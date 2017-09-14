The currency of the United States is the world’s reserve currency as most central banks, monetary authorities, and even supranational institutions turn to the dollar when it comes to establishing reserves in a stable means of exchange. As the most widely held currency instrument, the dollar has been the benchmark pricing mechanism for most raw material for decades. As most commodities trade globally in dollar terms, a strong greenback tends to lead to weaker prices for staples while a weak dollar is typically supportive for prices.

The dollar had been in a strong and steady bull market since trading at a low of 78.93 on the dollar index in May 2014. Over a ten-month period, the dollar rallied by 27% to over the 100 level by March 2015. The dollar continues to mark higher lows and higher highs reaching the peak since way back in 2002 in January 2017 at the 103.817 level on the nearby dollar index futures contract at the very beginning of this year. The dollar had moved above all levels of technical resistance and looked set to add to gains, but the January peak and highest level in a decade and a half turned out to be the pinnacle for the dollar which has been moving steadily lower over the past eight and one-half months. The price action in the dollar has been nothing short of a one-way street to the downside, and we are currently in the midst of dog days for the dollar as it recently broke a critical technical level on the downside.

Carnage from the highest level since 2002

The second half of 2014 was a great time for dollar bulls and the first months of 2015 were even better. Anyone who was long the dollar in 2014, did very well as the bull market took the greenback over 27% higher over a ten month period from May 2014 through March 2015. The dollar spent twenty months consolidating before reaching its apex in January of this year, and then the music stopped for the greenback. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the dollar index highlights, the decline in the dollar at first looked like a slow and steady downside correction after it reached the highest level since 2002 at the start of this year. However, over recent months, the move that began as a gentle correction turned into carnage as the index fell below the May 2016 lows which was the level of critical technical support and the line in the sand for the bull market that had commenced over three years before.

A bull market ends

As the weekly chart shows, when the dollar index broke below 91.88 in late August, the bull market for the dollar came to an end on a technical basis. Since the initial break of support, the index has only managed a few dead cat bounces. Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, the first dive below 91.88 took the greenback to 91.55 on August 29. The initial bounce to 93.305 on August 31 ended in tears for buyers, and the index fell to a lower low at 90.99 on September 8 which was the lowest price since December 2014. Once again the index has bounced, but this time it has made it up to around 92.50 and has been straddling the 91.88 level that had been technical support over recent sessions. The fall in the reserve currency of the world has been significant in 2017, and the dollar is long overdue for a recovery. However, the greenback appears to have a lot going against it these days aside from the bearish trend that has created an inability to sustain any recovery rally.

The administration provides no words of support

In the past, administrations in Washington DC have typically advocated for a strong dollar policy. However, President Trump and his Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin have been signaling markets that they are all in behind a continuation of a fall in the U.S. currency. A weak dollar increases the competitive nature of U.S. exports to world markets and improves the balance of trade. As the Trump administration is doing everything in its power to increase the number of jobs in the United States, continued weakness in the dollar is supportive for employment statistics in the U.S. Moreover; the euro currency has been on a tear in 2017. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the euro currency illustrates, the euro has rallied from $1.03675 at the end of December 2016 to recent highs of $1.20975 on September 8. The euro moved 16.7% higher since last December’s low. The strength of the euro has not only been a function of dollar weakness, but it has contributed to the fall in the value of the dollar. In 2016, the Brexit referendum caused the value of the euro to fall as the future of the European Union, and euro currency became questionable. In 2017, political victories in the Netherlands and France by pro-EU candidates and the high odds of a fourth term for Angela Merkel in Germany has strengthened the case for a higher euro. Moreover, the ECB has hinted that quantitative easing will come to an end sooner rather than later and that interest rates are more likely to rise from negative 40 basis points than to fall in the future have lifted the value of the euro. In 2014, the great dollar rally launched higher when the Federal Reserve began to taper QE and told markets that it would gradually change course from accommodation to tightening. The ECB appears to be in the same seat the Fed was in back in the second half of 2014 which led to a 27% rally in the dollar in ten months. A similar move in the euro from the December lows would take the euro currency to over the $1.30 level against the dollar which means that the euro could have lots more room on the upside and the dollar more reason to continue its ascent into a bearish abyss.

The end of a quality asset?

The geopolitical and economic state of the world has changed dramatically since the dollar rally began in May 2014. Today, on the economic front, Europe appears to be preparing to tighten or at least stop loosening credit as the economy has improved. Additionally, the new administration has taken an aggressive stance with long-standing trading partners around the world. The threat of tariffs and other punitive measures to level the playing field of international trade has created doubt in the minds of many around the world as to the future position of the United States and its currency the dollar when it comes to trade. Moreover, after almost a decade of accommodative monetary policy by central banks around the world, the value of the dollar and other fiat currencies has likely declined. Economic treaties and alliances like NAFTA and other trade agreements have become contentious issues domestically and in the international arena.

On the political front, traditional alliances have experienced strains as the President has insisted that allies kick in more for military expenses and pay their fair share when it comes to NATO and other defense agreements. At the same time, the relationship between the U.S. and Russia has deteriorated to a post-Cold War low, and relations with the Chinese have been problematic given the nuclear ambitions and success of the North Koreans. When adding up all of the changes in the international power base when it comes to trade, economics, and military alliances, the current environment of uncertainty is a factor that weighs on the dollar as a quality asset. While the dollar remains the reserve currency of the world, it has been knocked down a peg when it comes to the perceived quality of the foreign exchange instrument because of the many changes from the status quo.

Is the dollar a long-term bear?

Markets rarely go in one direction forever. When it comes to the dollar, we have seen extended periods of strengthening and weakening over past decades. Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of the dollar index dating back to 1985 shows, the dollar moved steadily lower from 1985 finding a bottom in 1992 in a seven-year move. Then a rally took the greenback to a high in 2001, nine years later. The next move took the dollar to lows in 2008, seven years after the 2001 high. In 2008, the dollar began to make higher lows, and the bull market in the dollar took lots of time to find its most recent high in January 2017, so the trend lasted for nine years. The majority of the bullish move took place from May 2014 through January 2017. If the current pattern holds, we could be in for a bear market in the U.S. currency through 2024.

A prolonged bear market in the dollar will have significant ramifications for markets across all asset classes and the U.S. economy. If we are now at the beginning of a seven-year bearish trend in the dollar, we could be looking at a very bullish period for raw material prices which could lead to inflationary pressures. After almost a decade of artificially low interest rates and cheap money, higher rates of inflation would not come as a tremendous surprise. The bottom line is that we could look back at the highs in the dollar index in January at 103.815 as a peak and a lower high in an overall bearish trend that began back in the middle of the 1980s. With the support of the current administration that is rooting the dollar lower, we could be in for years of the dog days for the dollar.

