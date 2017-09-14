Bubbles Nowhere In Sight

In the wake of the U.S. housing market implosion 11 years ago, analysts and investors have been ever vigilant in their search for the next asset bubble. Bubble hunting has become for many something of a pastime in which investors scour the markets for some sign, however remote, of an incipient bubble. Their efforts over the last few years have been in vain, however, and as we'll see in this commentary, the elusive search for a bubble will likely continue to be a fruitless one for many years to come.

Before proceeding, it's important that I define what exactly constitutes an asset "bubble." The famed investor Jeremy Grantham defined a bubble as a 40-year event. A more commonly accepted definition of a bubble is a price rise that is at least two standard deviations above trend. As there have been exceptions to both definitions, further clarification is needed.

My admittedly loose definition of a bubble is a sustained runaway rise of an asset's price beyond all accepted measures of fair value. It is marked by widespread participation among all socioeconomic strata and is further characterized by euphoric optimism concerning the future prospects of the asset in question. The key variables here are widespread participation and euphoria.

If we apply this definition of a bubble to today's financial market environment we see no signs at all of a bubble. Most Americans are still averse to owning stocks, as we'll see. Most commodities are still coming off multi-year lows and U.S. real estate, except perhaps in one or two metropolitan markets, shows no signs of the overheated enthusiasm which was plainly evident in the years leading up to 2007.

Americans have an unprecedented amount of their earnings parked in retail money market funds, small time deposits, and bank savings deposit. Despite the paucity of interest paid to these holdings, people are still comforted by the relative safety of money and would rather stay in cash than be exposed to riskier assets. This is why QE didn't create inflation, as many had predicted. The result instead was a decline in the velocity of money as banks weren't keen on private sector lending while individuals didn't want to borrow.

Without a huge increase in borrowing, bubbles are virtually impossible to form. Money demand, as measured by the ratio of M2 money stock to nominal GDP, has been extremely high by historical standards for the last several years. The inverse of this measure is the velocity of M2 money (nominal GDP divided by M2). It remains near multi-decade lows in reflection of the public's massive demand for cash and shows no sign of reversing any time soon. The following graph is one of the best depictions of the long-term transition from the bubble years of the late '90s ("cash is trash") to the present ("cash is king").

Source

Many pundits have commented recently that the U.S. stock market is even now approaching bubble territory. Even politicians have jumped on this bandwagon. During last year's U.S. presidential debates, Senator Ted Cruz made headlines when he predicted a stock market crash. He told the press, "The problem with using monetary policy to juice the system is that it creates bubbles," according to an April 15, 2016 article in CNN Money. Then-candidate Donald Trump added that investors are "being forced into an inflated stock market."

Never mind that both statements can be disproven. A loose monetary policy doesn't create bubbles; it can feed or augment them but not create them. Bubbles are a manifestation of mass investor psychology and are the result of synchronized human endeavor. Central banks can provide liquidity to fuel asset bubbles, but the Fed has no control over how or when a bubble gets started.

Bubbles, even on a small scale, rarely occur more than once in a generation, i.e. 20 years. The impact it leaves on the mass psyche is strong enough to deter investors from repeating the same mistake twice. It takes the entrance of a new generation to precipitate another asset bubble since the children are unacquainted with the folly of their fathers. If we apply Grantham's definition of a bubble then we can expect to see the over-inflation of financial asset prices no more than once every two generations. In either case, we are likely not less than 10 to 30 years away from the next occurrence.

As previously discussed, the magnitude of the public's demand for money provides ample proof that exuberance is nowhere to be found. Moreover, equities have advanced at a measured pace since 2015, as a following graph of the NYSE Composite Index (NYA) will show. If we examine the progression of the small cap stocks, which the public tends to favor, we see an even more subdued 3-year performance. The Russell 2000 Small Cap Index (RUT) shown here pays homage to the lack of ebullience among retail investors.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Long-term bull markets invariably blow up into bubbles before their demise. In light of the factors mentioned here, this one has many more years to run before meeting the same fate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.