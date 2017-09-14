InterXion Holding (INXN) Presents at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference (Transcript)

InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN)

Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference Call

September 7, 2017 07:00 PM ET

Josh Joshi - Chief Financial Officer

Michael Funk - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Michael Funk

Thank you for coming to the 4 O'clock session, the first day of our conference. I'm Michael Funk, the Data Center analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. We are very happy to once again have InterXion here with us today, and their CFO, Mr. Josh Joshi. We're going to go ahead and kick right off into Q&A. I'll leave a few minutes at the end for any kind of questions from the audience.

But Josh, just wanted to just first review some of the recent operating trends after maybe a few quarters there's some questions about health in Europe and some of the bookings. I thought you showed a lot of strength during 2Q. So maybe just kind of walk through some of the drivers of that strength that you were seeing in that region?

Josh Joshi

Yes. And Michael, thank you for having me and InterXion. And 2Q was a very good quarter for InterXion. We were delighted with our performance. And as you say, our bookings are strong. We've had a number of quarters of strong bookings at InterXion. And it was broad-based across a number of different verticals and across different geographies. And InterXion 's focus on developing communities of interest within its data centers, I think, is driving further growth within our data center footprint.

I also think that it's interesting that whilst there's been a lot of change in Europe, and Europe has been through a lot of difficulties, perhaps the economies in Europe are starting to improve, certainly on the mainland. And I think that that's potentially having a benefit as well to the booking situation in Europe right now. But overall, across a number of different verticals, I think we're seeing some positive components.

Michael Funk

And I guess, I'm also partly referencing back to I think it was last year in the third quarter where in your quarterly slide deck you showed a slide or you talked about Europe lagging the U.S. by, say, 18 months with some of the core drivers, whether it was the adoption of cloud computing or IT outsourcing in general. And we're now about 12 months post that and I'm just wondering if you still believe that timeframe is true and if those are the drivers that you're seeing causing the pick-up in European demand?

Josh Joshi

Well, I think we still, for various reasons, Europe has consistently demonstrated that it's - whether it's cloud adoption or technology adoption has tended to be something like 12 to 24 months behind the U.S. And I don't think that that's changed. And we are starting to see enterprise adoption of the cloud; we're seeing that starting to accelerate in Europe. We're not seeing significant workloads coming into the cloud. It's probably only 10% to 15% of the workloads of enterprises heading into the cloud at this point in time. But it's a start, and it's a progression.

The cloud infrastructure that's within InterXion data centers is running hotter, and we can see that the deployments that have been made are very successful. And actually it is stimulating further cloud demand, not only within our existing locations, but also in other locations that we operate in, like Paris is an example, which hasn't historically seen a lot of cloud infrastructure demand but is now seeing that infrastructure coming through. But going back to the enterprises combined with the economic improvement, together with the uptake of cloud, I think that that's a potential positive as we look forward into 2018 and 2019.

Michael Funk

And then just specific regions you highlighted, I think Marseille last quarter has been a city or a location where you saw an increase in demand. And to me, and I think you commented on that, that speaks partly this time to the connectivity and to kind of the access in that region. And what does that tell us about the demand drivers and who's taking that space?

Josh Joshi

Well, Marseille is an extraordinary asset for InterXion. And actually, it's a case study in how to build the kind of community of interest, which is generating long-term, sustainable value at InterXion. The value creation is driven first by building a highly connected data center environment.

Recall, when we acquired the data center in Marseille, the original data center in Marseille, it's about 40 - it was a network data center and there's about 40 carriers in there. Now there are over 120 network providers in that original data center of various hues and mixes, including mobile, content delivery networks, national and global providers and particularly those providers that are actually wanting to pass traffic through to North Africa and Asia.

However, it's becoming more than just simply a transit hub of data. It's becoming a destination where both cloud and social media and Digital Media are able to actually manage data within an environment that is a gateway to other markets, in the same way that Sweden has been a gateway market and Vienna has been a gateway market. And this is a classic example of how connectivity properly curated, together with developing and targeting other communities that would value that connectivity, starts to drive demand. And again, as I said, Marseille is an excellent example of that.

Michael Funk

I mean and that speaks to barriers, I guess in your business as well as you curate those relationships with the connectivity providers and then form that base with the cloud companies that then drill in, the enterprise users who create that community. And I guess, we simply don't fully understand the barrier that creates in your business. Can you kind of speak a little bit about the difficulty in replicating what you've created?

