Gilead Sciences Portfolio: Performance Update

So far, it has more than doubled the performance of the market, though it has lagged an unhedged Gilead position since.

With Gilead a subject of renewed discussion since its Kite Pharma acquisition, we update the performance from our Gilead hedged portfolio from early May.

Gilead sponsoring Pride Fort Lauderdale earlier this year

A Performance Update On Our Gilead Portfolio

With Gilead Sciences (GILD) the subject of renewed discussion on Seeking Alpha since its acquisition of Kite Pharmaceuticals (KITE) last month, we were reminded of the hedged portfolio we constructed around a Gilead position in May. Our approach then was to hold GILD within a concentrated, hedged portfolio. Here we'll recap how that approach looked like in early May and show how it has done since. We'll close with a comment about the tradeoffs involved in this approach.

Our Hedged Gilead Portfolio From May

The idea here was for a risk averse individual who liked Gilead and had $50,000 to invest to own it within a concentrated portfolio designed to maximize his potential upside, while strictly limiting his downside risk to a drawdown of no more than 8%. This was the portfolio we presented in our article in early May:

That portfolio was generated by Portfolio Armor, which also generates the portfolios presented in our Marketplace service. Aside from GILD, which we inputted manually, the other securities were picked by Portfolio Armor: Align Technology (ALGN) was selected because it had among the highest potential returns, net of hedging cost, as estimated by our site, and Momo Inc. (MOMO) was selected during a fine-tuning step, to absorb cash left over after rounding down dollar amounts to get round lots of GILD and ALGN.

Each underlying security in this portfolio was hedged against a >8% decline over the next several months. Here's a closer look at the optimal, or least expensive, collar hedge on GILD:

We capped potential upside on that collar at 14%, because that was the potential return over the next 6 months as implied by Wall Street's consensus 12-month price target at the time (below, via Nasdaq).

Wall Street's potential return estimate for GILD in May was significantly higher than Portfolio Armor's, but GILD has since blown past it.

Gilead's Performance Since (Unhedged)

Gilead is up nearly 24% from when this portfolio was generated

But in a hedged portfolio, you have to take into account the impact of the hedges too. And, in this case, the hedge on Gilead has limited its return, as we'll see below.

Gilead's Performance Since (Hedged As Above)

First let's look at the current quotes on the options in GILD's hedge above, then work out how it has done since, taking into account the hedge. Here's the relevant part of the option chain for GILD, via Fidelity.

The columns we're concerned with there are the ones labeled Bid, Ask, and Strike. The way we value options when tracking performance is to use the intrinsic value or the midpoint of the bid-ask price, whichever is lower (we don't use last price, since options often don't trade every day and the last price can sometimes be unrepresentative of what you'd be able to buy or sell the option for now).

Recall that the call option in our GILD collar hedge was the $80 strike one. Since GILD closed at $83.68 on Wednesday, the intrinsic value of that option is $3.68. On the bottom left of the image above, you can see it has a bid price of $5.30 and an ask price of $5.50. So we value this at $5.40, and since we had two contracts covering 200 shares of GILD, the call position as of Friday was worth $1,080.

The put option in our hedge was the $67.50 strike one, which you can see at the top right of the excerpted option chain. Since GILD closed well above that on Wednesday, that put had an intrinsic value of $0, so we value it at the midpoint between its bid price of $0.17 and its ask of $0.25, which is $0.21. And since we had two contracts covering 200 shares of GILD, that comes out to $42.

In general, the value of a hedged position equals the value of the underlying security, plus the value of the put options you own on it, minus the value of the call options you're short on it (if any). So the value of the GILD position in our portfolio, as of May 4th, was $13,718 [200 shares @ $68.59] + $940 - $230 = $14,428.

And the value as of Wednesday was $16,736 [200 shares @ $83.68] + $42 - $1,080 = $15,698.

$15,698 represents an 8.8% gain.

As you can see, this is a bit tedious to calculate manually, so we've created an automated tool to track performance in hedged portfolios. Let's see how this portfolio has done since.

Hedged Portfolio Performance Since

Here's how the entire portfolio has performed since May 4th.



The portfolio as a whole was up 9.39% as of Wednesday, net of hedging cost and opening trading commissions (we'll deduct the exiting trading commissions in our final performance update for this one, but with concentrated portfolios like this, the trading costs tend to be pretty low). Over the same period, the market, as represented by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was only up 4.38%. In May, Portfolio Armor's algorithm decided to hedge ALGN with puts instead of with a collar, which allowed it to capture all of ALGN's upside, net of its hedging cost. But GILD was too expensive to hedge with optimal puts against an 8% decline threshold. .

Summing Up

In hindsight, you would have had higher returns so far buying and holding Gilead alone instead of holding it within this hedged portfolio. But our goal with the hedged portfolio method is to generate competitive returns while being strictly hedged, and, so far, this hedged portfolio has performed well in that regard, as it has exceeded our expected return of 7.82%.

One common criticism of hedging is that it can be a drag on returns, which is true. But this is an example of how if you're able to generate some alpha while minimizing your hedging costs, you can overcome that drag to generate an attractive return. And, if you end up generating negative alpha, at least your downside is strictly limited. Heads you win, tails you don't lose much.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.