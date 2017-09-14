Diebold Nixdorf's (DBD) CEO Andy Mattes Presents at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (NYSE:DBD)

Barclays Global Financial Services Conference Call

September 11, 2017 02:45 PM ET

Executives

Andy Mattes - President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Darrin Peller - Barclays

Darrin Peller

We have Andy Mattes from Diebold with us, the CEO of the company along with Steve Virostek from Investor Relations, so thank you guys for joining us. I am Darrin Peller, I cover, I think I know most of or anyone in the room, but I'm the U.S. Payments Processors and IT Services Analysts covering a lot of fintech [ph].

Diebold a name that comes up quite a bit in our discussions with investors and so it's certainly great to have you guys with us.

Andy Mattes

Thanks very much.

Darrin Peller

But I have into the conference. So with that, maybe just for folks in the room that maybe less familiar with the business, if you don't mind starting off Andy with a little bit of an overview of you know the moving parts, how the business operates and its pace of one on one.

Andy Mattes

Happy too. So we're roughly $5 billion company, we've acquired our largest European competitor with the number one in the financial self-services space around the globe. We are the market leader in software for the financial services devices around the globe. Our business is roughly 80% financial services, 20% retail and we are a full solution providers meaning we've got hardware, software and services from our directional approach, we've said, we're going to be a services less software enabled company about 60% of our business is software and services. And the distribution from a geography point of view, it's roughly in round numbers roughly 40% America, some 50% in EMEA and some 10% in Asia-Pac.

Darrin Peller

Great, thank you. But I think it's been about a year now since you guys celebrated your anniversary together perhaps you could just share some of the strategic rationale and maybe anything has changed in your mind since the announcement.

Andy Mattes

The biggest thing is we felt that in a market that's changing at a very rapid pace you want to consolidate the competitive environment. First of all for the customers benefit and you can see this very clearly, especially in the software space, no market can afford too many software platforms and by a combining the two businesses, we are the leading player so 11 out of the top 15 banks in the U.S. run in our software, in Europe its 16 out of the 20.

So very clearly providing a larger springboard there an opportunity to provide end to end services, and opportunity especially in the services side, because legacy Wincor didn't have the service attach rate that legacy Diebold to have, and then of course a synergy play from a cost point of view, because we pretty much develop the same things twice, so what we can do is we only develop things once, but we actually have an opportunity to invest money into innovation, drives new solutions and by the same token take out a lot of costs, and we publically talked about net savings on the synergies front of $240 million between now and 2020.

Darrin Peller

Okay. So you know where we are today, would you say investors should think about Diebold is a hardware, software or even a services company. I mean it seems like you know your new reporting as a nice mix of all three. But how do you think of those three?

Andy Mattes

We're predominantly a services and a software company that provides innovative hardware as a springboard. But we've made a very clear commitment to the street that by 2020 at least two thirds of our business is going to be services and software, and that's exactly where the industry is going, if you talk to financial institutions today the term ATM as a service is being used a lot, meaning that you're moving away from a CapEx model to an OpEx model, we provide full managed services and on the retail side it's actually a very similar trend.

We're probably one of the first companies that offer what we called store lifecycle management i.e. we manage anything with an IP address inside of the store. And the reason why this is so special is if you take a look at our competitors in the managed service space, which of course on the large IT outsourcers. They're fantastic when it comes to managing data centers, but they have morphed into very centralized organizations, and they have a very hard time to manage distributed IT assets whereas we manage with our own service workforce assets anywhere from anchorage down to Argentina.

Darrin Peller

So you know we're touching on the sales side before you and I, but when you think of the mix today in terms of you know how to segment a business by services and percentages. Can you just for the audience, give us a quick update again where do you stand today you know you said by 2020 obviously…

Andy Mattes

It's a roughly - today it's roughly 60% services in software 40% in hardware.

Darrin Peller

Okay, that's helpful. Your closest peers are recently pointing to a strong second half for ATMs and banking spent in 2017, if you can give us a quick update on your perspective on what factors are driving either first of all was a little bit of a weaker start, but then second half ramp what gives you confidence in that would be, I think that would be helpful?

