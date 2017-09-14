Whiting Ride Along (Part 2)

We ended Part 1 with a discussion of Whiting’s (WLL) location counts, which will come up again later in the post. However, in this post we are going to start off with Whiting’s production mix, which though we covered it in Part 1, we subsequently discovered (through our work in our subscriber-only post) just how sensitive the value of Whiting’s reserves is to changes in the rate at which oil decreases as a percentage of the overall production mix. For a mere 1% increase in the decline rate of oil relative to natural gas and NGLs, the intrinsic value for the company as a whole drops by 10%. This makes it paramount for us to answer the question, “What are the chances that Whiting’s oil production mix will fall off more rapidly than currently predicted in their reserve report, and if it were to fall off more rapidly, by how much could this be?”

Production Mix

In industry parlance, the production mix is often referred to as the “gas to oil ratio” or “GOR.” This has a specific, technical meaning, due to the fact that it plays a role in reservoir simulation and adapting production techniques to the needs of different reservoirs. GOR refers to the raw stream of production (before any NGL processing), and you will see it measured in both scf/bbl and Mcf/bbl, where a GOR of 1,000 scf/bbl is the same as a GOR of 1 Mcf/bbl, so don’t let that confuse you. As a point of reference, a GOR of 1 Mcf/bbl equates to an 86% oil cut and a GOR of 10 Mcf/bbl equates to a 38% oil cut when talking about the raw production stream (those numbers would change slightly due to the effects of extracting NGLs). The reason we are making these connections here is that, while as investors we think in terms of “% oil”, the technical literature in the oil and gas industry refers to GORs, and so we want some sense of how to go back and forth between the two.

As we pointed out in Part 1, Whiting’s oil cut has fallen from 80% in 2014 to 72% in 2016. It has fallen further to 67% in Q2 2017.

In addition to the oil cut falling in the production mix, we have also seen it falling in the “Rocky Mountain” proved reserves, falling from 83% in 2014 to 65% in 2016. And note that since these are the Rock Mountain reserves, they would be unaffected by the sale of the oil-rich Norward Estes EOR project, so we know that’s not the diving factor. And, what’s more, we see this pattern not just in the proved reserves generally, but also mirrored almost exactly in the proved developed producing (NASDAQ:PDP) reserves, which fell from 81% oil in 2014 to 63% oil in 2016. This tells us that the falling oil cut is not strictly due to Whiting drilling in gassier areas of late, since it would take an even more outsized impact to move all of the legacy PDP reserves. So, what is going on here?

The first, tempting, conclusion to draw is that the legacy wells are gradually experiencing the kind of increasing GOR that is expected when producing from a pressure-drive depletion reservoir, as is the case with light oil shale plays. However, if that were true we would not expect such a rapid decline in the PDP reserves, since most of this would have been accounted for in the reserve estimation process. A decline from 81% oil cut to 63% oil cut in just two years more likely indicates that some of the wells are seeing gas oil ratios rise faster than initially expected, and that this new awareness is changing the curves being extrapolated.

The way in which the GOR for a well will rise overtime in a particular reservoir is something petroleum engineers study quite a lot. However, our understanding of how this works in light shale oil plays is still in its early stages. One of the earlier papers focusing on the behavior of GORs in the Bakken was by Tran and Sinurat in 2011. They looked at old Bakken wells that were as much as 20 years old at the time of their study. These were not the horizontal mega-fracked Bakken wells we are dealing with today, but the formation was the same, and so it is worth considering. Tran and Sinurat characterized the wells they studied into several different well types. Below are the plots of GORs overtime for three wells taken to be emblematic of the three types. But before you dive into the plots and get overwhelmed, the key here is just to notice the significant variability. Some wells (Well #1) can skyrocket to a very high GOR in 2 or 3 years. Others will maintain a relatively low GOR for their entire producing lives (Well #2). And still others will climb steadily overtime (Well #3).

[Note that there is a typo in the vertical axes for these plots. It should say “scf/Bbl” instead of “Mscf/Bbl” such that all of these wells start out at roughly 1,000 scf/bbl, which is the same as 1 Mcf/bbl.]

Tran and Sinurat, however, did not have the final word on GORs in the Bakken. In fact, with the switch to the horizontal mega fracks in the 2000s, we began to see a curious phenomenon of GORs staying low and flat for a very long time. Some have tried to explain this as having to do with the unique behaviors of molecules when bouncing around inside nano-scale pores. While that is all fine and good, it’s a little too technical for our purposes. Instead, the takeaway for us is that, while there are reasons to expect GORs for Bakken wells to rise substantially after 3-10 years of production, we don’t seem to be seeing it as much as we would expect—at least so far.

Here is an example of a Whiting well that has been following this pattern. The GOR stays between 0.5 and 1.25 for nearly a decade, from 2009 to 2017.

So, to recap, Whiting’s production, reserves, and PDP reserves have all been showing a lower and lower oil cut. On the one hand, this could be a reflection of the wells kicking up to higher GORs as we would expect from the 2011 Tran and Sinurat paper. But on the other hand, this would be a departure from the unique behavior we’ve been seeing with modern Bakken development methods.

Herein we encounter another twist. As it turns out, the length of time during which a well will stay at a low GOR can also depend on the unique geometry created by the horizontal drilling and fracturing involved. The further we get from traditional vertical wells to the more extreme “rubbelization” idealized by mega fracs, we go from having more “radial” flow to more “linear” flow. That’s a technical way of saying the fluids will flow more easily and also that the pressure drops will be more severe and penetrate more deeply into the reservoir. The latter part of this leads to gas percolating out of the gas-oil solution more quickly and accelerating the increase in the GOR. And so, while the constraining effects of nano-pores might be helping to keep GORs low and flat for a long time in the Bakken, the increasing mega-ness of fracks may be offsetting some of that benefit by creating even more linear flow.

