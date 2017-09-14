Major Win For Boeing

With the growth in Asia, Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) both have targeted the Asian market since an order that is placed now with either of the jet makers is likely to lead to follow up orders as demand for air travel keeps growing in the years to come.

Imager courtesy of The Boeing Company

Wide body arena

The wide body segment that was once dominated by Boeing is now increasingly more penetrated by Airbus as well with the Airbus A350 and to a minor extent, the Airbus A330neo. The A350 product is able to compete with the Boeing 787 as well as the current generation Boeing 777.

In comparison to the Boeing 787, the Airbus A350 offers superior range capability which is especially useful to Asian carriers which operate to destinations in the East and West Coast of the US. Meanwhile, Boeing – as I pointed out earlier – had to increase the seating and install next generation propulsion systems and wings on the Boeing 777X to increase the efficiency of the Boeing 777 concept. While Boeing has successfully sold aircraft such as the Boeing 777-300ER, a spot that the A350 now competes for too, staying in the same seating range was no option for Boeing as the 777’s are less efficient by design compared to the newer Airbus A350.

Airbus also has the A330neo on offer and while this aircraft has low market appeal for a new jet, for operators of the current generation, however, the aircraft and its price tag are worth considering the Airbus A330neo over the Boeing 787.

The wide body market is extremely complex and requirements vary from airline to airline, but it is safe to say that while only 2 jet makers are active in this market, it is a highly competitive one worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

First Win In Asia: Singapore Airlines

Image courtesy of The Boeing Company

In January, Boeing booked an important order from Singapore Airlines (OTCPK:SINGY). Boeing and Airbus, both were in the game for a wide body order from the carrier. Boeing proposed the Boeing 777X including a conceptual stretch, while Airbus did the same for the Airbus A350.

Eventually, Boeing ended up on top selling 20 Boeing 777-9 aircraft to a carrier and 19 Boeing 787-10 aircraft adding to a previous order for 30 units.

The aircraft deal carries a list value of $14.1B, with a discounted value of $7B. So, in terms of the value to Boeing and in terms of addition to the backlog, the order is important to Boeing.

Second Win In Asia: Malaysia Airlines

Image courtesy of The Boeing Company

So, with the Singapore order announced on the 9th of February and finalized in June, Boeing booked a very important order with a major carrier in Asia. The second win came in September as Boeing won an order from Malaysia Airlines, an order in which Airbus did have the upper hand.

When looking at possible orders for the Paris Air Show earlier this year, an order from Malaysia Airlines was also on the list:

Malaysia Airlines is an airline that has been plagued for years, but the airline has been restructuring its fleet, network and staff allowing the airline to look into expansion again. In 2017, the airline wants to order a total of 25 wide body jets to replace its existing medium wide body fleet of 15 aircraft. Currently the airline operates 15 Airbus A330-300, so I think the airline has a slight preference for the Airbus A330-900neo but the Boeing 787-9 also has a chance considering that Boeing’s complete line up of wide body jets was removed from service in the restructuring of the airline.

Malaysia Airlines had been in negotiations for the purchase of Airbus A330-900 aircraft, but was unable to reach an agreement on the pricing, which created a good entry point for Boeing to sell its aircraft to Malaysia Airlines.

On the 12th of September, Boeing announced that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Malaysia Airlines for the purchase of 8 Boeing 787-9 aircraft and purchase rights for 8 Boeing 737 MAX airframes. What is important to understand is that while this is good news, the purchase rights for the Boeing 737 MAX 8 don’t add a lot. In order to show this, it is important to look at a previous equally important order from Malaysia Airlines.

On the 27th of July 2016, Malaysia Airlines ordered 25 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in a deal valued $2.75B at list prices. The airline acquired purchase rights for another 25 Boeing 737 MAX 8 or Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft. During the 2017 Paris Air Show, Boeing launched the Boeing 737 MAX 10 and Malaysia was among the launch customers converting existing orders for 10 Boeing 737 MAX 8 to orders for an equal number of Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft. Malaysia Airlines has been in the position to convert 8 orders for the 737 MAX to an order for the Boeing 787-9. At the same time Malaysia Airlines acquired an additional 8 purchase rights for the Boeing 737 MAX. So, with 8 conversions and 8 purchase rights the tally for the Boeing 737 MAX remains unchanged, where only the 8 Dreamliners are new to the order. At the same time, Prime Minister of Malaysia Najib said that the order could grow by 25 Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft within years. This is a strong sign that while Malaysia Airlines had purchase rights for the MAX 8 and 9, it is also in the position and planning to firm orders to the MAX 10 which was launched after Boeing and Malaysia Airlines reached a deal.

The deal between Malaysia Airlines has yet to be finalized, but the table below shows quite well how an order for 25 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and 25 Boeing 737 MAX 8 or 737 MAX 9 aircraft has evolved in little over a year.

Conclusion

The order for the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner might come somewhat as a surprise, but for Boeing it is a very important one. In recent years, Malaysia Airlines has restructured its network and fleet and is currently looking into possibilities to expand again. During the restructuring Malaysia Airlines got rid of all Boeing wide body aircraft, maintaining an all-Airbus widebody fleet that included the Airbus A380 and Airbus A330-300. Somewhat against expectations Boeing has won this order, which at list prices is worth more than $1B. Important to note is that this gives Boeing significant chances for follow up orders as demand for air travel increases in Malaysia.

