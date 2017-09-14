Philip Morris: Your 3 Cents

Last week, I discussed the potential upcoming dividend raise from cigarette giant Philip Morris (PM). With the company liking to please investors with a large payout from free cash flow, but the US dollar's weakness not yet enough to the point where results would significantly improve, I expected another modest raise from the company. On Wednesday, the company declared its latest dividend, which will likely make investors quite happy.

This year, investors were rewarded with a news release that detailed a three-cent increase to $1.07 per share. This is the largest raise since the six-cent bump we saw three years ago, after the US dollar's strength caused two years in a row of two-cent increases. In percentage terms, the increase was a little under 2.90%, and the dividend has now just about doubled since 2009 as seen in the chart below. The new payout gets the "2018" year because three of the four expected payments will come once the calendar turns.

While I thought another two-cent raise seemed likely, the actual increase did come in at the high end of my prediction raise. The new annual payout of $4.28 gives investors a yield of 3.66%, which is almost 90 basis points more than you'll get with the US 30-Year Treasury bond currently. This continually increasing dividend is one reason why investors love this stock.

While it is hard to exactly pinpoint the company's cash flow this year, the numbers should be looking better than originally projected. As you will see in the chart below, the Dollar Currency Index has continued to decline, primarily thanks to the strength of the euro. Strength in other currencies like the Russian ruble will help the company's results in the next couple of quarters.

(Source: cnbc.com)

In the end, Philip Morris's investors should be quite satisfied with the company's 2017 dividend raise. While a three-cent increase doesn't seem like much, it's the best we've seen in a few years, and it shows that management values dividend payments more than buybacks, which seems prudent with the stock near all-time highs. With a weaker dollar, results should be improving in the coming quarters, making this name a fascinating one to watch in 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.