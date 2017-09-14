Penumbra (PEN) Presents at Wells Fargo 2017 Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

Wells Fargo 2017 Healthcare Conference Call

September 07, 2017 01:40 PM ET

Executives

Adam Elsesser - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Sridhar Kosaraju - Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategy

Daniel Wilson - Director and Head of Business Development

Analysts

Lawrence Biegelsen - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Lawrence Biegelsen

All right. Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Larry Biegelsen, the Medical Device analyst at Wells Fargo, and it's my pleasure to introduce this afternoon Penumbra. With us, we have Adam Elsesser, the CEO; Sri Kosaraju, the CFO and Head of Strategy; and Dan Wilson, Director and Head of Business Development. In terms of format, it's going to be fireside chat. If anyone in the audience has a question they want to ask, just raise your hand, we will come around with a microphone. So with that, Adam and Sri, thank you very much for being here.

Adam Elsesser

Thank you.

Sridhar Kosaraju

Thanks, Larry.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Lawrence Biegelsen

You guys had a very strong first half of 2017 in terms of the financial performance. How do you think about the momentum in the business in general? What surprised you so far this year? And what are the key pieces that investors should think about looking at the second half?

Adam Elsesser

I think we've been very excited about the momentum so far as you've said in the first half of this year, but it's even since we went public over the last eight quarters. The consistent themes about what's happening in our major markets in Neuro and Peripheral Vascular, I think all the market dynamics as we had expected in fact probably a little bit better in the progress and the product portfolio in the last two quarters. We had a couple new announcements on that front. So I'd say that again, excited about the momentum we had in the first half.

Lawrence Biegelsen

Great. And this is the first time there is a lot of companies that commenting - has an opportunity to comment publicly on the potential impact on Hurricane Harvey. Is there anything you can share with regard to the potential impact of your business?

Adam Elsesser

Yes. So we do have people in those affected areas and portion it all okay and families are being safe, so first and foremost to say that. Second, it's not a material impact to us, so there's not much more to say on that right now.

Lawrence Biegelsen

That's good to hear.

Adam Elsesser

Yes, thank you.

Lawrence Biegelsen

So you delivered another strong quarter, in the second quarter, you beat street expectations, growth was about 25%. It really didn't change the guidance and went for the high end of the range. The high ends are slightly above the range, and by our math, second half growth is more in the high-teens. So the guidance seems conservative even taking into account some of the tough comps in Japan related to the SMART Coil launch last year. So how are you thinking about the second half and where are you potentially being conservative?

Adam Elsesser

Yes. On guidance I think we've talked about just philosophically, we always try to give our best and most accurate assessment of that when we do our calls, we do a range and we talk about if we can have more precision relative to that range that's what we do. So in the second quarter, we actually - the narrative around the range changed, high-end are slightly above.

I think it's important to understand that we had a great first half, but the implied second half actually shows a pretty meaningful sequential increase in the business. So I think it's helpful to keep that in perspective that we still have an uphill battle that to go through Q3 and Q4.

And secondly, I think you pointed - touched on this, but Japan SMART Coil is a very important consideration as we think about reported growth rates and the comps that we are facing in the back half of the year. So I think people have done a pretty good job of understanding that and we helped quantify that on one of our calls, but that would help you explain the growth rates that you are asking about.

Lawrence Biegelsen

That's helpful. Your neuro growth accelerated from 22% to 25% in the second quarter. Stroke growth we estimate was about 22% in the first half. It looks like, stroke market has accelerated based on what all the companies have reported that you guys agreed and what's driving that?

Sridhar Kosaraju

Well, let me answer that. There's no doubt that last quarter everyone did well and that's true. I wouldn't extrapolate on that and we've been very careful to talk about how we think this market grows. It's being grown locally now.

There are people all over the country doing pretty coherent work to make sure patients are getting to the right center. They're working with their local EMS, their Fire Departments. Stroke coordinators are out there doing outreach. That is driving the growth. That doesn't happen linearly.

