Precious Metals Slump

Precious metals are rare elements that exist in the crust of the earth. For thousands of years, the luster of gold and silver has intoxicated humans who ascribe value to the shiny metals. Gold and silver have a long history as a store of value and sign of wealth. There is ornamental value for these metals as jewelry accounts for a significant percentage of the demand from annual production each year. Platinum and palladium are also precious metals. However, their value tends to be in their density and high resistance to heat which has created a myriad of industrial applications for the platinum group metals. However, as they are precious and rare, platinum and palladium along with gold and silver tend to attract investment demand each year to different degrees. When it comes to investment demand, gold is the hands down winner in the precious metals sector. Gold is a barometer of fear and uncertainty in markets, and when investors and traders flee other assets, gold tends to be a beneficiary attracting those looking for a safe place to park wealth and savings. Central banks around the world hold gold as an integral part of their foreign currency reserves. Almost one-third of the gold ever produced in the history of the world is sitting in central bank vaults around the world. Silver differs from gold in that these days; it is not an asset that the official sector holds as a reserve asset. However, silver has many industrial applications and when it comes to price variance; silver’s volatility tends to attract the greatest audience of speculative activity because of its penchant for big price moves. Platinum and palladium also attract some investment and jewelry demand, but both suffer from less liquidity than gold and silver making investment demand lower in the platinum group metals.

Since early July, the prices of the four precious metals had posted significant gains, and gold was the leader of the pack.

Gold leads the pack

Gold has experienced a good run since it hit the July 10 lows at $1211.10 per ounce. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of COMEX December gold futures highlights, the yellow metal rose to a high of $1362.40 per ounce on September 8 but has begun a downside correction this week. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the COMEX futures market for gold had risen from just under 437,000 contracts on July 27 to a high of 580,606 on September 12. The 32.7% increase in open interest has been much higher than the 12.5% increase in the price of gold from the July 10 lows to the September 8 highs. On Wednesday, September 13 the precious metal had fallen back down to around the $1326 per ounce level. To keep its pattern of higher lows intact since the early July low, gold will need to hold above the $1300-$1310 level which now stands as critical support. Gold continues to be the strongest speculative precious metal when compared with silver and platinum. However, time will tell if the current correction that has taken the gold market over $35 lower since the recent highs will become a deeper downside correction or it is just a short-term phenomenon that will lead to a challenge of the 2016 highs at $1377.50 per ounce.

Silver- A tightly coiled spring

Silver has a long history as the most volatile precious metal when it comes to price variance. However, recent price action has been unusually tame in the silver market which has been following gold like an obedient puppy since the July 10 lows. Source: CQG

As the daily silver chart illustrates, the price of the December futures contract rallied from lows of $15.245 on July 10 to a high of $18.29 on September 8. While gold open interest exploded higher by over 32% over the period, the metric in the silver futures market actually moved lower from around 208,000 to under 188,000 contracts over the period. After trading to recent highs, which were still 58.5 cents below the high for the year, silver has followed gold to the downside and was trading around the $17.80 level on Wednesday, September 13. Silver is a commodity that tends to move dramatically at times and the price action since the July low has been anything but typical for the highly speculative silver futures market. I believe that silver is becoming a tightly coiled spring that will surprise the market in the days or weeks ahead. Typically, a decline in open interest as the price of a futures market move higher is not a technical validation of an emerging bullish trend. However, those of us who have traded silver over past decades know that nothing is ever typical about the silver market. I would not be surprised to turn on the screen one morning and see silver finally make a move. My bet is that odds favor the upside, but anything is possible in the wild silver futures arena. $17.92 is a significant level for silver as it was the high dating back to June 6. Below there, $17.50 and $17.00 are likely to provide support. On the upside, $18.875 per ounce is the 2017 high and the critical area of technical resistance for silver. Gold continues to trade above the highs established earlier this year, but silver has yet to reach that milestone.

