer, what is it that you need, how can I help you. And by the way, oh, you’re experiencing that problem, I was just up the road, and this is how they’re solving it, or I have a solution, or I can get one made for you.

Unidentified Analyst

So, maybe you’ve already answered this, but let’s just juxtapose the e-commerce Amazon threat where some of these tools can actually be a click away versus done on the legacy Snap-on up close and personal and how do you address that. Do you consider it a threat?

Aldo Pagliari

We do not. And let me say why that is, so it doesn’t sound like hubris, is we’ve been dealing price point variation for the ages. If you look at the price, once upon a time, Sears was a powerful company with the powerful product called Craftsman, very popular and mainstream repair in Americana, but not the tool, the professional. If you look at price points of a Craftsman product, you can get a set of wrenches that might be one-tenth the price point of the Snap-on set of wrenches. So, you always have this wide discrepancy in pricing. So, that means you have to reach out to the individual who’s using the tool that Snap-on is trying to sell and point out the feature and benefits set. I’m not saying it’s a walk in a park. It takes shoe leather and energy to be able to do that.

So, the ability to be able to sell against lower price points has always been there. Now, you can add the internet brings a different dimension to it, yes it does. But I’d argue that before Amazon and internet came into being, Snap-on agreed with the concept of can I make work easier for the consumer. Instead of working on your feet all day along and then going shopping for a tool or bring your broken tool back to where you brought, a big box and replacing it, Geez, can I do that for you? I’ll do that on site. And by the way, I got to take you power tool in for repair. I’ll give you a loaner while you’re waiting, so you’re not without a tool for any point in time. Snap-on has been able to do that. So, some of the trappings of online service you can argue is there without the technician having to go home at night and click and look through a variety of different pages.

Then, one thing that Amazon cannot do online, not just Amazon as easily, is many of our customers don’t have credit cards. So, how do you shop on the internet if you don’t have credit card? Snap-on and the franchisee in combination can deliver up close and personal credit since the 1930s; they’ve done this. If you look at pictures of the trucks, it says earn now, pay later. So, because of that decades of relationships you build up databases that are augmented by traditional scoring models in places like TransUnion and Equifax and things like that. But, we have a different view because we’re actually in the workplace.

If you think about the world that might have had community banks once upon a time, where they knew the borrower, they knew what the intent of the loan would be and how the money was going to be deployed. The franchisee knows that. So, he is in a position to make some judgments that from afar a company dealing strictly through an online window may not be able to do it. So, we think there is certain inherent strength in that.

If you look back over time, again, we cater to professional mechanics. We have no desire to pursue the hobbyists or the do it yourselfers or the consumers; that’s a choice. There is much higher volumes that are available in that other segment, but that’s not what we do well for a living. We sell professional tools, professional mechanics that can appreciate the nuances that make the difference in a prepare being done properly, timely and without recurring call backs. So, therefore that’s what we cater to, and over the time that we’ve measured it, in the United States as an example, this phenomenon only exists in certain countries of the world, U.S. being one. 80% of professional mechanics prefer to buy from mobile van distribution, sounds prehistoric like the milkman delivering milk, doesn’t exist anymore. But to this day, 80% of the sales to professionals are done through mobile vans. Snap-on has 3,500 of them and we have two other competitors that have about 1,800 and 1,400 respectively and then there is a smaller company at about 450 to 500. That number’s been pretty steady. So, we think that there is room for everyone but the customer buying on the Amazon is probably not our customer. There is always exception. So, again, I don’t want to say hubris. There is a role for Amazon, but that’s not a Snap-on customer.

Unidentified Analyst

What about, you mentioned the more traditional competitors, and since you are not naming them, I’ll name one, Matco that cover the Fortive. What’s the value of proposition or difference among those competitors versus Snap-on?

Aldo Pagliari

Well, if you look at, the Fortive is a great company as is Stanley; they are really formidable competitors and they do great things. There is no doubt about that. I have no complaints about the competition. They’re strong and always try to get stronger. But, no company is so focused on tools in as broadened array as Snap-on. And if you look within the Fortive portfolio, there is a lot of other things that they do. Snap-on is 70% oriented on its vehicle repair and the other 30% is repair and maintenance of aircraft, oil and gas, and things of that nature. So, I think we’re pure in terms of serving companies from maintenance perspective than anything else.

Certainly I know of energy around expanding the number of franchisees that they use. So for example, I think in the case of Matco who you cited, they’ve gone from 1,400 to 1,800. I can’t disagree with that because we have 30,000 -- 3,500 vans in the United States and we think that’s the right number to cover the United States. So, if somebody else comes up with the conclusion is that how many vans do you need, that’s what our recipe is. Our same-store sales are pretty consistent. If you look at the U.S., we’re not adding many routes. If you look back over the last five years, Snap-on in the United States has grown 7.2%, 20 basis points of that more or less is the addition of new routes, so 700 basis points of the growth is really same-store sales, which means if you are Snap-on franchise, on average again, there is always exceptions when you averages. That means your average sales have been up over the last five years, 7%. And if you look at the mobile van as a kind of moving retail store, I can’t think of any other retail industry we have that type of consistent growth rate. So, competition does what they need to do. We look at our business and do what we think is appropriate.

