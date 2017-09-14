KapStone Paper and Packaging (KS) Presents at RBC 2017 Global Industrials Conference (Transcript)

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation (NYSE:KS)

RBC 2017 Global Industrials Conference Call

September 13, 2017 6:20 PM ET

Executives

Andrea Tarbox - EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Randy Nebel - EVP of Integrated Packaging

Analysts

Paul Quinn - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Paul Quinn

My name is Paul Quinn, RBC's Forest Products Analyst on the equity side. I've got with me Andrea Tarbox, who is the CFO of KapStone Paper and Packaging; and Randy Nebel who's going to describe his title.

Randy Nebel

You can.

Andrea Tarbox

He is EVP of Integrated Packaging.

Paul Quinn

Sorry.

Andrea Tarbox

So he runs our mills in our [box plants].

Paul Quinn

So I guess what everybody's asking right now or maybe we get the hurricane question of the way. Hurricanes recent the affected your operations at all, I'm just thinking about Charleston, a little bit of water maybe, Charleston the biggest challenge there was just getting people into and out around through it. We had a couple box plants in Florida that have come back our Atlanta box plants last day, but nothing significant.

Randy Nebel

I think you've heard in the industry from your competitors or your suppliers that have been affected by it, but you think you're going to be a hick-up going for the next six months.

Paul Quinn

Not that I've heard. I probably one here this quickly.

Randy Nebel

Okay.

Paul Quinn

So stay tuned you know now and I guess the biggest news you know besides or against have been Georgia Pacific's recent price hike announcement on the containerboard side. Where do you guys sit on that? Have you announced that price increase and how are you currently seeing the market condition?

Andrea Tarbox

We filed an 8-K today. We did announce a $50 price per ton price increase - effective October 9.

Paul Quinn

October 9. Okay…

Andrea Tarbox

69 medium.

Paul Quinn

69 medium, you followed basically very similar to….

Andrea Tarbox

What we can do the conclusion that that's what we should.

Paul Quinn

What are the factors that come to mind that allow you to do think about a price increase?

Andrea Tarbox

The market is incredible right now demand is very strong and you see operating extremely high. We're back ordered and we have some rise in cost, but the primary thing is now the supply demand and demand is extremely strong right now and supply is extremely tight.

Randy Nebel

And I think for KapStone if you look demand is expanding extremely tight for all of our products. Basically, I think Andrea can say this is the first year in our history that every product we make, we've had price increases on and for us I would say Kraft paper all of a sudden was getting above containerboard that we start swinging back more to Kraft paper and our customers don't want that they want to keep it in containerboard. So it's good it's demand for all the products we make.

Andrea Tarbox

Right, so I mean if you look back at our last couple of years. In 2015 and 2016 we lost a tremendous amount of our revenue and EBITDA in declining prices and climbing product mix and that's all turning around very nicely now, but we lost a lot of ground.

Randy Nebel

I think the other thing that drove this is conventional wisdom as you don't have full increases in containerboard.

Paul Quinn

Great.

Randy Nebel

But if you look at the planning cycle for our customers a fall increase through the box system rolls through about the first of January. So this in fact really matches their planning cycle and we think that's one reason we decided to go ahead and do what if we did it the December 1, everybody's plans would be in place and then they'd be having to try to scramble to figure it out. We think it's the right time and we certainly have that math.

Paul Quinn

Yes, it's interesting because I was talking to a couple of your competitors Rick, but a week before GP analysis the price increase and I said so you know the rumors of a fall are off and they were going both of them said. Yes, but we're still thinking about this spring and so that was the sort of the collective in talking to a lot of investors was a collective sort of wisdom that would happen in the spring and then GP becomes I know the whole industry is probably going to get onside and it actually makes sense from a timing perspective. Maybe you can just dive into the demand why the demand is so strong right now obviously everybody talks about e-commerce visit but every time I talk to you guys or some of your competitors it's not just e-commerce so maybe you can spend some time?

Andrea Tarbox

Our customers are doing well, sort of across the board, but when you look at where you know we've got a big concentration of Pacific Northwest and agriculture in the Pacific Northwest is doing very well cherries, apples with the potatoes doing well.

Paul Quinn

Potatoes are doing very well.

Andrea Tarbox

Yes, so you've got that and then not directly impacting as much. But for the industry is, you have California and the agricultural down there coming back from the drought. Certainly have the e-commerce, which is growing. And then it seems to be across the Board. So it's in our other customers as well who they are ordering more.