Platinum- Every dog has its day, some day

When platinum rallied to above the $1000 per ounce level at the end of August and traded to a high of $1026.50 on September 8, it was beginning to look like that dog was going to have its day. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of NYMEX platinum futures highlights, the precious metal could not hold the $1000 level, once again, and was trading back below $980 per ounce on September 13. Open interest in the platinum futures market had rallied during the period of price appreciation, which looked like a validation of the bullish price action. However, we could see the metric begin to fall as disappointment once again consumers buyers of the precious metal that is cheap on a value basis compared with both gold and palladium if the price cannot move back above the $1000 level once again quickly. Platinum has been a dog, and every dog eventually has its day, but based on the most recent price action in the platinum futures market, that day has not yet arrived for the precious metal that remains cheap on a comparative basis.

Palladium- The consistent performer

When it comes to the precious metals sector, the most consistent performer has been palladium, which has been moving in bullish mode making higher lows and higher highs since the beginning of 2016. Source: CQG

As the weekly palladium chart shows, the precious and industrial metal has been moving to the upside since reaching a low of $451.50 per ounce in early 2016. At $944 per ounce on September 12, the price of palladium has more than doubled since the January 2016 low. Palladium broke out to the upside above critical technical resistance at $912 per ounce during the middle of August, and at the start of September, palladium traded above $990 per ounce. The only level of resistance left on the longer-term charts is at the $1090 per ounce level, the all-time high price dating back to 2001. If palladium is heading for a test of the record price, we will likely see it flirt with the $1000 level just like it spent the period from early June through the middle of August this year flirting with the $900 per ounce level. Palladium has been a consistent performer in the precious metals sector, but it is an industrial metal that attracts little investment demand unlike its precious cousins, particularly gold and silver.

The dollar and geopolitical tension lit the fuse and getting rid of the debt ceiling could be the most bullish factor ever

The current correction in the gold and silver prices, which have led the obedient platinum lower, could be the result of two factors. The dollar is trading around the 92.50 level on the dollar index which is now once again above the May 2016 lows that stood as critical support for the greenback before it gave way in late August. Additionally, North Korea has not fired another missile nor has it exploded another bomb in the past week and during their Founder’s Day celebration on September 9. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the dollar index shows, the dollar traded below the May 2016 which puts the long-term bull market that commenced in May 2014 in question. However, it has stalled around that level, and it is possible that gold and silver are waiting to see if the dollar will continue to slip to new lows over coming sessions. Given the inverse historical relationship between the dollar and precious metals prices, a continuation of selling in the U.S. currency is likely to cause the prices of gold and silver to snap back close to or above recent highs.

When it comes to the North Korean situation, the United Nations voted in favor of new sanctions on the hermit nation on September 12 and diplomats from the country blamed the United States promising the “greatest pain ever” in response to the latest sanctions. While there were tests or actions from North Korea during their most recent holiday, rhetoric suggests that there will be more moves in the days and weeks ahead. Gold and silver have been moving higher in response to provocative actions from the DPNK.

Finally, I believe that the statements from the President and Democratic leaders in Congress about eliminating the debt ceiling last week could cause a huge rally in the precious metals markets if the politicians were to carry through on their statements. The debt ceiling is a discipline that causes the U.S. government to pause and consider spending. The national debt has increased above the $20 trillion level this week. The President agreed to a three-month extension of the debt ceiling tied to relief for storm victims. Getting rid of the debt ceiling could have a very inflationary impact as it will free legislators to employ fiscal policies to stimulate the economy without consideration of the debt and it will encourage a continuation of the debasement of the U.S. currency.

Precious metals are pulling back this week, but that could be healthy for the markets. Gold had become a bit overheated as it rose to overbought territory on the daily chart. A sell off that holds above the $1300 per ounce level could refuel the market for a challenge of the 2016 highs. If that happens, we could see the tightly coiled spring in the silver market suddenly snap to the upside. The prices of the lustrous metals have slumped in a corrective move this week, but there is too much going on in the world to believe that the rallies that have taken the prices higher since July 10 are coming to an end.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.