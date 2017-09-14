Seadrill - How John Fredriksen Might Get Saved By A Hedge Fund

Founder and largest shareholder considered to throw in the towel on the company before Centerbridge surfaced.

Centerbridge Credit Partners is anticipated to save the day for John Fredriksen in the proposed recapitalization of Seadrill.

Note:

I have covered Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) previously, so investors should view this article as an update to my earlier publishings on the company.

Did you know that John Fredriksen considered throwing in the towel on Seadrill until Centerbridge Credit Partners ("Centerbridge") came up with a brilliant idea to grab the majority of the restructured company on the cheap?

Picture: Semi-Submersible Rig "West Eminence" - Source: Offshoreenergytoday.com

A deeper look into the company's disclosure statement filed with the bankruptcy court shows Fredriksen's initial reluctance to commit new money to his struggling company:

Beginning in late 2016, the Debtors and the Bank Lenders began to coalesce around what would become the foundation of the Debtors' restructuring-the Bank Deal. But the Bank Lenders required, as a precondition to consummating the Bank Deal, that the Debtors secure a new capital investment of at least $1 billion to support their businesses through the downturn. Accordingly, in September 2016, the Debtors launched a capital raise marketing process, seeking at least $1 billion in financing. By December 2016, the Debtors had received indications of interest from several potential investors-substantially all of whom indicated that any feasible deal would necessarily include Hemen due to its industry presence, expertise, and key stakeholder relationships. Initially, however, Hemen suggested that the Debtors first seek to raise capital in the market, potentially without Hemen's explicit backing. By early 2017, however, the Debtors' concluded successful capital raise required the direct involvement of Hemen.

In that case, Seadrill would have managed to raise new capital without the participation of Hemen Holdings, and Fredriksen's stake holdings in the company would have been reduced to a small amount of the company's outstanding unsecured bonds and his existing, roughly 23.5% equity stake. Consequently, his future stake in the restructured company would have likely been miniscule as also evidenced by the harsh terms of the current reorganization plan for the company's unsecured creditors outside of the so called "Commitment Parties".

Instead, experienced distressed debt investor Centerbridge showed up with an irresistible offer that would allow Fredriksen to, at least, keep his equity stake in the restructured company intact in exchange for some relatively minor financing commitments in coalition with Centerbridge:

After nearly six months of marketing efforts and negotiations, the Debtors received a joint proposal from Hemen Holding Ltd. ("Hemen"), Seadrill Limited's largest shareholder and a leading investor in the offshore space, and Centerbridge Credit Partners L.P. ("Centerbridge") that contemplated a $1 billion investment. Over time, that proposal developed into a $1.06 billion commitment (the "Capital Commitment") backed not only by Hemen and Centerbridge, but also by a syndicate of additional investors (together with Hemen and Centerbridge, the "Commitment Parties"). The Syndication Parties hold approximately 30 percent of the Debtors' approximately $2.3 billion in outstanding unsecured bonds (the "Unsecured Bonds"). The Commitment Parties (i.e., including Hemen and Centerbridge) hold approximately 40 percent of the Unsecured Bonds.

So with the "Syndication Parties" holding approximately 30% of Seadrill's outstanding unsecured bonds and the "Commitment Parties" (which are the "Syndication Parties", Hemen Holdings and Centerbridge), also referred to as "ad hoc group" or "AHG" in the company's presentation filed with the SEC, holding approximately 40%, the combined bondholdings of Hemen Holdings and Centerbridge calculate to just 10% or roughly $230 million of the company's unsecured bonds. Assuming an average purchase price of 35% of face value, the combined unsecured bond investment of Hemen Holdings and Centerbridge would amount to just around $80 million.

Now let's take a look at the proposed recapitalization transaction with regard to the treatment of the "Commitment Parties" and in particular the combination Hemen Holdings/Centerbridge:

Part I - Issuance of $860 million in New Secured Notes:

Source: Company Presentation

In effect, team Hemen/Centerbridge will underwrite $462.4 million or 53.8% of the New Secured Notes while the remainder of the ad hoc group (consisting of funds managed by or affiliated with Aristeia Capital LLC, GLG Partners Inc., Saba Capital Management, LP and Whitebox Advisors LLC) will underwrite for $357.6 million. Another $40 million will be underwritten by Fintech Investments Ltd. ($25 million) and ARCM Master Fund III Ltd. ($15 million).

Note that the principal amount of the New Secured Notes can be increased to up to US$1,000,000,000.

The New Secured Notes carry a whopping 12% coupon of which 4% will have to be paid in cash with the remainder allowing for paying-in-kind at the company's election.

Moreover, a 5% commitment and 1% closing fee will have to be paid to the underwriters, instantly chopping away more than $50 million of the funds just raised.

In exchange for their commitment, the "Commitment Parties" will receive 57.5% of the restructured company's equity subject to dilution by a 5% "structuring fee" due to Hemen Holdings and a new management incentive plan.

