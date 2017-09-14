Multimedia Weekly Digest: Amazon's New Headquarters

Every week, we compile some of the best podcasts and videos our authors have to offer.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) made an announcement this past week that they're looking for a second headquarters in North America. Any city can bid on it and they're promising to invest $50 billion in the new headquarters, what they're calling HQ2, with 50,000 jobs paying over $100,000 per year. Two of our authors covered the news. We begin with Chris DeMuth Jr, who is a fan of the news.

What do you think of Amazon's news? I'm a huge fan of Jeff Bezos and Amazon and I think it is a very shrewd move...I think they diversify away from Seattle. I think when you have a specific relationship with a certain metropolitan area you're at each other's mercies in some way. I think they were getting a little pushed around on some policy stuff and I think this is going to put Jeff Bezos where he likes to be - in the prime seat in terms of leverage.

Felix Salmon also discussed the new headquarters with political risk consultant Anna Szymanski, Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann, and Jacob Weisberg, chairman and editor in chief of the The Slate Group. Felix is not as sure if this is good or bad for the company.

What on earth is going on with Amazon and their announcement?They have got 6, 8, 12 US cities all competing with each other to throw the most billions of dollars at them...and whoever does Amazon is going to come into their town, build 8 million square feet of Amazon HQ and basically transform their entire economy much as they've transformed the entire economy of Seattle. And I'd say if they can do for other cities what they've done for Seattle, that would be a pretty good investment for most cities. Anna, have you ever heard of a company voluntarily with two different headquarters in two different cities? What is going on here? This is an interesting example. They have very much tied themselves to Seattle, but I think right now it's probably partly a space issue. They've pretty much run out of space in Seattle and have hired everyone they can hire in Seattle. Wouldn't it be better to go somewhere which already has a labor force with people that we want to hire, it'll be cheaper and we can also get billions of dollars from local government, but the downside of this is two headquarters. The only other company I can think of that has two headquarters is Unilever (NYSE:UL) (NYSE:UN) and they hate it so much they're getting rid of that system.