That being said, I don't want my sort of comments around the fact that's not going to be necessarily linear to be a lack of excitement. What I've seen and what we've seen is incredible work. This effort is no longer sort of run or pushed by Penumbra or other competitors.

There are thousands of people throughout the country who are invested and making sure patients get to their hospital and can get treated. And that's nothing short of extraordinary, so it's going to happen. We just want to make sure that you don't take one quarter and extrapolate on that, and get overly excited about in the next quarter per se.

Lawrence Biegelsen

How can you be sure that the DAWN study isn't having an impact? Could it be having an impact on…?

Adam Elsesser

You would phrase it that way. I think the DAWN study was a great study. It was incredibly well run study that definitely showed what I think a lot of us suspected, which is that if you have viable brain tissue regardless of how long out since you've had your stroke, treating - been treated is worth doing. So we think that absolutely is an important study.

What we don't know is, are those patients that we saw a little bit of a uptick in the number of those or wake-up stroke patients that wouldn't have otherwise be treated. We don't know that. And a lot of the sort of bigger more sophisticated stroke centers as you know were already treating those patients.

The imaging criteria that was used in DAWN to make sure that you had viable brain tissues wasn't made up for that study. It was sort of known and somewhat widely implemented before, where I think the huge impact is yet to come around on, and it's pretty exciting is when you are a patient who goes to a center that doesn't treat stroke interventionally. Today or before DAWN and you showed up and said they found out you were 12, 13, 14 hours out, they wouldn't even think about it.

There is no action, because it was outside the window of any possible treatment. And what DAWN does is with organization around it and awareness and potentially adding the guidelines. It allows for those patients to at least be looked at in a different light and I think a lot of that effort is still to come.

Lawrence Biegelsen

I guess, maybe I asked the question wrong. Do you think DAWN had some impact in Q2?

Adam Elsesser

Regarding all positive news can't be that. DAWN is a great study, and there is a positive result, and I think it is a good thing to have. It's hard to directly - and it's unnecessary to directly categorize what catalyzed a slightly better growth this quarter than last quarter. I've said there's so much effort being put into this throughout the country. Independent of the study has to drive this.

Lawrence Biegelsen

Right, you touched on the Q2 call, Adam you sounded very excited about the progress that's being made, that the EMS level to read out direct patients properly. It sounds like there's been greater momentum there. Has there been specific catalyst to drive this change?

Adam Elsesser

I mentioned that Arizona - State of Arizona had a new rule passed at the administrative level that allows EMS drivers to take patients to the appropriate center. That sort of a tangible thing that's new it took effect in the beginning of August.

What we're seeing though into other states, do things like that whether it's the legislative process or whether it's through the rule making process is the work being done sort of locally, county-by-county. And what I'm reacting to and I'm really kind of blown away is there are some obstacles there. There are some folks in regions against this big push, it's not always pure.

And notwithstanding that there are so many people who are invested in this happening, whether it's - again [ED docs], the emergency personnel, the helicopter guys, people are vested in making this happen and they're pushing hard. And the energy that I hear and see, it is only growing.

I was with a physician last night who's been very involved in this process, having dinner and very - just hashing their emotional about the work that they're doing in their center and not just at the physician level, but at the staff level too. You don't see that often. I mean they got their jobs too and so it's fun to see it and I don't think you can be stopped.

Lawrence Biegelsen

I mean just how long does it takes to convert the whole country. Is this mostly…

Adam Elsesser

It's more than a multi-year process. We used to talk about five years or couple years into that that would say three years. I think that's still optimistic, but we will cross our fingers.

Lawrence Biegelsen

And your expectations for the number of patients treated, stroke patients treated with mechanical thrombectomy. Is it consistent with your expectations a year or two years ago, is anything changed?

