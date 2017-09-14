Carvana's (CVNA) CEO Ernie Garcia Presents at 2017 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

2017 Global Technology Conference Call

September 6, 2017 3:05 PM ET

Executives

Ernie Garcia – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Matt Fassler – Goldman Sachs

Matt Fassler

Good morning, everyone. I'm Matt Fassler from Goldman Sachs, and it's my pleasure today to introduce Ernie Garcia from Carvana, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company, and to moderate our fireside chat today. This is Carvana's first time at our September retailing conference but not their first appearance at a Goldman Conference. Back when we did dotCommerce and Carvana was private, we were very pleased to be able to spend time with the company. And real happy that you've moved forward on your growth path and with your capital structure and are now here with us as a public company and as a much larger company than you had been at the time of our last appearance.

Ernie has been the President and CEO of the company since its inception in 2012. Prior to that, Ernie had spent about five and half, six years at DriveTime. So thanks again for coming.

You're the first kind of emerging growth name, if you will, that we're talking to today and the first auto dealer that we're talking to today. And – but the theme of online has been a prominent one throughout this conference.

And the question I want to start out with is, what are the biggest pain points in the used car process that you're trying to address? And what are the pain points that you're trying to extricate from the online purchase process?

Ernie Garcia

Yes great, and thanks for having me. So first of all, everything I say today will be under the safe harbor forward – there will be forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update those. Sorry. I have to say that.

So yes, pain points in automotive retail. I think, our view, when we started Carvana, I'll try to make this brief was that, basically, the pain points on automotive retail were a direct result of heavy and undifferentiated cost structures in automotive retail in general. If you look at most dealerships, they're doing business in very similar ways. They're buying the same land on dealer road that everyone else is buying. They're building the same buildings that everyone else is building that are generally mandated by manufacturers. They're hiring similar people. They're using similar technologies. And that kind of sameness results in customer experiences were, I think, the only kind of lever that dealerships had is to monetize every customer interaction more completely. And that's how they've survived. There's nothing wrong with that, but that's how they survived in a world where they have very similar cost structures.

We want to just try to reduce our cost structure so that we could give customers, one, kind of lower prices; and two, simpler experiences. And so the way we chose to do that is by building an online interface that's self-service that saves a lot of the labor costs associated with selling cars and then also to build out a logistics network to make our inventory available to customers everywhere as opposed to having dealerships. And that reduces costs, we estimate, by about $1,500 in SG&A per unit on a variable basis. Yes, as a result of those choices, we have much higher fixed costs than dealerships traditionally do. Dealerships generally can kind of get up and running and get to profitability fairly quickly because they have heavy variable costs and relatively low upfront investment costs. We've got a lot of upfront investment costs and then very low variable costs.

Matt Fassler

So as we think about the evolution of the business you grow, I love to talk about how you come at sourcing, how that's evolved since inception as you've grown and how you expect that to evolve as you get bigger. And then similarly, on the reconditioning front.

Ernie Garcia

Yes. So I think sourcing, I think, you can break into maybe two key dimensions. So one is channel. There are several channels to acquire cars. One way to break those channels up is there's the auction source. There's off-lease source coming from captive finance companies. There's rental car source. And then there's direct from consumers source. Yes, I think, the way that we kind that of attack that problem is, in general, I would say the economics of those channels are roughly in reverse order the way I stated them. It's generally most economic to buy directly from consumers. Auctions are the most competitive way to acquire cars. But from an availability of inventory and control of inventory you put in front of customers, they're ordered in a way that I stated them originally, where you have the most control over which inventory you buy at auction, and you have the least control when you're going directly to consumers.

So we acquire across all those different channels early on. We focus almost exclusively on auction because of the availability to control the inventory. And then as we've matured the company, we continually migrate down and are acquiring more and more of our cars through these other channels. So that's how we think about sourcing in terms of channel.

From a kind of determining which individual car to buy perspective, which I think is maybe a more interesting question, we're very well positioned to do that well because we have so much data about every car that gets looked at on our website. So on our website, we can see the dwell times on every vehicle detail page. We can see how many customers go to that page, how many customers go to the page multiple times, which customers are going to the page. We have a lot of information based on where the customer was referred from in terms of what site they visited prior, what steps they've taken on the website prior.

So we have a really dynamic way to generate an understanding of demand. We also have lots of different data sources from across the industry to look at industry-wide demand, and we blend those together to create kind of our Carvana on-site demand. And then we use that demand to kind of bounce against the supply opportunities that we have through these different channels and to optimize which cars we're buying and at what prices.

