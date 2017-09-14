First Bancshares: An Emerging Growth Story Worth Considering

First Bancshares has above-average risk (as so much of the value is predicated on above-average future growth), but looks interesting into the low-to-mid $30s.

Future M&A seems almost certain, as there are literally hundreds of banks with less than $1 billion in assets in its footprint, and these deals can drive meaningful growth.

Management has sought out growing markets in the Gulf Coast where substantial deposit share is still up for competitive takeaway and loan growth has been attractive.

As this Gulf Coast bank approaches $2 billion in assets, it is just appearing on many investors' radar and should be in position to generate better operating leverage.

Bank stocks aren't typically thought of as growth stocks, and that is not unfair, given that quality banks like BB&T (NYSE:BBT) and PNC (NYSE:PNC) probably aren't going to see long-term organic earnings growth much above 5% to 6%. If you're willing to go much smaller, though, and take on meaningfully higher execution risk, you can find some more interesting stories, and I think First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) is one such story.

Management has executed on a focused growth plan since 2009, using organic expansion and targeted acquisitions to move into desirable markets in Louisiana, Alabama, and Northern Florida. With the company closing in on $2 billion in assets and meaningful potential operating leverage, not to mention future M&A options, I believe First Bancshares could be looking at high-teens earnings growth over the next three to five years, justifying a fair value in the low-to-mid $30s. Do note, though, that this is a small, off-the-radar bank stock and carries above-average risks.

The Mouse That Will Roar?

By the standards of the bank stock universe that most investors and analysts pay attention to, First Bancshares is still a very small player. Operating fewer than 50 branches, First Bancshares nevertheless operates in four different states (Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, and Florida) today and is clearly focused on growing from this initial Gulf Coast footprint.

In many respects, First Bancshares is a pretty typical small bank. The bank generates the large majority of its revenue from lending (net interest income is close to 80% of revenue) and doesn't really have any meaningful fee-generating businesses outside typical banking-related activities like service charges, interchange, and mortgage banking.

First Bancshares does most of its lending to commercial entities (about two-thirds), with commercial real estate lending making up about 40% of the book and C&I and construction lending making up around 12%-13% each. That C&I exposure is a little lower than average, and I'd also note that the bank has done less energy lending than its peers. At 25% of the loan book, First Bancshares' exposure to residential mortgages is a little larger than is typical for banks this size.

First Bancshares has a solid funding mix, with over 80% core deposits, and a decent chunk of non-interest bearing funding (21% of deposits). All told, the bank's cost of funds is pretty solid next to peers like MidSouth (NYSEMKT:MSL), Farmers Capital (NASDAQ:FFKT), National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM), and Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP).

A small player overall in the states where it operates, First Bancshares is following a well-worn path of establishing itself in attractive MSAs and expanding from there. The company is a top-five player in the Hattiesburg and Gulfport MSAs, and almost a top-10 player in Baton Rouge. While outside the top 10 in deposit share in Mobile and Pensacola, the company does at least have a foothold in these markets.

Looking Toward The Next Phase Of Growth

First Bancshares has gotten to this point in part due to M&A, including two deals that closed at the start of this year that expanded the company's footprint in Louisiana (Iberville) and established a presence in Florida (Gulf Coast). These transactions followed prior deals in 2011-2014 that added branches in Alabama and Louisiana and were part of the company's 2009 five-year plan that called for doubling assets through organic expansion and M&A across the Gulf Coast region.

From less than $1 billion in assets in 2013, First Bancshares is now approaching $2 billion in assets. That may not sound like a lot (and compared to banks like BB&T, it's not), but the near-doubling of assets should start producing meaningful cost leverage as the bank better leverages fixed operating/infrastructure and compliance costs. Crossing over from the $1 billion range to the $2 billion range generally means a few points improvement on efficiency ratio for most banks and around 0.05% to 0.125% in ROA improvement– amounts that again seem small out of context, but make meaningful differences to EPS and EPS growth. For First Bancshares, a one-point change in efficiency ratio can create more than $0.05 per share in after-tax EPS, or close to $1/share of value.