Josh Joshi

Yes. It is extremely difficult. We were able to do it in Marseille because there are no other operators in Marseille. And so all of that which InterXion has built over the last 20 years has been almost predominantly done on an organic basis, and once built - once literally the billions of dollars of investment that goes into building these networks into these highly connected environments, and once that traffic is flowing and indeed being exchanged and managed within that data center environment, it becomes a very sticky environment for customers.

And the cost of replicating that by a competitor is extremely difficult. And I think it's the reason why in the last 15 years. We've not seen any new entrant into the pan-European co-location market of any size really, of any significance, that's coming on an organic basis. It's all been done in - on an inorganic manner.

Michael Funk

And the most recent has been, I guess, Equinix recent acquisition, Digital picked up some assets…?

Josh Joshi

Yes.

Michael Funk

They were spun off from that. Yes, I know you asked a lot, but have you seen any shift in the competitive environment post those two deals?

Josh Joshi

Well, I think it's worth noting that the three competitors that were in the European environment, that were pan-European players, have now - there were three key pan-European providers that was Equinix, Telecity and InterXion, together with one provider that was in a small number of markets, three markets.

And now there is really only two pan-European providers, that's InterXion and Equinix, plus two others, Digital and Telehouse that are in a small number of markets in Europe and that's it. So broadly speaking, the competitive environment has got less competitive since these transactions have taken place as you may have expected.

And the discipline that is being applied in terms of deploying capacity to meet the demand that's been generated by these businesses, I think is continuing to be at high levels. And so broadly speaking, that's put InterXion's sort of community of interest strategy and I believe, its leadership in Europe in developing cloud-based outcomes for its customers in a very good position for future growth.

Michael Funk

I mean, historically, I mean consolidation, more rational behavior coupled with an improving demand environment would really speak to or lead to price increases, right, stronger price environment. Are you seeing that coming in through yet? Or is this still - I guess is demand such that, that's offsetting those factors - sorry, the supply I mean?

Josh Joshi

Well, each of us are building supply to meet the demand that we see, something like 80% to 90% of our new business is coming from existing customers. So nobody is building supply speculatively that I'm aware of. And I see that as being positive. Pricing in the European market continues to be stable and disciplined, low single-digit price rises year-over-year, I see that as being positive. I think that you're right.

The dynamics of how the supply-demand equations are coming together, the dynamics of improving structural economics within European GDP environments are positioning for the potential for being able to exercise the sort of latent pricing power that data center businesses have. But InterXion's goal right now is to - we talked earlier about moats around the business model.

Well, the connectivity has been a moat around business models like InterXion's for the last 15 to 20 years. As we build cloud infrastructure, access to multiple cloud footprints, within our data center campuses, I believe, that will be the moat that will protect our margins and secure our growth for the next 20 years, and our prime objective at the moment is to continue to build that moat around our business model and to build those communities going forward.

Michael Funk

And I mean you've also seen stronger pre-leasing rates in recent quarters, I think 50% was quoted this most recent quarter. I think that's above your longer-term average of around 30%. Is that correct, roughly right numbers?

Josh Joshi

Roughly, yes.

Michael Funk

In the ballpark. I mean, how does that inform us, I guess, about number one, pre-leasing going forward if you'll remain around the 50% level or fall back to normal levels? And then how you kind of approach your new builds and, I guess, expectations for demand, right? Some would argue that if you believe demand is going to be very strong, you'd actually have lower pre-leasing levels to be more selective in the customers that come in and demand higher pricing and be more comfortable launching that to market with a lower pre-leasing level. So I'm going to stick to that, how you frame that?

Josh Joshi

Actually, that's a very good question. If we just step back briefly and say, okay, well, what's - how do we think about allocating capital? We're looking for something like 25% pre-leasing in a sort of standalone thesis for our business to be able to allocate capital. And we build data centers of a size that would capture about three years' worth of bookings run rate. And so what we're looking for is 25% by the time the data center opens, committed pre-sales and then the remaining 75% to be sold over three years.

That thesis hasn't changed. And we build out the remaining data center in phases, which allows us to avoid stranded capital and allows us to maintain and optimize the return profiles. What we've seen over the last two years is actually improved visibility above what we would normally expect as you just outlined. And I think that that's been driven by the growth in the cloud vertical within our footprint in Europe. And I think I would expect to see that continue because the cloud is growing in waves in cloud infrastructure across multiple markets in Europe, and there's still quite a long way to go.

And so as we look forward, I think we're going to continue to see strong levels of visibility. We're planning - we've announced almost 10,000 square meters of incremental capacity coming online in Frankfurt with great visibility, driven primarily by cloud. But equally in other markets, whether that be Marseille or Sweden or Austria, strong visibility, good presales, and I expect that to continue.