Paul Quinn

Export markets for you guys?

Andrea Tarbox

For export containerboard?

Paul Quinn

Containerboard.

Randy Nebel

They are very strong. Price is going up virtually every month. Last year when we're here it was really poor on rent. This year it's basically parity with domestic prices on a net basis. And I think on the containerboard, if you look at - well couple things, one if you look at the FBA Western Region, I think they're saying the growth rate is around 10%.

So that's Ag, but there is a lot of other stuff. And we have to shift our containerboard west right now because we can't keep up with one mill out there. And then you just look at e-commerce and we talked with some other investors earlier this morning and e-commerce when it comes, it comes in pretty big lumps. I mean it's not uncommon to get one order or a new contract that's a 100 million square feet, which there is a lot of box plants that's at least to shift. And you get two or three of those and it really changes the outlook pretty quickly and that's happening.

Paul Quinn

Any question from the floor here?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

If you normalized or - I mean presumably this is kind of an above average for Ag. So if you normalized for Ag, and submitted [indiscernible] averages, you still have enough in this incremental pricing increase?

Randy Nebel

I think we do. And I don't know what normalized Ag is. So I will say in California, it's probably - this year is a little above normal. I'm probably more attuned to the North Western market and I'll take apples for instance.

Five years ago, apple growers planted about 1,000 trees per acre. They're now planting 6,000 trees per acre. Their limit is not on how many apples they can grow. It's how fast they can harvest them and can they give harvester in time. So their expectation is they give us their projections on boxes and we don't believe it.

Potatoes, mainly going to Asia, as French fries, but we're tearing out, I mean people that own some hardwood plantations in the Northwest are tearing those out and planning potatoes to keep up with the demand. So the Ag demand and the fresh produce demand in general is growing pretty quickly, and I think if you look at and I'm not getting above my pay grade.

But if you look at packaged foods versus fresh foods, I think the fresh foods is growing and package is dropping and if you're tied in with fresh foods, it's a good market. So I think we've got a few years a very solid growth between e-commerce and Ag ahead of us.

Paul Quinn

Anything else?

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Andrea Tarbox

Well, on the containerboard increase $50 a ton to us now. Now assuming - you have to assume there is going to be a price increase right. Okay, so sort of on our relative basis historically - it's probably between $90 million and $100 million a year impact.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Andrea Tarbox

Right, so the Kraft Paper increase - it's on 350,000 tons above and $50 of tons sold, $17 million, $18 million.

Paul Quinn

And then the cost headwinds, in order to offset that would you kind of seeing that?

Randy Nebel

Well, we certainly have some. I mean OCC has been a cost headwind that's dropped here lately. But I think expectations are. It will come back just as quickly as it dropped. The big costs are people. In total cost, we argue about how much is going up every year, but it's 3.5% to 7% a year. Increased cost totally loaded for people. Gas has been moving around. Chemicals certainly have been demanding. Caustic is going up. It hasn't hit us very hard yet, but if it continues next year or the year after, it'll be a big thing. Clothing for the machines anything to do with. Petrochemical seem to - they go down for a bit and then they come right back up.

So we have ongoing costs pressures, and then any maintenance help that we need as far as the labor that comes with that and materials come up. I mean this last increases supply demand, it's not cost based, but there are still ongoing cost pressures.

Paul Quinn

You mentioned OCC, and maybe you can describe for the audience what's happening in China and why you expect the pricing to - as it's going down right now, why do you expect it to come back? And then maybe just highlight one of the things that I like about KapStone is your limited leverage to OCC and your flexibility around it, so maybe you could just highlight that?

Randy Nebel

Okay. Well, right now price for OCC domestically is dropping because China put in some new policies and is not giving the licenses out to import OCC for a lot of reasons that I won't go into, but anyway that's backed way off. It's helped us in that we have gotten completely out of the unbleached pulp market. We're back in it now because the prices are so good, because they have a bunch of containerboard machines there that they need to product. They need fiber to go on it. So I assume with the tens of millions of tons of capacity they have in China, they were reversed that course pretty quickly. And as soon as they do, the demand is going to go back up and I think the price will go back to where it was, which is at pretty high levels compared to the past.