Unidentified Analyst

So, you touched a couple of different times on the non-auto opportunities and segment oil and gas and aerospace. So, take us through those two end markets. What’s the opportunity? Will that mix change, will they become a bigger piece potentially and what might be driving that?

Aldo Pagliari

We think they should. If you look at the long-term growth rates, we frustrate a lot of the people in the room because we don’t provide quarter-to-quarter or short-term guidance, but we say over time in an environment such as you’re today, which is benign inflation. Tools Group should grow about 4%; Repair Systems & Information space which caters to garages, not mechanics. are about 5%. And the Commercial & Industrial Group should be 6%. So, you might say, not a lot of variation.

But, why is the Commercial & Industrial Group the highest opportunity. One, it has a lot of markets where we approach them, not as surgically as we have done in the tool business. Since 1920, we’ve been observing work in a garage and how does it perform and how does a mechanic do what he does. We have been less analytical, even though we’ve been in the military and aviation, you can argue, since the 60s. We haven’t been as fine tuned until more recently in terms of how you approach aviation and oil and gas. And therefore, we don’t know what our shares are in those markets. And it’s hard to define share because it depends on what you define yourself as offering. So, for example, in a garage, Snap-on doesn’t make carwash equipment yet most dealership sees these have car washes. So, do I conveniently eliminate that from my market share system.

But in the van segment, one can triangulate share because of van count. But whatever it is in the commercial industrial space, it could be 10%, 15% at best. And if you look at the aviation, and the oil and gas vertical markets, while we might not be experts per se in those segments, we think those are each independently 10 billion plus addressable market segments. So, off by a factor of 50%, huge opportunity considering where Snap-on is at today.

Now, you don’t take the competition lightly but this is the very fragmented market where there are thousands of competitors. It is not Coke versus Pepsi and Oracle versus SAP, it is ability to go up and down the street and earn the business, but we believe there is no structural barriers that would allow Snap-on other than the pacing element being observed the work and figure out ways to do it better and then have a compelling offering for the customer.

Unidentified Analyst

Tell me what’s unique about servicing the aircraft industry. And we’re talking about tools and I just -- I’ve been at a number of large aircraft engine maintenance and all the manufacturing sites, GE, Rolls, United Technologies. And those are high precision tools. And including it’s regulated by the FDA where you actually have to have torque ranches that will read and record the exact number of pounds on each bolt. So, are there barriers to entry for you on there, or you’ve already made it through those and what are the opportunities?

Aldo Pagliari

No, the barriers to entry would be to keep adding on to your product line all these additional niche products that are required. But one thing to be mentioned is that the read for precision, the fundamental one that makes it much different than the auto industry is the organization of tools and what we call tool control. As you can get find, the $500,000 for leaving a rag in a jet engine. And we can envision the catastrophic damage but it seems obvious do not close in the sale of the engine before you remove the screwdriver but things like this could happen. So, therefore we have a product that we literally check out the product we have array of cameras, because we use three dimensional imaging in our alignment machines. We’ve been able to translate that into the top of a tool storage cabinet. So, as you slide each door open, it takes a picture of what goes in and out and it can remember and log in, who took it out, what are they working and therefore increases the odds that the tool gets put back in before the plane is dispatched.

We’re rewarded well for that nuance. And then, if you can integrate it with their grip control and there are other inventory of tools as the companies also look for future such as that. And, as you mentioned unique torque requirements. So while Snap-on has made its living in automotive torque, recently we acquired a company, as an example in Q2, which makes a pneumatic torque. Norbar, which is UK based but has a footprints here in the United States as well as the continent of Europe and in the Pacific. These add on to our line. So, when you look at the opportunity for expansion, it’s a combination of engineering your own tools which takes a little bit of time and energy or acquiring some of the smaller players that could already have a reputation with avionics or in the aircraft industry and therefore you hopefully have a sticking relationship that bring customers to you.

Unidentified Analyst

We still have a few minutes here. I would love to touch what the opportunities are on the oil and gas side.

Aldo Pagliari

Oil and gas, similar to aviation, we’ve been less than that. We thought we’d be above the decline. We got surprised of the downside in 2015 and 2016 where even mighty Snap-on was affected with declining sales in oil and gas, we thought because our share was so low. And we are more maintenance centric, not big project centric. And therefore there is still plenty of oil and gas online when new projects were not being started that we’d be able to maintain our growth, and we did not. So, there is more to be learned and understood in the industry. But in Q2 of this year, we started to see a nice recovery across natural resources, which includes oil and gas. And we think there is a lot of upside opportunity in that arena. And again, we’re not major project centric; we are more into the maintenance aspect of things. And as -- whether it would be fracking or more traditional oil and gas efforts, I think you will see opportunities for the upside. And I think the addressable market is north of $10 billion.

