Timing The Crash

Dan Oliver and Michael Oliver return as guests on the radio program this week.

Last week, Austrian economist Dr. Mark Thornton told us that Austrian economics does not provide a theory about when central bank-created bubbles will implode. To an extent, technical analyst Michael Oliver disagreed, and in fact, his track record suggests you may not be able to pick an exact top or bottom, but with his structure and momentum tools, you can take positions near tops and bottoms of markets with a great deal of confidence.

Dan discusses anecdotal evidence that the end of this credit-induced bull market in stocks and bonds is nearing, and suggests what you should do to limit the carnage that is sure to follow during the impending bust.

Dan Oliver is the Director of Committee for Monetary Research and Education, a non-profit educational organization that seeks to promote greater public understanding of the nature of monetary processes and of the central role that a healthy monetary system plays in the well-being, indeed in the very survival, of a free society. He is also the founder and managing director of Myrmikan Capital, LLC. Dan was previously a Partner at Bearing Capital LLC, an asset management firm specializing in Latin American energy, commodity and infrastructure projects.

Mr. Oliver has a MBA from INSEAD (2004-2005), a JD, Law from Columbia University of Law (1998-2001) and a BA, Philosophy, English from Vanderbilt University (1992-1996).

J. Michael Oliver entered the financial services industry in 1975 on the Futures side, joining E.F. Hutton's International Commodity Division, NYC. He studied under David Johnson, head of Hutton's Commodity Division and Chairman of the COMEX.

In the 1980s, he began to develop his own momentum-based method of technical analysis. In 1987, Oliver, along with his futures client accounts (Oliver had trading POA), technically anticipated and captured the Crash. He began to realize that his emergent momentum-structural-based tools should be further developed into a full analytic methodology.

In 1992, Oliver was asked by the Financial VP and head of Wachovia Bank's Trust Department to provide soft dollar research to Wachovia. Within a year, he shifted from brokerage to full-time technical research. MSA has provided its proprietary technical research services to financial and asset management clients continually since 1992. Oliver is the author of The New Libertarianism: Anarcho-Capitalism.