KapStone is a virgin-based company. We have 100% recycled mill, which is our smallest mill in South Carolina. The Longview mill normally runs about 30% OCC across the whole gamut of grades and some of those grades are on the paper side are 100% recycled that we make for customers that are willing to pay for it. And longer you can go from, I'll say 35% recycled down to 25% recycled depending on the price and we move that around as whichever is cheaper that's what we put on the machines.

So we feel we're a little more insulated than a lot of our peers to the price of OCC, but we feel pretty strong while the price of OCC will go back up and will go back up pretty quickly in the near future.

Andrea Tarbox

So overall, our furnaces for the total company is about 20% OCC and 80% recycled, so that puts us pretty low.

Paul Quinn

I was talking with some containerboard industry executives, he has been a long time in the industry and he described it as some of the best conditions you've seen if not the best market you see in the last 25 years. What can ruin the party? Is it just the additional capacity and lots of news around that or just rumors around that and talk about that around Q2 that seem to cause a little bit weakness in share prices?

Andrea Tarbox

Well the biggest thing that can ruin the party is demand destruction, right. On the capacity, I mean we're not overly concerned about that because when you look at how the industry has been growing and what the sources of those growth are is pretty strong. So if you assume it's going to be growing for 3% a year and you look at this potential capacity that's coming on, and the capacity that looks like it's coming on is in the hands of disciplined manufacturers.

I don't think we're overly concerned about that. And there are potentially some issues with some of these facilities that people are talking about. They're going to come on, they can convert. They were not built to be containerboard mills. And so with them comes, they're great for white paper mills or whatever, but there are a lot of constraints that make them not ideal.

Randy Nebel

Yes. I think the technical limitations around conversions are first you have to be in the right wood basket. If you're in a hard wood basket, it doesn't fit. Now you can bring chips in, that cost your bunch of money. Second, we do pay attention to freight and you're not going to have some of the white mills that are out there just aren't freight logical to where the box markets are. So you can certainly convert them, but it's going to be whittling away at your return pretty quickly.

And then third there are technical reasons that conversions are pretty difficult. I mean probably the most publicized conversion was Pensacola with IP. And I don't know whether IP thinks that was a good. But it's about cost a lot of money and it took them a long time. And they had to have a lot of carry through to get that done. And then I think it's - you're not only changing the technology, but it's a totally different business than whitepaper now people can be retrained, but it doesn't happen overnight.

So there will be conversions just will they happen really quickly I don't think so and if they're in the hands of one of the big integrated, that makes a lot of sense, if it's somebody who doesn't have a market then you have to go out and figure - they're going to have to figure out where they're going to sell those paper might boxes because I don't know what the how many independents there are, but it's somewhere between 5% and 12%. So that's not a lot of the market.

Andrea Tarbox

And so I think clearly if they do get these mills converted most likely they're going to be high cost mills right, which once again would be an incentive to want to keep prices. So I don't think at the end of the day we're not overly concerned.

Paul Quinn

Okay for me with your current integration rate and target integration level and it is obviously something you guys have been working on what are the plans going forward in the program?

Andrea Tarbox

Okay. So ours is a little difficult to come to an exact number and the reason being is because our mills have so much flexibility. We can produce Kraft paper or we can produce a lot of course, so we have both the numerator and the denominator that can move depending on the profit margin of the products at the time. That being said, I think you know if you look at us at this point we're probably somewhere in the 55% to maybe 60% range of integration.

I think that we would like to eventually you know be more like our peers, get up to about it 80% integration anyway level. But that'll take some time and we started it is a mill company. So we have - you've probably seen that we have passed or not taken advantage of some of the opportunities that been out in the market.

We feel that we are better off at this point investing in our own facilities and particularly on the converting side we can get more integration by improving our own converting facilities with a better return on a capital rather than paying sort of outrageous prices, and actually we're happy to see those prices out there. We just don't want to pay them. But we're happy to see those valuations. So I don't know, I mean that's - we're working on them.

Paul Quinn

Okay, so you're going to continue going forward, you're going to continue work on the integration and more converted plants. What about the expansion on the mill side itself, I mean it seems last time, I toured Longview, you have an opportunity there with excess pulp to be able to do something. Is that in the foreseeable future? There are other mills that you've got additional capital projects there?

