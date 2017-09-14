Arconic Could Be For Sale - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/13/17)

|
Includes: AAPL, ABBV, ARNC, FIT, IDXX, PETS, QCOM
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Cramer prefers Idexx Labs over Petmed Express.

Hold on to AbbVie.

Don't buy Fitbit.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, September 13.

Bullish Calls

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC): Aluminum prices are up. Hold on to the stock as they don't have a real CEO yet and they could be for sale considering the Rockwell Collins deal.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS): It's okay. Cramer prefers Idexx Labs (NASDAQ:IDXX).

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV): Cramer recommended holding AbbVie as they have a good pipeline.

Bearish Calls

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM): "You don't pick a fight with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and that's what Qualcomm's done. And I've got to tell you, I think it's an ill-advised strategy. That said, I think that if they do win, the dividend is great. I would only own this in calls, and I would buy the $55 calls."

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT): It has been volatile and Cramer is not a fan.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up

About this article:

Expand
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here