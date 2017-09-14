Arconic Could Be For Sale - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/13/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, September 13.

Bullish Calls

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC): Aluminum prices are up. Hold on to the stock as they don't have a real CEO yet and they could be for sale considering the Rockwell Collins deal.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS): It's okay. Cramer prefers Idexx Labs (NASDAQ:IDXX).

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV): Cramer recommended holding AbbVie as they have a good pipeline.

Bearish Calls

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM): "You don't pick a fight with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and that's what Qualcomm's done. And I've got to tell you, I think it's an ill-advised strategy. That said, I think that if they do win, the dividend is great. I would only own this in calls, and I would buy the $55 calls."

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT): It has been volatile and Cramer is not a fan.

