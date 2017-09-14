The Precious Metals Market: Beware Relative Valuations

As an example, I am using the DCF method to value a few West African miners.

In this article I am discussing the discounted cash flow valuation method as an alternative (to the relative valuation methods) tool to find the correct value of a mining business.

In my opinion, these methods do not have too much to do with intrinsic values of mining companies.

Investors very often follow the relative valuation methods - they are easy to find (or calculate) and understand.

A few days ago I published an article on Golden Star Resources (GSS), a small gold mining company operating in West Africa. Interestingly, this region is very popular among miners that, apart from running established businesses, try to develop and start new projects as well. For example, in Mali B2 Gold (BTG) is building its fifth mine, called Fekola. Another big miner, Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF), should very soon put online its Hounde gold project located in Burkina Faso.

I am pretty sure that the region also attracts many investors interested in precious metals. However, as far as investment decisions are concerned, the valuation problems arise. Look at these two charts:

Source: Simple Digressions

The charts show two relative valuation measures calculated for mining companies operating in West Africa, only:

A popular EV / EBITDA ratio (enterprise value / earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)

A ratio defined as enterprise value of a company / 2017 production guidance

Well, both charts look like an ECG (electrocardiogram) diagram. In other words, it is very hard (or impossible) to find any correlation on these charts. Despite the fact that all miners operate in the same region, their valuations are totally different. Let me take Teranga and Golden Star:

Both companies have similar market capitalizations (Teranga: $278M; Golden Star: $290M)

Both produce similar amounts of gold: this year Teranga should deliver 205 – 225 thousand ounces of gold and Golden Star is going to produce 255 – 280 thousand ounces

However, Golden Star is valued very richly, compared to Teranga. For example, in the case of Teranga the EV / EBITDA multiple stands at 3.0 while Golden Star is valued at 17.1. So the question is: why are there these big differences between similar companies? And another question – how to value these West African picks?

Relative valuation methods against the discounted cash flow model

My answer is simple – there is the logic in valuations of West African miners but, instead of following relative valuation measures, investors should refer to more appropriate valuation techniques as the discounted cash flow model. Look at the table below:

Source: Simple Digressions

The table shows current share prices of three West African miners (Teranga, Golden Star and Roxgold). The column “Share value” depicts share values calculated using the discounted cash flow model (DCF model). Can you spot the pattern here? If you cannot, here it is:

All three miners are fairly priced by the market. The highest variation between the value and the share price stands at 29% (Golden Star – this company is trading at a 29% premium on its intrinsic value) but it is really meaningless, compared to the differences delivered by relative valuation measures.

What is the takeaway for investors?

The main takeaway is that the DCF model is quite a decent analytical tool to find the value of any stock, precious metals miners included. According to Investopedia:

“A discounted cash flow (DCF) is a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of an investment opportunity. DCF analysis uses future free cash flow projections and discounts them to arrive at a present value estimate, which is used to evaluate the potential for investment”

In other words, the value of a company depends on its ability to generate cash flows over its life cycle. In the case of mining companies this wording has to be modified a little bit because:

The precious metals market is cyclical in its nature

It means that sometimes there are periods (bear markets in gold / silver) when it is very hard to generate any cash flow from mining operations

Minerals are depletable resources – at some point in the future the mining at any gold / silver deposit will stop

However, during a bull market in precious metals the first two features of the precious metals market lose their importance and an analyst can focus mainly on the quality of a mining asset (its life, ore grades, costs of production, processing efficiency etc.). Hence, the DCF model becomes very helpful to find the value of mining stocks.

Of course, there are problems:

It is not easy to make reliable projections of future cash flows

The DCF model is a time-consuming process

The matter complicates when big mining companies are concerned (too many assets to value)

Particularly, the third issue (the size of a company) is hard to get through. If a company owns one operating asset the work is relatively easy and quick but then (two or more assets) the thing is getting serious and out of the scope of an individual investor.

However, the biggest problem is the co-called “Deposit’s potential”. Simply, all technical reports, feasibility studies etc. are based on current mineral resources. In other words, these studies do not take into account the assumption that a mineral deposit may grow over time (due to exploration, new gold ounces are added). In my opinion, it is the biggest constraint of the DCF model used to find the value of a mining company. That is why I always stress that the value delivered by the DCF model is closer to the floor value of the stock than to its ceiling. Hence, I agree that mining companies can be (in most cases slightly) undervalued when the DCF model is applied.

On the other hand, due to the fact that mining companies publish technical reports, feasibility studies etc, the process becomes easier and the main role of the analyst is to make a few adjustments to the previous assumptions made by a mining company. Let me take Roxgold as an example.

Roxgold

Roxgold (OTC:ROGFF) is a small gold producer operating the Yaramoko mine in Burkina Faso. Currently the company mines at the Zone 55, an underground deposit comprising 662 thousand ounces of gold, classified as mineral reserves (as at the end of 2016). However, 1.8 km south of the Zone 55 (look at the map below) there is another deposit (Bagassi South) comprising 257 thousand ounces classified as mineral resources (indicated plus inferred):

Source: Roxgold's presentation (slide 11)

Of course, Roxgold explores its deposits intensively so the exploration potential at the Zone 55 and Bagassi South can lift up the current valuation delivered by the DCF model.

In 2014 the company prepared the Technical Report for the Zone 55. According to that study, the after-tax, net present value of the Zone 55 was $250M.

Today the mine is in its first year of commercial operations and it is possible, after a few adjustments, to update the valuation model published in the Technical Report.

The main adjustments are as follows:

Due to the fact that the mine is an operating asset now, project capital expenditures (capital spent to build the mine) are no longer included in the DCF model (sunk costs)

The company’s balance sheet (I mean the debt and cash holdings) looks totally different than in 2014 – the current structure of the balance sheet has a positive impact on the equity value of the company

I assume the current price of gold over the life of the mine ($1,300 per ounce instead of $1,250 per ounce assumed by the company in 2014)

The discount rate applied in my model is 11.78% (instead of 5%, assumed by Roxgold); in my opinion, this rate is more appropriate because it takes into consideration the Burkina Faso’s country risk premium

And this is it. Applying these adjustments, the value of one share of Roxgold stands at $0.89, which is 15.7% lower than the current share price. So Roxgold shares are slightly overvalued. However, the value delivered by the DCF model is very close to the current market value. What is more, the values of other West African miners (Golden Star and Teranga) calculated in a similar way are also very close to their current market valuations. It looks like the market valuations closely follow the values delivered by the DCF model.

Summary

In this article I am trying to defend the thesis that the DCF model is a much more helpful tool to assess the value of mining companies than the popular relative valuation measures. The values of three West African miners, calculated using this model, are very close to their current market values, which is the best confirmation of my thesis. Of course, the DCF model is not an easy method – it is time consuming, demands at least basic financial knowledge and becomes quite complicated when a mining company owns more than one asset. There are also serious limitations. For example, the DCF model is very conservative because it does not take into account the exploration potential of a company.

However, it has one big advantage over relative valuation methods – in the DCF model each company is unique (its value is not measured using a standardized, universal ratio as, for example, EV / EBITDA multiple). I strongly advise investors to do their homework and be acquainted with the DCF model. Or, if it is beyond the scope of an investor…be acquainted with an analyst fluent in this method.

Note:

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEF, GDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hold a long position in gold futures

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.