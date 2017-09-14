3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: September 14, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research!

Amicus folds in development of a treatment for rare skin disease

Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) has quite a few treatments in the developmental pipeline, one of the most advanced of which being SD-101, a wound-healing cream intended for management of epidemolysis bullosa. This is a rare, inherited skin condition that leads to severe blistering and impaired wound healing.

Unfortunately, FOLD has decided to suspend the development of SD-101, on the basis of poor findings from the phase 3 ESSENCE trial.

By all measures, SD-101 failed to improve outcomes for patients over placebo treatment.

Looking forward: An unfortunate setback and a bit of a grim personal milestone. This is the first therapy I've seen that's been given the FDA's breakthrough therapy designation to subsequently be suspended with such poor data. Most likely, that's due to my own ignorance of all the various drugs out there, but it does tarnish the gleam of the breakthrough therapy designation. Thankfully, there are other encouraging therapies on the horizon for epidermolysis bullosa; so hope is not lost for patients!

Bluebird and Celgene expand their collaborative effort in multiple myeloma

bluebird bio (BLUE) and Celgene (CELG) are currently working together on an innovative form of CAR-T cell therapy, which targets the B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) on the surface of multiple myeloma cells.

Currently, this treatment option is being assessed in an early stage clinical trial. Last we heard from this front, it led to a 100% response rate in the 9 patients enrolled in the first phase of the study. This has led the companies to move toward a dose expansion cohort to figure out what patients can handle, and what may work best in phase 2 trials.

Recently, BLUE announced that this dose expansion cohort has begun. Patients being enrolled in this part of the study will be heavily pretreated, having been exposed to a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent, and daratumumab.

Looking forward: After the first approval in the United States of CAR-T cell therapy, it seems safe to expect a flurry of activity in this space. I'm cautiously very excited for all of these developments, but certainly CAR-T cells seem particularly prone to sudden setbacks, such as what Juno Therapeutics (JUNO) saw last year. Hopefully, the same troubles don't befall BLUE and CELG.

Iovance enters the cervical cancer developmental immunotherapy space

Due to its association with human papilloma virus infection, cervical cancer seems to be a ripe field for immunotherapy, which would sensibly respond more vigorously to viral-associated cancers.

Still, cervical cancer remains a huge unmet need, one that Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) hopes to help move the needle in with its LN-145 platform, a treatment that modifies a patient's tumor-associated lymphocytes. Nearly a month ago, IOVA announced that the first patient in its phase 2 study had been dosed with therapy.

Now, it has announced regulatory approval to initiate clinical study in the Netherlands, which will expand the potential pool of patients in a relatively uncommon form of cancer using a highly complex technique. This is likely early days for the regulatory approvals here that may aid in recruitment into the study.

Looking forward: It's easy for people to misjudge just how tough it can be to enroll patients in clinical trials. On one hand, cancer patients can be difficult to find, depending on the tumor area. Moreover, patients often don't want to take a chance on something that might not provide benefit, or that might make them more sick. Something like 90% of all patients with cancer do not enroll in a clinical trial. This is why news like this is a big deal to me; the more trial sites a small company can accrue, the faster that accrual might be. And IOVA needs to move quickly if it is going to survive through the arduous clinical trials process.