Michael Funk

So 25% remains your longer-term pre-leasing target? That's your…

Josh Joshi

Yes, that's what we've historically needed to be able to deploy capital and to look for the returns that we're after. And so that continues to be our target. We are doing far better than that at this point in time.

Michael Funk

Okay. And you announced a number of incremental builds just before you announced last quarter. And one interpretation, my initial interpretation was that for a company with a speculation that you might be sold, you're probably not going to renovate the house before you put it on the market, right? And so here you are undergoing this new build, still in my mind that meant lower probability of M&A. I was wanting your view on that?

Josh Joshi

Without specifically commenting on M&A, the one thing that InterXion has always focused on is to build the best, long-term business possible within Europe. And that's exactly what we are going to continue to do. Now our focus is to - through communities of interest, to stimulate customer demand at attractive returns and to build and allocate capital and build data centers to meet that demand.

What our announcements tell me is that our execution of that strategy is bearing fruit, and we are building and continuing to build supplemental and incremental long-term sustainable value within our data center footprint in Europe. And whatever else happens, the one thing that I know, being an executive for the last 25 years, is the best road map to success, whatever structural activity takes place, is to actually have the single best business you possibly can in any possible environment.

Michael Funk

And just I mean no specific deals of course but just strategically very high level, I'm just wondering if it makes more sense for partnership with an Asian company given the flow of demand versus a U.S. based company based on from where you're seeing demand internationally?

Josh Joshi

Well, that's interesting, we announced, we were really pleased to announce the Tencent customer deployment in our Frankfurt data center. And we've seen good engagement out of our Asian businesses that want to come to Europe. And just like the fact that we're not in the U.S. And yet something like 40%, 44% of our revenues come from U.S. domiciled businesses, I don't believe we need to be in Asia to be able to give Asian companies the benefit of InterXion's superior presence in Europe. We tend to stand out from the crowd. Having said that, we are - in a similar way to operating in the U.S., we have great relationships with providers in Asia, and that helps us in terms of engaging with customers.

Michael Funk

And the historic partnerships that you had, and you mentioned 44% of your business are coming from U.S. based customers, was the flow of business that you sell to those partners, was that symmetrical, was that equal? Or was it unequal coming - going, coming from U.S.?

Josh Joshi

Historically, I think that the trend has been more business coming from U.S. to Europe. And the reason for that is actually self-evident because the great - the strongest growth driver for data center businesses over the last three years has been the cloud. And the most successful and the most important cloud businesses globally happen to be the U.S. businesses. They happen to be domiciled in the U.S. and therefore have been driving growth. And we've seen business coming from U.S. to Europe on that basis.

I think, going forward, as European economies improve, not only will we continue to see cloud infrastructure being deployed closer to the edge in Europe and, therefore, across further geographies in Europe, and InterXion having the widest footprint in Western Europe actually is poised to benefit quite well from that move to the edge. But I think also we're going to see the added benefit of European enterprises then taking access of that U.S. cloud business coming to Europe.

Michael Funk

And you mentioned the edge, I think you're one of the earlier companies to actually talk about the edge and what it means for data centers and how you're addressing that strategically. And we've been hearing a lot more about, I guess the need for lower latencies, we think about new applications coming online, whether it's autonomous cars or connected cities.

And it's more that compute power being pushed out. And since you are relatively early to talk about, I'm just curious how you think about shaping the strategy or how your strategy is being shaped to address that? How you see that demand ramping over the next, to say three to five years?

Josh Joshi

I think it's a really important part of InterXion's development and success. I believe we've been a thought leader, particularly in the way that cloud would develop in Europe. I believe that we are in fact leaders of the cloud infrastructure deployments in Europe in a number of markets.

And what we're seeing is - and it's different to the way that it has historically been deployed in the U.S. What we're seeing is cloud compute architecture being fragmented more and deployed across multiple markets closer to where that computes activity is generated.

And where the compute workloads are real-time in nature, actually they tend to be better placed in data centers like InterXion's, which are highly connected environments with lower latency to assist in managing those real-time workloads, and therefore providing scalable cost effective workload management at acceptable performance.

And so as I look forward, I think that's the general trend. And I think that finding the right tool for the right job, whether that be a low-cost workload environment in a low-tax, low-energy regime in the Nordics somewhere or a highly connected environment for workloads that require more real-time environments.