Andy Mattes

First of all our industry is notoriously backend loaded, not just from a revenue point of view even more so from the cash flow generation point of view. And has lot to do with wherever banks are government influence and even have to say government owned their own annual cycles, they want to spend their budgets so more is happening towards the end of the year. In our case we've had basically right after the acquisitions or the deal inked in August last year it took us until February this year to get all the box ticked in Germany, so we had a little bit of a down face on the sales side, so we had weak sales in H2 2016, which casts a darker shadow on the first half of 2017 our sales numbers have been up very nicely first half 2017 we usually have a six to nine months book to bill cycle meaning that what we started to sell in Q1 this year is going to revenue in Q3 and Q4 it's going to go into Q1 next year and those are the main contributors to our second half.

Darrin Peller

Okay. And that - is that dovetail with I know you guys had acknowledged the loss of momentum in ATM business to the second half of 2016, I think just to flow share decline, I mean these are the similar related to the deal timing or these are the rearview mirror now?

Andy Mattes

No that's all in the rearview mirror.

Darrin Peller

Okay.

Andy Mattes

When you have to combine we've roughly 700 to quarter bearing sales people, and even though there's not a direct overlap when it comes down to who's in charge, who is the account manager for Barclays. They can only be one person, what's the portfolio? And as much as you prepare for these things, you're not allowed to talk about them until you ink the deal and in case of the UK, we weren't allowed to talk about it due to some issues we had with the CMA until early summer of this year. So it just creates a little bit of insecurity on the side of the customer, and that's when the revenue growth synergies hits you in the very beginning of your journey. The synergies you're going to work on and they'll come little later.

Darrin Peller

That's interesting. All right, so then just keeping it on the end market, I mean, what are some of the key areas for spending in 2017, what are the drivers that you're expecting over the next few years, I mean clearly it seems like you know you have from a product and services standpoint and a pretty good hook now especially when you combine the entities together. But what kind of demand are you seeing just give us a little more sense into the drivers?

Andy Mattes

Biggest driver, first of all it's a developed market place, biggest driver on the banking side is clearly process optimization, branch automation, turning tenures into sellers. In this country alone there's still 500,000 tellers around you want to replace those to some of those service…

Darrin Peller

To more branch automation.

Andy Mattes

Exactly. In Europe even more so given the fact that banking employees are more expensive there. The second drive is the drive to words managed services and ATM as a service and it's not necessarily always the big guys think of regional bank, state bank of a state, State Bank of Montana, it's really hard for these smaller banks to keep up with the regular compliance that you get out of Washington.

What do I have to do? How do I keep my systems compliant? How do I keep my systems secure? It's a permanent arms race against the bad guys who try to hack into your machines, and to have all of this in a managed service environment, where you don't have to worry about any of it, because we take that load off your shoulders is a very, very attractive value proposition put that in numbers, we manage approximately 25,000 machines in this country, the largest installed base of one of the larger of the largest banks in this country are about 15,000 ATMs. So we're about one and a half times to size we managed roughly 15,000 ATMs in Europe and both of those numbers are moving north.

Darrin Peller

Who's the competitive of just to give us a sense in terms of the competitive landscape in that area for before you go to retail?

Andy Mattes

In the hardware space, and on the software space it's predominantly NCR, the minute we go into the managed services space is the likes of an IBM.

Darrin Peller

Right. And what is your differentiation in terms of obviously scales a big element of it, right, but in terms of your differentiation versus some of the names you just mentioned in each of those areas?

Andy Mattes

Well, start with those services side and I touched on it earlier, the fact that we have a distributed service workforce. We have about 14,000 service technicians, Diebold Nixdorf hedged distributed all through the country biggest differentiator versus the ATM service providers that they will focus on data centers and they usually more centralized.

Second biggest levers on the software side to provide the multi-vendor functionality, so that banks can have a dual hardware vendor strategy, which most of the big guys do, but they have one common user interface, and then of course use you still have the speeds and feeds compare on the hardware side.

Darrin Peller

So how do you view some of the other names and a lot of folks in the room are more familiar within the core processing side as are they partners, are they competitors, I mean FIS Advisor even those kinds of companies you obviously meant, you didn't mention those when it came up with…

Andy Mattes

They are clear friends not foes, the big differentiator is, we do not have a switching platform, so there is no scenario where we would ever compete with the names that you just mentioned for revenue streams at all, as a matter of fact, we're kind of like partners in the same ecosystem.

Darrin Peller

Okay, did they ever were to implement some of your offerings or is it not really…

Andy Mattes

We actually partner on many of the transactions. We certify - our software gets certify with them. We work on how to make transactions easier. We work together on how it will bring omni channel functionality to the end consumer, but they're clearly friend, not foe.

