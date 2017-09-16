PRO Weekly Digest: Investing In The Semiconductor Industry With Jay Deahna

Our idea screen of the week takes a look at stocks with a new shareholder base as the source of a mispricing or catalyst.

Applying sell-side experience as a full-time investor, how to tell if a company could beat estimates and the value in “tear downs” of popular electronics are topics discussed and Jay Deahna reiterates his bullish thesis on QuickLogic.

Feature interview

Jay Deahna is a retired sell side equity research analyst and currently a full-time individual investor, who focuses in the semiconductor space. Notable calls include a bullish thesis on Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) and bullish thesis on QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK). We emailed with Jay about using a mosaic approach, focusing on supplier pure plays and how to stick with a winning trade.

Seeking Alpha: How does your experience as a sell side analyst help you as a full-time investor now?

Jay Deahna: It helps in many ways to efficiently gather and analyze data, and to then draw actionable conclusions. Importantly, the experience allows me to filter through relatively useless inputs and to focus on what is really important, which is often a small minority of the data and available information on a particular story.

SA: One of the biggest catalysts for growth investors is a stock beating analyst estimates – can you discuss what you look for to determine if a stock could potentially beat or miss estimates?

JD: You are correct, this is an important part of stock analysis and has played a very important role in my Applied Opto recommendation via Seeking Alpha. In this case, we have a company that has grown at a compound annual rate in excess of 40% over the past five years and is likely to grow at 85%-100% this year. Yet, for the past year or more, the Street “consensus” has been well below what the company has delivered and guided.

I understand that sell-side analysts and institutional investors want conservative, beatable consensus estimates. But every now and then, consensus is so obviously wrong that it creates very good investible opportunities.

In the recent case of Applied Opto, the company itself was providing capacity expansion guidance for the full year that was way out in front of the consensus for the expected revenue as that capacity came on line or continues to come on line. So that is the supply side. On the demand side, there was no data that indicated demand for Applied Opto’s products would not be in demand by its data center customers, which are all growing rapidly.

Also, competitors or comparables up and down the food chain that reported earlier than Applied Opto or on a different fiscal year month delivered a clear mosaic that reality was trending better than consensus if one was willing to connect the dots and act on it.

SA: Do you find “teardowns” of popular consumer electronics products (such as iPhones) valuable in terms of analyzing demand for suppliers?

JD: They are interesting and can be valuable if they break news that a particular supplier has been newly designed into or out of a high volume OEM product. Also, if a new component has different technology than a component it replaced, that could be an important indicator of a sea change in technology and potentially major share shifts, thus relative EPS growth and share price potential.

For example, it wasn’t a tear down, but a small semiconductor company I write about in Seeking Alpha named QuickLogic recently penetrated Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) in its newest fitness wearable called the Gear Fit 2 Pro with a very new and unique but ultra small and low power “System-on-Chip” (SOC) device called the EOS S3.

This EOS S3 chip has many different “blocks” of capability all tied together including a unique programmable logic block, thus the “System-on-Chip” moniker. In the case of Samsung, the EOS S3 from QuickLogic replaces a relatively “dumb” microcontroller chip. In my view, like a tear down, this could be an indicator of an inflection and a trend towards using a new and more sophisticated device.

Also in this case, the percentage of sales impact on QuickLogic as a very small company is material and can move the stock on the initial design win going to production and also on a longer-term basis as it penetrates and ramps more business in a similar manner, whereas the company whose older technology chip is being replaced is much larger and it won’t be as noticeable. So you get a fresh long investment out of this scenario but not a short on the other side. In cases where both the incoming and outgoing suppliers are relatively pure plays and the business or trend is large, an investor could trade or invest in both directions.

SA: Selling a winning stock too soon is a challenge/regret every investor faces – can you discuss how you were able to stick with the story at Applied Optoelectronics, which rose >4x in less than a year following your initial Top Idea article? What lessons can be applied in general?

JD: AAOI is currently in a situation such as the one you are describing right now and it isn’t the first time since I originally recommend the stock, but definitely the most serious in terms of the fear people are feeling and the technical breakdown in the stock of late, along with the general optical stock scenario right now despite large differences between AAOI and its not so comparable “comparables.”

If I look at semiconductors, it was a highly fragmented industry with nasty cycles and investors were skeptical whenever anyone said “it’s different this time.” Well, over the past ten years, the industry massively consolidated, the cycles became more predictable, normalized earnings became more stable and predictable and larger, and importantly, stock multiples increased a lot.

They became more like highly predictable, slow growth, high stock multiple industrials. That was a dramatic change. A lot of money was made in the process and a lot of investors missed it because they were stuck on the fear of “it’s different this time.” If we look back over the decades, obviously things change, often times in dramatic ways. But at the same time, people get stuck in ruts and fear change.

Regarding Applied Opto specifically over the past year and now, I believe this company is unique as an 85% pure play on the rapidly growing data center revolution. A small cap leveraged play in optical components on this data center phenomenon is new and unique. At the same time, the market is valuing the stock like it is an old Telco-centric optical component stock that is poised to ram into a wall at 100mph. I believe this story plays out better than that, potentially much better.