Matt Fassler

How much has the industry evolved its own purchasing models? CarMax is well known for having one presumably. They look at some of the same things that you do. Many of them are probably leasing off-the-shelf product. Has the off-the-shelf product made headway and gotten more competitive and buyers at auction gotten smarter? Or are we still dealing with the competitive set that's a bit behind in this regard?

Ernie Garcia

So I think everyone is probably getting smarter all the time, and I think third-party tools are constantly evolving and enabling people to make better purchasing decisions. So I think there's generally probably improvement everywhere. I do believe that because of, one, the structure of the data we're able to collect because we're an e-commerce provider; two, because of the people that we've focused on, on making sure that we work with. We've got a lot of different Ph.D.s and really smart people that are working on these problems.

And then I think, three, because of the fact that we generally handle all of our purchasing in an automated way that gives us access to all of the supply sources at once so we can kind of optimize across many supply sources instead of physically sending buyers to individual auctions where they're buying kind of one lane at a time. I do think we're uniquely positioned to do better there, and I think we're maybe significantly ahead of the curve, if the curve is defined as the average group. I think, as you said, there are certainly other groups out there that are fairly sophisticated, but we feel pretty confident that we're, if not the most sophisticated, right up there.

Matt Fassler

Can you talk about the pooled inventory model, what it means, how you're using it, how that's evolving as you enter more markets?

Ernie Garcia

So yes. So I think a unique attribute of our business model relative to automotive retail and then not unique relative to e-commerce is that all of our cars are available to customers everywhere. That creates a fairly different dynamic in many important respects versus kind of having localized inventory for localized demand. One important aspect there is, yes, you grow your inventory, you're increasing conversion across all of your markets simultaneously, which creates a lot of incentives to grow inventory. Another dynamic is if you stop growing inventory and you're growing sales either through adding markets or through just letting markets mature and grow, you're increasing sales relative to a fixed inventory. So there's a lot of downward pressure that's placed on turn time.

And because cars are depreciating assets, which is fairly unique in e-commerce, selling cars faster has a direct economic impact that's positive. So we feel really, really good about that model. And we think it's very unique, and it's supported by a logistics network that's first party. We own all the trucks. The drivers are our employees. We built all the software. So when a customer goes to our website and looks at a car anywhere, they're going to see that car can be delivered to your door tomorrow at 3 p.m. And what's going on in the background is we're saying, okay, that customer is in Houston. That car is in Atlanta. It's going to catch this truck from Atlanta to Dallas and this truck from Dallas to Houston.

And then we've got an advocate available who's going to take the car from the Houston landing point to the customer's door. And it's giving the customer that option. That's what enabled that pooled inventory model is the underlying logistics network, which, I think, is unique.

Matt Fassler

Now how do you add that wrinkle to your buying model? Because you've got demand, et cetera, and then you've got location. And the price that you're going to be willing to pay for a car that you source in Houston that might get sold – you think might get sold in Charlotte has got to be different than if you think it's going to get sold locally or in Austin or something like that. Is location also built into the buying model based on the source of the lead or the source of the inquiry?

Ernie Garcia

So we kind of handle that in reverse of the way that dealers usually do. Dealers traditionally would be buying car from a local source then pricing generally in a single market once they ship the car. So they have a little bit of a simpler problem. We're sourcing cars all over the country, and then we're pricing them to customers anywhere in the country. We've made the election to price cars the same no matter where the customer is, even though there are demand differences for different cars in different geographies because we think it's kind of the simplest, most transparent thing for us to do. Because of that, we kind of benefit on the opposite side.

We can buy cars given the logistics network in locations where they're cheap, and then we can sell them in locations where they're expensive. So our benefit is more on the acquisition side than it is on kind of the customer pricing side.

Matt Fassler

I also want to talk about reconditioning, which is, to me, the biggest barrier to entry that any of your that any of your prospective online-only competition faces. Talk about how you – what kind of infrastructure you've developed, what you're working with and how you expect this to evolve as well?

Ernie Garcia

So we've got three reconditioning centers that are open today, one is just outside of Philadelphia, one is outside of Atlanta and one just outside of Dallas. And then we've announced that we're working on another one in Phoenix. These facilities, given the way that we size them and kind of build them and organize processes inside of them, can produce around 4,000 cars per month each when fully ramped up. So I think first order, the way that we think about inspection centers is we need to continue to scale those to support growth. We need to stay in front of that because that is, I think, to your point, it's a barrier to entry and it's a significant operational undertaking. So you need to kind of be in front of your expected growth there to make sure you have capacity to handle that growth.

