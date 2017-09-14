Alaska Air Group: 'Best Of Breed' But Is It Enough?

By almost all measures, shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) should be priced much higher than their current value near $76. Indeed, analysts collectively established a target price of $103 for ALK, and on Monday we learned the regional airline's August traffic was healthy -- another month of forward progress -- in contrast to the third quarter cautionary note United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) issued earlier this month. The third quarter outlook from Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) wasn't exactly stellar either, and though the impact of two major hurricanes is sure to be a factor, its headwind was hit long before Harvey developed. In comparison to its two bigger sisters, Alaska Air is a noteworthy standout.

Yet, there it is. Not only is ALK nowhere near its average target price of $103 and essentially unimpacted by Morgan Stanley's reiterated overweight rating on Alaska Air Group posted on Tuesday, ALK is still in a downtrend that's already shaved more than 20% from its peak value hit in February. It's enough to make even the most loyal of investors (and I am one) second-guess their commitment.

I'm not doing so, though... at least not yet. As rough as it's been to stick with it, we still know this weakness has more do with a broad airline malaise and less to do with Alaska Air Group specifically. Once the industry's constituents turn around, I'm looking for this "best of breed" name to be one of the first to turn around, and benefit from the tailwind more than its peers.

Ready for Takeoff

Let's address the 800 pound gorilla in the room first. Hurricanes Harvey and Irma translated into thousands of cancelled flights for the country's major carriers. That will lead to disappointing third quarter numbers, and though the aforementioned Delta and United Continental were impacted more than Alaska Air was in that Alaska Air's focus in on the other side of the country, no carrier was immune to the devastating storms.

The fiscal impact of Harvey and Irma, however, have already been baked into the prices of most airline stocks; the Dow Jones U.S. Airlines Index is still down about 5% since the end of July, despite the 9% rebound from its early-September low when it was recognized Irma wasn't causing as much damage as initially feared.

Still, that doesn't explain why one of the more efficient regional airlines -- and one of the best-growing regional airlines -- is taking more than its fair share of lumps.

Its metrics are certainly better than the bulk of its peers. It boasts the second-best profit margin among its small and large U.S. rivals, and it's long-term earnings growth outlook is in the top third of its peers. Its recent/trailing metrics leave something to be desired, but that can largely be chalked up to expenses related to acquisitions and labor headwinds. Relative to earnings and cash flow, ALK is at least fairly valued if not undervalued, as James Sands discussed earlier this month.

It's also growing, partly due to acquisitions like the purchase of Virgin America, but also in part to creative thinking like the partnership with Singapore Airlines. It's also garnering new business, however, by adding routes that consumers want and are willing to pay for. In March, for instance, it added 13 new routes from San Francisco in what was the biggest market-expansion news in the company's history. With more of the same anticipated, the pros think the airline's future growth will look a lot like its past growth, including profit growth.

So why, pray tell, can't ALK move to a price deemed appropriate by most?

Again, it's industry-wide disinterest that's done most of the short-term damage, though that will pass. Also in play may be concern that rising oil prices will eventually make it unaffordable to fly. To the extent that's a worry, however, it shouldn't be. Though crude prices are indeed apt to raise into and through next year, they're only expected to rise a little. As of the Energy Information Administration's most recent outlook published on Wednesday, Brent spot prices are only expected to average $51.58 per barrel next year, while West Texas intermediate is projected to see an average 2018 price of $49.58 for 2018. High fuel prices won't be a problem. Neither will demand.

Though the official data only runs through May, as of May, revenue-bearing boardings in the United States were still growing at a pretty good clip, as were total miles flown. And bear in mind this growth was unfurling over the first half of the year, when President Trump was off to a rocky start and legitimate concerns of an economic slowdown were being entertained.

In the meantime, we learned June's, July's and August's passenger traffic and revenue passenger miles were up for Alaska Air, extending a long growth trend for all key measures.

And that's when it hits you... the only thing really holding airline stocks down is assumption, and off-based assumptions at that. The only thing holding ALK back is lumping it in with all other airline stocks and throwing it out with the bathwater, overlooking the reality that it's superior to most of its peers in most regards.

The Big Takeaway

As much as I'd like to say the market will come to its senses soon and ratchet Alaska Air Group shares back to their rightful value of something near $100, I can't. Clearly investors are more concerned about something than not, and until the majority of investors care to see the truth of the matter, they're content to leave ALK in the garbage can.

This is one scenario where I'm willing to literally bet against the crowd though. If I didn't already own it, I'd buy some, not so much because I love this all-too-normal volatility airline stocks generally dish out, but because the current wave of volatility has done too much unmerited damage to ALK. This really is one of the top names in the business, even if nobody likes the business right now.

That said, I'm also going to consider (finally) scaling out of my long-term trade in Alaska Air Group once it reaches $100 again if it clearly isn't going to keep moving higher once it gets there. While I have faith in Alaska Air's top-notch management, I don't have faith that investors will fully, reliably appreciate just how healthy this name is compared to its peers.

Let's cross that bridge when we get to it though.

