Chesapeake Energy: Time To Accumulate Aggressively

Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s (CHK) shares have slumped to a new 52-week low recently. With investors being worried about low energy prices and the impact of Hurricane Harvey in Texas, there is a huge emotional element embedded in Chesapeake Energy's stock price. I think there is a good chance that we have already seen the bottom. I have bought aggressively into the oil and natural gas driller in recent days, and see the stock as a promising 'contrarian buy'.

On first glance, it doesn't seem to be the best time to buy into Chesapeake Energy. Hurricane Harvey just caused major damage to Texas and its energy infrastructure, and oil and natural gas companies were forced to shut down operations. On the other hand, now might be the best time to buy into Chesapeake Energy.

Investors are already extremely bearish at this point, and likely too bearish. Chesapeake Energy's share price has dropped 45.66 percent this year, slumping to many new lows in the process. The price drop was partly due to a developing bearish consensus about 'lower-for-longer' oil prices, partly because shares have run ahead of their fundamentals in 2016, and partly because investors simply like to take profits. There is nothing wrong with taking profits, of course, but investors have left the Chesapeake Energy trade way too fast in my opinion.

Restructuring Efforts Are Paying Off

The biggest reason for me: Chesapeake Energy has made solid progress restructuring its business and balance sheet. Ever since the oil and natural gas company came to terms with lower energy prices, Chesapeake Energy has aggressively repaid debt and reduced leverage, which will serve the company well during the next energy bull market.

Chesapeake Energy pushed out or eliminated in excess of $3.1 billion that matured in 2017, 2018, and 2019. As a result, Chesapeake Energy has gained significant breathing room: Chesapeake Energy's debt maturity schedule now shows that there are no significant near term debt maturities investors have to be concerned about.

Source: Chesapeake Energy

Hurricane Harvey: Investors Likely Overestimate Long-Term Impact

Refineries closed in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, and Texas' energy infrastructure likely sustained heavy damage, just like the rest of the state. While the damage still has to be assessed, I think investors have a tendency to be too bearish about Chesapeake Energy in light of Hurricane Harvey.

Chesapeake Energy has major operations in the Eagle Ford shale in Texas, which are crucial for the company to deliver oil production growth. Management has yet to quantify the damage that its operations in the Eagle Ford shale sustained, but Hurricane Harvey most likely will be a 'one-off' event that will not affect Chesapeake Energy's value proposition long term.

Chesapeake has exited other shales as part of its restructuring and portfolio rationalization, including the Barnett and Devonian shale, leaving only the most promising assets in place. Chesapeake Energy has collected a whopping $2.8 billion in net proceeds from asset sales since 2016.

Source: Chesapeake Energy

Lower Energy Prices Key Factor In Driving Share Price Lower

Chesapeake Energy depends on higher natural gas and oil prices in order to drive free cash flow and profits, for obvious reasons. Higher price realizations immediately improve operating margins, and there are reasons why oil prices could trend higher. For one thing, oil is no longer oversold, and prices have begun to recover again lately.

See for yourself.

Further, a worsening standoff between the U.S. and North Korea could be a positive catalyst for higher price realizations. It is worth remembering that Chesapeake has a ~$40/barrel breakeven price in the Eagle Ford and Mid-Continent region.

Investor Sentiment Is Way Too Bearish

The bar for Chesapeake Energy is pretty low right now, and it won't take a lot for the company to beat low expectations. Higher oil prices, faster-than-expected oil production growth, less downtime for Chesapeake Energy's Eagle Ford operations in light of the hurricane, all of these factors could cause Chesapeake Energy's shares to pop. There is a big emotional element embedded in Chesapeake Energy's share price today, which will be corrected over time. With sentiment being overly bearish, I think Chesapeake Energy makes for an interesting contrarian bet.

Source: StockCharts.com

Your Takeaway

I have aggressively doubled down on Chesapeake Energy below $4 because the stock market doesn't give the oil natural gas driller the credit it deserves for its accomplishments. Chesapeake Energy has significantly reduced leverage and costs, and rationalized its portfolio by selling non-core assets. A negative short term outlook related to oil prices and Hurricane Harvey weigh on investor sentiment. Buy for capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.