In addition, there will be an $85 million rights offering to participate in the underwriting for the New Secured Notes to "certain eligible holders of general unsecured claims", which mostly addresses the bondholders not included in the "Commitment Parties". Any rights being exercised will reduce the pro-rata commitments of Hemen Holdings/Centerbridge and the remainder of the ad hoc group.

In sum, the remaining approximately 60% of unsecured bondholders will be offered a roughly 10% participation in the New Secured Notes offering which, if fully exercised, would result in a measly 5.7% equity stake in the new Seadrill before the additional dilution discussed above. In comparison, the equity allocation to the "Commitment Parties" would still be above 50%, again before additional dilution.

But that's not all:

Part II - $200 million New Equity Placement

Source: Company Presentation

As shown in the slide, 25% of the restructured company's new equity, again subject to additional dilution discussed above, will be issued in exchange for just $200 million in cash.

In effect, team Hemen/Centerbridge will underwrite for $150 million of the new equity with the remainder of the ad hoc group underwriting for $50 million. Again, there will be a rights offering for outside unsecured creditors for up to $25 million of Hemen Holdings' original $150 million commitment.

If fully exercised, outside unsecured creditors would gain an additional 3.1% equity stake in the restructured company, once again subject to dilution by the aforementioned structuring fee and the new management incentive plan.

Seadrill will have to pay an additional commitment fee of $10 million in cash to the equity underwriters.

Part III - Treatment of Unsecured Bonds

Source: Company Presentation

Part IV- Treatment of Seadrill Equityholders

Source: Company Presentation

Assuming full exercisement of the rights offerings, the preliminary ownership structure, still subject to the additional dilution discussed above would roughly look as follows:

Team Hemen /Centerbridge: 43.6% Remainder of the ad hoc group: 27.9% Fintech Investments /ARCM Master Fund III: 2.7% Other unsecured creditors: 23.8% Existing Seadrill shareholders: 2%

In effect, the new capital commitments would provide the ad hoc group with more than 70% of the restructured company's equity. Outside unsecured creditors would end up with below 25% of the new equity even under a best case scenario due to their limited rights to participate in the recapitalization.

Assuming a consensual transaction, the company has also presented the new ownership structure on an almost fully diluted basis:

Source: Company Presentation

Unfortunately, neither the court documents nor the company's respective SEC-filings reveal the individual participation of Hemen Holdings and Centerbridge but according to statements made by new Seadrill CEO Anton Dibowitz, Hemen Holdings would have "the same or slightly greater position" in the new iteration of the company which would leave Centerbridge with a roughly 20% stake in the restructured Seadrill.

Moreover, Hemen Holdings, partially in combination with Centerbridge, will pocket some meaningful commitment and structuring fees in addition to being provided a highly lucrative secured notes investment which could yield annual interest of up to $55 million. The return on the notes in year one would, most likely, more than equal Hemen's original investment in the company's unsecured bonds. After three years, the interest payments on the notes would have also earned Hemen's new equity commitment. And with his equity stake remaining, at the minimum, intact, he continues to have ample exposure to a potential industry recovery over the course of the next five years.

Bottom line:

Thanks to partner Centerbridge, John Fredriksen might manage to come out of the Seadrill mess in great shape quite contrary to the majority of the company's unsecured bondholders that aren't part of the powerful ad hoc group. In sum, approximately 40% of the company's unsecured creditors are expected to own considerably more than 70% of the restructured Seadrill thanks to their preferential treatment in the company's proposed recapitalization.

The remaining 60% of the company's unsecured creditors will find itself somewhat stuck between a rock and a hard place as a rejection of the reorganization plan could lead to an even lower recovery going forward.

Nevertheless it will be quite a task for the ad hoc group to secure the required 50.1% majority in the number of unsecured creditors and 66.7% of the outstanding amount in the upcoming vote. Currently, I would assign a greater chance for the transaction to be voted down than being approved but this ultimately remains to be seen.

At this point, I have no advice for the company's unsecured creditors despite the obvious audacity of the transaction given that a "no" vote could actually worsen recovery prospects.

Regarding equity valuation, according to a research note by Clarksons Platou Securities AS, current shareholders may end up with as little as 3 to 4 cents a share, while unsecured bondholders may see a direct recovery for unsecured claims of about 6 percent if they don't participate in new secured debt.

This would imply an equity valuation for the restructured company of roughly $1 billion, a far cry from the $6.8 billion pro-forma market capitalization the shares are currently changing hands for. Remember, the proposed 2% recovery for equityholders is unlikely to happen anyway as investors should expect the proposed reorganization plan to be either amended in favor of the outside unsecured bondholders or voted down entirely.

Given these issues, my unchanged advice for Seadrill equityholders remains to sell existing positions and potentially re-invest the proceeds into the company's new equity once trading commences for a considerably larger stake as the difference between implied equity value and current trading price suggests another 85% downside for the shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SDRL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.