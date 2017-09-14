2 Ways To Take Advantage Of A Preferred Share Dividend

Here are two ways to invest in preferred shares:

Find a good buy-and-hold security.

Finding a good buy-and-hold in preferred shares is great for investors seeking dividends. Preferred shares can work both for income and trading opportunities.

Looking for a dividend capture opportunity can be a bit more difficult. First, we need to know when the security pays a dividend. Then, we need to know the dividend accrual. When you buy the preferred share doesn’t impact the dividend amount paid.

Two frequent reasons for these opportunities to develop:

The price of the preferred share isn’t rising enough towards the ex-dividend date. After the ex-dividend date, the security’s price doesn’t drop far enough.

In the first case, this is a great time to buy in and collect the dividend. In the second, it’s time to sell and enjoy the dividend plus capital gains.

There aren’t many securities which are a good buy-and-hold and dividend capture option. MTGEP from MTGE Investment Corp. (MTGE) is a good option for both. In the past, the price on MTGEP has been exceptionally high. The price a couple months ago was over $0.20 into my sell zone. This was in mid-July when the price of MTGEP was at $26.10.

Price

Let’s see the price now:

MTGEP is a good buy and hold candidate. Why not great? It is a good candidate, but buy and hold investors should usually be looking for a stripped price very close to par (or below) for new positions. Even with the dividend accrual, MTGEP would come in at a stripped price of about $25.44. That’s not going to cut it for many of the buy and hold investors.

These shares can be great for buy-and-hold investors if they enter near a stripped price of $25. Currently they are more useful for trading opportunities. The shares tend to show poor liquidity but price movements can be very heavily impacted by interest rates. Yield to call would be pretty mediocre, but no disaster. Since rates declined significantly, MTGEP could see prices bump higher.

Dividend capture

MTGEP may be viable for dividend capture. MTGEP pays their dividend quarterly. Their ex-dividend date is always near the end of the last month of the quarter. So, the next ex-dividend date for MTGEP will likely be on the 28th-30th of September (the month we are in now). The price has dropped from $26.10 to $25.85 since mid-July. This also means it’s dropped $0.25 while getting closer to the ex-dividend date. This has opened the security up for the buy-and-hold investors. It also created a scenario where the price of the security may see a jump. The price jump could create an opportunity for investors to get the dividend and sell the security for a small capital loss. However, there could be a net gain from the dividend. Dividend capture works because of a market failure with dividend accrual.

MTGEP is in the green… lots of green:

The stripped yield for MTGEP is nearly 8%. There’s also call protection on the calendar until 5/22/2019. MTGEP is selling at a material premium. However, the worst-cash-to-call is $2.90. If the company decides to call as soon as call protection is up, the investor still comes out with a decent gain. If the security isn’t called, the investor got in at a good price and gets to continue receiving the 8% yield.

MTGEP is in the green for the price over the last 52 weeks. The price should’ve started going up being so close to the ex-dividend date.

Conclusion

The stripped price on MTGEP after dividend accrual is about $25.44. MTGEP is $0.18 into my buy zone and I believe it’s a good option for both the buy-and-hold investor and a dividend capture opportunity. When comparing the two investment strategies, I believe a dividend capture is the better play for this particular case. With rates declining significantly, MTGEP could see a price jump.

Stripped yield

Here’s additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

Leave a note in the comment section

I was asked by a reader to put more information about the yields in the preferred share articles I've been writing. If there's anything you'd like to see, please leave a comment.

Broker and preferred share tickers

Almost every major broker in the United States has their own method for referring to preferred shares. I put together a spreadsheet that cross-references each of the major brokers along with the symbol they use for each preferred share. Here are the different tickers for the preferred shares by broker.