Darrin Peller

And just last question on this again, before going to retail, I mean what's the underlying secular story in that end market in terms of the financials needing more help for managers, the managed services standpoint or I mean is it…

Andy Mattes

There's two camps of banks out there. The one that's a cash is turning into commodity, and the more to commodity it's not differentiating factor hence, the less we have to do with it the better, that's a train of thought and find Scandinavia, you find it in Netherlands, give you an example in Denmark, 11 banks teamed up founded a consortium by saying you know what we should be competing with our ATMs with each other, it's kind of like power sockets to have them, but you don't lose a lot of sleep over it. That consortium then said, you know what you're absolutely right, but we should be doing all of this ourselves, we should be more like a holding company and they outsourced everything to us, so basically we're the cash provider to Denmark.

Darrin Peller

Great.

Andy Mattes

And versus in this country or in the UK for example, the view of the banks is a little different where the single wait a minute, that's an interaction with an end consumer, and we want to make this very special, very unique and it needs to have a Barclays flavor or a JPM flavor or you name it.

Darrin Peller

Right.

Andy Mattes

And one of the most prominent example, is that leading banks are now going to what we call cardless transactions, so you take your mobile phone, you identify yourself with the machine, the machine swipe your phone and you keep on going, and those are the features in the functionalities that we bring to the party.

Darrin Peller

Okay, that's helpful. If we shift gears to retail now, which is an area that you've been growing well as well, what is you know competitive landscape like there, who are your main competitors, then maybe just give us a quick overview on the products you're offering?

Andy Mattes

Retail is something that Nixdorf brought into the merit it's roughly a $1 billion business that's been growing at a 4% CAGR for the last four, five years very steadily, so last year was the best year in Wincor, Nixdorf retail history, and we're on track to at least be at the same level if not yet again north of that. We have roughly 31 of the top 35 retailers in Europe as our customers, and we're now looking at opportunities to take that regional presence and strength that we have and apply to the Americas. From a competitor's point of view, number one is still Toshiba, which is the old IBM and then you've got NCR in us with different market share percentages in each continent, and then in the Americas you also have Hewlett Packard.

Darrin Peller

Okay. And in terms of bringing this offering to the U.S. or to North America in general, I mean what are the obstacles, what are the opportunities? Can you talk about a little bit?

Andy Mattes

The opportunity is huge. Because NCR has been pretty dominant on this side of the world, especially if you think about self-checkout, so retailers want alternatives, and it's now just a question of getting not only the hardware into the country that's the easier piece, but to have the hardware, the software, the services integrated, and retail as we found out is approximately an 18 months sales cycle, so we were a little naive on how quickly we could crack the code, but mid-term that should be a pretty exciting opportunity for us and think about it this way, just about everything we do in the Americas Green Field for us, so there's nothing went up…

Darrin Peller

When need to be done, I mean do you need to build out sales, do you need to build out any other operations?

Andy Mattes

We cross train on the service side, so that that's a given we have that and then it's a question of building out sales, and we've been actively hiring people into the company, of course there's a lot of training, and then you want to be smart about how you approach the market is not one of those build and they will contour, so our first part of call are of course large European retailers that branch out into the U.S. take IKEA, the Swedish furniture store, they a customer of ours in 12 countries including the U.S.

Then you look at regional players that want a coast to coast coverage and then you look at special niche areas where we can get a foot in the door, so for instance we do the loyalty program for one of the large European gas station companies. And as a little - it's a little niche within the niche, but it gives us a good springboard or for example we do a lot of kiosks for the quick food restaurants in Canada for whatever reason Canada became the test market for that type of technology and that yet again would be a nice springboard into something.

Darrin Peller

Okay. Just touch on a little bit more around store automation. How do you guys define it, what kind of opportunities that really bring for people?

Andy Mattes

It's a huge opportunity, because it's basically our definition of store lifecycle management is we'll run anything that has an IP address in a store on it, and we're doing that for instance for a large European fashion outlet also here in the U.S. and I met with them shortly after the acquisition and they told us, we're going to move to a new location here in New York, and we're going to open the store in the following day, and you better be ready Andy, because we'll have merchandise and posters coming that day.

So for them rather than to have to commit to a site in it for eternity what they say is, we're going to have a store in this location for the next I don't know five years, and they don't worry about any of them on Dane things on how to run the store, they literally just bringing the merchandise and we make sure the stores open lives are running, is a full service model and we did it so well for them that as a result they actually gave us on a roll out for one of their next markets in Asia where we're doing the very same thing for them.

