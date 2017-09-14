Manufactured Home REITs Deal With Storm Damage: Sunnier Outlook For Sun Communities

As sunshine returns to Florida, we should contrast how well the Manufactured Home REITs can deal with the outlook for insurance claims and transient demand fluctuations. Yesterday we ranked Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) as a risky short term outlook, based on exposure to RV (recreational vehicle) resorts.

Today we think investors should take a more sanguine view of Sun Communities (SUI), despite similar exposure to Florida, representing 36% of total rental sites, compared to 34% for Equity LifeStyle Properties. Unlike the stock of Equity LifeStyle Properties, trading off (5%) since Hurricane Irma, Sun Communities stock is holding steady.

The management of Sun Communities sounded concerned in a press release earlier this week on Monday September 11, 2017:

Based on initial information received on a limited number of the communities impacted by the storm, no injuries have been reported and the damage appears to be primarily minor flooding, tree and debris removal, fencing damage and skirting and carport damage. Although most communities appear to have sustained this level of damage, of particular concern are five communities in the Florida Keys for which no firsthand information from Company staff is yet available as access is currently restricted to emergency and medical personnel only. Many properties remain without power and no estimate of time to restoration is currently available.

But they have a plan :

"Our team members follow a comprehensive Hurricane Preparedness Plan aimed at securing the safety of our residents, guests and team members, minimizing damage and restoring our communities to full operation as quickly as possible," said President and Chief Operating Officer, John McLaren.

Sun Communities derives a smaller portion of total revenues from RV resorts, reporting only 7% transient revenue, compared to 10% for Equity LifeStyle Properties. Most importantly, Sun Communities views RV resort sites as a transitional investment, stating in their latest presentation "16,100 transient RV sites are available for conversion to annual or seasonal rental sites". This is Sun Communities entire stock of RV resort sites. In contrast, Equity LifeStyle Properties is committed to the RV resort business as a key part of their business model.

Sun Communities beats Equity LifeStyle Properties on growth metrics, reporting revenue growth up 25% for the latest quarter, largely due to acquisitions, compared to 5% revenue growth for Equity LifeStyle Properties. Guidance for FFO for 2017 for Sun Communities indicates growth of 9%-10%, compared to guidance for 6%-9% growth for Equity LifeStyle Properties. (Please remember that 2017 guidance for both of these Manufactured Home REITs was prior to any impact from Hurricane Irma on important Florida operations).

Finally, investors should be cheered to see that Sun Communities has a significantly higher yield than Equity LifeStyle Properties, providing current yield of 3.1%, more than 40% higher than the 2.2% yield provided by Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Both these Manufactured Home REITs have terrific long term records on total return for investors. Compare this chart on total return for Sun Communities to that shown in yesterday's article on Equity LifeStyle Properties:

Sun Communities outperformed the S&P 500 Index for total return by more than 5X over the past 10 years. So did Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Year to date, Sun Communities stock price appreciated 14%, compared to Equity LifeStyle Properties gain of 21% (including erosion of the past week).

So on all counts, Sun Communities looks like a better buy than Equity LifeStyle Properties. When weighing the higher risk of inadequate insurance and short term change in demand for RV resort rentals, I think the choice clearly favors Sun Communities.

There may be some REITs that actually benefit from hurricane season - expect more on those REITs that ride the storm later this week.

About REITMonitor Index:

REITMonitor Index tracks 88 REITs with total market cap of $930 billion. Performance is analyzed by REIT sectors, noting standout performers and underperformers triggering investor response - see charts below).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.