And I think second order, you want to put them close to cars so that you're not transporting cars more than you need to. A benefit of having that logistics network is moving cars actually isn't that expensive if you have that's a second order consideration, but it's a consideration. And then I think a third consideration is you want to have cars as close to the demand as possible because when you deliver cars to customers faster, you tend to see higher conversion rates. And so I think that's how we think about that.

We do think it's an enormous operational undertaking. There are not many companies out there, a handful at most, that have built real kind of remanufacturing processes. They're centralized to take many, many cars and get them to a consistent standard. And in selling cars online, we think that's tremendously important, and we feel like we've made a lot of progress there.

Matt Fassler

How are your reconditioning costs evolving today? I know there can be a ton of variability based on process about where those are.

Ernie Garcia

Yes. So I think I would probably break that into kind of true variable costs, which are parts and labor. That, I would say, we're making improvements there. We've taken several third-party processes. Not to get too deep in the weeds, but things like paint resent repair and detailing. And we're starting to in-house more of that, so we're not contracting that out, and that's reducing those costs. We also have these facilities that we build that can support kind of 4,000, give or take, units per month that in general today are building far fewer than that.

So as we push more capacity through those facilities, our kind of cost – our average cost's reduced because the facility is already paid for.

Matt Fassler

Okay. I want to talk about the brand and about marketing. First of all, how – what has your approach been to promoting the brand in terms of channel and image? And then we also know that you're beginning to migrate to national advertising pretty early in your rollout, in my opinion, I know it's supported by the numbers, but versus what we've historically seen. So talk a few about that marketing angle.

Ernie Garcia

Yes, so I think a unique property to our business problem is that customers buy a car once every five years. And so that right there, I think, steps up a little bit of a different advertising dynamic because you kind of need to go in and you need to be looking pretty far forward because the ads that you're putting on the airwaves today are being seen by customers, one sixtieth of them are going to buy a car this month and then the rest of those sales are going to unfold over the next five years.

So when you go into a market, we basically come in with not quite our equilibrium marketing budget but something that looks a lot like our equilibrium marketing budget. And we start to kind of lap that across the airwaves right away. We then see sales start to ramp fairly quickly, and our customer acquisition cost basically falls at the inverse of the increase in sales because our marketing budget is roughly flat. We think brand building is tremendously important. We would like to think that it's crystal clear at this point that there's demand for this product. And then once there's demand for the product, you want to carve out space think about you when it's time to buy a car and they associate you with kind of this new way of buying a car online.

And so I would also put the vending machine in that same category of brand building and trying to really define ourselves as kind of the category leader here. National advertising, I would think of that as more of kind of an economics-driven choice than a brand-building effort. The way it works out is kind of as you increase the number of markets that you're serving, at some point, you cross over to where it's less expensive to move to national advertising on any given channel than it is to buy all of the local markets and add them up.

And largely, what we've been doing is as we get to those points across different channels, we turn national marketing on. This has the effect of seeding awareness nationally, which is nice and then effectively reducing our variable cost on that channel to zero as we open incremental markets. So we think that makes sense. Now we don't expect to see an immediate increase in sales as a result of that because, generally, to see meaningful sales in a market, we need to kind of pair marketing and brand building with next day delivery, which requires us to launch logistics network.

So we think that's building brand nationally. And our hope – although we don't have evidence for this yet, our hope is as we do more of that and then head into new markets in the future, the brand will have already been built, and so we'll be able to ramp sales faster.

Matt Fassler

That helps segue to a question about customer acquisition costs. How do you measure these? How are they evolving? It sounds like your customer acquisition costs in your markets are likely falling given that you kind of have a bit of a head start with having incremental market, especially with the national ad ramp-up. But where does this number move in your view?

Ernie Garcia

So in the S-1, we gave our marketing expenses in Atlanta, national and then we also gave them by cohort, which is kind of a year of a market being open. And you can see that they were quickly falling in all those markets. Atlanta was down somewhere in the 500s, I believe, as of Q4 and has continued to grow since. And so you can get a sense of kind of where that's dropping. We feel pretty good about our ability to get marketing expenses in line or better than the vast majority of dealers given the progress that we already see. And so I think we feel pretty good there.

