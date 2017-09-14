Don't Shake Out Of Apple - Cramer's Mad Money (9/13/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Wednesday, September 13.

Don't get shaken out of good stocks by buying high and selling low. After the launch of iPhone X, many wonder whether to trade or invest in Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock. "Investing and trading require two very different mindsets. When you invest, you're going in for the long haul. You don't want to buy all at once. Instead, you buy gradually, in stages on the way down," said Cramer.

He gave an instance of buying clothes from retails stores. Usually, one would wait for a sale so that prices of high quality merchandise go down and one can buy more at lower prices. However, people run away when high quality stocks go on sale. Investing for the long run requires buying in parts as the stock goes lower.

Trading is a different ball-game. It is event driven, which means traders look for a catalyst to buy or sell the stock. If the catalyst doesn't work out in their favor, they sell and close their position anyway. "Why? Because you can't turn a trade into an investment no matter how much you might like to do so. You bought that stock with a specific catalyst in mind. If, for whatever reason, the catalyst doesn't play out like you expected, don't rationalize and try to come up with a new reason to own it. You've got to sell. At least the loss is contained if you take it off the table," added Cramer.

Investors should learn from the Apple event. Trader bought the stock going into the event and sold on the news that even was not as great as expected. Traders sold as they should have but investors should not sake themselves out of the great stock. Instead, they should use the opportunity to buy it on weakness.

"Bottom line: once again, a lot of foolish traders got burned in Apple, but investors can now buy the stock more cheaply from these shaken-out knuckleheads. And if it goes lower, you can just buy more. Worst case scenario, it rallies and you don't own as much as you might want. That's what we call a high-quality problem," he concluded.

Make-up stocks

With camera's getting better by the day, the need to look good for the 'selfie-generation' rises. This means make-up is required and hence Cramer is reviewing the make-up and beauty stocks s — Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL), Coty (NYSE:COTY) and e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF).

Cramer has been a long-time advocate of Ulta Beauty, but the stock has run up and many think if the company can keep the pace of high growth. e.l.f Beauty on the other hand delivered lower than expected guidance in the last quarter due to which the stock declined. Cramer however believes that the stock has the momentum to continue its rise.

Coty, which had bought brands from P&G has not been great lately. Their newly acquired hair care and luxury fragrance brands began to underperform, which is slowing down the company's growth. "My view? Coty got slammed for a reason, and until they get a handle on their many problems, I'd say this stock is about as toxic as the makeup that never makes it past the testing on the 'bunny rabbits phase' of development," said Cramer.

Estee Lauder is the opposite of Coty. It has a diversified portfolio of brands and continues to hit highs as their recent earnings showed stunning organic growth. Its stock trades at 25 times earnings but Cramer think they deserve the premium.

"I'd say that Coty is objectively hideous right now, Estee Lauder's great-looking pretty much all the time, and as for e.l.f., that's more of a judgment call, but if you like beaten-down growth stocks, I think it could be for you," concluded Cramer.

Retail

After the news of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) going private, all other retailers will be revalued. The stock of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was trading at $66 two months ago and has risen to $84. This brings the question that why was the market worried about Dollar Tree in the first place?

The market has realized that value never goes out of style and hence TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) and Gap (GAP) stocks look good. "Given that it's opening another 100 HomeGoods stores, the company clearly expects no cannibalization. And it's not just a me-too Bed Bath & Beyond with cheaper stuff, either. It's better, with a quirky, general-store throwback feel," said Cramer referring to TJX.

Cramer also likes Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) as it has partnered with Amazon for a good smartphone experience. "How could you not like a company with a monster buyback, huge customer retention, inexpensive prices as, well, let's just throw it in, a 6% yield?" asked Cramer.

The stores that can handle one less trip to the mall each month will stay in business and see their stocks rise.

CEO interview - XPO Logistics (NYSEMKT:XPO)

The stock of XPO Logistics is up 86% in the last 12 months. Cramer interviewed CEO Brad Jacobs to know what lies ahead.

Jacobs mentioned that the company is focusing on M&A to boost its earnings and make the logistics infrastructure more powerful. They have $1B in liquidity along with the scale of doing transformative deals.

"We have 1,600 full-time IT professionals on staff, including over 100 big data scientists. This is our secret sauce. This is our ability to do predictive analytics. This is our ability to do predictive pricing. This is our ability to do load optimization, do route optimization. This is our ability to share information quickly and efficiently. This is how we get things done quickly," he said regarding the optimization that has happened in the last two years.

The industrial economy is back and XPO is the leader in last-mile logistics and second in less-than-truckload shipments. Most of the growth has come from e-commerce boom.

Jacobs thinks that autonomous driving will reshape trucking and shipping industries. "Within 10 years maximum, there will be fully autonomous cars on the highway. We'll start off with platooning. We'll have one truck that's got a driver and then two trucks following that with drivers not doing very much. And then over time, you won't have drivers in the second and third one. This has fuel savings. This also decreases the overhead cost. And then eventually you won't even have a driver in the front. So that's where it's going," he added.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

General Electric (NYSE:GE): Cramer's trust owns it and it is a work in progress. While they can maintain the dividend, Cramer doesn't see a catalyst for the stock to grow.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM): Don't sell. The company is buying back stock. It is going down as there is no infrastructure bill.

Terex Corp (NYSE:TEX): Let it cool off at least 8-10% before buying.