I also expect the company to take advantage of additional M&A. Gaining share within an existing market can generate substantial cost synergies (something BB&T has leveraged in the past), and there are a lot of targets in markets like Baton Rouge, Mobile, and Pensacola with assets around $100M to $300M that could generate a lot of value. Likewise, I would expect the company to consider expanding into adjacent markets like Lafayette, Panama City, and maybe Tampa/St. Petersburg, as well as non-coastal markets like Jackson, MS over time. As per a report from Stephens analyst Matthew Olney, there are almost 300 banks in First Bancshares' Gulf Coast footprint with less than $1 billion in assets, so there are certainly many options to consider.

In the near term, absorbing and leveraging the Iberville and Gulf Coast deals offer some upside. Iberville was a decent bank in many respects (including a low cost of funds), but it lacked scale and its 80%-plus efficiency ratio offers a lot of cost leverage potential. Gulf Coast too had a very high efficiency ratio (near 100%), as well as elevated non-performing assets and weak capital, so better-managing this asset base could generate attractive leverage over time, albeit off a small base (about $132 million in assets at the time of the deal).

Size has other advantages. In addition to better-leveraging costs related to compliance, IT, and so on, First Bancshares is becoming a more competitive lender with higher lending limits and an ability to participate in business that was previously beyond its reach.

I'm also looking for an ongoing evolution of the lending business. First Bancshares has significantly expanded its CRE lending business (from 23% of the book in 2007 to around 40% today), but still has room before it runs into capital-based limits. C&I lending is also a big opportunity; C&I lending has grown rapidly since 2012 (around 25% a year), but FBMS is still under-exposed to C&I lending relative to its peers. Successful C&I lending requires time, attention, and relationship-building, and this might be an area where the bank looks to hire away productive teams from larger banks over time. Construction lending has shrunk over time as a percentage of the book – like many banks, First Bancshares got into trouble in the Great Recession from these loans – and I would frankly prefer that the bank be careful here (although construction lending to tourist areas along the Gulf Coast has some appeal).

The Opportunity

Although the opportunity to better leverage its overhead across a wider base of business is an important part of the story here, that alone isn't enough to get me interested in the shares. What tips the balance for me is the fact that management has a good track record of identifying markets that have both above-average growth prospects and opportunities for First Bancshares to outperform.



In Baton Rouge, for instance, about two-thirds of deposits are held at JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Capital One (NYSE:COF), and Hancock (NASDAQ:HBHC), but a lot of what remains (nearly $7 billion in deposits) could be up for grabs over time. So too in Pensacola, Jackson, and Mobile (albeit with a different cast of players). It's going to take a commitment to above-average service, and probably additional M&A, but I believe First Bancshares has at least a fighting chance here.

First Bancshares is not especially asset-sensitive, so it's not going to see a major tailwind from higher rates. That said, the bank has been posting good loan growth and it has ample liquidity to support more lending. While credit quality was crimped a few years back when the Gulf economy was weaker, it's now in pretty solid shape. I believe the bank will see a few more years of high single-digit organic lending growth and I think NIM can head a little higher. I expect expenses to increase from here (to support growth), but at a slower rate than revenue, such that the efficiency ratio can drop into the low 60%s. All told, I think double-digit organic earnings growth is likely with the bank as it is today.

I don't typically like to model M&A, but not considering M&A in the context of First Bancshares' future misses a major probable earnings driver. I'm expecting the bank to acquire another $300 to 500 million in assets over the next 18 months, and I believe M&A will drive additional loan and deposit growth, as well as operating leverage. Capital is a little low, though, so future M&A may require a return to the equity market to raise funds.

The Bottom Line

All told, I believe earnings can grow at a high-teens rate for the next three to five years, supporting a fair value in the low-to-mid $30s today. I would also note that First Bancshares itself could become a target for M&A.

This is a high-risk call, and not just because it assumes future M&A. The Gulf Coast is vulnerable to weather events and the average household income is below the national average; while population and incomes are expected to grow faster than the national average over the next three years, that may not happen. Likewise, management may make poor underwriting and/or M&A decisions, and/or may simply not be up to the challenges that come as banks go from sub-$1 billion to $2 billion and more in assets. Even considering those risks, though, I believe these shares are worth a look below $30.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM, BBT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.