And as we see the development of the Internet of Things or 5G and other artificial intelligence, I think that we're going to see that driving further investment in both being able to manage those workloads and to be able to connect with those workloads.

Michael Funk

And does this move change your view at all with regard to kind of the return of a specific data center, more fragmentation of the data center as you go into their more regions, you're closer out to the edge or to the actual user? Does that change the return of an individual data center or is it still the same in your mind?

Josh Joshi

To me it's still the same. Actually there's a potential as the fragmentation of compute closer to the edge becomes more important, I think that there's the potential to improve the value and the return profile of these kinds of data centers. I guess that premise is still yet still to be proved. I don't see that - I don't see it as being any headwind to the return profile of data centers like InterXion's and our peers.

Michael Funk

Okay and a couple of region-specific issues, we had Brexit a year-ago, and I think everyone said it was too early to tell how it was going to impact the business, but we're 12 months past now. And then second, the data sovereignty rules out of Europe, I guess a couple of years ago now, haven't heard much with regard to how that's impacting your business. Give us an update on each one, Brexit first and then the data sovereignty?

Josh Joshi

Well, I think Brexit is a difficult issue for enterprises. And it's difficult because they need to figure out how to deal with the uncertainty. And to the extent that transitional arrangements have not been made and to the extent that there's a risk of a cliff edge in March 2019, many companies are needing to make contingent arrangements. And I think the financial services sector is a classic case in point. And that is requiring them to look at the way that they manage their data and try to figure out how they can actually make more agile arrangements.

And I see that as a benefit for cloud and enterprise adoption of cloud generally because that is actually, I think, encouraging enterprises to think carefully about how they manage their workloads to the extent that, currently, they're internally managed. If they are going to need to allocate capital to, say, build an incremental data center somewhere on mainland Europe, perhaps it's better to actually move that workload to the cloud and to give them the flexibility.

As the sort of Brexit process is dynamic and uncertain, it gives them a little bit more agility to be able to react to that in terms of where those workloads are processed in which specific location. That's flexibility, an auction, if you like, flexibility that is actually extremely valuable. And it's a very efficient use of capital. So I see that as a potential demand driver. And those entities that have meaningful footprints in Western Europe, I think, are poised to benefit from that potentially.

I think that - whether we're talking about data sovereignty or whether we're talking about the more careful management of data in terms of regulation around GDP are in Europe, I think every company in the European framework at least looking at data in Europe more carefully at this point in time and really trying to figure out what is it exactly that they're doing with the data, who has access to it and how actually that data is being managed.

I think that, that kind of engagement and that kind of thought process is going to open up, particularly I think as - if the economies in Europe improve, I think that kind of engagement by enterprises on exactly what they're doing with their data and how to make it more efficient, more controlled more agile will, I think, again be another potential secular driver over the next several years.

Michael Funk

And interconnection has been a large part of your story and the barrier, I think, in your business model. I'm just curious how interconnection, how that barrier is going to be changed or evolved over the last few years in protecting the business, lowering customer churn, I guess, preventing potential competition from disrupting what you've created.

Josh Joshi

Connectivity and interconnection within highly connected data center environments has been the moat to our business model for many years. And if anything, that moat has got stronger and densified, if that's a word, across our footprint in - across our 45 data centers. And recall, we're building data centers in campuses. So each new data center is able to actually supplement and take advantage of the moat that already exists within the campus. And so it's actually a very powerful proposition.

And it's only powerful because customers are in our data centers, participating in that connectivity, developing and trading with the communities of interest and generating value. And it is because that happens that they don't go anywhere. And as a result, InterXion is able to enjoy some of the lowest churn in the industry. And we have explicitly curated those communities of interest within our data centers and across our campus to try and make sure that actually our customers are generating significant value.

And we've made sure that we try to identify those real-time applications and those workloads that are in real-time environments that would actually be properly managed in data centers like ours. And if you take the time and invest in the sales and strategic marketing resource to actually identify that with the customer, I think that that generates improved long-term returns, which is why I think the InterXion also enjoys some of the best returns in the industry as well.

Michael Funk

And just turning to the balance sheet, like we've got nine minutes left, the balance sheet and thoughts about I guess just on improving the returns in that perspective. Anything you can do on the debt side? You've got some callable debt coming up soon. How do you address that?

Josh Joshi

Well, as we think about our balance sheet, we currently have a lot of flexibility. And the projects that we are working on that we've announced we have the funding in place to be able to work with those and complete them. As we see an improvement in demand, I also think our balance sheet gives us further flexibility to be able to allocate even more capital towards meeting that demand in the future.