Matt Fassler

Great. I want to talk about the vending machine concept. And it's a very cool innovation and I know it costs some money. Talk about the decision-making. First of all, for those who haven't seen them, not that familiar, maybe you could talk through the idea, talk through how your – how the implementation has been changing as you've been growing and doing more of these and how you go about the decision of rolling one out?

Ernie Garcia

Yes. So to describe it, first of all, the vending machine is it's a vending machine for cars. It's a big, multistory tower that so far we've built them ranging from five stories to eight stories. They're all glass. The cars are in those locations. There's an elevator that goes up and grabs the car and kind of spins it around on its way down. There's a robot that then drives it and puts it in the bay, and the customer goes and receives it in the bay. It's a pretty elaborate customer experience, but I think begs this question of, "I thought it was all about costs, and you're an e-commerce provider. And what is that huge thing?"

I do think it's worth considering kind of what's the cost structure of dealers that we're trying to work against. The largest area of expense for dealers, one is labor, two is either customer acquisition costs or dealership overhead and then three is the opposite of, depending on which dealership it is, those last two things. I think – we think about kind of the vending machines being kind of incremental investment that pay us back in three ways.

One way is given the logistics network that we have, if you can get the customer to come to you because you create an interesting enough experience and they want to come pick it up, then you save last-mile logistics costs. And those can add up. We disclosed in our Q1 call, that in March we've sold 1,000 cars in the market of Atlanta. If you can get, to use rough numbers, half your customers to come pick that up and then to use simple math, $100, give or take, savings per pickup, that can quickly add up to – that's $50,000 per month, which is $600,000 per year, which pays for a lot of investment. That's the operational savings.

There's also kind of the customer acquisition savings, which are significant or increase in sales equivalently. We definitely have seen meaningful increase in sales when we build those vending machines. It's very hard to build a brand and get customers to know who you are. And I think building into your product an experience that's differentiated and interesting and worthy of discussion is a highly economic way to get the word out there. And we definitely see significant increase in sales when we launch in those markets. And so economically, the way we think about that is the value of that is roughly kind of your GPU on every incremental sale you get. And when you look at the returns calculated that way, they're really, really high on kind of invested capital.

And then third, which I think is soft, but going back to the branding point, I do think it's a tremendous brand differentiator. And we think that's going to matter over time. So we feel good about those decisions. But it's definitely an incremental investment in the market, and we just kind of do an ROI calc. And today, those ROI calcs are very, very positive.

Matt Fassler

Can we talk for a minute about the migration or improvement in GPU? I know that one of the most important metrics for us to watch over the next number of quarters is going to be the progression of your GPU. What are the levers that are going to move that number?

Ernie Garcia

So I think from where we were in Q2, about $1,500, moving toward our midterm goal of $3,000, about a little more than half of the benefit is scale driven. The largest contributor from a scale perspective is reducing turn time, and therefore, reducing depreciation and increasing margin. The next two contributors that are scale driven are just pushing more volumes through the logistics networks and through the inspection centers.

So those are major contributors. And then kind of a little bit less than half is driven by continued product enhancements. So monetizing finance better, monetizing warranties better, monetizing trade-ins better. We disclosed in our Q2 call that we are testing gap in Q2. It was not a contributor in any meaningful way to Q2 results, but we felt good about the early test results. And we'll be – we are rolling that out. So we'll continue to add additional products as well.

Matt Fassler

When you say testing gap, you mean testing gap insurance?

Ernie Garcia

Yes, sorry.

Matt Fassler

So what are the – what does conversion look like? First, I guess, conversion and then profitability and efficiency and a couple of line items you mentioned, can you talk about finance first?

Ernie Garcia

So in general, basically, all of these – with the exception of trade-ins, the finance product, the warranty product, the gap product, the way that we structure those with third parties, those become kind of 100% gross margin products for us. In the case of finance, we're not taking credit risk. What we do is we work closely with Ally Bank to establish kind of an underwriting box. That underwriting takes place on our side. That allows to give customers quick, seamless transactions, where they can instantaneously see financing options across different cars in inventory. And then we pass that off in a kind of pre- agreed to way to Ally and then, as a result, makes money on taking the credit risk. But we don't take the risk. But we don't take the credit risk ourselves.

I think in the last quarter, we're about $510 in finance profit per unit sold, and we have a little less than a 70% penetration on that. So you're a little over kind of $700 in profit per finance contracts generated. So that's kind of how profits work there.

