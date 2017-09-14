Amazon, Apple, Alphabet: Their Next $500 Billion Market

Amazon will hopefully launch two new devices, one at Google pricing and one at Apple's. If only one device can be launched, Google is the bigger threat right now.

The market is extremely important to the future of all three, since TV boxes are the gateway to a $500 billion TV content market globally.

Others have confirmed my analysis that Amazon is the fastest growing in the segment, and outselling Apple as much as 3:1.

Stop me if you've heard this before: Amazon (AMZN) has a major device category listed as out of stock, and I think it's because they're about to announce a new model. And I also think that has substantial implications for Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) prospects.

Third Time's The Charm

If you follow my work, you know I've thought that a couple times now, and it hasn't gone so well for me. I said the same thing when Fire HD 10 went out of stock almost six months ago, and nothing ever came of it. I said the same thing two weeks ago when the original Amazon Echo went out of stock, and so far nothing's come of that, either.

So why subject myself to further humiliation? Well, for one thing, it isn't just me: The Verge, AFTVNews, and others have noticed the same thing and come to much the same conclusion.

For another, Apple has just announced the new Apple TV 4K, finally pulling even with or even ahead of Amazon in the specs war in the set-top field. While the iPhone iterations have resulted in the usual debates - some call them disappointing, others call them absolutely groundbreaking - Apple's TV enhancements were more generally agreed to be a hit, finally integrating 4K, HDR, and a host of software enhancements including enhanced gaming graphics and a new Live Sports UI suite of features.

Apple Lays Down The Challenge

Amazon has never tolerated that state of affairs for long. When it first launched Fire TV in 2014, it was the first with a comprehensive voice remote solution, beating out Apple TV despite Apple's early Siri lead. It also launched with three times the RAM of the then-Apple TV, the 3rd generation.

When Apple refreshed the TV in 2015, declining to offer 4K, Amazon responded with the Fire TV 4K model only a few days later, as well as fully integrating Alexa to match Apple's Siri integration and once again overloading on RAM and other metrics.

Now, with Apple announcing its latest device and updated features, finally eliminating the 4K/HDR disparity, Amazon probably feels compelled to respond again.

Amazon's Growing Lead

Amazon's efforts to date have paid fruit. As I documented earlier this year, Amazon Fire sales had grown to eclipse Apple TV by as much as three to one by the 2016 holidays. The disparity continued into 2017, with Fire TV spending all of spring out of stock, with delivery dates pushed out to mid-May on both the stick and full-box options as early as March.

My numbers were dismissed as hyperbole by some, coming as they did from an admitted Amazon bull. Surely the gap couldn't be that big? But just last month, Parks Associates seemed to confirm I was at least in the ballpark: over the past year, Fire TV's share of the installed base has grown by 50%, from 16% to 24%. Meanwhile Apple's has fallen from 18% to 15%.

Please note that that is the installed base, not annual sales. In order for the installed base composition to shift that rapidly, the disparity in sales in that 12-month period had to be considerably wider. Roku, which only grew its share 4 percentage points over the same time period, was reported as outselling Apple TV "better than two to one," so three to one for Fire TV seems eminently reasonable.

Why It Matters

The subject has also been dismissed by Apple bulls who consider the whole issue irrelevant, regardless of the accuracy of my numbers. Streaming boxes, after all, are a measly share of the revenue of both companies. In fact, they are probably less than 1% for both.

This is absolutely true, but it's also looking at the issue the wrong way. Investors should absolutely care, and care enough to pay very close attention. As I have explained, the real significance of this competition is not the hardware, nor even the software, but rather the content sales.

Pay-TV globally is a $500 billion market and growing, and this is before considering PPV and SVOD revenues. The majority of these revenues flow through to the content creators, but a considerable commission is retained by the distributors. Right now, that's the cable/satellite companies.

But the new generation of gatekeepers will be the tech titans building the new set-top boxes. Whoever gets their box bought, that is who gets commission on the content sales. And commissions can be as high as 30%. 30% of a $500 billion per year market is no small matter. Even a fraction of that would be enough to move the needle at the tech giants. The day may well even come when the hardware is not sold at all, but given away for free, if the commissions get large enough.

The Last Legacy Of Steve Jobs?

It is worth pausing for just a moment to note that we are talking almost exclusively about set-top boxes. It wasn't supposed to be like that. When Steve Jobs stepped down as CEO of Apple in 2011, he told several biographers he considered trustworthy that he had "finally cracked" TV and was going to devote himself to the project while Cook ran the rest of Apple. They all understood him to be referring to a revolutionary TV set itself, not just a box that you plugged into a TV, which Jobs had always dismissed as "a hobby."

Sadly, of course, Jobs died barely a month later and never led any such project. But whatever Jobs thought he had cracked seems to have died, too, without its visionary to push it through. No company has gotten very far with remaking the TV itself yet. But to the limited extent tech giants have entered the TV market, it has once again been Amazon, which was first to market with its new Elements Fire TV Edition. The device is still a bit new so we don't have much data to work with, although early reviews seem to be on the positive side.

This doesn't mean much. So far as we can tell, Fire Edition remains hands down the smallest piece of the Fire TV family. Amazon also outsourced the production of the new Fire TV to Westinghouse, essentially putting the Fire label on something that was actually designed and built by another company. It's not clear if the company is happy with the results of that experiment, and we probably won't know for a while. Still, it is yet another data point of Amazon's increasing lead in the space.