We have - you're right, our bonds are callable. We have the ability to, on an NPV-positive basis, to actually significantly reduce the cost of our debt. And we will do that at the right moment. And equally I think in that environment, we can revisit the way that our leverage works. And our current leverage, I think, is some of the lowest in the industry, and I think that there's….

Michael Funk

About four times now right.

Josh Joshi

Yes, net leverage close to four and I think that that's an opportunity as well for us to be able to expand the business.

Michael Funk

And you said you've comfortable to about five times levered in the past?

Josh Joshi

At the current rates which I think very attractive, then four to five times is perfectly acceptable for businesses like InterXion.

Michael Funk

And is there a thought process, given the current rates and the cost of debt being so low. And you've being comfortable at five times that you would pre-fund some future builds? So borrow more than you need today, right, given the very low cost of carrying that debt and given that the higher growth environment that you see over the 12 to 24 months?

Josh Joshi

It's not beyond the realms of possibility. I think our approach has been - if you historically how we've funded our business, we generate a huge amount of cash. We allocate all of that cash to investing and targeting 30% IRR type return data center investments and then we take debt and then allocate that and over time, that debt we then delever. And then we come back to the market and relever the balance sheet and then allocate that capital. And we try to be judicious about how we do that so we don't end up with carrying too much cash on the balance sheet. And so we have the opportunity and expect us to be evaluating that.

Michael Funk

And you haven't issued equity since the IPO and that should tell us enough on your view with regard to using equity to fund expansion versus cash flow generation and debt correct?

Josh Joshi

Correct.

A - Michael Funk

Okay. We have a few minutes left if we have questions from the audience, one here in the front.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Josh. So all your peer companies are effectively REITs, and if we look back to the history of Europe, when Equinix bought [IX Net] and then Equinix bought Telecity, and now Equinix is a REIT and they have a dividend policy and everybody else has a dividend policy. And the question becomes kind of they have a dividend policy because they have to because the REITs they got their own kind of tax benefits that flow from that.

But when you look at yourself as this non-dividend paying European centric data center company, is it an advantage to have the flexibility to deploy your capital more aggressively to - for instance, pre-position this 10,000 square meters of capacity or do you think you could find a way to maybe tap into some of the valuation premium that these dividend payers get because you have that wherewithal to do it? Could you kind of think - walk us through your thinking on capital allocation in that way?

Josh Joshi

Yes, happy to - it's a good question. Our focus from day one, since I've been CFO has been to evaluate how we can drive long-term, sustainable shareholder value, and to actually improve that opportunity over time. And our capital allocation policy and we review this regularly both, David Ruberg, the Chief Executive, and myself and together with the Board.

And every review that we've taken, we've seen opportunity to allocate capital to build a high return data centers driving long-term growth. And to characterize - and as a result, we've chosen that actually - that we believe that our shareholders will support and we should allocate our capital to actually securing those premium returns.

And the idea of sort of being more tactical and as you described sort of let - taking some of that capital and paying a little bit of dividend, to me, that doesn't smack of actually securing long-term, sustainable shareholder returns. We will look at dividend policy and if that's the appropriate way to maintain long-term shareholder returns, then absolutely. But at the moment, our view is that the best way to secure that is to continue to invest in building data centers

Michael Funk

So I have live one more up here as well. You're breaking up industry vertical exposure, I think, financial services is one of your larger, correct?

Josh Joshi

It's about 10% or 11% of our business.

Michael Funk

What's the risk that we see there from the economy, because slowdown in trading volumes or any kind of just general broader slowdown of the financial services industry, any kind of potential impact from that?

Josh Joshi

One, it's not - it's a 10% of our business is not a huge part of our business. But it's a very important part of our business. We don't feel exposed to any kind of slowdown. If you think about InterXion's position in financial services over the last, let's say seven years and in that timescale, I think we can all agree. It's been through one of the most difficult financial periods both economically and for financial services companies of a generation.

And yes, throughout the entire timescale, we've been able to maintain and in fact slightly grow from about 9% to 10% to about 10% to 11% of our business, coming from the financial services vertical. And the reason for that is because, it goes back to what I'm saying earlier about communities of interest, they are engaging in our data centers, the real core fabric of what they do to generate value in terms of the trading engines that they have. And that's core to what they do. And broadly speaking that ought to be maintained and it's clear been maintained in our business.

Michael Funk

Okay, great. We're going to wrap it up there, Josh. Thank you very much. I appreciate it. Thank you.

Josh Joshi

Thank you very much Mike.