Matt Fassler

Great. I also would like to talk about the evolution of economics by market. You disclosed a lot of the details. I expect we're not going to get that level of detail market by market going forward. Talk about what differentiates markets from one another. Has behavior market by market been fairly similar to those original templates? And if there are big variables, what do those tend to be?

Ernie Garcia

Yes. I think, I mean, first order for any data that shows up in the real world, I do think that the markets are tremendously similar to one another. We've generally seen markets that look really similar. And we put that in the S-1, so you can see kind of the graphs by market. The variables that we see that are most predictive of how a market will ramp, generally, kind of newer markets are ramping faster than older markets. That's at least partially driven by the fact that we have the shared inventory model. And so as you open new markets, they benefit from a larger inventory earlier in their life.

We've generally seen that smaller markets ramp faster. It's easier to kind of build a brand in a small market than a our inventory size advantage, I think, is more pronounced in small markets than it is large markets. We've generally seen that markets that are nearby preexisting markets generally ramp faster. And we think that's suggestive of the fact that we've built some brand there, and so there's a little more awareness to allow us to ramp faster. Those are the major effects. There's a couple other kind of minor effects. But in general, that's been very consistent. And so we feel like the real risk in those numbers is us executing more so than anything else because the demand seems pretty clear and the drivers of demand seem pretty clear.

And we're kind of in control of those drivers, so we just have to execute.

Matt Fassler

We kind of skipped over a really basic point, which is, who is the customer that wants to buy cars this way? What do they want to buy? And who would you like to be selling to? The answer might be anyone. And does your target customer per se or optimal customer match the customer with an appetite for this mode of commerce?

Ernie Garcia

So I think, I mean, one way to think about that is, what are customers doing absent Carvana? And I think one of the insights that we realize early on was that about 18% of U.S. car buyers don't even test drive a car prior to purchase. Many expect to. But by the time they get to the dealership, they don't actually do that. On the order of 33% test drive only a single car. So you have 50% of customers that are test driving one or fewer cars. That's fairly interesting in the context of the largest used automotive retailer having a 1.6% market share. That's a really, really large addressable market of people test driving one or fewer cars. And we think our business model paired with the 7-day return policy effectively creates a test drive for a single car and in many ways, I think, creates something better than a test drive for single car for those customers.

So we thought there's huge opportunity there. The next thing is, okay, aside from just rationally who's doing something that should be – or could be substituted with buying a car online, what about just the psychology? Who's going to choose to go online and buy a car? And we did expect that to be younger people, probably a little bit wealthier people, people that may be a little more educated. We had all these expectations about demographics.

And I think what we found is the demographics are really, really broad in income, in age, in gender. In just about every important kind of dimension, we see a distribution that looks a lot like the average car buyer in the U.S. And we're excited about that because we think it's suggestive that we're not running into a market niche where we're going to run into a ceiling quickly. We think we're penetrating the mass market. And I think our products rationally should appeal to anyone that wants to save money and time and have seven days instead of a 10-minute test drive and a large selection.

So we're hopeful that we can penetrate into that market deeper.

Matt Fassler

And as you think about your ultimate MSA count, is the sky the limit? How would you think about the targets of full national coverage? Are there areas where you're less focused on penetrating?

Ernie Garcia

So it's definitely, I think, full national coverage. And I think a really nice property of our model, going back to the small markets ramping up faster, is our fixed investment to head into a market is incredibly small. We basically need to buy a multicar hauler and connect it to our logistics network. That costs about $250,000. That effectively brings the entirety of our inventory to that market at very, very low kind of fixed incremental expense. Then we have to turn on marketing. As we do more of this national marketing, half of our spend is on TV. So that means the variable costs in going into market are reduced significantly because marketing is the biggest market-level expense.

So we're really excited about the opportunity we have to penetrate much smaller markets than companies with more upfront investment maybe are able to penetrate. And then we think our inventory advantage in those small markets is enormous. So we think kind of that's a huge, huge opportunity for us. We also, given where we are in our life, we have an opportunity in really large markets as well. And so we're basically kind of going into both. We announced yesterday that we opened up L.A. Over the last several months, we've announced that we opened markets on the other side of the spectrum, Macon and Chattanooga and Knoxville and Augusta, Georgia.