Adam Elsesser

I think we've seen that growth happened steadily, again not always limited. It's always - it's been lumpy quarter-by-quarter, but we've seen it happen. I think the big risk was several years ago and we'll past that. The risk was the data now says to do this, but the structural barrier is too big to overcome and there's not enough energy and passion in the larger community to do anything about it. And what I really think is, the good news is notwithstanding the fact that it will still take a while and these are - there's a lot of work to do. It's happening, and the growth is proof of that.

And that's pretty exciting and certainly pretty exciting for patients. I will tell you just as quick anecdote and I don't mean to dominate on this. But we had a 64-year old product builder that works at Penumbra, who passed away very recently from a stroke. We won't ever know for sure, he was taken initially to the hospital that doesn't treat it.

Eventually transferred to one that does, but too much time had passed and he didn't make it. That brought to home for us that there's just an unknown enormous amount of work to do. We don't know whether he would have been positively impact or not, but we didn't do it fast enough. We've got to fix that.

Lawrence Biegelsen

What are you seeing in terms of the treatment paradigm, Penumbra that any major changes?

Adam Elsesser

I don't - sort of quarter-to-quarter I don't think we've seen a massive change. Right now, I think folks are potentially maybe settling a little. We do see and I certainly have a number of examples in my head that our physician will move towards aspiration alone more now for cost purposes and then anything else because as they get busier and busier in their centers, cost becomes a real issue.

They need to be cost effective. They need to be profitable if you will. They're asking a lot of the hospitals to invest in these stroke programs. And so I think that is been a very helpful part. I think that the data that built originally from 3D and then the after study has really sort of settled the question who is aspirations here to stay. I think we know that and we're very confident that there's room to continue to do new and better work even in that modality.

Lawrence Biegelsen

So that leads me to my next question. ACE68 is it last year or the year before the last year. And I imagine that all your stroke business has been converted in the U.S. outside the U.S. you are still using…?

Adam Elsesser

Well, it depends on the country there's a various regulatory process to go through that had to catch up.

Lawrence Biegelsen

So what can you improve upon, is there more to come in terms of…

Adam Elsesser

Yes. I mean I said for a while and I can repeat now, and we don't think we're done. The key with aspiration is two things. One, you have to be able to physically get your product there quickly access it has to be simple. There can't be a lot of muss and fuss with how to get it there. And second, you want to maximize your aspiration efficiency. And we think that there is room to continue to do that, and we'll keep pursuing that until we think there's no more room.

Lawrence Biegelsen

If we go back to the first generation of ACE, how many generations that there been and what was the time period in between each one?

Adam Elsesser

If you go back to the beginning not just ACE, but the first catheter we have launched, the aspiration catheter. We've had sixth generations that we've had three versions of ACE, but six total, and we've been commercial since 2008. So roughly every 18 months or so, we've been able to do it. They haven't always been timed that perfectly, but I guess that's the basic now.

Lawrence Biegelsen

What about 12-month ACE68. The key is obviously is for you to stay ahead of the competition. I know you've talked a lot about that, every now and again there's noise about competitors coming on to the market. So what do you think a competitor would need to do to receive a stroke indication like ACE68?

We know there are dye catheters that can aspirate. We know the FDA issued an interesting letter earlier this year, warning in something in a way about off-label use of those. It was a pretty clear letter from FDA. So what does a competitor need to do to at least get on the level playing field with indication wise?

Adam Elsesser

Yes, so the traditional pathway has been relatively clearly defined by the FDA in terms of the process of the 510(k), but with clinical trials. And the trials have slightly changed definition over the years, but nothing has gotten an indication to remove clot from stroke patients without doing a trial.

That doesn't mean they couldn't change their mind and lower that standard or raise that standard and we don't know that. There's no formal indication or at least to us informal indication that changed. So until that happens, the assumption would be that. That being said, that they really could change it.

Our view is really pretty straightforward. I don't say this in a sort of silly way. The competition has done amazing things to this field. Without it the field would have stalled. You sell product and you sort of don't push yourself, I think on all sides the companies that we compete with and I hope them had pushed then asked to do better and better work, and I think that's led to the kind of results we're now seeing.