Randy Nebel

I think last time I was here, I said we have a curse. We have an incredible potential, but we've got the ability to go up in production in three of our mills pretty cheaply and putting a new machine and exploiting 300,000 tons of pulp we have in Longview right now would not be the cheapest approach and so it's something we'd like to do.

We've got a bunch of engineers that would really like to build a new paper machine, but business says we can go make more money doing some things in Charleston and Roanoke Rapids or even with Longview number 10 to get more tons if we need it. And Andrea, hit on that. Our capital allocation right now is heavily skewed towards our box system because that's where we can make the most money. And that's tough for a mill person to say.

Paul Quinn

Okay, in terms of capital allocation though expansion in the box side, what do we fill in a both current balance sheet and return to share?

Andrea Tarbox

Well, our current balance sheet is a bit high, higher than we'd like and we're a little over four times, but we expect that to be coming down pretty rapidly now with expanding EBITDA. Thanks to all the price increases and some of the improvements that we've been doing and the cash flow now that we're in the second half of the year.

The first year was sort of working capital intensive. The second half tends to be very good with the cash flows are being able to bring down our working capital. So the combination of reducing the debt and the increased EBITDA, if you believe consensus and I don't think - we don't give guidance, but I don't think the consensus out there is crazy. You guys aren't crazy. You guys are pretty astute.

You would say it's coming down closer to three by the end of this year and for next year and with these price increases, if they're affected. We're going to be in a range that we're sort of happy living in, which is 2 to 2.5 times. So that's primarily - now I'm not going to say we're never going to do another acquisition that wouldn't be right. But it has to be - it has to have a really good return in order to beat out the opportunities as we have internally.

Paul Quinn

To shareholders, what's your thought on that dividend versus share buyback?

Randy Nebel

We still tend to prefer dividend and if shareholders' money is that to buy more that's terrific. We like to give them that option and the buybacks. It's still hard to see. I don't know there's two scores on it, but it's hard to see the value always in the buyback. So we would be more focused on dividends.

Paul Quinn

Randy, [indiscernible] that you guys will have one or two or three really good quarters and then some will happen, and it will always be some operational issue, that will be a one-off at one mill, but it just seems to occur. Is that you think you have that somewhat behind you or is that a function of the age of the mills or the acquisition or the startup of your company and just getting the systems in place? Is that learning curve stuff or is that going to repeat going forward?

Randy Nebel

Well I think there are some structural things, which we're fixing. So if you look at the last period of time, we've talked a lot about Charleston. And Charleston number one particular. Well Charleston number one, we feel real good about it. It's actually two of the last three months been our best performing machine, so we've made great progress there. Bill Kessinger and his team have done a great job. We still have a boiler issue at Charleston that will fix in February. It's known, we've been working on it and getting the engineering done. We will get that fixed and that boiler will bring stability to the mill that it hasn't had in a long time.

I mean last year we lost basically a month of unscheduled time on that boiler that runs 33% of the mill. That's a big hit that try to manage through. I think in some other conversations like this, the Longview mill has set annual production records seven years in a row. That's pretty amazing. You don't do that very often. I expect we'll set a production record this year. That doesn't mean we won't have a month. That is bad. And that's the issue I think with paper mills.

And with KapStone, we have two mills that are 70% of the company. If we have a blip in either one of those mills, it shows up in a big hurry. And a blip can be - I talked earlier this morning. In the state of Washington, if we're going to violate an opacity permit on one of our recoveries, in some other states you do that and run through it.

In Washington you shut it down and you take on three paper machines when you do that. And that opacity spikes happen. So those kind of things happen and you go into recovery boiler shutdown and you do all the work and you come up and you have to hydro it, which means you have to fill it up with water and squeeze it to take the operating pressure up 150% of what you have to operate on. If you have a leak, you're backed down and it's two days to fix it.

So I'd like to say that you are never going to see an operational blip, but I don't like to lie, so I can't say that. But you'll see in us because we're a little more - it's just more transparent. We don't have that many other degrees of freedom. But we're steadily getting better. We've talked about. We have a $75 million improvement that we're aiming for and we're on track for that. The long-term trends going to be there, but it's lumpy.

Andrea Tarbox

It's lumpy, but that's a huge opportunity.

Randy Nebel

Huge opportunity, great. We have a lot of potential.

Paul Quinn

Excellent. It sounds very similar to last year.

Paul Quinn

With that, we are out of time. Thanks very much.

Randy Nebel

Thank you.