So generally, what our strategy is today is we know we want to hit a lot of these markets, we have a good sense of how customers are responding across all these markets, and it's largely supply-side driven. It's where do we have cars and where do we have the logistics infrastructure to be able to connect to these markets, let's open up there and let's keep building out the network.

Matt Fassler

Now a few months ago, a couple of years ago maybe, there was kind of a potpourri of companies trying to do what you're doing. At least one has gone away. Another, you recently acquired, that being Carlypso. Can you talk about the rationale for that transaction, what they bring to you?

Ernie Garcia

So Carlypso had a slightly different business model than we have. But I think one of the core assets they've built up that they were really, really good at and they had focused almost exclusively on for several years is they were excellent at basically acquiring data from many different disparate sources and then normalizing – or ingesting and normalizing that data to be able to, one, kind of understand the options and features that are on any given car; and then two, understand the value that consumers place on those options and features on any given car.

Those are functions that we were fulfilling prior to the Carlypso acquisition, but it was something that we had spent months and months on, not years and years on. And so they were significantly ahead of us there. And I think, based on my knowledge at least, I would say they're probably ahead of any company out there. And so we're very excited to bring them on board. And we think the benefit of that, it will help us in acquisition. It will help us in merchandising and displaying which options and features are on cars using the manufacturer language as opposed to the generic language you generally see on used car sites. And we think it will also help us in pricing.

So – and we had a great team. It's a really talented group of people, so we're excited about that.

Matt Fassler

Great. I have a number of more questions, but we have roving mics and a nice intimate environment here. So if people have questions, you should – please feel free to start raising your hands. We have two the front row, if you all could come up here. And you can even just start asking, I'll repeat them. Go ahead Vince.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

You say that your largest competitor in the used car market has less than 2% market share and has a multi-decade operating history. First question is, why do you think they only had 2% of the market or less than [indiscernible] of the market?

And then secondly, what is it about your business model, your go-to-market that could accomplish it in a faster pace and perhaps have a larger share than you currently have?

Ernie Garcia

So I mean, the company we're talking about, in general, I think we've got a ton of respect for, and they've done a tremendous job over the last several decades, to your point, I think, both in terms of giving customers reasonable deals and in terms of operating. So I think we have a very healthy respect for them from a starting point. I think this is a business that has significant operational barriers to growth. If you look at several of these big-box retailers, the investment in incremental store is upwards of $20 million. The number of people you have to hire per store is well upwards of 100 people per store. It's a multiyear investment to go out and build these stores and kind of launch them in a market.

So I think the business model itself – just the brick-and-mortar business model itself doesn't lend itself to the same kind of scaling as kind of our business model does. I think the question with our business model, can you generate the demand? But if you can generate the demand, then scaling is easier. And so that's a really big business, and the market is really big, right? Another thing that limits you, I think, from having too much market share is this is – automotive retail is on the order of $1 trillion market.

In most retail verticals, the largest player will have on the order of 20% market share and the next largest player will have on the order of 10% market share and the next largest player will have on the order of 10% market share. So it's very abnormal to have a market this fragmented. But I mean, part of that is just driven by the size of the market itself and I think part of it is driven by the operational barriers to growth.

Matt Fassler

We have a question right up here.

Unidentified Analyst

You talked about reconditioning centers as an important asset, right? And I'm just wondering, you would think that asset-light approach would actually be better. So if you had a network of centers that you worked with and you're happy with their quality and you could be very flexible, et cetera, so why is that important? Is it that your cost of doing it yourself are so much lower?

Ernie Garcia

So I think it's several things. I think costs are a bit lower for two reasons. One, you have scale in a facility. And two, you don't have a third party that you're paying, so there's – you get rid of a markup. I think every bit is importantly, you have control over quality. There have been many groups – not even – on the reconditioning side, groups have tried it. Also, I think basically every warranty provider, to some degree, tries to create networks of different repair shops out there to get cars fixed.

It's very, very hard to maintain quality and to kind of manage those groups when you have thousands of independent operators out there with incentives that don't necessarily align with your own. So I think, as a result, we kind of made the election that this made sense to build this ourselves and how to be a core competency. And we feel pretty good that, that was the right choice.

Matt Fassler

I just had a question. Maybe you had covered this. I missed it. But on your 7-day return policy, what's the number of people who actually return?