This raises the question, “Are Whiting’s newer wells gassier because they are being drilled in gassier areas, or are their ‘enhanced completions’ also playing a part in increasing the GORs?” This would help explain one conundrum, which is that Whiting keeps assuring analysts that it is getting improved results from “enhanced completions” all across its acreage while at the same time saying it has spent the last year and half developing gassier parts of its acreage. Perhaps they are spread out across their acreage, but it is the method and less the area that is driving a higher gas cut (and lower oil cut).

In any case, we need to be careful about reading too much into their type curve improvements when viewed only on a BOE basis.

BOE-Enhancement from NGL “Gains”

Another way to pick up more BOEs without adding a proportional amount of economic value is to do more gas processing (likely some economic value will be added, but not in proportion to the apparent BOE increase). When gas is processed (as well as in all refining processes) the volume that goes in is not the same as the volume that goes out. Since Whiting does not share its “shrinkage” and “NGL yield” numbers, which we would need to estimate the volume gain for Whiting, we will use the numbers from another company we recently analyzed just to illustrate how this works. This company reported its NGL yield to be 60 bbl/Mcf, which the company also reported resulted in a 23% “shrinkage” for their gas volumes. This means for a well producing 6 MMcf/d, that raw gas would have 360 bbl/d (6 x 30 = 360) of NGLs extracted and 4.62 MMcf/d (6 x 0.77 = 4.62) of processed gas flowing out at the plant outlet. When you combine these on a BOE basis you get 1,130 boe/d (360 + 4.62/6 = 1,130). This is a 13% uplift in reported volume compared to what we would get by just looking at the raw gas. And, indeed, with Whiting, we see that the % of BOEs coming from NGLs has more than doubled in recent years, from 7% in Q1 2015 to 16% in Q2 2017 (see Table 1).

Valuation

In our subscriber-only post, we describe in more depth how we go about building our model and the consideration that come into play, but for brevity here we will simply say that we calibrate the company’s stated type curve to historical production, net well counts, and the PDP and PUD reserves separately and then combined. Once we get coherence between all of these, we consider what assumptions were implicit in creating such alignment, and then we assess their reasonableness and adjust accordingly.

With Whiting, we were able to calibrate the PV10 for the proved reserves to within 3% of the state proved reserves without having to do too much abuse to the timing of LOE expenses and other critical factors.

The figure below summarizes our adjustment process from starting with the calibrated PV10.

The first adjustment was to correct was seems to have been a very peculiar error in the 2016 reserve report. The price used for natural gas was $2.61/Mcf on average as stated in the reserve report (and by calculation we can see that it was $2.84/Mcf for the PDP reserves and $2.42/Mcf for the PUD reserves). And yet, Whiting’s average realized gas price for 2016 was $1.40/Mcf. This doesn’t make any sense given that SEC pricing requires using the trailing 12-month average adjusted for a company’s differential. Though baffling, this was easy enough to fix, and the result took $300 million off the value of the reserves.

Next, we swapped out the fixed SEC pricing for pricing based on basis-adjusted futures curves, and not surprisingly we got a huge uplift in the value. We also added in G&A to bring this to a company-level analysis and not just a reserves analysis. We left off interest expenses, so the values we are dealing with here are reflective of enterprise value and not strictly value to equity.

While the uplift from the future pricing was not surprising, what was surprising was the significant impact of updating the oil cut to reflect the Q2 2017 production mix and then increasing the decline rate of that by just 1% to move us closer to the kinds of GORs we discussed earlier in this post. This alone cut $1 billion off the value. And keep in mind that it would require approximately a 38% oil cut to get to a GOR of 10 Mcf/bbl, which is what was seen as the most likely outcome after 10 years of production in the 2011 Tran and Sinurat paper. Here we go from saying the oil cut will be 65% in 10 years (in the version calibrated to the reserve reports) to a lower 54% in 10 years, which makes us feel we are somewhat splitting the difference between the low-and-flat-forever GOR scenario and what was observed by Tran in Singurat.

Next, we removed the backloading of LOEs we perceived in our calibrated model (and which we discussed at some length in our subscriber-only post). Rebalancing the LOEs to match current guidance on the front end while keeping them at the same calibrated level on the back end led to an overall increase in undiscounted LOEs of 20%.

Lastly, we increased the number of future drilling locations (i.e. PUD locations) to three times the number implied by the calibrated proved reserves model. What’s remarkable here is the low sensitivity to such a large increase. And while some might argue that we should consider there being more than 2,301 gross locations, we reject the idea of going fully to the number of wells that could be physically squeezed into Whiting’s acreage on the basis that getting to such a high well count would almost certainly compromise the type curve we are using in the model. When adding more wells, to some extent, we should be thinking in terms of “How many more wells can we add that will be roughly as good as the wells reflected in the type curve we are using?” Otherwise you risk adding in uneconomic wells, and while they may be economic in the future, the complexities of figuring this out and how it would balance against discounting, escalating prices and costs, and so on, make it a very speculative exercise—one that, at the end of the day, is unlikely to represent a significant chunk of value anyway.

Next Steps

Between now and the next post, which will be subscriber only, we will dig some more into the GOR issue for Whiting by looking at specific well data, we will extend our sensitivity analysis, look closely at location counts and Three Forks vs Bakken, and consider the option value of Redtail. What we share in the next post will be based largely on the most meaningful insights we gain from that process and what readers show the most interest in.

