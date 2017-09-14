Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.: A Biotech Company Inspired By Life

This is another under-valued company that should be considered for a long position by patient investors.

On Sept. 13, 2017, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) announced that the company has been issued two new patents by the Hong Kong Patents Registry for its cell therapy products relating to two indications, Critical Limb Ischemia (CLI) and muscle regeneration. The stock was up 9.75% upon this good news.

What does Pluristem do?

Pluristem collects donated placentas after a mother has delivered her healthy, full-term baby, and uses their proprietary techniques to transform the placental cells into therapeutic Placental eXpanded (PLX) cells. These PLX cell therapies can then be administered to patients for a wide range of medical indications. See Figure 1.

Figure 1 (Source: Corporate Presentation)

It should be noted that the data to date shows that these cells have low immunogenicity and immunomodulatory properties, and therefore they can be administered to patients without the need for HLA (human leukocyte antigen) matching. HLA is a protein that is found on most the cells. HLA matching is done in the case of organ transplants to avoid a body's immune response, which can be fatal. Simply put, these PLX cells will not be rejected by the body. This is very significant for the safety profiles of these treatments.

The PLX cell therapy is administered by intramuscular injection: the injected cells themselves stay in the muscle at the site of injection. The therapy works by these cells then secreting proteins, which travel throughout bloodstream to damaged tissues to initiate and promote healing processes. In other words, PLX cells, by secreting these proteins, are additional helpers to jump-start a body in distress to start healing itself.

The company has developed two products: PLX-PAD and PLX-R18.

PLX-PAD

PLX-PAD cells secrete proteins that can promote growth of new blood vessels, and initiate muscle tissue regeneration. This therapy is used in indications relating to PAD (peripheral arterial disease), which is caused by fatty deposits in leg arteries that block blood flow. See Figure 2. CLI is more advanced stage of PAD. PLX-PAD is also being studied for Orthopedic use, in the context of hip fractures.

Figure 2 (Source: Corporate Presentation)

CLI Patients suffer from severe pain at rest, skin wounds, tissue necrosis and poor quality of life with a high risk of leg amputation and death. There are currently 5-6 million people in U.S. and Europe suffering from CLI. The estimated cost for treatment in the U.S. is over $25 billion per year. Up to 40% of patients are unsuitable for revascularization (the main treatment option) and experience up to a 40% amputation rate at 1 year.

PLX-R18

PLX-R18 cells releases proteins that will help restore a damaged hematopoietic system; a critical system which produces the blood cells which protect against infection, bleeding and anemia. Pluristem has collaborated with NIAID (a division of National Institutes of Health) in developing PLX-R18 for the indication of Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS). See Figure 3.

Figure 3 (Source: Corporate Presentation)

Where is Pluristem in their clinical development?

The indications mentioned above are currently all in phase 3 trials, with PLX-R18 using the Animal Rule regulatory pathway. See Figure 4. The Animal Rule of the FDA is used when for an indication, such as ARS, it is deemed unethical or unfeasible to have trials with human subjects, and therefore an approval pathway will use the data from a pivotal trial using animals.

Figure 4 (Source: Corporate Presentation)

Discussion

Like other small cap companies which I have covered recently (Prometic, Protalix), Pluristem's advanced pipeline and market potential seem to be totally disconnected from the market valuation. The stock is deeply discounted because of the market's negative sentiment towards dilutions.

Pluristem holds over 100 patients globally, and their manufacturing facility, which can manufacture large quantity of their PLX cells in a cost-effective, reproducible and consistent way, has been approved by the FDA, the EU, South Korean & Israeli regulatory agencies.

PLX-PAD addresses an indication that affects millions of people around the world with huge market potentials. For PLX-R18 in ARS, the company has been in advanced discussion with the US Department of Defense for a contract to stockpile the therapy once it has been approved.

Biotech Investors who are not totally averse to volatility that comes with a pre-revenue, small cap biotech company, and are patient to invest for a long time frame, should definitely have a look at Pluristem.

Risks include regulatory risk, clinical risk (i.e. results of future trials may not be as good as expected), and financial risk of future dilution in the medium term.

