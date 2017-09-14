How To Track Down Small-Cap Outperformance In Cheap And Fast-Moving Shares

One of the challenges of investing in the stock market's smallest companies is that many lack good-quality research coverage. For some investors, this sort of information vacuum is enough to send them running for the hills. But for those prepared to do their homework, it can offer a chance to profit where others fear to tread.

To illustrate the potential power of smaller companies, it's worth looking at the performance of a simple micro-cap strategy tracked by Stockopedia in recent years. Since 2012, the James O'Shaughnessy-inspired Tiny Titans screen has delivered consistently strong returns, including a 74 percent gain in the UK over the past two years. It's achieving those results with shares that are valued at less than £150 million (and often much less) - so they're right at the smallest end of the market. We'll explore this strategy further in a moment.

The case for small caps

There are some strong arguments in favour of having a small cap allocation in a portfolio. Research into long-run investment returns shows that small caps generally outperform large and mid caps over time.

This is regularly shown in analysis by Credit Suisse and academics from London Business School. Their charts below show that between 1926 and 2015 in the US, and 1955 and 2015 in the UK, the smallest stocks beat the rest of the market overall.

(Source: Credit Suisse)

Findings like these tally with the views of academics that smaller stocks outperform over time - even though individually they tend to be more volatile.

Luminaries like Eugene Fama and Kenneth French first argued this in the early 1990s. And as recently as 2015, researchers at the hedge fund AQR showed that you could profit from the small cap size premium by focusing on high quality.

But O'Shaughnessy's original Tiny Titans strategy takes a different approach to finding the best prospects among small, under-researched stocks. In his 2006 book, Predicting the Markets of Tomorrow, he set out the case for investing in small caps with a strong blend of attractive value and strong price momentum.

O'Shaughnessy's strategy focused on companies that were cheap based on their price-to-sales ratio (which has to be less than 1.0x). He argued the P/S was a harder ratio for management to manipulate than other valuation measures. In turn, he then looked for the highest one-year relative price strength to find which of his basket of cheap stocks were beginning to re-rate.

More recently, O'Shaughnessy's views on measuring value have changed. His research led him to adopt a "Trending Value" strategy that ranks companies against a range of valuation ratios rather than relying on just one. Nevertheless, Tiny Titans and its simple set of rules continues to be a potent strategy.

With the exception of the US, where value strategies have been under heavy pressure over the past year, Stockopedia's model of this approach has delivered strong returns in almost every international region - with particularly strong gains in Europe over the past year.

It's important to say that while the performance is impressive, this was never designed as a portfolio-building strategy. O'Shaughnessy readily conceded that the nature of the stocks is volatile. But even so, the consistency over the longer term is eye-catching.

To get an idea about the kinds of companies this strategy picks up in the UK, I've picked a selection of the current top qualifiers. The list is sorted by relative price strength. For added detail, I've included Stockopedia's Stock Style and RiskRating classification, as well as the Value Rank, which is similar to O'Shaughnessy's ranking approach to valuation - from zero (expensive) to 100 (cheap).

Name Mkt Cap £m P/S RS 1-year StockRank Style Risk Rating Value Rank Creightons 22.9 0.75 +221.7 High Flyer Speculative 40 Molins (OTC:MOLPF) 32.0 0.40 +168.3 Style Neutral Speculative 46 North Midland Construction 41.0 0.16 +151.1 Super Stock Adventurous 72 Fairfx 111.1 0.14 +106.2 Style Neutral Speculative 35 Base Resources (OTC:BSRUF) 129.2 0.98 +100.9 Style Neutral Highly Speculative 93 Elektron Technology 25.4 0.78 +79.5 Style Neutral Speculative 38 Anglo Asian Mining (OTCPK:AGXKF) 33.0 0.55 +73.6 Super Stock Highly Speculative 97 Hargreaves Services (OTCPK:HGRVF) 108.3 0.32 +63.4 Style Neutral Speculative 57 Northern Bear 15.4 0.34 +60.9 Super Stock Speculative 95 Management Consulting (OTC:MMCGF) 33.9 0.82 +50.6 Sucker Stock Speculative 38 Lighthouse 22.5 0.45 +45.1 Super Stock Speculative 69 600 15.8 0.34 +44.2 Turnaround Speculative 98

These are unmistakably very small companies - so, again, careful research with this kind of micro-cap strategy is important. Smaller stocks are unpredictable and potentially difficult to trade. And given that the main measure of value is the price-so-sales ratio, some of these firms may not have any earnings. I've deliberately left in Management Consulting, which classifies as a Sucker Stock against our StockRank framework, to illustrate the possible risks with these sorts of shares.

However, the top three in the list - Creightons, Molins and North Midland Construction - show just how rapid the share price performance can be in fast-moving micro-caps. In fact, all of the companies here have produced strong price gains, which is the trade-off for the risks of investing in companies of this size and potential volatility.

The great appeal of this strategy is that it focuses on cheapness rather than chasing popular and highly speculative micro-caps, which can become very expensive and de-rate very quickly at the first sign of trouble. So, while investing at the smallest end of the market is very risky, O'Shaughnessy's research showed that it can produce stunning gains for investors who are prepared to do their homework.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.