Unidentified Analyst

Are there unique tool sets to oil and gas?

Aldo Pagliari

Sure. There is difference. For example, you need thousands of foot pounds of torque if you are dealing -- and the pressures s when you deal with fracking and how the gases are extracted, create the need for this type of heavy footprint, so to speak, whereas in the automotive industry, you are dealing with 20 to a few 100 pounds of torque; so it’s a huge difference in how you approach sizing those products .

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. How about switch to China opportunities in terms of the automotive fleet in China today. Are you watching where that sweet spot is for Snap-on in terms of the age of the fleet and the number of cars? We’re seeing this and in covering and JCI and the battery business that has been a big opportunity for them, how do view that opportunity.

Aldo Pagliari

The thing that’s interesting about emerging markets in general, China being one of them, is the whole world fixates on how do I sell new cars in China, it’s been a biggest market in the world for several years now. Not much discussion around how do I service the aftermarket. And some of the reasons for that is that China like in many things dealings built a very significant infrastructure among it’s dealerships and what they call 4 S shops, which is kind of total repair, which tend to be brand centric, not multi badge. And if you look at the installed base, when they built it, there is enough data on paper at least to service the install base of cars. The average age of cars in China now is somewhere around north of between 4.5 and 4.8 I believe as compared to here what’s 11.6 years old. So, you’re just getting to the customer when a lot of cars are clearly exiting more. Do you think the average warranty in China is about three years? So, you are just getting to the focal point of where cars are coming off of warranty and entering the aftermarket arena. As they do, at some point in time we are going to see more than exponential growth in the opportunities in the aftermarket as compared to now, where they’ve been handled largely by the OEM dealerships, mostly in the first tier and second tier cities, but as you further appeal, there is going to be more variation on how the repairs are performed.

If you go throughout China today or any other emerging markets, you’ll see anything ranging from people working on a tire in a room with crowbar and a hammer to the state-of-the-art, you will not be able to see the difference between the downtown Shanghai car tire dealer, as you would here in the U.S. So, you’re seeing the whole gamut of opportunities there. But the repair wave is yet to manifest itself. So, what you do in that case, how they evolve? Unfortunately, they won’t use a van system. China, just like Italy, Germany, And Brazil and Mexico, the mechanics do not own their own tools. So, it will not be a model like the United States. There the employer provides the tools for them. So, what do you do in that case, you have to install fixed fortifications. What do I mean by that? You need people and product in place. So, you need more people than you have today or need more outlets, more dealers, more distributorships and more products that are focused on Asian needs. So, we have five factories in China for our Greenfield startups, one was an acquisition. And again that’s probably just the tip of the iceberg. But the reason those factors exist is the cater to the Asia requirements, not so much the export requirements of the world.

Unidentified Analyst

We just have under two minutes left. I’d love to have you touch on the financial services side of Snap-on, how you manage that side of business, what the opportunity is and why it makes sense for you to be in that part of the business?

Aldo Pagliari

It’s a pretty unique mile and hard to cover in minutes. But, again, Snap-on has had some variation of lending since the 30s. probably have the trappings of a more formal credit company since the 70s and 80s. it was all in-house until the 90s and the Snap-on at that time was doing some acquisitions internationally, so to raise cash; this was before my time. I think they sold off their interest into a joint venture with a company that eventually got acquired by CIT so CIT was joint venture partner from about 2000 to 2009. In 2009, you remember is the hyper financial crisis. Snap-on exercises right when it became available to buy out CIT and we did so in July of 2009. And with that admit that $875 million worth of finance receivables that you see on the books of CIT are gradually going to move over on to the books of Snap-on and they do. And then so, if you look at our portfolio today, not only do they have the $875 million plus the $150 million at the time that was international, today, you put them all together, we have about $1.8 billion worth of receivables. Reason for that is before the world of conventional credit measurements were available, you have this up close and personal exchange of information with the franchisee calling all these shops face-to-face. It allows Snap-on for several decades now to build data as to how important is the observing all is the shop busy; two what is the pure group recommendation of individuals who’s moving to trade for example, might not have any credit background whatsoever, might be no FICO score available. How do we gauge whether they are credit worthy or not, this comes from word of mouth and observation and over time you build up some repertoire of knowledge and enables you to do things that conventional lending might not allow you to do.

Unidentified Analyst

Perfect. Aldo, we’re out of time, I appreciate you’re being here today. Thank you.

Aldo Pagliari

Thank you.