Darrin Peller

What's the business model around this in terms of economics and revenue generations?

Andy Mattes

It's a recurring revenue generating model, the POS, the mobile POS systems, those are usually one time purchase equipment, so it's a mix of CapEx and OpEx. And then we run for a flat fee we run a store for them.

Darrin Peller

It's great.

Andy Mattes

And it's usually a three year engagement.

Darrin Peller

Any other reason when you can talk through or you know the main one you want to touch on?

Andy Mattes

We talked about IKEA, we do this for IKEA, we also do the back office cash management for IKEA, and again we do that in every country that there are around the globe.

Darrin Peller

Yeah.

Andy Mattes

And there will be more to come along those lines.

Darrin Peller

So it seems like yeah, I going to say, I mean it seems like and it's not an area that I hear as much about in terms of a full outsourced operation from all the other companies we cover I mean it seems like this is something that you guys have really found a nice niche around you know from a competitive landscape.

Andy Mattes

It's a niche for us, but think even more importantly, we talk so much about malls are dying in this country, and I read a very interesting article the other day that the biggest threats to a mall in the U.S. are new malls, so retailers don't want to commit to locations anymore, they want to stay agile and what this gives them is pretty much the opportunity to say we'll be at a certain location for certain period of time, if we want to extend, we extend, if we don't want to extend, we folded in, and we'll move our tents somewhere else and they don't have to worry about any of the infrastructure, any of the people and it's just a commitment for the time.

Darrin Peller

Do you see NCR or you know Toshiba or others or even HP trying to measure this.

Andy Mattes

HP is predominately a third party model, so impossible. Toshiba is not in that market at all nor is NCR, so I think we've carved a niche out for ourselves here, where the terminal manufactures of those kinds of would be partners or they were…

Darrin Peller

They would be more hardware, they wouldn't have ware boats on the services.

Andy Mattes

Because it's not only the workforce, it's also the tools that you need to monitor, because if every time something goes wrong in a store, I have to roll trucks, and will kill my margins, so lot to do with tools software, remote management capabilities et cetera.

Darrin Peller

So when you put it all together on both sides of the business really you know what kind of profile is this are we talking about from a growth standpoint, you guys have said publicly in terms of outlook and opportunities for those and maybe less familiar here?

Andy Mattes

If you go through the three segments hardware in dollars flat to low single digits in units of course, it's higher, because you've got the price decline services I'd say midst to high single digits and on software - sorry, services low to mid my bet and software mid to high.

Darrin Peller

Okay, that's helpful. Great, but when we look at the transfer, the multi-year transformation program you guys have talked about I think if the 2020, what are some of the major activities and how do you measure success for that. Can you give us some bit of an update and again just remind for anyone in the room with is not familiar with it?

Andy Mattes

We put out a whole framework, and everything we do is in that context, first of all is of course financial performance. Then you've got everything we do on the synergies, then it's operational excellence, is everything that we do around sales, sales management is everything we do around culture integration all the soft facts, and of course it's the strategy piece to make sure that we have a combined roadmap. If you take the pro forma spend both companies spend combined roughly $200 million in R&D of which the majority was used to support legacy stuff and off which more than call it two thirds, we basically develop the same stuff twice.

So by weeding out the tail of legacy machines and by stopping to develop the same recycler module twice, I don't know I'll only develop the hardware once, and I repurpose the dollars from hardware to software it gives us both an efficiency uplift as well as a boost to our innovation capabilities.

Darrin Peller

Okay, I mean touching on that and you mentioned the $240 million earlier, but obviously that was a big part of this as well, just I mean activities underway and how the respective came back to your P&L overtime, I mean where are you in that progress?

Andy Mattes

We're still very early, we said 20% of the synergies are going to flow through the P&L this year, now keep in mind, you usually have to start the activity 12 to 18 months before you see it in your P&L, but it means roughly $50 million are going to flow through the P&L this year, that's going to be another called it $60 million-ish next year and then in the out years most of the activity, most of the heavy lifting is this year or next year, and also by the mid of next year, we will have spent most of the money from a restructuring point of view, because in order to get to that to $240 million will probably have to invest roughly $180 million. And the sooner we get the restructuring expense actually behind us the faster, we can turn our company into a key free cash flow contributor.