But we won’t know until a “day of reckoning” when all of the fear dynamics enter play and we see what type of impact they have or not. In the mean time, there has been a minor pause in the earnings momentum story into 3Q 2017, despite the fact that consensus actually rose on 3Q 2017 guidance. The stock acts like the cycle is over, if there even is a cycle as opposed to secular growth. I think the stock reaction is egregious and I very much disagree that the cycle is over.

So I stick with it. The next quarter of guidance should drive a fairly sharp stock recovery assuming it is good and the company hits the “all clear” signal. A multi quarter uptrend for the stock from there will depend on continued earnings momentum and competitive and industry dynamics hanging in better than the doomsayers are suggesting.

SA: How do you go from "beta to alpha" translating broad tech trends into actionable insight at the individual stock level in terms of finding the stocks most likely to benefit, financial modelling, etc.?

JD: Generating meaningful “Alpha” from high “Beta” stocks is not for the faint of heart. The process is fraught with risk and heartburn, especially if there is a violent clash between the Bull and Bear camps. This is clearly the case with AAOI now. It is interesting how the cheerleaders crawl out of the woodwork when stocks like these are working and how the boo birds equally crawl out of the woodwork when the Bear call is working. It’s amazing how social media impacts these inputs and people are clearly not shy about stretching the truth or worse in the process.

At the end of the day, I believe you have to rely on your fundamental research and valuation work and trust that earnings will ultimately dictate where the stock goes despite insane volatility. However, where it goes can be dependent upon investors perceiving the state of the industry in question as being static and in line with historical trends or transforming into something different, either more or less predictable as I discussed in response to a previous question.

This can have a big impact. In the end, as Ben Graham said, in the short term, the market is a voting machine and in the long run it is a weighing machine. I believe that remains the case.

SA: What’s one of your highest conviction ideas right now?

JD: I think AAOI is incredibly overdone to the downside right now and offers a very compelling reward to risk ratio. Separately, with the recent introduction of the Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro that incorporates QuickLogic’s EOS S3 device, I think this may mark a real-time secular inflection. I believe the Samsung win is great for QuickLogic’s marketing and should help accelerate the engagement funnel for the company, which should help drive an acceleration point in revenue and earnings growth sometime in 2018.

***

Thanks to Jay for the interview. If you'd like to check out or follow his work, you can find the profile here.

PRO idea playing out

Tropicana Entertainment (OTCQB:TPCA) is up ~50% since Antao shared his bullish thesis in April 2017 (Icahn owns ~70% and continued repurchases would close discount to intrinsic value or the company would eventually go private). In an update article in July, Antao said there was still value left (and the stock rose another ~10% since then).

Call from the archive - PLYA

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) is ~unchanged since Dane Capital Management, LLC shared their bullish thesis in June 2017. As the recent earnings validate the core thesis (net package RevPAR +11.6%, resort EBITDA +20.5%, term loan refinancing, closed on acquisition of land in Dominican Republic) and ~25% upside to the original price target, this may be worth another look.

Noteworthy PRO articles

In addition to the top idea we published this week, we wanted to highlight one of our PRO editors' favorite PRO ideas this week:

SA Editor John Leonard, CFA: Rational Alpha makes the bullish case for Mastech (NYSEMKT:MHH), an off-the-radar IT services company in the process of transforming itself into a higher growth and margin business valued at ~6x earnings following a transformational deal.

New Seeking Alpha contributors to watch

Adam Pelkey, CFA shared a bullish thesis on Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC), a very high-quality thrift trading at a significant discount to its peer group. The mispricing is due to the small market cap and mutual holding company ownership distorting valuation ratios. Catalysts include new branch opening, increasing loan/deposits, improving efficiency ratio and potential return of some of the excess capital.

PRO Weekly Digest idea playing out



In a June 2017 edition of the PRO Weekly Digest, we said the bullish thesis by Street Smart Investor on Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) may be worth another look and since then the stock is up ~40%.

Idea screen of the week

Each week we use the PRO Idea Filter to find potential ideas based on a recent news event. This week, PRO Editor John Leonard, CFA looks at companies with a new shareholder base.

While “what” investors own will always be more important than which group of investors own it, the latter is often overlooked as a source of mispricing or a catalyst. I ran a screen of PRO long ideas with New Shareholder Base as the Investment Opportunity tag.



3 ideas turned up in this screen that might be of interest (prices as of September 14 close):

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) by Dane Capital Management, LLC: Published on June 27, 2017, up ~10% since publication, author's price target offers an additional ~75% upside. YTRA is an under-the-radar company that went public via SPAC trading at a discount to its closest peer and positioned to benefit from growth in the OTA sector.

Kansas City Life Insurance (NASDAQ:KCLI) by Safety In Value: Published on June 12, 2017, up ~5% since publication, author's price target offers an additional ~45% upside. This well-run insurer trades at a significant discount to book that should be re-rated as rates continue to rise; the change in shareholder base after the company went “dark” may have contributed to the mispricing.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) by ACM Research Team: Published on April 27, 2017, ~unchanged since publication, author's price target offers ~35% upside. DFIN, a spin-off from RRD, is a high-quality business trading at ~7x EBITDA due to forced selling and investors missing the potential of the fast-growing and high-margin services business.