Google's Video-First Approach

In all this talk of Amazon and Apple, we shouldn't leave out Alphabet. Amazon's growth has pushed it past Alphabet in the TV space, but Alphabet is still outperforming Apple. Alphabet also retains certain advantages in the competition which are unique to it and could still help it challenge Amazon. Unlike all three of the other major players, it boasts a video platform, YouTube, as ubiquitous as Netflix (NFLX). A claim even Prime Video cannot make, at least not yet.

Google's pricing and hardware has also been somewhat different from the others. Roku works at the bottom of the pricing scale and Apple refuses to play anywhere but the top. But Alphabet has staked out a middle ground, like Amazon. Unlike Amazon, however, Alphabet has chosen to balance the prices and features differently, and in a way that could conceivably appeal to many customers.

Last year, Google launched a new Chromecast Ultra with a $69 price tag. The price matches the price of Apple's 3rd generation Apple TV and beats Fire TV, but it incorporates the 4K and HDR technology of Amazon's, and now Apple's, new designs. It also has current - now previous? - Amazon Fire TV 4K's $89 price tag beat by a comfortable margin, though it lacks some of the Alexa voice features of that model.

Chromecast Ultra also integrates with the Google Home device, which some tech publications think will help Google Home pull ahead of Amazon Echo despite its late start. However, it is generally considered less suitable for gaming. But those tradeoffs produce a product equally suitable for streaming video at a price considerably lower. This could well appeal to the vast majority of customers who regard a set-top box exclusively as a video product and have no need of gaming.

Amazon's Next Challenges

Sorry for the rather long article, but it's important to have a thorough understanding of where the set-top market, which will soon be the gateway to $500 billion a year in spending, currently stands and how it may evolve. Amazon is the fastest-growing player in this space currently, but Apple has mounted a new challenge and Alphabet may pose an even greater challenge, since most customers seem to care more for price than gaming tools, especially non-Apple customers.

Amazon's new boxes, if they are in fact on their way, therefore need to answer three key questions as Amazon strives to remain ahead of the pack. First and most obviously, Amazon needs to decide how to answer the challenge of Apple's new box.

Second, they need to re-calibrate their strategy to respond to Google's Ultra challenge, which may well be luring some with its lower prices and strong video performance. Third, they need to try to accelerate, if they can, the transition of the hundreds of billions of video sales which are the point of this whole endeavor.

The Apple Challenge

The Apple challenge can be met one of two ways by Amazon. It has lost a key differentiator, 4K/HDR. It's sports UI is also far less developed. However, it remains far cheaper and offers access to a wide range of free content for Prime members, which Apple still has not integrated into Apple TV despite its announcement earlier this year.

Amazon could conceivably decide to simply price compete, and decline to match Apple's heightened specs. However, this would be to concede the gaming segment to Apple, something Amazon has been fighting to elbow its way into since the original Fire TV.

Alternatively, Amazon could decide to go head to head with Apple TV. That would almost certainly require a price hike, or else substantial losses. While those losses wouldn't bother me, since I believe this is a key market to compete in, Amazon has historically refused to sell hardware at a loss, although it often does so at razor-thin margins. It also will probably need some form of upgrade in the sports UI if it doesn't want to lose that customer segment as well.

A Dual Approach

That, however, would not do much to address the other two issues. Instead, Amazon may try to have its cake and eat it, too.

As early as the beginning of the year, there were reports that Amazon was prepping a third iteration of Fire TV that would sit between the current $40 Stick and $90 Box. When the Elements Edition was announced it was thought by some that perhaps this was the third iteration and the rumors of a mid-priced device were wrong.

However, now it seems perhaps they were merely premature. Reports are now that rather than simply adding another price point to it, Amazon might be planning to split their Fire TV line in two. From the current $89 price point, Amazon would go down to $69 with one product to match Chromecast Ultra, and up to near Apple-level pricing on another product.

Amazon would also go beyond merely integrating Alexa and give its high-end box full Echo capabilities, with directional audio speakers and "always listening" audio commands. Essentially, selling an "Echo TV." It's unclear if this would be in addition to matching Apple's gaming specs, or instead of it.

How Investors Should Analyze An Announcement

If Amazon does make an announcement in the coming days, I would advise investors to look at it through the prism of Google and Apple, its two main challengers. For Google, Amazon needs to follow through on price matching its Ultra product as it has the Chromecast. If it can keep offering the same specs to do that, great. If it needs to water them down a little that's all right too, as long as the viewing experience isn't compromised.

For Apple, Amazon has three plausible paths: price competition, matching the gaming specs, or building an Echo/Fire combo that trades gaming for smart speaker capabilities. I consider Amazon a worthy contender in the gaming space, so I would be disappointed to see it simply concede it to Apple. An Echo hybrid would be a bold but risky gambit, since it too concedes the gamers and essentially relies on non-gaming defectors to make up for them, which may or may not work.

Altogether, I'd like to see the rumors of a bifurcated Fire TV approach pan out. I think it's an elegant solution to Amazon's problem of facing challengers coming at it from both ends of the pricing spectrum. It also acknowledges the reality that gaming and non-gaming video consumers are becoming increasingly distinct segments. If Amazon does launch only a single new device, the challenge from Google is the more pressing one, since Google is still growing. I'd favor a lower-cost device over a high-spec device if this proves to be the case.

Conclusion

As an investor, I have long been bullish on Amazon, which is not to say I have been bearish on Apple. As I've said before, I don't really like Apple's strategy in this space, but with a relatively low P/E and solid performance in the smartphone category - its bread-and-butter - it is hardly a poor corporate performer. I consider Amazon a buy, despite its $1000 share price, and consider Apple a hold. I am relatively less sanguine on Alphabet. However, I do not advise shorting it, either.