Darrin Peller

Okay. And so I mean this is basically on plan more or less to where you're initially expected or is it better?

Andy Mattes

It's actually clicking ahead of plan, which is why we raised the number from $200 million to $240 million at the last earnings call and the most prominent example is, when we started combining the two companies, we had some 96 terminals in our universe, and we said we're going to go from 96 to 36 by 2020. We're going to be by - we're going to be down to 76 starting January of next year, and also next year will be the first time on the hardware side where we will be below the 50% marker for where we spend our R&D future versus legacy and that time benefit actually translates into the $40 million.

Darrin Peller

Okay. Andy we talked a lot about the some of the main in some of the hardware as well, but software represents I think about 10% of revenues today if I remember correctly, I mean what is your competitive advantage there versus some peers and how do you expect to be able to grow this area?

Andy Mattes

Like the biggest opportunity to for us is making sure that we've got an installed base of roughly a million machines out there. So rolling out new software to that million machines is always easier to sell to an existing customer than to a new customer. As I said earlier, we're pretty much turning into the de facto standard for the financial service terminals, now the next question is how can you go from there and large in your opportunity.

We just made an investment into the leading mobile platform company Kony a few weeks back actually joined the board of the company and it now gives us an opportunity to not only provide the contact less cash functionality at the machines and to integrate with the mobile channel. But actually help banks on their journey off putting their mobile apps onto a common platform, so you can replicate them depending on independent of which operating system they run on at a very high re usage rate versus having bespoke apps as you have them out there in the field today, so that's one of the examples of how we drive into the Software Universe going forward.

Darrin Peller

Okay. And what about margins, the software gross margins from the current levels, I think around mid-30s, 36% or so, you know what type of opportunities there to increase that level?

Andy Mattes

We're clearly shooting for four handle on the software margin, and if you say wait a minute, these numbers are really low for software you'd be absolutely right, because in our industry we talk about omni channel all the time, when it actually means as we have to integrate our software with a whole slew of back end systems. So if you take a look at our software business, which is roughly $0.5 billion in annualized revenue, 25% is licenses, 75% is professional services, and that of course directs your overall margin profile down.

Darrin Peller

Because of the work needed to actually integrate everything in the back end?

Andy Mattes

Exactly. And then again that's also what makes us unique, because we actually know how to do these things, because integrating with the different CRM platforms, the switching vendors, some of the legacy banking systems that's not a trivial task.

Darrin Peller

Okay, and then just shifting to free cash, I mean, I know you mentioned obviously getting through restructuring, but the goal of the company is to have 100% conversion of net income basically for an operating - you know to free cash. Where are you in that path and talk a little more around the milestones that we should be watching probably get there?

Andy Mattes

Well, we said we're going to be basically cash flow breakeven this year, and again as crazy as it sounds, you actually want us to spend a lot of money this year, because the main money drain isn't paying out restructuring.

Darrin Peller

Okay. Do it over with basically…

Andy Mattes

The sooner as over with and the sooner we see the benefit in the P&L, next year the first half is still going to be burdened with some of the restructuring expense of things going to come down 2019 should be the first year where we have quote in quote the more normalized environment and where we should get a lot closer to that 100% will be a target.

Darrin Peller

Okay, but there's nothing structural around the business that should you know limit that capability in other words right?

Andy Mattes

Not at all.

Darrin Peller

Just a matter getting to restructuring…

Andy Mattes

It's just math and the only other thing you keep - go to keep in mind is, in our industry all the players is we spent the most money in Q1 a little less money in Q2, we usually all break even in Q3 and we make all our free cash flow in Q4, and it comes back to the spending behavior of the banks if they have money at hand they will pay their bills at the end of the year.

Darrin Peller

All right. So just to shift to capital allocation for a minute, I mean I know you guys spend, I think you've levered up around $1 billion or $1.2 billion for Wincor, maybe just touch on the strategy around capital allocation over the near term if you remind?

Andy Mattes

That's very straightforward, first order of business is to pay down debt.

Darrin Peller

Okay.

Andy Mattes

Second is to invest into organic growth. Third would be to look into especially in software side whether we would want to do a few smaller tuck-ins, because we can get to the desired outcome soon or faster versus then building it ourselves, our Kony investment is a good example of that. And fourth would of course be to return the money to shareholders.

Darrin Peller

Okay, all right. I mean shifting gears for a minute now, move towards digital payments and block chain technology, just can you give us a sense on how you guys or evolving your business to adjust if there is if worth is even necessary at all?

