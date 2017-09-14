Seadrill Shareholders Could Get Nothing

There is a very real possibility that current shareholders of Seadrill Limited (SDRL) will get no recovery instead of 2% of the new stock, subject to dilution, under a reorganization plan (docket 19). If the general unsecured claim class does not vote to approve the plan, SDRL shareholders will get nothing.

Since the general unsecured claim holders are getting much less than full recovery, there is a very high risk they will vote no. Individual retail unsecured note holders are also not happy because their recovery is less than certain institutional investors. This bankruptcy case could drag on for a long time with volatile trading in SDRL stock and notes.

Gifting To Shareholders

Shareholders are getting 2% (actually 1.71% after dilution) of the new Seadrill equity - maybe. The distribution to shareholders is "gifting" from a higher priority class to a lower class. The general unsecured claims, which include unsecured notes and currency swap claims, are grouped into class B3.

Under Section 1126 of the Bankruptcy Code, a majority of holders of claims in the B3 class and 2/3 of the dollar amount of the B3 claim class must vote to approve for that class to be considered to have accepted the reorganization plan. I would not be surprised if many small B3 claim holders vote "no" or do not even bother to vote. A "non-vote" is counted the same as a "no" vote.

The disclosure statement (docket 20) is expected to be amended in a few months to give estimates for recoveries for each claim class and also to include a valuation analysis (Exhibit H) and a liquidation analysis (Exhibit F, which were not included in the original filing. By the way, this often happens with original disclosure statement filings.

If B3 claim holders vote to reject the plan, they will get the amount determined in the yet to be filed liquidation analysis, which could be extremely low, "unless otherwise ordered by the bankruptcy Court." It is critical to note that Seadrill would not actually be liquidating, but only an estimated liquidation figure would be used.

If B3 votes to accept, the claim holders would get 15% of the new equity or 12.825 after the employee incentive plan and primary structuring fee dilutions. "Eligible Holders" also get a pro rata share of rights to purchase $25 million in new stock and $85 million in new notes. U.S. retail investors are NOT "eligible" and will not be able to participate in either the equity rights or the note rights.

The definition in the plan for “Eligible Holder” means an Entity that is: an Accredited Investor and, if that person is in a Relevant Member State, is a “qualified investor” in that Relevant Member State within the meaning of the EU Prospectus Directive; or a Qualified Investor that is not a U.S. Person."

A “Qualified Investor” means: a non-U.S. Person in a Relevant Member State, that is a “qualified investor” in that Relevant Member State within the meaning of the EU Prospectus Directive; or a non-U.S. Person not in a Relevant Member State, that is lawfully entitled subscribe and purchase the Securities offered pursuant to the Equity Rights Offerings or Notes Rights Offering under all applicable securities laws and regulations (whether pursuant to an applicable exemption or otherwise), without the need for any registration, the filing or publication of any prospectus or other action by the issuer. The short meaning is no U.S. retail note holders can participate.

Since the U.S. retail note holders are getting less than full recovery, are not able to participate in the rights offers, and being ask to make a "gift" to a lower priority class (SDRL shareholders), many retail holders may vote "no." In addition, many may not even vote (counted as a "no" vote). The plan itself can be confirmed with only one impaired class voting to accept it. B3 can vote no and the plan could still be confirmed if the secured class votes to approve, which is expected. B3 would, however, get only the liquidation figure.

Current Stock Pricing

The closing price for SDRL on September 13 was $0.27 or a market capitalization of $138.7 million. This implies that the market is capitalizing the new Seadrill at $8.1 billion using the diluted 1.71% of new stock received by current shareholders. That is an extremely high valuation. Since there is a very real potential for shareholders to receive nothing if the B3 claim class rejects the plan, they may not get anything. Are SDRL shareholders expecting an entirely new plan? The other real possibility is that investors are irrational. Another plan more favorable to shareholders is not expected.

Time Table (docket 96)

January 3 objections to disclosure statement deadline

January 10 hearing to approve disclosure statement

March 9 objections to plan deadline

March 26 confirmation hearing

Conclusion

I was writing a more detailed article into Seadrill's bankruptcy filing, but because of the recent irrational SDRL stock pricing, I wrote this specific coverage article suggesting that equity may not get any recovery.

Even if the general unsecured class votes to approve the plan, investors are pricing SDRL too high. Shareholders are not even entitled to vote on the plan. It is just assumed that they have rejected it. There is a very strong possibility that the B3 class will reject the plan and therefore, SDRL shareholders will get no recovery. SDRL is a sell.