So I never expected this not to be this way. It's been straight from the beginning. It forces us and really encourages us to do better and better work and I think that goes to them. We tend to have the fair amount of confidence in our capability, but that being said, everyone benefits when you're pushing to make things better.

It happens in a space when it's so still new and there's still room to get better. If every stroke patients were treated and the clot was removed in a matter of minutes every single time, there's nothing get better, but we're not there yet. There are still some patients that we can't even get the clot out, and there are some patients who take longer than a few minutes, and until we're at a point where everyone is easily re-canalized in matter of minutes, there's room to improve.

Lawrence Biegelsen

And you recently launched a stent retriever in a couple month ago 3D, you had a hiccup with the Recall that it sounds like that's resolved and you are shipping again, what's been the initial feedback on the product, I guess post - I'm interested, I guess post of Recall, sometimes it's difficult when you have a Recall to regain traction.

Adam Elsesser

Yes, it's a great question. Look no one wants to do a Recall in the first month of shipping a product. I was particularly proud of the team at the number and how we handle that. We absolutely did the right thing for patients and did that. There is no question, it slows your momentum down, but that's okay. The response of the product has been really great, it works.

We knew that from the data that was presented. That was pretty amazing data and used in a slimmer fashion, our [ACE] products, now we're using a very bigger ACE that we didn't have in the trial. And the results are really fantastic. So again, our goal that ultimately is to continue to really encourage people for time and cost to start with aspiration and use only when it's necessary and that - none of that's changed just because we have 3D.

Lawrence Biegelsen

Understood. SMART Coil, you launched that this time a year-ago or that was a year-ago as well and that business has done well. So are you gaining share from whom, I assume from all the major players and what's the outlook there for that coil business?

Sridhar Kosaraju

And just to remind you on that market, so it's in the U.S., roughly $400 million to $500 million market and a couple hundred million larger globally. As you mentioned, it's a competitive market. There's probably a handful of players that do very well, so entering that market is obviously challenging for us, but now we have a full complement of treating all aneurysms, which we didn't have before in this SMART Coil. So we're now entering with a full complement of solutions to treat aneurisms, so it will be a very competitive commercial fight for us to grow that business.

Lawrence Biegelsen

You also have, I mean if you look on ClinicalTrials.gov, you completed two studies with your LIBERTY Stent retriever for wide-neck aneurysms. What's the filing plan and plan for data presentation of that product and maybe for people who aren't familiar with it you could give a little bit of background of what the product is and the opportunities?

Adam Elsesser

Yes. So LIBERTY is a - goes back to my co-founders roots, it's a stent - self-expanding stent have used with wide-neck aneurysms to sort of - scaffolding to sort of protect the neck and holding coils. That is the original version of that was something we did many years ago and another company sold to Boston, which is now Stryker, the neural from.

This was a sort of updated version, a more optimized version or certainly not a good position today those are common on the timing or the date or anything like that, but it is an accurate statement that the trial has finished enrolling. There is a long follow-up period that we will let you know.

Lawrence Biegelsen

And what kind of market opportunities would that be?

Adam Elsesser

It's a relatively modest market opportunity and the scope of the bigger markets that we're in right now. It's nice to have that it. It won't be a huge thing one way or the other, but it was a fun thing to do to improve upon what we did earlier.

Lawrence Biegelsen

Sri, I think I forgot to ask you earlier about the kind of puts and takes for 2018, so maybe if you could talk a little bit about your headwinds and tailwinds? That would be great.

Sridhar Kosaraju

Sure. So in our existing business, there's two large components are neuro business and peripheral vascular business. The neuro business, obviously stroke is the bigger topic and the bigger mix business for us, and that is really driven by the growth of the market, and we're spending a lot of time talking I think with you and investors about what drives that and what are the key variables that influence that.