Andy Mattes

Think about us as the connectivity between the physical world of cash and the digital world of cash, you already talked about connecting to the mobile phone, but for instance we were the first company in the world to actually connect the ATMs with Samsung Pay and the rationale behind that is it's pretty simple if you want to fill an electronic wallet with data today, what you really doing for all practical purposes is you take a glorified picture of your credit card, as not the safest way of doing it, and then there you've just got raw data on your phone, which of course can get into the wrong hands.

So what we've worked on with Samsung, is an opportunity you go to the ATM and when you initiate Samsung Pay you literally pay or up the information that you have on an ATM, which is encrypted at any given point in time and you should encrypt that information to your android based cell phone, and it stays encrypted all through the usage and those are great ways to show the benefit of how you can bridge physical with digital and there's going to be a lot more examples to come.

Darrin Peller

Okay, that's helpful. All right just one more follow up to a comment you made earlier, I mean the first half of 2017 I know you guys renewed two large outsourcing contracts for TD and [indiscernible]. How much outsourcing business does the company actually have now, and then what - I guess what are the key drivers or growth around that area?

Andy Mattes

That's about let's say 25-ish percent of our service business.

Darrin Peller

Okay.

Andy Mattes

Managed services and outsourced services, and like always in the outsourcing world like in the IT space as well. Usually life changing events drive outsourcing, so a bank that gets in trouble with the regulator that needs to focus on something else divestiture, mergers, acquisitions and whenever you changed your business model, high degree of complexity take TD, the gentleman that runs the ATM channel does not differentiate between Canada and the U.S. but it's two different backbones, two regulatory environments, two different currencies, all that he cares about is ATM up time, and we provide that to him pay KPI based and we deal with all the complexity behind it.

Darrin Peller

Okay, that's helpful. And then just a little more rationale for partnering with Kony for mobile banking and retail apps I know that all sot of reason that came, what factors led you do an equity investment in that company?

Andy Mattes

Just one of those, it's relatively easy to partner, but when you even if you deal with a company like Kony who are the market leader, the next logical question is well do you have any influence into the strategic direction, is there something special on the solutions, we're going to resell the Kony platform and it was an upgrade opportunity for us to lift the connected commerce vision that we have as a company to a much higher level, and we basically have an HOV lane into Kony's development and support center, they get access to some great customers around the globe through us, and we have very good visibility not only on how to make things work today, but where the puck is going, and how we can innovate to get that for our customers.

Darrin Peller

Okay. Right just really have a few minutes left, I mean wrap it up with the question around the cyber security, I mean clearly there's been headlines recently with some pretty big brands getting hacked, but even in the ATM space, I mean, I know there is I mean there was a widespread cyber-attack, it was a WannaCry ransomware I think, can you just comment on that a bit in terms of reports of ATMs being shut down, and you know have you guys had any impact from this in terms of your ATMs being affected and so maybe what extent any liability worries?

Andy Mattes

WannaCry was thing go not a big impact to us, but think about it as a permanent race, the good guys build a ten foot wall, the bad guys build an 11 foot ladder, and you've got to continuously up the ante here so in cases where our systems got hacked when we did the post-mortem was actually one of the larger banks pretty well known name, we found out that nobody ever changed the boot password since we delivered the machines a few years back, because they didn't have the right level of oversight and they maintained the systems themselves. So this goes back to our managed services proposal, we're seeing, you know you can manage it yourself, but then you better stay on top of it or you let us do it for you, and if you know that 95% of all the ATMs in the world run on Windows and just look at your office PC how often it tells you don't shut me down yet, I need to update myself.

Darrin Peller

Yeah.

Andy Mattes

Not any different on our machines plus all the additional security and half of it, so it's all about staying current, having good tools to report whether all the assets have been upgraded, which by the ways yet another software that we provide, and try to stay ahead of the curve, if you ever want to spook yourself, Google ATM skimmers, you'll probably get one 150 hits and you luckily even get user reports, which one works better aware, it's kind of like fireworks in Ohio, it's the legal to shoot them off, but it's absolutely perfect legal to buy them, I don't know what you would do with them if you don't fire them off, but different conversation.

But the same thing so it's building an ATM scanner it's not illegal, which means there's a whole industry behind it, and the only way you get your arms around it, is through a lot of innovation, because otherwise you'll get outgunned that guys are very, very well…

Darrin Peller

The environment with all the headlines we're seeing it's got to be an opportunity for you guys.