Ernie Garcia

So that number we disclosed in the S-1, and so I'll go back to that number. It's a number that we don't plan on continuing to disclose. And just so you'd understand our philosophy around disclosure, our goal in general is to try to make sure we're focusing the market on numbers that we think are important. And the economic cost of handling a return, we think, are very, very small relative to the brand-building benefits of letting customers know that it's very easy to return a car. And in fact, I think we're more likely to try to catalyze more returns over time than less do marketing because we think it's valuable.

But in the S-1, we disclosed that it was kind of mid to high single digits and that it had been very stable over time. We've got about half of customers that returned a car swapped for another, and so those are the facts as of that time.

Unidentified Analyst

So Ernie, I believe your cars on average are priced $1,500 less than the comps. Is that correct, your cars versus, say, CarMax?

Ernie Garcia

Yes. The number we put in the S-1 was $1,430 less than KBB.

Unidentified Analyst

So how much of demand is being created by $1,400 or $1,500 lower price versus just lower pain points or the attraction of buying online versus going to a store?

Ernie Garcia

So I think there’s bit a function of market and company maturity. I think, early on, price is an incredibly powerful lever. There's no question about it. Many customers go to these listing sites and sort by lowest price. It's part of the way that people are shopping for cars. So I do think that, that's important there and worthy of note. I think if you go and read our 10,000 reviews up on our website, you'll see once people have gone through the experience, you'll see price mentioned – and this number is not right, but just an estimate from memory, on the order of 10% at the time, give or take. And you'll see the experience mentioned virtually every time.

So I do think once people have been through it, the experience is the more important thing. I think as it relates to understanding the potential economics of the business, like there is a big question, which is, is this a business where you can grow only by offering a nonsustainable price? And then the second you move to a sustainable price, are you now stuck and you can't make the economics work? I think this is a fair question to ask. We work really, really hard to understand price elasticities both using our own data and then also inferring from many competitors' data.

And I think we have a very high degree of confidence that price elasticities are not such that we couldn't move price if we made that determination in the future that was the right to do, but we want to be thoughtful about that over time.

Unidentified Analyst

You mentioned that obviously marketing is one of your largest, if not your largest spend, and that 50% is television. Is the other 50% online? And then on that online, are you doing it mostly through searches or the listings sites like Autotrader or Cars, things like that? And how effective are those?

Ernie Garcia

Yes about 50% is TV and then 50% is virtually anything else you could think of, which includes everything you just mentioned and many more. In general, our goal is to equilibrate our expected kind of customer acquisition cost across channel and then kind of continually move our allocations to maintain that. So the balance that we've arrived at is a function of that general goal. And like I said, 50% is TV and then 50% is a bunch of other stuff, which includes brand and direct and all kinds of different things. An interesting attribute is we tend an older markets to shift more toward kind of direct attribution channels just because they get more efficient as your brand is built. They're less efficient upfront. But we're using every channel you can kind of think of.

Matt Fassler

Anymore?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Can you just talk about the mix of cars that you're selling, like the skew towards German, North American, Japanese, that kind of thing? And then the supply of cars coming off of lease has been increasing for the past couple of years and looks like it will continue to increase for the next couple of years. Just the impact of that on your business, positive, negative?

Ernie Garcia

Yes. So generally, we're selling a really broad swaths of cars within kind of one to 5-year-old age range. Initially, we are highly concentrated kind of one to 2-year-old cars because we thought that's what customers would want online. And I think we've continually migrated toward older and older cars as we see more and more acceptance kind of down the age of car spectrum. And I think we probably expect that to continue. The average price point is a little below $20,000 with a fairly wide dispersion around that. So – and basically, we're just following demand. I would say as demand kind of migrates and moves through all of our algorithms on the website, we're figuring out where we think demand is and we're going out and purchasing that supply.

I think the off- lease supply increasing has lots of different impacts directionally on the business. I think the short answer is that the magnitude of all those impacts are likely small. I think it leads to more car depreciation, which, all things constant, would reduce margins. But all things aren't constant because dealers know this and they bid different amounts in the auctions. It creates more supply that we have access to, which kind of decrease our wholesale costs. When it reduces costs, it creates a more interesting offering for consumers versus the new cars. There's some substitution away from new and toward used.

So I think there's a lot of different impacts, and I think that they're all directionally as you would expect. But the magnitude of that is small.

Matt Fassler

Great. We are essentially out of time. Next up in this room, we have Hibbett. In the big room, we have Costco. Downstairs, we have Casper. And I'd like you to please join me in thanking Ernie for his remarks.

Ernie Garcia

That was great.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.