So that will be a big variable into next year, but I think as we've been talking about it from our perspective, that market is progressing as we had expected. It's not a - it's hard to discern things on a quarter-to-quarter basis. The growth will be uneven and that will certainly be a big factor next year. So outside of stroke in neuro, it touched on the aneurism business with the SMART Coil being a new launch and will continue to grow in that business, albeit it's a little bit smaller as it represents our overall revenues.

And then on the peripheral side, again another big area for us is peripheral thrombectomy and that market. Our penetration in that market will be the key driver of that. We spent some good time over the past couple years talking about that that business in that market. And so that's really the key big major drivers in our existing business, and obviously there's sort of the ongoing development and in this past few quarters we've touched on a few new things that we publicly talked about and obviously we're continuing to work on that.

Lawrence Biegelsen

And currency, by our math you might have the 2% tailwind next year is about $5 million to the topline, I mean the right ballpark?

Adam Elsesser

I don't think we see it to be that large. We do have euro exposure and not to that degree of impact that you highlighted.

Lawrence Biegelsen

And opportunities to drive gross margin improvement beyond 2017?

Adam Elsesser

Yes. It's a great question. And I think it's a topic that people has been curious about, I'd say there is two big topics as it relates to margins for us. One, the absolute gross margin level that we have, takes into consideration a couple things. The third of our business is international and major portion of the international business is via distributor relationship. So obviously that has some impact to our overall corporate gross margins.

The second thing is change in our gross margin. Historically, since we've been commercial, the company is operated in the sort of mid to high 60s gross margin level. In the last year, there's been some volatility in that. Much of that is production related not pricing related reasons.

We expanded our capacity pretty aggressively, given all the opportunities we had in front of us. We're pretty proactive in make those investments to grow our capacity. We do everything, all our manufacturing ourselves here in the U.S. in Alameda. And so we now feel pretty good about our capacity.

And the second thing, we launched some new products and I think we've said just in the company, whenever we do that we typically see that followed by periods of some impact on our cost of sales given new products, lower yield as we get out of the gate with.

Lawrence Biegelsen

I wanted to ask about one on the [indiscernible]. So the upside scenario that was ticking off the table by the study results with the big upside, but the current result that we saw, you can see having kind of a positive or negative impact, one that [indiscernible] beyond referrals. The positive impact could be in that [indiscernible] component, it showed - maybe it provided greater evidence of the benefit.

What do you think the end of the day, the impact of the track is going to be? Those are going to neutralize themselves in the market was just kind of continue at whatever rate it was going at or it's going to be net positive, net negative?

Adam Elsesser

Yes, I think it's a great question. I would sort of - and I did this just on the earnings call recently where I call that out. The trial has been published. It was presented in March, the NIH funded study. All of the thoughts that it already been accepted for publication that hasn't come out yet, which is causes a little bit like why, we don't know.

So I raised on the call just to put out the reminder that we don't actually know what and how it will be positioned in publication, which will not. That being said, from what we've seen so far, we haven't really seen any change in the referral patterns. And if you were to see any net positive or any net change, it would be positive in that. We as you know went in that study that the data that was presented shows that there's a fair amount of room for improvement on ability to deal with the clot, whether it's a drug or a device that either dissolves or mastery Class A idea that you could just physically remove the clot and sort of get most of it out is a new part of the puzzle. And we think that for us has been a net positive.

Lawrence Biegelsen

All right. We got about 50 seconds left, [indiscernible] question. Maybe I'll ask Adam in 30, 40 seconds, what underappreciated at this point about the numbers in public. Again, I'm forgetting the years now.

Adam Elsesser

Two years. I think people - when we went public everyone thought we're stroke company then all of the sudden they realized we are a peripheral company and the stroke company. I think folks are starting to understand that we have a lot to still offer the world. We take what we do very seriously. We're real passionate about looking for areas where we can have a huge impact on the large number of people, and we just feel like we're getting started.

Lawrence Biegelsen

Perfect. Thank you very much for being here.

Adam Elsesser

Thanks Larry.