Andy Mattes

We did, we did a fun exercise with one of the TV stations where we actually hand it folks a $50 debit card and let them use the ATM and ask them whether anything unusual occurred to them and they said, no all good, and we hacked every one of them well there was - there was a skimmer on the on card, there was a little camera and people would not notice, and for instance give you one simple example for some innovation that we did, is we turned the card from the short edge to the long actually you put it sideways, because you cannot read and magnetic stripe sideways, it's physically impossible.

So by a mere turn of 90 degrees you can eliminate a $2 billion skimming problem that the banks have. So sometimes it doesn't have to be the big thing, it can be little innovations, but then again the minute you do that you know the next guy is going to work on something.

Darrin Peller

That's great. Well it look very helpful, I mean why don't we - I think we have a minute left, is anybody in the audience wants that I guess there's about three are ready.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

A lot going on you have the tail end of a merger to deal with it always innovating quite a bit. Where do you see the biggest execution risk going forward that you really kind of you know when you're sitting at your desk, I really want to see is get better at these capabilities?

Andy Mattes

I feel very good about where we are on the synergy work, which is why we raised those numbers and biggest challenge for us is to get the growth logo going again, we clearly had our challenges on that. Last year and the more we get over - more we get the topline in order the easier it's going to be to reach our long term prognosis.

Unidentified Analyst

I was hoping you could just comment on your attach rates for the service business, and then also just sort of talk about how your renewal rates trended over the past few years on the service side as well? The renewal rates just when that contract comes off for renewal?

Andy Mattes

So legacy Diebold attach rate has been on a global basis roughly 80% legacy Nixdorf has been more around to 60% marker, as a lot to do with at the Diebold philosophy was way more tied to where its owned services batched employees and needless to say we want to move the legacy Wincor attach rates to the legacy Diebold attach rates, and that is starting to move north, but those things don't happen overnight, they're happening in gradual increases. So for instance, we were able to take over some 5000 machines of the Wincor installed base there were managed by third parties, we've got them now managed under our own regime and the renewal rate on these contracts is usually 95%, 95%. So once you've got a service contract, you're going to work really hard on that renewing it, as long as a service provider, we keep up with investments we provide good service to the customer, we should get to contracts renewed.

Unidentified Analyst

So question some of your free cash flow goes, you've commented on, in particular with the working capital benefit usually get in the fourth quarter, do you think you could hit that net income equal to free cash flow by the fourth quarter of 2018 and then so that's the first one?

Andy Mattes

We're not giving guidance for next year yet, but as I said earlier, we're not done paying out all the restructuring. So it's kind of like a waterfall model.

Unidentified Analyst

But by June of 2018 you will be done with the restructuring from the most part?

Andy Mattes

For the most part Q4 2018, everything going normal should look like a very attractive quarter, but it's not enough to cover all for the year, 2019 is going to be the first one like just…

Unidentified Analyst

No, no, no, I'm just thinking on a quarterly basis?

Andy Mattes

On a quarterly basis Q4 2018 if history repeats itself ought to be an attractive quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

And then as you enter 2018, the second half 2018, do you envision paying down debt, and if so what that the bank debt I assume response on call?

Andy Mattes

Well as I said earlier, first priority on cash usage is to pay down debt once we reached a point we'll make the smartest decision on which ones we take down.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then the final question, could you talk a little bit about pricing in the ATM business, I think one of your Asian competitors was extremely aggressive a few years back, we haven't really heard much about it recently, is anything change there or still just as competitive?

Andy Mattes

No it's very competitive. We factor a 2% to 3% price decrease on the hardware side into our models on a global scale, but that can go up pretty radically in China for instance, not only that the government forces to do go into a minority joint venture position, one of the Chinese players wanted to make sure that they joined venture didn't have a good start and low at the price level by 25% in one year, so if it's a constant raised, but as it normalized probably 2% to 3% on the hardware side services actually more flattish, just because the complexity of the machines go up enhance that the quality of the service that you need to perform goes up. But we don't have time to snooze and our design to cost efforts have to host pays the pressure we have in the market in order to get to our mid-term targets.

Unidentified Company Representative

All right guys. I think we're going to wrap it up there. But Andy, thank you very much for your time today, Steve appreciated. Thanks a lot.

Andy Mattes

Thank you.

